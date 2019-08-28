  1. Home
Edmunds Rating
8.0 / 10
Consumer Rating
(43)
2020 Hyundai Tucson

#3 Small SUV

What’s new

  • No significant changes for the 2020 Tucson
  • Part of the third Tucson generation introduced in 2016

Pros & Cons

  • A wealth of features for the money
  • Easy-to-use infotainment system
  • Comfortable ride on rough roads
  • Interior materials are a little bit nicer than what's used in rivals
  • Slow acceleration with the base engine
  • Less cargo space than top rivals
  • Fuel economy falls behind class leaders
MSRP Starting at
$23,550
Save as much as $4,639
2 incentive offers available
Select your model:
Save as much as $4,639 with Edmunds

2020 Hyundai Tucson pricing

in Ashburn, VA
Build & price

2020 Hyundai Tucson Review

Small SUVs are so popular that some automakers offer two distinct crossovers in that one segment. The 2020 Hyundai Tucson is one of Hyundai's dual entries in the class. Less expensive and marginally smaller than the Santa Fe, the Tucson nevertheless offers competitive interior accommodations for passengers. Anyone shorter than 6 feet will find ample headroom and legroom, and thoughtfully designed storage cubbies mean you can bring small items with no problem.

The primary difference between the Tucson and other compacts — including the Santa Fe — is its cargo capacity. It may be roughly on par with modestly sized choices such as the Mazda CX-5, but the Tucson offers far less ultimate storage than the spacious Subaru Forester, Honda CR-V and others. And while many rivals have optional engines for extra oomph, the Tucson has two modestly powered four-cylinders. These downsides, however, are not enough to detract from the Tucson's overall competence. With a comfortable ride, above-average handling abilities and a lengthy list of intuitive tech features, the Tucson is truly one of the most well-rounded small crossovers available.

Edmunds’ Expert Rating
Rated for you by America’s best test team

Our verdict

8.0 / 10
It's difficult to think of a more competitive segment than the one inhabited by the Hyundai Tucson. It takes a very well-rounded vehicle to stand out, and the Tucson is exactly that. Its mix of value, ease of use, comfort, and inherent practicality make it a strong choice in this class.

How does it drive?

8.0
If the Tucson had a bit more horsepower, it'd be very difficult to find fault with how it performs. Braking and handling are more than competent and impart a better feeling of control than you find in other SUVs. It even has well-balanced steering — light at low speeds but with enough heft to give you confidence on the highway.

Despite a well-calibrated transmission, the engine's lack of power is noticeable. Small SUVs aren't known for rip-roaring acceleration, but even with this in mind, the Tucson feels sluggish. The standard 2.0-liter has even less oomph.

How comfortable is it?

8.5
If a smooth ride and comfortable interior are what you seek in a compact SUV, the Tucson needs to be at the top of your list of test-drive candidates. It easily equals the best vehicles in the class and is head and shoulders above the others. Indeed, the Tucson is a relaxing place to be during a long drive. It handles road irregularities exceptionally well, suppressing dips and seams without jarring the occupants.

Neither overly bolstered nor too flat, the front seats support a wide range of body types. The upper trim offers heating and ventilation — a rarity in this class — and the rear seats are heated too. Though wind noise is present at higher speeds, road and engine noise is controlled. This Hyundai has one of the quieter cabins in the segment.

How’s the interior?

8.0
There's a good sense of room, and anybody 6 foot tall or shorter will have plenty of legroom and headroom. Taller occupants will want a bit more of each, especially with the headroom-gobbling panoramic sunroof. There's good outward visibility all around with minimal blind spots. That said, the rearview camera is low-resolution and the details are often blurry when backing up.

It doesn't take long to get familiar with the Tucson. Every interface is straightforward, and its controls are clearly marked. It seems simple, but as vehicles get more and more complicated, that itself is turning into a bit of a luxury.

How’s the tech?

8.0
Hyundai's infotainment system is one of the more straightforward and easy-to-use systems on the market, let alone in the class. Its display isn't the prettiest, but it's darn functional. Voice controls are similarly easy to operate and don't require exact syntax.

