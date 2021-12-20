  1. Home
2023 Toyota RAV4

Release Date: Fall 2022
Estimated Price: Starting at $28,000
What to expect
  • Possible cosmetic refresh
  • Minor changes to standard content
  • Part of the fifth Toyota RAV4 generation introduced for 2019
Contact your local dealers about upcoming availability and pricing details.
  • 8 Colors
  • 6 Trims
