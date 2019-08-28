2020 Hyundai Tucson
What’s new
- No significant changes for the 2020 Tucson
- Part of the third Tucson generation introduced in 2016
Pros & Cons
- A wealth of features for the money
- Easy-to-use infotainment system
- Comfortable ride on rough roads
- Interior materials are a little bit nicer than what's used in rivals
- Slow acceleration with the base engine
- Less cargo space than top rivals
- Fuel economy falls behind class leaders
2020 Hyundai Tucson Review
Small SUVs are so popular that some automakers offer two distinct crossovers in that one segment. The 2020 Hyundai Tucson is one of Hyundai's dual entries in the class. Less expensive and marginally smaller than the Santa Fe, the Tucson nevertheless offers competitive interior accommodations for passengers. Anyone shorter than 6 feet will find ample headroom and legroom, and thoughtfully designed storage cubbies mean you can bring small items with no problem.
The primary difference between the Tucson and other compacts — including the Santa Fe — is its cargo capacity. It may be roughly on par with modestly sized choices such as the Mazda CX-5, but the Tucson offers far less ultimate storage than the spacious Subaru Forester, Honda CR-V and others. And while many rivals have optional engines for extra oomph, the Tucson has two modestly powered four-cylinders. These downsides, however, are not enough to detract from the Tucson's overall competence. With a comfortable ride, above-average handling abilities and a lengthy list of intuitive tech features, the Tucson is truly one of the most well-rounded small crossovers available.
Our verdict8.0 / 10
How does it drive?8.0
Despite a well-calibrated transmission, the engine's lack of power is noticeable. Small SUVs aren't known for rip-roaring acceleration, but even with this in mind, the Tucson feels sluggish. The standard 2.0-liter has even less oomph.
How comfortable is it?8.5
Neither overly bolstered nor too flat, the front seats support a wide range of body types. The upper trim offers heating and ventilation — a rarity in this class — and the rear seats are heated too. Though wind noise is present at higher speeds, road and engine noise is controlled. This Hyundai has one of the quieter cabins in the segment.
How’s the interior?8.0
It doesn't take long to get familiar with the Tucson. Every interface is straightforward, and its controls are clearly marked. It seems simple, but as vehicles get more and more complicated, that itself is turning into a bit of a luxury.
How’s the tech?8.0
Other highlights are a powerful optional Infinity-branded audio system, smart advanced driving aids and an intuitive navigation system. Drawbacks include a small touchscreen with dated graphics, but even this is a minor complaint.
How’s the storage?7.5
The Tucson carries a tow rating of 2,000 pounds, which is more than the CR-V or the Subaru Forester. The modestly powered engine means it'll be a little slow when doing so.
How economical is it?6.5
Is it a good value?8.0
Wildcard8.0
Which Tucson does Edmunds recommend?
2020 Hyundai Tucson models
The 2020 Hyundai Tucson is a compact crossover sold in six trim levels: SE, Value, SEL, Sport, Limited and Ultimate. The SE and the Value are reasonably well-equipped. Moving up to the other trims gets you added luxury-oriented features and a more powerful engine.
The SE and the Value come standard with a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (161 horsepower, 150 lb-ft of torque). The SEL, the Sport and the Limited get a 2.4-liter engine (181 hp, 175 lb-ft). Both engines are paired to a six-speed automatic. Front-wheel drive is standard on all trims, and all-wheel drive is optional.
The Tucson SE comes standard with 17-inch alloy wheels, automatic headlights, a height-adjustable driver's seat, a 60/40-split folding back seat, a 7-inch touchscreen, and a six-speaker sound system with a USB port and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration. Standard advanced safety features include forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking and lane keeping assist.
The Value adds roof rails, heated mirrors, a power-adjustable driver's seat, heated front seats, keyless entry and ignition, blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, satellite radio, and Hyundai's Blue Link communication services. You get similar features with the SEL but with the 2.4-liter engine, 18-inch wheels, exterior styling enhancements, dual-zone climate control (with rear-seat vents), and a second-row USB port.
From there, the Sport adds 19-inch wheels, LED headlights and taillights, foglights, a hands-free liftgate, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, wireless smartphone charging, and an eight-speaker premium audio system. The Limited includes all these features — though it reverts to 18-inch wheels — plus leather upholstery, upgraded door trim, a heated steering wheel, a 360-degree parking camera and a power passenger seat.
