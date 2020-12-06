Used 2017 Toyota 4Runner for Sale Near Me
- 14,457 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$35,990$3,774 Below Market
Doral Toyota - Doral / Florida
Contact dealer for more information
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Toyota 4Runner Limited with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (17 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEBU5JR1H5445686
Stock: 669609A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-12-2020
- 57,500 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$22,900$7,205 Below Market
Transportation Center Of Western New York - Niagara Falls / New York
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Toyota 4Runner SR5 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (17 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEBU5JR9H5419207
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 45,530 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$30,060$5,035 Below Market
Ocala Subaru - Ocala / Florida
Come to Ocala for the guaranteed lowest prices.We will buy your car even if you don't buy ours.Our goal is to provide you an extraordinary experience.Call 352-629-7299 to schedule appointment.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Toyota 4Runner SR5 Premium with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (17 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEBU5JR4H5427568
Stock: 5427568
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-30-2020
- certified
2017 Toyota 4Runner Limited34,965 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$33,788$4,518 Below Market
Toyota of Massapequa - Seaford / New York
*All pricing is subject to financing through our primary lender and can't be combined with special offers. Details and price are believed to be accurate, but we do not warrant or guarantee such accuracy. The prices shown above may vary from region to region, as will incentives, and are subject to change. Vehicle information is based off standard equipment and may vary from vehicle to vehicle. Call or email for complete vehicle information. All specifications, prices and equipment are subject to change without notice. Prices and payments do not include tax, titles, tags, finance charges, documentation charges, emissions testing charges, or other fees required by law, vehicle sellers or lending organizations. Based on 2015 EPA mileage estimates, reflecting new EPA fuel economy methods beginning with 2008 models. Use for comparison purposes only. Do not compare to models before 2008. Your actual mileage will vary depending on how you drive and maintain your vehicle. While every effort has been made to ensure display of accurate data, the vehicle listings within this website may not reflect all accurate vehicle items. Accessories and color may vary. All inventory listed is subject to prior sale. The vehicle photo displayed may be an example only. Vehicle Photos may not match exact vehicles. Please confirm vehicle price with Dealership. See Dealership for details.Running Boards MECHANICAL & PERFORMANCE 4.0L DOHC 24-Valve V6 w/Dual Independent VVT-i; 270HP / 278 Lb.-Ft. Torque Full-Time 4WD System w/A-TRAC & Locking Center Diff; 5-Speed Auto Trans w/ECT-i Pwr-Assisted Rack-and-Pinion Steering X-REAS Sport Enhancement Suspension Hill-Start and Downhill Assist Control Fr & Rr Vented Disc Brakes; Skid Plates 20 Alloy Wheels; P245/60R20 Tires SAFETY & CONVENIENCE Star Safety System: Vehicle Stability Control, Traction Control, Anti-Lock Brake System with EBD, Brake Assist and Smart Stop Technology Dr & Fr Pass: Advanced Airbag System, TAP Side & Knee Airbags,Active Headrests All Row Roll-Sensing Side Curtain Airbgs LATCH-Lower Anchor & Tether for CHildren Safety Connect (1-Year Trial Included) EXTERIOR Color-Key Bumpers, Rocker, Overfenders, Heated Mirrors w/Turn Signal Indicator Chrome Accents and Handles Tow Hitch Receiver w/7-&4-Pin Connector Front Fog Lamps / Rear Privacy Glass Color-Key Rr Splr w/Integrated Rr Wiper INTERIOR 2-Zone Climate Control w/Filter & RrVent Entune Prem JBL Audio w/Nav & App Ste 6.1 Hi Res Touch Screen/Bluetooth/USB/ HDRadio/15 Spkr&Amp/AUX/CD/SXM-3Mo Trial Leather-Trimmed Seats; Heated/Ventilated Power Adj Driver and Fr Pass Seats; 40/20/40 Split Recline&Fold-Flat 2nd-Row Leather-Trimmed Tilt/Telescopic Steering Wheel w/Audio Controls & Cruise Control Smart Key System with Push Button Start Power Tilt/Slide Moonroof w/Sunshade Power Sliding Rear Window; Homelink Power Door Locks&Windows w/Auto Up/Down Auto Dim Rearview Mirror 2 Fr/2 Rr/1 Cargo 12V & 120V Pwr Outlets, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Body Color Heated Mirrors, Compass, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated/Ventilated Front Bucket Seats, Illuminated entry, Leather Seat Trim, Low tire pressure warning, Power moonroof, Remote keyless entry, Traction control. 2017 Toyota 4Runner Limited 4D Sport Utility Black 5-Speed Automatic with Overdrive
