Used 2017 Toyota 4Runner for Sale Near Me

Toyota of Massapequa - Seaford / New York

*All pricing is subject to financing through our primary lender and can't be combined with special offers. Details and price are believed to be accurate, but we do not warrant or guarantee such accuracy. The prices shown above may vary from region to region, as will incentives, and are subject to change. Vehicle information is based off standard equipment and may vary from vehicle to vehicle. Call or email for complete vehicle information. All specifications, prices and equipment are subject to change without notice. Prices and payments do not include tax, titles, tags, finance charges, documentation charges, emissions testing charges, or other fees required by law, vehicle sellers or lending organizations. Based on 2015 EPA mileage estimates, reflecting new EPA fuel economy methods beginning with 2008 models. Use for comparison purposes only. Do not compare to models before 2008. Your actual mileage will vary depending on how you drive and maintain your vehicle. While every effort has been made to ensure display of accurate data, the vehicle listings within this website may not reflect all accurate vehicle items. Accessories and color may vary. All inventory listed is subject to prior sale. The vehicle photo displayed may be an example only. Vehicle Photos may not match exact vehicles. Please confirm vehicle price with Dealership. See Dealership for details.Entune Premium Audio w/Integrated Nav and App Suite - Includes Entune Multimedia Bundle (6.1in High Resolution Touch-Screen with Split Screen Display, AM/FM CD Player With MP3/WMA Playback Capability, 8 Speakers, Auxiliary Audio Jack, USB 2.0 Port with iPod(R) Connectivity and Control, Advanced Voice Recognition, Hands-Free Phone Capability, Phone Book Access and Music Streaming Via Bluetooth(R) Wireless Technology), Siri(R) Eyes Free, HD Radio, HD Radio(TM) Predictive Traffic and Doppler Weather Overlay, AM/FM Cache Radio, SiriusXM(R) Satellite Radio with 3-Month Complimentary Sirius XM All Access Trial, and Gracenote(R) Album Cover Art. Access To Entune(R) App Suite Services is Subscription Free. See Toyota.Com/Entune For Details. F FE 50 State Emissions F KH Running Boards F QB Keep It Wild Savings P WL Wheel Locks MECHANICAL & PERFORMANCE 4.0L DOHC 24-Valve V6 w/Dual Independent VVT-i; 270HP / 278 Lb.-Ft. Torque Part-Time 4WD System with Active TRAC 5-Speed Auto Transmission w/ECT-i Pwr-Assisted Rack-and-Pinion Steering Hill-Start and Downhill Assist Control Front and Rear Vented Disc Brakes Front and Rr Stabilizer Bars;Skid Plates 17 Alloy Wheels; P265/70R17 Tires SAFETY & CONVENIENCE Star Safety System: Vehicle Stability Control, Traction Control, Anti-Lock Brake System with EBD, Brake Assist and Smart Stop Technology Driver and Front Passenger: Advanced Airbag System, TAP (Thorax, Abdomen, Pelvis) Seat-Mounted Side Airbags, Knee Airbags and Active Headrests All Row Roll-Sensing Side Curtain Airbgs LATCH-Lower Anchor & Tether for CHildren EXTERIOR Color-Key Bumpers, Overfenders, Outside Mirrors, Rear Spoiler, Door Handles, Silver Roof Rails and Fr & Rr Mud Guards Tow Hitch Receiver w/7-&4-Pin Connector Front Fog Lamps; Rear Privacy Glass Projection Headlights, LED Taillights INTERIOR Air Conditioning w/Filter & 2nd-Row Vent AM/FM/CD 6.1 Hi Res Touch Screen / USB Bluetooth / HDRadio /AUX/ SXM-3Mo Trial Fabric-Trimmed, 8-Way Power Driver Seat 40/20/40 Split,Recline&Fold-Flat 2nd-Row Tilt/Telescopic Steering Wheel w/Cruise Control;Back Up Camera w/Projected Path Keyless Entry; Power Sliding Rear Window Power Door Locks&Windows w/Auto Up/Down 2 Fr/2 Rr/1 Cargo 12V & 120V Pwr Outlets Multi-Info Display w/Elapsed Time, Cruise Range,Fuel Consumption, Temperature, 17 x 7.0 6-Spoke Alloy Wheels, ABS brakes, Electronic Stability Control, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Remote keyless entry, Traction control. 2017 Toyota 4Runner SR5 4D Sport Utility Gy 5-Speed Automatic with Overdrive

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2017 Toyota 4Runner SR5 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

18 Combined MPG ( 17 City/ 20 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JTEBU5JR1H5456221

Stock: U3475T

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-02-2020