Other highlights are a powerful optional Infinity-branded audio system, smart advanced driving aids and an intuitive navigation system. Drawbacks include a small touchscreen with dated graphics, but even this is a minor complaint.

How’s the storage?

7.5
The Tucson is hardly impractical, even though it trails some of its competitors in outright cargo capacity (31 cubic feet with the rear seats in place, compared to leaders such as the Honda CR-V with 39.2 cubes). With an agreeable liftover height and quick-folding rear seats, it's at least easy to load the cargo area. The cabin also offers plenty of room throughout to store small items.

The Tucson carries a tow rating of 2,000 pounds, which is more than the CR-V or the Subaru Forester. The modestly powered engine means it'll be a little slow when doing so.

How economical is it?

6.5
Rated at 25 mpg (22 city/28 highway), the Tucson is thirstier than the Honda CR-V, Mazda CX-5 and Subaru Forester. A 16.4-gallon fuel tank goes some way toward extending the range, but we were not able to break 20 mpg over a tank of fuel in our time with the Tucson. All-wheel drive would lower the mileage even further.

Is it a good value?

8.0
Value for the money has always been a strong point for Hyundai. And while the Tucson does lag behind in fuel economy and horsepower, its high level of build quality, generous warranties and feature content keep it just ahead of the competitive pack. As with sister company Kia, Hyundai offers a five-year/60,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty and a 10-year/100,000-mile powertrain warranty. Roadside assistance is covered for five years/unlimited miles, which is similarly excellent.

Wildcard

8.0
Compact SUVs score points for being so simple to drive and free of frustration that they nearly become transparent in normal use. That's exactly what the Tucson does. With its mix of electronic and comfort-oriented features, the Tucson helps to take the edge off even the toughest daily drives. It's not particularly fun, but it can handle a few bends or on-ramps without falling on its door handles.

Which Tucson does Edmunds recommend?

While the Value level packs tons of features for a modest price increase over the base SE, we think the SEL is the trim to choose. It doesn't cost much more and adds the larger, more powerful four-cylinder engine along with a handful of other upgrades. In particular, its rear air vents and rear USB port make life better for backseat passengers.

2020 Hyundai Tucson models

The 2020 Hyundai Tucson is a compact crossover sold in six trim levels: SE, Value, SEL, Sport, Limited and Ultimate. The SE and the Value are reasonably well-equipped. Moving up to the other trims gets you added luxury-oriented features and a more powerful engine.

The SE and the Value come standard with a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (161 horsepower, 150 lb-ft of torque). The SEL, the Sport and the Limited get a 2.4-liter engine (181 hp, 175 lb-ft). Both engines are paired to a six-speed automatic. Front-wheel drive is standard on all trims, and all-wheel drive is optional.

The Tucson SE comes standard with 17-inch alloy wheels, automatic headlights, a height-adjustable driver's seat, a 60/40-split folding back seat, a 7-inch touchscreen, and a six-speaker sound system with a USB port and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration. Standard advanced safety features include forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking and lane keeping assist.

The Value adds roof rails, heated mirrors, a power-adjustable driver's seat, heated front seats, keyless entry and ignition, blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, satellite radio, and Hyundai's Blue Link communication services. You get similar features with the SEL but with the 2.4-liter engine, 18-inch wheels, exterior styling enhancements, dual-zone climate control (with rear-seat vents), and a second-row USB port.

From there, the Sport adds 19-inch wheels, LED headlights and taillights, foglights, a hands-free liftgate, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, wireless smartphone charging, and an eight-speaker premium audio system. The Limited includes all these features — though it reverts to 18-inch wheels — plus leather upholstery, upgraded door trim, a heated steering wheel, a 360-degree parking camera and a power passenger seat.

At the top is the luxe Ultimate, which further adds a panoramic sunroof, automatic high-beam headlights and wipers, an upgraded forward collision mitigation system, adaptive cruise control, an upgraded driver information display, ventilated front seats, heated rear seats, and an 8-inch touchscreen display with navigation.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2020 Hyundai Tucson.