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Toyota 4Runner Limited with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (17 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEBU5JR6H5452729
Stock: U3430P
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-24-2020
- 28,153 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$29,992$2,697 Below Market
Lexus of Palm Beach - West Palm Beach / Florida
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new pair of tires and new battery! Sun/Moonroof Navigation System Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Black/Graphite; Softex Synthetic Leather Seat Trim Magnetic Gray Metallic Sr5 Premium Package W/Softex Keep It Wild Savings This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Toyota 4Runner SR5 Premium with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (17 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEZU5JRXH5149452
Stock: H5149452
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-09-2020
- 95,996 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$22,988$3,218 Below Market
Toyota of Massapequa - Seaford / New York
*All pricing is subject to financing through our primary lender and can't be combined with special offers. Details and price are believed to be accurate, but we do not warrant or guarantee such accuracy. The prices shown above may vary from region to region, as will incentives, and are subject to change. Vehicle information is based off standard equipment and may vary from vehicle to vehicle. Call or email for complete vehicle information. All specifications, prices and equipment are subject to change without notice. Prices and payments do not include tax, titles, tags, finance charges, documentation charges, emissions testing charges, or other fees required by law, vehicle sellers or lending organizations. Based on 2015 EPA mileage estimates, reflecting new EPA fuel economy methods beginning with 2008 models. Use for comparison purposes only. Do not compare to models before 2008. Your actual mileage will vary depending on how you drive and maintain your vehicle. While every effort has been made to ensure display of accurate data, the vehicle listings within this website may not reflect all accurate vehicle items. Accessories and color may vary. All inventory listed is subject to prior sale. The vehicle photo displayed may be an example only. Vehicle Photos may not match exact vehicles. Please confirm vehicle price with Dealership. See Dealership for details.Entune Premium Audio w/Integrated Nav and App Suite - Includes Entune Multimedia Bundle (6.1in High Resolution Touch-Screen with Split Screen Display, AM/FM CD Player With MP3/WMA Playback Capability, 8 Speakers, Auxiliary Audio Jack, USB 2.0 Port with iPod(R) Connectivity and Control, Advanced Voice Recognition, Hands-Free Phone Capability, Phone Book Access and Music Streaming Via Bluetooth(R) Wireless Technology), Siri(R) Eyes Free, HD Radio, HD Radio(TM) Predictive Traffic and Doppler Weather Overlay, AM/FM Cache Radio, SiriusXM(R) Satellite Radio with 3-Month Complimentary Sirius XM All Access Trial, and Gracenote(R) Album Cover Art. Access To Entune(R) App Suite Services is Subscription Free. See Toyota.Com/Entune For Details. F FE 50 State Emissions F KH Running Boards F QB Keep It Wild Savings P WL Wheel Locks MECHANICAL & PERFORMANCE 4.0L DOHC 24-Valve V6 w/Dual Independent VVT-i; 270HP / 278 Lb.-Ft. Torque Part-Time 4WD System with Active TRAC 5-Speed Auto Transmission w/ECT-i Pwr-Assisted Rack-and-Pinion Steering Hill-Start and Downhill Assist Control Front and Rear Vented Disc Brakes Front and Rr Stabilizer Bars;Skid Plates 17 Alloy Wheels; P265/70R17 Tires SAFETY & CONVENIENCE Star Safety System: Vehicle Stability Control, Traction Control, Anti-Lock Brake System with EBD, Brake Assist and Smart Stop Technology Driver and Front Passenger: Advanced Airbag System, TAP (Thorax, Abdomen, Pelvis) Seat-Mounted Side Airbags, Knee Airbags and Active Headrests All Row Roll-Sensing Side Curtain Airbgs LATCH-Lower Anchor & Tether for CHildren EXTERIOR Color-Key Bumpers, Overfenders, Outside Mirrors, Rear Spoiler, Door Handles, Silver Roof Rails and Fr & Rr Mud Guards Tow Hitch Receiver w/7-&4-Pin Connector Front Fog Lamps; Rear Privacy Glass Projection Headlights, LED Taillights INTERIOR Air Conditioning w/Filter & 2nd-Row Vent AM/FM/CD 6.1 Hi Res Touch Screen / USB Bluetooth / HDRadio /AUX/ SXM-3Mo Trial Fabric-Trimmed, 8-Way Power Driver Seat 40/20/40 Split,Recline&Fold-Flat 2nd-Row Tilt/Telescopic Steering Wheel w/Cruise Control;Back Up Camera w/Projected Path Keyless Entry; Power Sliding Rear Window Power Door Locks&Windows w/Auto Up/Down 2 Fr/2 Rr/1 Cargo 12V & 120V Pwr Outlets Multi-Info Display w/Elapsed Time, Cruise Range,Fuel Consumption, Temperature, 17 x 7.0 6-Spoke Alloy Wheels, ABS brakes, Electronic Stability Control, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Remote keyless entry, Traction control. 2017 Toyota 4Runner SR5 4D Sport Utility Gy 5-Speed Automatic with Overdrive
