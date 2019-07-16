2019 Mercedes-Benz Maybach
What’s new
- New paint options
- New Maybach-exclusive grille
- New leather, wood trim and contrast stitching options
- Part of the first Mercedes-Benz Maybach generation introduced for 2016
Pros & Cons
- Exceptionally comfortable and quiet
- Outstanding rear-seat features and functionality
- Loaded with advanced safety features
- Choice of two powerful engines
- Not much different from the already excellent standard S-Class
- Limited cargo space in the trunk
Which Maybach does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating8.4 / 10
If you've got the means for an ultra-premium luxury sedan, let alone one you'll likely experience exclusively from the back seat, the 2019 Mercedes-Benz Maybach should be right at the top of your list. Based on the Mercedes S-Class, the Maybach has a longer wheelbase, longer bumper-to-bumper dimensions, and a big increase in interior space (mostly in the rear). The Maybach also comes with some exclusive cabin materials and upgraded interior features, catering to clients who will likely be driven to their destination by a chauffeur. And while it doesn't get much in the way of changes this year — a new grille and some new paint schemes — this big Mercedes is still worth your time.
One of the most comfortable cars on the road today, the Maybach competes with the best of the best. Sure, you'll find most of the same equipment in a standard S-Class, but it won't feel as exclusive as a Bentley Mulsanne or a Rolls-Royce Phantom — and the Maybach does that. What's more, the Maybach may be significantly more expensive than the standard S-Class, or even the fancy AMG models, but compared to brands like Bentley and Rolls, it's a bargain.
The Maybach does come with some drawbacks, such as the price premium you pay over an S-Class, or the fact that you get a smaller trunk than you would with pretty much anything else in the segment. But we think those are tiny complaints in the grand scheme. For anyone with a pocketbook that's big enough, we definitely recommend a closer look.
Mercedes-Benz Maybach models
The 2019 Mercedes-Benz Maybach Sedan is available in S 560 4Matic and S 650 trims. The S 560 4Matic is powered by a turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 (463 horsepower, 516 lb-ft of torque) that is paired to a nine-speed automatic transmission. Mercedes' 4Matic all-wheel-drive system is included. The S 650 upgrades to a turbocharged 6.0-liter V12 (621 hp, 738 lb-ft) mated to a seven-speed transmission that sends power to the rear wheels.
The comprehensive list of standard features is identical for both trims, starting with 19- or 20-inch wheels, LED exterior lighting, automatic wipers, soft-close doors, a hands-free trunklid, an adaptive air suspension, a panoramic sunroof, a heated windshield, and keyless entry and ignition.
On the inside, you get a head-up display, four-zone automatic climate control, extensive premium leather upholstery, a heated wood- and leather-trimmed steering wheel, wood interior trim, heated and ventilated multicontour front and rear seats with memory and massage functions, a power footrest for the right rear seat, heated armrests, power rear sunshades, and heated rear seats. You'll also find a 12.3-inch virtual gauge display, interior ambient lighting, and an air fragrancer with the Energizing Comfort system, which combines audio, climate, fragrance and massage to enhance comfort.
Also included on the Maybach are a household power outlet, Mercedes' COMAND infotainment system, a navigation system, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, wireless charging pads and a 13-speaker Burmester premium audio system.
On the advanced safety feature and driver assist front, you get automatic high beams, a surround-view camera system, a night-vision camera system, automatic speed limit adjustment, an automated parking system, adaptive cruise control, forward and cross-traffic collision warning with automatic braking, emergency evasive steering, active blind-spot assist, active lane-change assist, lane keeping and crosswind assist, a pre-collision hearing protection system, airbags built into the rear shoulder belts, and a drowsy-driver warning system with emergency stop assist.
Options include various wheel and interior trim choices; Magic Sky Control, which offers a dimmable sunroof tint; a rear center console, which reduces passenger capacity to four; dual rear entertainment systems; folding rear-seat tables, a refrigerated box between the rear seatbacks; heated and cooled cupholders; and silver Champagne flutes from Robbe & Berking.