5 star reviews: 79%
4 star reviews: 14%
3 star reviews: 2%
2 star reviews: 5%
1 star reviews: 0%
Average user rating: 4.7 stars based on 43 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

5 out of 5 stars, My 2nd Tucson
Ms Joyce of Ohio,
Ultimate 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A)

I love it. The red is beautiful with tan/black interior. Nice pickup. You cant beat all the features which cost a lot more in other SUVs I looked at. Only complaint is the gas mileage but again I have the 2.4L engine so I can live with it. I wish they had put a rear bumper sill guard on the back to guard against scratches but they dont cost that much. Other than that the car has so many features. Auto wipers, auto cruise, auto headlights, lane assist, front collision, etc. Car practically drives itself. Very comfortable seating and spacious backseat. I love this vehicle!

5 out of 5 stars, Fantastic suv!
Brett,
Ultimate 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A)

2020 ultimate in white, stunning looking suv with almost every feature known to mankind! Its quiet, smooth and comfortable, it handles nice and has easy to use features and options. The only thing it needs is memory seats and a passenger lumbar adjustment. No issues so far, we even went off roading in it and it did very well. It seems to go well enough in sport mode or if you just give it a lot of gas. We looked at everything out there and liked the Tucson the most by far. The rav4 looks nice but its really LOUD and cuts out then you step on it to pull out in traffic. The crv was very nice but the battery goes dead and it has gas build up in the oil I hear, Honda quality seems to be dropping, we had a number of issues with the crv we just sold, door locks, ac compressor, suspension parts, heater core leak, etc,,, Some cars had things very hard to figure out, loads of buttons all over, the Tucson is easy to use. About 4000 miles so far and love the Tucson. After 6 months, loving the Tucson even more, zero troubles, even went off roading in it a few times, great vehicle!

5 out of 5 stars, Value over prestige
William D,
Ultimate 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A)

I opted to buy the 2020 Hyundai Tucson Ultimate after shopping from Thanksgiving to a little before Christmas. Been driving it for a few weeks now, and am fully satisfied with this crossover SUV. It is tremendous value and competes favorably in its class. I had wanted the Limited trim line, but none were available in Cream White Pearl, which is a gorgeous, sparkly white paint. And for the first few weeks of my shopping, even the Ultimate trim wasn’t available in white, but right when I was in a Kia dealership and about to buy a Sportage, a local Hyundai dealer found the Tucson in white in the Ultimate trim. I definitely prefer the Tucson over the Sportage, so I left the Kia dealership and happily bought the Hyundai Tucson instead. There is so much to like about this vehicle; I have no buyers remorse at all! The leather only comes in tan (in the white exterior colors), and although I had wanted black leather, it took no time at all to like the tan leather. The Ultimate trim has ventilated seats which I think I’ll enjoy come the summer months. The panoramic roof is so cool! Today I drove around under blue skies and 72 degree weather and the experience was just wonderful. The adaptive cruise control is nice, and it’s got several settings to adjust how sensitive it is. All the other safety features are a joy to have; I’ve wanted blind spot detection ever since my son bought his car with that feature included. Many other safety features too, like the birds-eye camera view that gives the driver a 360 degree view around the vehicle. I like this view better than the normal backup camera view (which is also available). The vehicle ride is very smooth, the cabin is quiet, and the infotainment system is very easy to figure out. Although it has Apple Play, it’s even easier to use the built-in navigation system. (Note that these features are mostly only on the Ultimate trim). Acceleration is acceptable with the 2.4 liter engine; when I test drove other Tucson trims with the 2.0 liter engine, it was very sluggish so I wouldn’t recommend going with the 2.0 engine if you can afford the larger engine (the 2.0 liter engine is only available on the lower trim lines). The reviews I read said the Tucson’s cargo space is less than other competitor offerings, but it’s perfectly sufficient for my needs. I went biking today and it was easy to load my bike into the back of the Tucson with the back seats folded down. The Ultimate trim has many more features besides. It’s like driving a prestige vehicle with all sorts of bells and whistles, but for thousands of dollars less. I personally don’t seek out affinity brands and prefer to save all that money for other things. Hyundai is a solid, quality, value-oriented brand. If you need to impress people with the car you drive, driving a Hyundai won’t do that. If you want a good-looking, reliable brand that has a ton of safety and convenience features, then the Hyundai Tucson Ultimate is a great, great choice. If this new Tucson holds up as well as my 2016 Hyundai Elantra (which I’m selling to my daughter), then I will be very, very pleased!