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Toyota 4Runner SR5 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (17 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEBU5JR1H5456221
Stock: U3475T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-02-2020
- 28,416 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$34,990$2,947 Below Market
Doral Toyota - Doral / Florida
Contact dealer for more information
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Toyota 4Runner SR5 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (17 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEBU5JR6H5418290
Stock: 045673A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 11,266 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$37,999$3,059 Below Market
AutoNation Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Southwest - Littleton / Colorado
Leather-Trimmed 50/50 Split Fold-Flat 3Rd Row Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System 3rd Row Seat Convenience Package All-Weather Floor Liners & Cargo Tray Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Cooled Front Seat(S) Black; Leather Seat Trim Limited Package Magnetic Gray Metallic Keep It Wild Savings This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Toyota 4Runner Limited with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (17 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEBU5JR5H5476830
Stock: H5476830
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- 42,421 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$30,495$2,844 Below Market
Toyota of Bowling Green - Bowling Green / Kentucky
$$$ PRCE REDUCED! BIG SAVINGS! $$$ This fuel efficient 4RUNNER gets up to 17 MPG City and 20 MPG Highway! This eye-catching 4RUNNER has GRAY interior and SILVER exterior! * Residual Value Awards, Residual Value Awards *** For more information call or stop by Toyota of Bowling Green to see this 2017 TOYOTA 4RUNNER SR5 4WD ! Toyota of Bowling Green has been in business since 1982 and we are a multiple Presidents Award Winner. We pride ourselves on Customer Satisfaction and take great strides to keep a fresh, competitive Pre-Owned Inventory. These vehicles go through our Service Department and are inspected to give you peace of mind. Toyota of Bowling Green prides itself on value pricing its vehicles and exceeding all customer expectations! The next step? Give us a call to confirm availability and schedule a hassle free test drive! 270-843-4321. We are located at: 2398 Scottsville Rd., Bowling Green, KY 42104.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Toyota 4Runner SR5 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (17 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEBU5JR8H5426150
Stock: 121P20
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- certified
2017 Toyota 4Runner Limited55,600 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$34,400$2,430 Below Market
Heritage Toyota Owings Mills - Owings Mills / Maryland
2017 Toyota 4Runner Limited **4 WHEEL DRIVE**, **7 PASSENGER SEATING**, **POWER DRIVERS SEAT**, **HEATED AND COOLED LEATHER SEATS**, **POWER SUNROOF**, **NAVIGATION SYSTEM**, **STAR SAFETY SYSTEM**, **BACKUP CAMERA**, **HANDS FREE BLUETOOTH**, **FRONT BUCKET SEATS**, **SPLIT FOLDING REAR SEAT**, **STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS**, **REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY**, **ALLOY WHEELS**, **20 INCH WHEELS**, **ONE OWNER**, 12 MONTH 12000 MILE WARRANTY INCLUDED**, 4WD, Black w/Softex Synthetic Leather Seat Trim, Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror, Body Color Heated Mirrors, Garage Door Opener, Limited Package, Moonroof w/Tilt Up & Slide, Right & Left Individual Air Conditioner. Limited Package (Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror, Body Color Heated Mirrors, Garage Door Opener, Moonroof w/Tilt Up & Slide, and Right & Left Individual Air Conditioner), Mile One 12/12 Warranty Certified, 4WD, Black w/Softex Synthetic Leather Seat Trim, 15 Speakers, 3.727 Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, All-Weather Floor Liners & Cargo Tray, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: Safety Connect, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated/Ventilated Front Bucket Seats, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather Seat Trim, Leather Shift Knob, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio: Entune Premium JBL Audio w/Navigation, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Running Boards, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, and Ventilated front seats. *Your additional costs are sales tax, tag and title fees for the state in which the vehicle will be registered, any dealer-installed options (if applicable) and a dealer processing fee ($500 Maryland; not required by law); ($389 Pennsylvania). Prices are subject to change, and prior sales are excluded from these offers. While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with the dealer.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Toyota 4Runner Limited with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (17 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEBU5JR4H5416215