Trim tested
Scorecard
|Overall
|8.4 / 10
|Driving
|8.0
|Comfort
|9.0
|Interior
|9.0
|Utility
|7.0
|Technology
|9.0
Driving8.0
Acceleration9.0
Braking8.0
Steering7.5
Handling8.0
Drivability7.5
Comfort9.0
Seat comfort10.0
Ride comfort9.0
Noise & vibration9.0
Climate control10.0
Interior9.0
Ease of use8.5
Getting in/getting out9.5
Driving position8.5
Roominess10.0
Visibility8.0
Utility7.0
Small-item storage9.0
Cargo space5.5
Child safety seat accommodation9.0
Technology9.0
Smartphone integration8.0
Driver aids9.0
Voice control8.0
Trending topics in reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews
I dreamt of owning a car like this and I worked hard to get it and it is worth it it's amazing and sooo comfortable
I dreamt of owning a car like this and I worked hard to get it and it is worth it it’s amazing and sooo comfortable
Features & Specs
|S 650 4dr Sedan
6.0L 12cyl Turbo 7A
|MSRP
|$199,900
|MPG
|13 city / 21 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|7-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|621 hp @ 5500 rpm
|S 560 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD
4.0L 8cyl Turbo 9A
|MSRP
|$170,750
|MPG
|16 city / 25 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|9-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|463 hp @ 5250 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Maybach safety features:
- Active Brake Assist
- Warns if a front collision is imminent and will apply the brakes if you don't react in time.
- Active Emergency Stop Assist
- Detects if a driver is unresponsive when using the automated driving systems and will trigger alerts. If no action is taken, the car will slow to a stop.
- Evasive Steering Assist
- Automatically swerves to avoid an object, vehicle or pedestrian in the road if the adjacent lane is open.
Mercedes-Benz Maybach vs. the competition
Mercedes-Benz Maybach vs. Mercedes-Benz S-Class
The S-Class and the Maybach are very similar, but they've got their own unique appeal. You can save quite a bit of money by going with the standard S-Class — upwards of $100,000 depending on the trim level you select — but it won't come with the same sense of exclusivity as the Maybach. Also, the standard S-Class offers a wider variety of available engines: from the base 3.0-liter powertrain all the way up to the 621-horsepower V12, an engine that it shares with the Maybach.
Mercedes-Benz Maybach vs. BMW 7 Series
In recent years, the BMW 7 Series has moved away from its roots as a driver-focused car and stopped offering a standard-wheelbase version. Ironically, it's become a better competitor for vehicles such as the Maybach. As you'd probably expect, the 7 Series is less expensive than the standard Maybach, offering many of the same creature comforts and even more space in the back seat. A variety of engine choices in the 7 Series is worth noting too.
Mercedes-Benz Maybach vs. Maserati Quattroporte
If you want a premium luxury sedan that drives a bit more like a sports car than a yacht, the Maserati Quattroporte will probably be right up your alley. With engines sourced from Ferrari and some of the best exhaust notes on the planet, you're likely to roll down the Quattroporte's windows as you buzz through your local B-road. With the Maybach, that's probably not in the cards.
FAQ
Is the Mercedes-Benz Maybach a good car?
What's new in the 2019 Mercedes-Benz Maybach?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 Mercedes-Benz Maybach:
- New paint options
- New Maybach-exclusive grille
- New leather, wood trim and contrast stitching options
- Part of the first Mercedes-Benz Maybach generation introduced for 2016
Is the Mercedes-Benz Maybach reliable?
Is the 2019 Mercedes-Benz Maybach a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2019 Mercedes-Benz Maybach?
The least-expensive 2019 Mercedes-Benz Maybach is the 2019 Mercedes-Benz Maybach S 560 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 9A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $170,750.
Other versions include:
- S 650 4dr Sedan (6.0L 12cyl Turbo 7A) which starts at $199,900
- S 560 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 9A) which starts at $170,750
What are the different models of Mercedes-Benz Maybach?
More about the 2019 Mercedes-Benz Maybach
2019 Mercedes-Benz Maybach Overview
The 2019 Mercedes-Benz Maybach is offered in the following submodels: Maybach Sedan. Available styles include S 650 4dr Sedan (6.0L 12cyl Turbo 7A), and S 560 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 9A).
What do people think of the 2019 Mercedes-Benz Maybach?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Mercedes-Benz Maybach and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 Maybach 5.0 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 Maybach.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 Mercedes-Benz Maybach and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 Maybach featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2019 Mercedes-Benz Maybach?
Which 2019 Mercedes-Benz Maybaches are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2019 Mercedes-Benz Maybach for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2019 Mercedes-Benz Maybach.
Can't find a new 2019 Mercedes-Benz Maybachs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Mercedes-Benz Maybach for sale - 12 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $22,085.
Find a new Mercedes-Benz for sale - 10 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $20,332.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2019 Mercedes-Benz Maybach?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Mercedes-Benz lease specials
Related 2019 Mercedes-Benz Maybach info
