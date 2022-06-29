What is the XT5?

Cadillac's XT5 is a midsize crossover SUV that, to be honest, feels a bit left behind in what is a very competitive field. One of its main rivals, the Lexus RX, just received a massive overhaul and is new from the ground up. Its more domestic competitor, the Lincoln Aviator, benefits from a fresher design, both inside and out. Unfortunately for the Caddy, the 2023 model will largely be a carry-over model. That means no new powertrains, no exterior redesign, and only small changes to standard and optional equipment.

For 2023, the 14-speaker Bose Performance Series audio system that had been optional is now standard on Premium Luxury and Sport trims. Navigation is also now standard equipment on those two trims, but it's still not available on the base Luxury trim. The last of the notable changes includes the addition of an 18-inch spare tire, which means there's no more dealing with a tire inflation kit should you end up on the hard shoulder.

So the XT5 will carry on for another year without a major overhaul, but that's something it sorely needs if it's going to compete with the likes of Lexus and Lincoln.