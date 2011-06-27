  1. Home
2021 Volvo XC40 Recharge

MSRP from $53,990
2021 Volvo XC40 Recharge price drops

Consumer reviews

Trending topics in reviews

    Features & Specs

    Pure Electric P8 4dr SUV AWD features & specs
    Pure Electric P8 4dr SUV AWD
    electric DD
    MSRP$53,990
    MPG 85 city / 72 hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    Transmission1-speed direct drive
    Horsepower402 hp @ 0 rpm
    See all 2021 Volvo XC40 Recharge features & specs
    Volvo XC40 Recharge for sale
    2021

    FAQ

    Is the Volvo XC40 Recharge a good car?

    The Edmunds experts tested the 2021 XC40 Recharge both on the road and at the track. You probably care about Volvo XC40 Recharge energy consumption, so it's important to know that the XC40 Recharge gets an EPA-estimated 79 mpg-e. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the XC40 Recharge has 25.0 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Volvo XC40 Recharge. Learn more

    What's new in the 2021 Volvo XC40 Recharge?

    According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2021 Volvo XC40 Recharge:

    • New fully electric version of the XC40
    • 402 horsepower
    • Estimated 208 miles of range
    • Based on the first-generation XC40 introduced for 2019
    Is the Volvo XC40 Recharge reliable?

    To determine whether the Volvo XC40 Recharge is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the XC40 Recharge. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the XC40 Recharge's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

    How much should I pay for a 2021 Volvo XC40 Recharge?

    The least-expensive 2021 Volvo XC40 Recharge is the 2021 Volvo XC40 Recharge Pure Electric P8 4dr SUV AWD (electric DD). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $53,990.

    Other versions include:

    • Pure Electric P8 4dr SUV AWD (electric DD) which starts at $53,990
    What are the different models of Volvo XC40 Recharge?

    If you're interested in the Volvo XC40 Recharge, the next question is, which XC40 Recharge model is right for you? XC40 Recharge variants include Pure Electric P8 4dr SUV AWD (electric DD). For a full list of XC40 Recharge models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

    More about the 2021 Volvo XC40 Recharge

    2021 Volvo XC40 Recharge Overview

    The 2021 Volvo XC40 Recharge is offered in the following submodels: XC40 Recharge SUV. Available styles include Pure Electric P8 4dr SUV AWD (electric DD).

    What do people think of the 2021 Volvo XC40 Recharge?

    Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2021 Volvo XC40 Recharge and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2021 XC40 Recharge.

    Edmunds Expert Reviews

    Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2021 Volvo XC40 Recharge and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2021 XC40 Recharge featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

    Our Review Process

    This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

    We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

    Why trust Edmunds?

    Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.

    Should I lease or buy a 2021 Volvo XC40 Recharge?

    Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