Stock: 7U416215
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-25-2020
- certified
2017 Toyota 4Runner TRD OFF-ROAD45,618 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$34,481$1,740 Below Market
Toyota West - Columbus / Ohio
2017 Toyota 4Runner ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Compass, Electronic Stability Control, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Remote keyless entry, Traction control. 5-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 4.0L V6 SMPI DOHCCertified.Toyota Certified Used Vehicles Details:* Roadside Assistance* Warranty Deductible: $50* Vehicle History* 160 Point Inspection* Limited Comprehensive Warranty: 12 Month/12,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from certified purchase date. Roadside Assistance for 1 Year* Powertrain Limited Warranty: 84 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from TCUV purchase date* Transferable Warranty2017 Toyota 4Runner TRD Off-Road
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Toyota 4Runner TRD OFF-ROAD with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (17 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEBU5JR9H5408692
Stock: TH5408692
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- 47,123 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$31,897$2,246 Below Market
Hare Honda - Avon / Indiana
CARFAX One-Owner. 2017 Toyota 4Runner SR5 **Another Hare Honda One-Owner Vehicle**, **Four Wheel Drive**, **Navigation Package**, **Bluetooth Connectivity**, **Keyless Entry**, **Rear View Back Up Camera**, **Heated Front Seats**, 17" x 7.0" 6-Spoke Alloy Wheels, ABS brakes, Electronic Stability Control, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Remote keyless entry, Traction control. **Great Cars at Great Prices from Great People! HARE CARES***
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Toyota 4Runner SR5 Premium with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (17 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEBU5JR6H5418564
Stock: H5418564
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 126,365 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$21,195$4,472 Below Market
Kia of Laurel - Laurel / Mississippi
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Toyota 4Runner SR5 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (17 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEBU5JR9H5415268
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- certified
2017 Toyota 4Runner SR5 Premium32,268 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$31,466
Sterling McCall Toyota - Houston / Texas
We are excited to offer this 2017 Toyota 4Runner. Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. This Toyota 4Runner SR5 has a tough exterior complemented by a well-designed interior that offers all the comforts you crave. It's not a misprint. And the odometer isn't broken. This is a very low mileage Toyota 4Runner. A rare find these days. There is no reason why you shouldn't buy this Toyota 4Runner SR5. It is incomparable for the price and quality.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Toyota 4Runner SR5 Premium with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (17 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEZU5JR1H5149937
Stock: H5149937
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- 58,853 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$33,532$2,801 Below Market
John Elway Chevrolet - Englewood / Colorado
Clean CARFAX. 4WD. 2017 Toyota 4Runner INSPECTED & PROTECTED CERTIFICATION INCLUDES: 150-POINT INSPECTION -- You can be 100% confident that each quality vehicle is safe, reliable, and protected. This thorough inspection includes everything from the engine, thickness of brake pads, tire tread depth even the electronics and paint get checked out. Every car you find at John Elway Chevrolet is covered no matter how many miles are on it. -- 60 DAYS UNLIMITED MILES -- For 60 days, every mile you drive is covered -- ALL THE IMPORTANT STUFF -- Engine, transmission, ignition....your protected Check out over 500 positive 4.0 Reviews on Google.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Toyota 4Runner Limited with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (17 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEBU5JR0H5425400
