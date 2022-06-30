What is the RS 5?

Stylish, comfortable and plenty fast, the Audi RS 5 is one of the few remaining luxury sport coupes left on the market. Powered by a 2.9-liter turbocharged V6 engine and with Audi's surefooted all-wheel drive, the RS5 makes a compelling case for itself no matter the season. Inside, the RS 5 is finished with all the precision and attention to detail you'll find in other Audi's.

But as good as the RS 5's performance is on paper, it's lacking the fizz, the feel and the somewhat rowdy behavior we've come to expect from other RS models. Because Audi wants to keep its RS-badged cars something special, for 2023, Audi is introducing a high-performance package that focuses on higher levels of grip, increased feel and more playful handling. Known as the Competition package, it includes a manually adjustable coilover suspension, larger sway bars for increased body control, sticky Pirelli tires, recalibrated software for both the engine and transmission, and a higher max speed of 180 mph. Pull out your wallet, though, because it will tack $16,100 on to the $75,900 MSRP (not including the unavoidable destination fee).

For the price, there's currently not a lot of competition outside of a certain Bavarian automaker. As the RS 5 is available in both coupe and four-door (Audi calls this the Sportback) body styles, the BMW M3 and M4 siblings are the closest in both size and price to the Audi. If you're willing to trade refinement for something more visceral, a Ford Mustang Mach 1 or Chevrolet Corvette could be the ticket.