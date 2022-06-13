What is the Nissan Titan?

The 2023 Nissan Titan is the automaker's entry in the full-size light-duty pickup truck segment. It's part of the latest Titan generation that came out for the 2016 model year. That means this truck is getting on in years. It's possible Nissan will make some minor improvements, but nothing dramatic.

We expect the truck will continue to have a 5.6-liter V8 under the hood with 400 horsepower and 413 lb-ft of torque. That's a pleasing amount of power, though rival trucks give you a lot more choice with even more powerful engines or ones with better fuel economy. On the Titan, it's the V8 or nothing. We expect two main configurations will be available for 2023. There's the King Cab, which has a 6.5-foot cargo bed and a small back seat accessed by rear-hinged doors, or the Crew Cab with its 5.5-foot bed and bigger cabin.

On the upside, the Titan has comfortable front seats and a nicely laid-out cabin that comes standard with modern driver aids and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration. But there are also a lot of drawbacks to this aging truck. Maximum payload and towing capacities are less than what you can get from the Chevrolet Silverado, Ford F-150, Ram 1500 and Toyota Tundra, for example, and there just aren't as many configurations or options to pick from as there are on those trucks.