5 out of 5 stars, Great little Crossover!
Brewmeister56,
Value 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A)

Have had our Tucson for just over 3 weeks now, and have to say it has been flawless in operations. All works perfectly with no squeaks, rattles, or anything short of perfection. Very comfortable seats, and the 'Value' option is a remarkable 'value' too! Very happy with our purchase, extremely happy with ( and was a big component of our decision-making) the Hyundai Warranties that went above and beyond other manufacturers that cost additional monies. Have never purchased from Hyundai, and so far no regrets (and the way things are going none anticipated). BTW, their 'Blue Link' app service and capabilities are amazing and work perfectly, allowing remote starting, location, points of interest navigating, service requests, and air conditioning/fan adjustments (great for windshield defogging when paired with remote-start) to name a few. We like this App much better than Honda (whose expertise we thought was 'king of this technical hill')! Would not only purchase again, but recommend to anyone looking for a compact Crossover SUV that does not feel "compact " inside. It also has a 'buttery' feel to the transmission, and a soft yet compliant ride that we noticed instantly. 'True Car' pricing was our total friend regarding best price to pay ( Edmonds was a good guide though!) and was the deciding factor regarding the Tucson we bought. Hold firm on saying 'NO' when in the dealership to one or more 'Dealer Add-on's' too. Lastly, handle everything via email 'string' and get your "OUT THE DOOR" pricing before you show up. Then, 'Test Drive and Finalize!' Good Luck! Update Aug 11, 2020: Our Tucson is still defect/problem free, as expected. Oil/filter change & Tire rotation (no balancing needed) in June @ 6k miles, and still feel that we purchased the best out of the competing vehicles we were looking at. Still recommend highly, not only as a Value purchase but as a long term reliable vehicle.

Write a review

See all 43 reviews

Features & Specs

Value 4dr SUV features & specs
Value 4dr SUV
2.0L 4cyl 6A
MSRP$25,000
MPG 23 city / 28 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower164 hp @ 6200 rpm
See all for sale
SE 4dr SUV features & specs
SE 4dr SUV
2.0L 4cyl 6A
MSRP$23,550
MPG 23 city / 28 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower164 hp @ 6200 rpm
See all for sale
Value 4dr SUV AWD features & specs
Value 4dr SUV AWD
2.0L 4cyl 6A
MSRP$26,400
MPG 22 city / 25 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower164 hp @ 6200 rpm
See all for sale
SEL 4dr SUV features & specs
SEL 4dr SUV
2.4L 4cyl 6A
MSRP$25,950
MPG 22 city / 28 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower181 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all for sale
See all 2020 Hyundai Tucson features & specs

Safety

Our experts’ favorite Tucson safety features:

Blind-Spot Collision Warning
Monitors your blind spot for cars and warns you through visual and, if needed, audible alerts.
Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist
Scans the road ahead for cars and pedestrians. First alerts you of an issue, then automatically brakes if needed.
Lane Keeping Assist
Helps keep you in your lane by applying some steering input when it detects the car is approaching or crossing the line.

NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Driver5 / 5
Passenger5 / 5
Side Crash RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Side Barrier RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Driver5 / 5
Passenger5 / 5
Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
Front Seat5 / 5
Back Seat5 / 5
RolloverRating
Rollover4 / 5
Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
Risk Of Rollover16.2%
IIHS Rating

The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

Side Impact Test
Good
Roof Strength Test
Good
Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good

Hyundai Tucson vs. the competition

Hyundai Tucson vs. Hyundai Santa Fe

Though the Tucson is grouped in the compact class, it offers less cargo room than most rivals. The Hyundai Santa Fe costs a little bit more but has more passenger room and extra space for your gear. It also comes standard with the 2.4-liter engine, and there's even a faster turbocharged motor on upper trim levels. You can save some money if you don't need the power or larger accommodations of the Santa Fe, but the more expensive Hyundai is also the more family-friendly of the two.

Compare Hyundai Tucson & Hyundai Santa Fe features

Hyundai Tucson vs. Nissan Rogue

As with the Santa Fe, the Nissan Rogue is larger than the Tucson. If a roomy cabin is the only criterion for your next purchase, know that the Rogue has plenty of room. However, the Rogue is underpowered, and aside from its noteworthy suite of driving aids, its tech features aren't worth getting excited about. .

Compare Hyundai Tucson & Nissan Rogue features

Hyundai Tucson vs. Toyota RAV4

Redesigned just last year, the Toyota RAV4 is a marked improvement over its predecessor. Its exterior and interior design is more distinctive than previous models, though the ride remains as comfortable as ever. Still, despite its relative lack of overall cargo capacity, we think the Tucson's affordability and user-friendly infotainment system give it the edge in a head-to-head comparison.

Compare Hyundai Tucson & Toyota RAV4 features

FAQ

Is the Hyundai Tucson a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2020 Tucson both on the road and at the track, giving it a 8.0 out of 10. You probably care about Hyundai Tucson fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Tucson gets an EPA-estimated 23 mpg to 25 mpg, depending on the configuration. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the Tucson has 31.0 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Hyundai Tucson. Learn more

What's new in the 2020 Hyundai Tucson?

According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 Hyundai Tucson:

  • No significant changes for the 2020 Tucson
  • Part of the third Tucson generation introduced in 2016
Learn more

Is the Hyundai Tucson reliable?

To determine whether the Hyundai Tucson is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Tucson. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Tucson's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2020 Hyundai Tucson a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2020 Hyundai Tucson is a good car. Edmunds' expert testing team reviewed the 2020 Tucson and gave it a 8.0 out of 10. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2020 Tucson is a good car for you. Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2020 Hyundai Tucson?

The least-expensive 2020 Hyundai Tucson is the 2020 Hyundai Tucson SE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 6A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $23,550.

Other versions include:

  • Value 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $25,000
  • SE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $23,550
  • Value 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $26,400
  • SEL 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $25,950
  • Ultimate 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $33,300
  • SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $24,950
  • Ultimate 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $31,900
  • SEL 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $27,350
  • Sport 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $28,100
  • Limited 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $30,650
  • Sport 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $29,500
  • Limited 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $29,250
Learn more

What are the different models of Hyundai Tucson?

If you're interested in the Hyundai Tucson, the next question is, which Tucson model is right for you? Tucson variants include Value 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 6A), SE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 6A), Value 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A), and SEL 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A). For a full list of Tucson models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

More about the 2020 Hyundai Tucson

2020 Hyundai Tucson Overview

The 2020 Hyundai Tucson is offered in the following submodels: Tucson SUV. Available styles include Value 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 6A), SE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 6A), Value 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A), SEL 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A), Ultimate 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A), SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A), Ultimate 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A), SEL 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A), Sport 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A), Limited 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A), Sport 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A), and Limited 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A).

What do people think of the 2020 Hyundai Tucson?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 Hyundai Tucson and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2020 Tucson 4.7 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 Tucson.

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2020 Hyundai Tucson and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2020 Tucson featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

Our Review Process

This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

What's a good price for a New 2020 Hyundai Tucson?

2020 Hyundai Tucson Ultimate 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A)

The 2020 Hyundai Tucson Ultimate 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $34,595. The average price paid for a new 2020 Hyundai Tucson Ultimate 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) is trending $4,639 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $4,639 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $29,956.