At the top is the luxe Ultimate, which further adds a panoramic sunroof, automatic high-beam headlights and wipers, an upgraded forward collision mitigation system, adaptive cruise control, an upgraded driver information display, ventilated front seats, heated rear seats, and an 8-inch touchscreen display with navigation.
Most helpful consumer reviews
I love it. The red is beautiful with tan/black interior. Nice pickup. You cant beat all the features which cost a lot more in other SUVs I looked at. Only complaint is the gas mileage but again I have the 2.4L engine so I can live with it. I wish they had put a rear bumper sill guard on the back to guard against scratches but they dont cost that much. Other than that the car has so many features. Auto wipers, auto cruise, auto headlights, lane assist, front collision, etc. Car practically drives itself. Very comfortable seating and spacious backseat. I love this vehicle!
2020 ultimate in white, stunning looking suv with almost every feature known to mankind! Its quiet, smooth and comfortable, it handles nice and has easy to use features and options. The only thing it needs is memory seats and a passenger lumbar adjustment. No issues so far, we even went off roading in it and it did very well. It seems to go well enough in sport mode or if you just give it a lot of gas. We looked at everything out there and liked the Tucson the most by far. The rav4 looks nice but its really LOUD and cuts out then you step on it to pull out in traffic. The crv was very nice but the battery goes dead and it has gas build up in the oil I hear, Honda quality seems to be dropping, we had a number of issues with the crv we just sold, door locks, ac compressor, suspension parts, heater core leak, etc,,, Some cars had things very hard to figure out, loads of buttons all over, the Tucson is easy to use. About 4000 miles so far and love the Tucson. After 6 months, loving the Tucson even more, zero troubles, even went off roading in it a few times, great vehicle!
I opted to buy the 2020 Hyundai Tucson Ultimate after shopping from Thanksgiving to a little before Christmas. Been driving it for a few weeks now, and am fully satisfied with this crossover SUV. It is tremendous value and competes favorably in its class. I had wanted the Limited trim line, but none were available in Cream White Pearl, which is a gorgeous, sparkly white paint. And for the first few weeks of my shopping, even the Ultimate trim wasn’t available in white, but right when I was in a Kia dealership and about to buy a Sportage, a local Hyundai dealer found the Tucson in white in the Ultimate trim. I definitely prefer the Tucson over the Sportage, so I left the Kia dealership and happily bought the Hyundai Tucson instead. There is so much to like about this vehicle; I have no buyers remorse at all! The leather only comes in tan (in the white exterior colors), and although I had wanted black leather, it took no time at all to like the tan leather. The Ultimate trim has ventilated seats which I think I’ll enjoy come the summer months. The panoramic roof is so cool! Today I drove around under blue skies and 72 degree weather and the experience was just wonderful. The adaptive cruise control is nice, and it’s got several settings to adjust how sensitive it is. All the other safety features are a joy to have; I’ve wanted blind spot detection ever since my son bought his car with that feature included. Many other safety features too, like the birds-eye camera view that gives the driver a 360 degree view around the vehicle. I like this view better than the normal backup camera view (which is also available). The vehicle ride is very smooth, the cabin is quiet, and the infotainment system is very easy to figure out. Although it has Apple Play, it’s even easier to use the built-in navigation system. (Note that these features are mostly only on the Ultimate trim). Acceleration is acceptable with the 2.4 liter engine; when I test drove other Tucson trims with the 2.0 liter engine, it was very sluggish so I wouldn’t recommend going with the 2.0 engine if you can afford the larger engine (the 2.0 liter engine is only available on the lower trim lines). The reviews I read said the Tucson’s cargo space is less than other competitor offerings, but it’s perfectly sufficient for my needs. I went biking today and it was easy to load my bike into the back of the Tucson with the back seats folded down. The Ultimate trim has many more features besides. It’s like driving a prestige vehicle with all sorts of bells and whistles, but for thousands of dollars less. I personally don’t seek out affinity brands and prefer to save all that money for other things. Hyundai is a solid, quality, value-oriented brand. If you need to impress people with the car you drive, driving a Hyundai won’t do that. If you want a good-looking, reliable brand that has a ton of safety and convenience features, then the Hyundai Tucson Ultimate is a great, great choice. If this new Tucson holds up as well as my 2016 Hyundai Elantra (which I’m selling to my daughter), then I will be very, very pleased!
