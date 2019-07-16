Overall rating 8.4 / 10

If you've got the means for an ultra-premium luxury sedan, let alone one you'll likely experience exclusively from the back seat, the 2019 Mercedes-Benz Maybach should be right at the top of your list. Based on the Mercedes S-Class, the Maybach has a longer wheelbase, longer bumper-to-bumper dimensions, and a big increase in interior space (mostly in the rear). The Maybach also comes with some exclusive cabin materials and upgraded interior features, catering to clients who will likely be driven to their destination by a chauffeur. And while it doesn't get much in the way of changes this year — a new grille and some new paint schemes — this big Mercedes is still worth your time.

One of the most comfortable cars on the road today, the Maybach competes with the best of the best. Sure, you'll find most of the same equipment in a standard S-Class, but it won't feel as exclusive as a Bentley Mulsanne or a Rolls-Royce Phantom — and the Maybach does that. What's more, the Maybach may be significantly more expensive than the standard S-Class, or even the fancy AMG models, but compared to brands like Bentley and Rolls, it's a bargain.

The Maybach does come with some drawbacks, such as the price premium you pay over an S-Class, or the fact that you get a smaller trunk than you would with pretty much anything else in the segment. But we think those are tiny complaints in the grand scheme. For anyone with a pocketbook that's big enough, we definitely recommend a closer look.