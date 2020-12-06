Used 2017 Toyota 4Runner for Sale Near Me

  • 2017 Toyota 4Runner Limited in Black
    used

    2017 Toyota 4Runner Limited

    14,457 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $35,990

    $3,774 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Toyota 4Runner SR5 in Silver
    used

    2017 Toyota 4Runner SR5

    57,500 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $22,900

    $7,205 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Toyota 4Runner SR5 Premium in Gray
    used

    2017 Toyota 4Runner SR5 Premium

    45,530 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $30,060

    $5,035 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Toyota 4Runner Limited in Black
    certified

    2017 Toyota 4Runner Limited

    34,965 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease

    $33,788

    $4,518 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Toyota 4Runner SR5 Premium in Gray
    used

    2017 Toyota 4Runner SR5 Premium

    28,153 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $29,992

    $2,697 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Toyota 4Runner SR5 in Gray
    used

    2017 Toyota 4Runner SR5

    95,996 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $22,988

    $3,218 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Toyota 4Runner SR5 in Silver
    used

    2017 Toyota 4Runner SR5

    28,416 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $34,990

    $2,947 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Toyota 4Runner Limited in Gray
    used

    2017 Toyota 4Runner Limited

    11,266 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $37,999

    $3,059 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Toyota 4Runner SR5 in Silver
    used

    2017 Toyota 4Runner SR5

    42,421 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Rental Use

    $30,495

    $2,844 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Toyota 4Runner Limited in Black
    certified

    2017 Toyota 4Runner Limited

    55,600 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $34,400

    $2,430 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Toyota 4Runner TRD OFF-ROAD in Gray
    certified

    2017 Toyota 4Runner TRD OFF-ROAD

    45,618 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $34,481

    $1,740 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Toyota 4Runner SR5 Premium in White
    used

    2017 Toyota 4Runner SR5 Premium

    47,123 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $31,897

    $2,246 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Toyota 4Runner SR5 in White
    used

    2017 Toyota 4Runner SR5

    126,365 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $21,195

    $4,472 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Toyota 4Runner SR5 Premium in Gray
    certified

    2017 Toyota 4Runner SR5 Premium

    32,268 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $31,466

    Details
  • 2017 Toyota 4Runner Limited in Gray
    used

    2017 Toyota 4Runner Limited

    58,853 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $33,532

    $2,801 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Toyota 4Runner SR5 Premium in Gray
    used

    2017 Toyota 4Runner SR5 Premium

    52,007 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $31,900

    $2,689 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Toyota 4Runner SR5 Premium in Red
    used

    2017 Toyota 4Runner SR5 Premium

    24,185 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $32,989

    $2,390 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Toyota 4Runner SR5 in Silver
    used

    2017 Toyota 4Runner SR5

    54,377 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $28,980

    $2,535 Below Market
    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Toyota 4Runner

Read recent reviews for the Toyota 4Runner
Overall Consumer Rating
4.525 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 25 reviews
  • 5
    (76%)
  • 4
    (12%)
  • 2
    (8%)
  • 1
    (4%)
Love my 2017 4Runner Limited BUT!
Angie NC,11/13/2017
Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A)
When shopping for a new SUV I drove several makes and models. Toyota 4 Runner wasn't on my list due to the reviews from Car and Driver and other sites, however my husband (a truck guy) convinced me to test drive the 4 Runner. It wasn't my favorite while test driving but I went with my husbands recommendation and purchased the 4 Runner. After driving the 4 Runner Limited 4wd I love, love , love it. The only complaint is the gas mileage which was a shock for me coming from a Lexus GS 350. I like the way it drives, It feels solid and well built which makes me feel safe. I'm adjusting to the ride but its not bad considering this is a TRUE SUV not a crossover. Would I purchase again? ABSOLUTELY I'm glad I didn't listen to the reviews and took a chance on this true SUV I'm very happy with my purchase. If I had to give a negative it would definitely be the gas mileage.
Report abuse
Popular new car reviews and ratings