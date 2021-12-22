What is the Model 3?

The Tesla Model 3 is Tesla's least expensive and most popular car. It's been a huge success for the automaker since the first one rolled off the lines in 2017 and can easily be considered the brand's bread and butter. With at least 272 miles of range on tap, the Model 3 is perfect for anyone who needs to scoot around a big city and can be stretched to work on longer road trips thanks to Tesla's massive Supercharger network.

For 2023, we can't see Tesla changing too much on the Model 3. It offers plenty of tech, more than enough range for the average commute, and enough space for anyone who's considering a smaller EV. We can always count on Tesla to add new features via over-the-air updates, but nothing major has been confirmed for the 2023 Model 3 yet. The only concern for Model 3 buyers is the price trajectory over the last few years. The Model 3's MSRP has slowly crept upward, and it seems like the dream of a $35,000 Tesla will stay exactly that, a dream.

It's hard not to recommend the Model 3 to people looking for their first EV. It offers a spacious interior, a comfortable ride, and an appealing blend of sharp handling and unexpectedly rapid acceleration. That's why the Model 3 has fended off the competition and won the Edmunds Top Rated EV award for three consecutive years. With that kind of hat trick under its belt, it's hard to bet against Tesla's smallest EV.