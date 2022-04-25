What is the Toyota Prius?

The Toyota Prius has historically been the standard bearer for the hybrid movement, which may be approaching a crossroads as electric vehicles gain momentum. The Prius continues to lead the hybrid field in fuel economy, notwithstanding its lackluster performance and so-so infotainment. But it appears, though this has yet to be confirmed, that Toyota will release a redesigned Prius for the 2023 model year to address some of the issues that have allowed rivals like the Honda Insight and Kia Niro to close the gap.

In the meantime, the current Prius will still have that one thing that a lot of buyers care about: great gas mileage. And to be fair, today's Prius does accelerate responsively around town, which is more than could be said for any of its predecessors. We wouldn't try to talk you out of buying a Prius right now, in other words. But if you don't mind waiting, it will be interesting to see what 2023 has in store. Can the Prius reassert itself in a market in which seemingly everyone wants an SUV? We'll keep you posted as new details trickle out.