Have had our Tucson for just over 3 weeks now, and have to say it has been flawless in operations. All works perfectly with no squeaks, rattles, or anything short of perfection. Very comfortable seats, and the 'Value' option is a remarkable 'value' too! Very happy with our purchase, extremely happy with ( and was a big component of our decision-making) the Hyundai Warranties that went above and beyond other manufacturers that cost additional monies. Have never purchased from Hyundai, and so far no regrets (and the way things are going none anticipated). BTW, their 'Blue Link' app service and capabilities are amazing and work perfectly, allowing remote starting, location, points of interest navigating, service requests, and air conditioning/fan adjustments (great for windshield defogging when paired with remote-start) to name a few. We like this App much better than Honda (whose expertise we thought was 'king of this technical hill')! Would not only purchase again, but recommend to anyone looking for a compact Crossover SUV that does not feel "compact " inside. It also has a 'buttery' feel to the transmission, and a soft yet compliant ride that we noticed instantly. 'True Car' pricing was our total friend regarding best price to pay ( Edmonds was a good guide though!) and was the deciding factor regarding the Tucson we bought. Hold firm on saying 'NO' when in the dealership to one or more 'Dealer Add-on's' too. Lastly, handle everything via email 'string' and get your "OUT THE DOOR" pricing before you show up. Then, 'Test Drive and Finalize!' Good Luck! Update Aug 11, 2020: Our Tucson is still defect/problem free, as expected. Oil/filter change & Tire rotation (no balancing needed) in June @ 6k miles, and still feel that we purchased the best out of the competing vehicles we were looking at. Still recommend highly, not only as a Value purchase but as a long term reliable vehicle.
Features & Specs
|Value 4dr SUV
2.0L 4cyl 6A
|MSRP
|$25,000
|MPG
|23 city / 28 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|164 hp @ 6200 rpm
|SE 4dr SUV
2.0L 4cyl 6A
|MSRP
|$23,550
|MPG
|23 city / 28 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|164 hp @ 6200 rpm
|Value 4dr SUV AWD
2.0L 4cyl 6A
|MSRP
|$26,400
|MPG
|22 city / 25 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|164 hp @ 6200 rpm
|SEL 4dr SUV
2.4L 4cyl 6A
|MSRP
|$25,950
|MPG
|22 city / 28 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|181 hp @ 6000 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Tucson safety features:
- Blind-Spot Collision Warning
- Monitors your blind spot for cars and warns you through visual and, if needed, audible alerts.
- Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist
- Scans the road ahead for cars and pedestrians. First alerts you of an issue, then automatically brakes if needed.
- Lane Keeping Assist
- Helps keep you in your lane by applying some steering input when it detects the car is approaching or crossing the line.
NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|16.2%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Hyundai Tucson vs. the competition
Hyundai Tucson vs. Hyundai Santa Fe
Though the Tucson is grouped in the compact class, it offers less cargo room than most rivals. The Hyundai Santa Fe costs a little bit more but has more passenger room and extra space for your gear. It also comes standard with the 2.4-liter engine, and there's even a faster turbocharged motor on upper trim levels. You can save some money if you don't need the power or larger accommodations of the Santa Fe, but the more expensive Hyundai is also the more family-friendly of the two.
Hyundai Tucson vs. Nissan Rogue
As with the Santa Fe, the Nissan Rogue is larger than the Tucson. If a roomy cabin is the only criterion for your next purchase, know that the Rogue has plenty of room. However, the Rogue is underpowered, and aside from its noteworthy suite of driving aids, its tech features aren't worth getting excited about. .
Hyundai Tucson vs. Toyota RAV4
Redesigned just last year, the Toyota RAV4 is a marked improvement over its predecessor. Its exterior and interior design is more distinctive than previous models, though the ride remains as comfortable as ever. Still, despite its relative lack of overall cargo capacity, we think the Tucson's affordability and user-friendly infotainment system give it the edge in a head-to-head comparison.