The average savings for the 2020 Hyundai Tucson Ultimate 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) is 13.4% below the MSRP.

Available Inventory:

We are showing 119 2020 Hyundai Tucson Ultimate 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

2020 Hyundai Tucson Sport 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A)

The 2020 Hyundai Tucson Sport 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $31,360. The average price paid for a new 2020 Hyundai Tucson Sport 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) is trending $4,390 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $4,390 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $26,970.

The average savings for the 2020 Hyundai Tucson Sport 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) is 14% below the MSRP.

Available Inventory:

We are showing 49 2020 Hyundai Tucson Sport 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

2020 Hyundai Tucson SEL 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A)

The 2020 Hyundai Tucson SEL 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $28,965. The average price paid for a new 2020 Hyundai Tucson SEL 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) is trending $4,275 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $4,275 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $24,690.

The average savings for the 2020 Hyundai Tucson SEL 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) is 14.8% below the MSRP.

Available Inventory:

We are showing 35 2020 Hyundai Tucson SEL 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

2020 Hyundai Tucson Value 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A)

The 2020 Hyundai Tucson Value 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $27,960. The average price paid for a new 2020 Hyundai Tucson Value 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A) is trending $4,185 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $4,185 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $23,775.

The average savings for the 2020 Hyundai Tucson Value 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A) is 15% below the MSRP.

Available Inventory:

We are showing 32 2020 Hyundai Tucson Value 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

2020 Hyundai Tucson Limited 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A)

The 2020 Hyundai Tucson Limited 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $32,290. The average price paid for a new 2020 Hyundai Tucson Limited 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) is trending $4,462 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $4,462 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $27,828.

The average savings for the 2020 Hyundai Tucson Limited 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) is 13.8% below the MSRP.

Available Inventory:

We are showing 26 2020 Hyundai Tucson Limited 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

2020 Hyundai Tucson SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A)

The 2020 Hyundai Tucson SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $26,245. The average price paid for a new 2020 Hyundai Tucson SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A) is trending $3,821 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $3,821 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $22,424.

The average savings for the 2020 Hyundai Tucson SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A) is 14.6% below the MSRP.

Available Inventory:

We are showing 7 2020 Hyundai Tucson SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

2020 Hyundai Tucson Ultimate 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A)

The 2020 Hyundai Tucson Ultimate 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $33,510. The average price paid for a new 2020 Hyundai Tucson Ultimate 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) is trending $4,567 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $4,567 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $28,943.

The average savings for the 2020 Hyundai Tucson Ultimate 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) is 13.6% below the MSRP.

Available Inventory:

We are showing 5 2020 Hyundai Tucson Ultimate 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

2020 Hyundai Tucson Sport 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A)

The 2020 Hyundai Tucson Sport 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $29,660. The average price paid for a new 2020 Hyundai Tucson Sport 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) is trending $4,315 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $4,315 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $25,345.

The average savings for the 2020 Hyundai Tucson Sport 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) is 14.5% below the MSRP.

Available Inventory:

We are showing 3 2020 Hyundai Tucson Sport 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

2020 Hyundai Tucson Value 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 6A)

The 2020 Hyundai Tucson Value 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 6A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $26,565. The average price paid for a new 2020 Hyundai Tucson Value 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 6A) is trending $3,418 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $3,418 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $23,147.

The average savings for the 2020 Hyundai Tucson Value 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 6A) is 12.9% below the MSRP.

Available Inventory:

We are showing 3 2020 Hyundai Tucson Value 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 6A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

Which 2020 Hyundai Tucsons are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2020 Hyundai Tucson for sale near. There are currently 998 new 2020 Tucsons listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $24,890 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2020 Hyundai Tucson. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $4,936 on a used or CPO 2020 Tucson available from a dealership near you.

Can't find a new 2020 Hyundai Tucsons you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a new Hyundai Tucson for sale - 10 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $14,433.

Find a new Hyundai for sale - 5 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $18,120.

Why trust Edmunds?

Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.

Should I lease or buy a 2020 Hyundai Tucson?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Hyundai lease specials