Stock: H5425400
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-17-2020
- 52,007 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$31,900$2,689 Below Market
Byers Toyota - Delaware / Ohio
Recent Arrival! 2017 Magnetic Gray Metallic Toyota 4Runner SR5 Premium 4WD 4.0L V6 SMPI DOHCPriced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX.PLEASE VISIT US AT WWW.BYERSTOYOTA.COM YOUR #1 E-COMMERCE DEALER IN CENTRAL OHIO.Internet pricing is subject to change and is Plus Tax, Title and $250.00 Doc Fee. CARFAX VERIFIED 1 OWNER. *DESIRABLE FEATURES:* NAVIGATION, 4X4, AWD, HEATED SEATS, ALLOY WHEELS, SIRIUSXM, AUX AUDIO, FOG LAMPS, REMOTE ENTRY.*TECHNOLOGY FEATURES:* This used Toyota 4Runner includes Voice Command Features, Homelink System, Onboard Hands-Free Communications System, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Anti Theft System, Steering Wheel Controls, Electronic Messaging Assistance, AM/FM Stereo, Bluetooth Connection, MP3 Compatible Radio, Garage Door Opener, HD Radio, Single-Disc CD Player*STOCK# T201440A PRICED BELOW MARKET RETAIL VALUE!* Byers Toyota has this used 2017 Toyota 4Runner SR5 Premium for sale today. Don't forget Byers Toyota WILL BUY OR TRADE FOR YOUR USED CAR, USED TRUCK and/or USED SUV.*Our Dealership near Columbus:* Call Byers Toyota today at *(888) 696-7101 TO SCHEDULE YOUR IN HOME TEST DRIVE* of this 2017 Toyota 4Runner SR5 Premium! Byers Toyota serves Columbus, Delaware, Marion, Mount Vernon, Dublin, Westerville, & Marysville. You can also visit us at, 1588 Columbus Pike Delaware OH, 43015 to check it out in person!*MECHANICAL FEATURES:* This Toyota 4Runner comes factory equipped with an impressive 4.0 l engine, an 5-speed automatic w/od transmission. Other installed mechanical features include Heated Mirrors, Power Windows, Power Locks, Spare Tire (Full Size), Front Tow Hooks, Power Mirrors, Traction Control, Disc Brakes, Power Passenger Seat, Gasoline Engine, Auto Transmission with Manual Mode, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Cruise Control, Intermittent Wipers, Trip Computer, Power Steering, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers*INTERIOR OPTIONS:* Heated Passenger Seat, Synthetic Leather, Adjustable Lumbar Seat(s), Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Air Conditioning, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Bucket Seats, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Bench Seat, Rear Window Defroster, Tilt Steering Wheel, Vanity Mirrors*EXTERIOR OPTIONS:* Trailer Hitch Receiver, Privacy Glass, Tinted Glass, Auto Headlamp, Spoiler / Ground Effects*SAFETY OPTIONS:* Side Mirror Turn Signals, Electronic Stability Control, Daytime Running Lights, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Brake Assist, Rear Head Air Bag, Drivers Air Bag, Knee AirBag, Anti-Lock Brakes, Front Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Child Proof Locks, Auto Dimming R/V Mirror, Front Side Air Bags, Passenger Air BagWe're glad you found this used Toyota 4Runner for sale at our car dealership in Delaware, OH. Looking for financing? Our Byers Toyota finance specialist will find the best rates available for this used Toyota 4Runner for sale. Byers Toyota has new cars for sale and used cars for sale in Delaware.Internet pricing is subject to change and is Plus Tax, Title and $250.00 Doc Fee.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Toyota 4Runner SR5 Premium with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (17 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEBU5JR4H5425626
Stock: T201440A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- 24,185 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$32,989$2,390 Below Market
Buckhannon Auto Mall - Buckhannon / West Virginia
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Toyota 4Runner SR5 Premium with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (17 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEBU5JR7H5473587
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 54,377 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$28,980$2,535 Below Market
Stateline Alfa Romeo - Fort Mill / South Carolina
: REDUCED FROM $29,980! PRICED TO MOVE $1,100 below NADA Retail! NAV, 4x4, Back-Up Camera, Satellite Radio, Onboard Communications System, CD Player, iPod/MP3 Input, BLACK/GRAPHITE, LOW FABRIC SEAT TRIM , RADIO: ENTUNE PREMIUM AUDIO WITH NAVI. CLASSIC SILVER METALLIC, Alloy Wheels, Tow Hitch, RUNNING BOARDS. SEE MORE! WHY BUY FROM US: Stateline has the New luxury vehicle or Used vehicle, that you want and are looking for in the greater South Carolina and North Carolina areas. Stateline is located in Fort Mill, South Carolina just a short drive from downtown Charlotte, NC. To receive great deals on our entire lineup of new vehicles, or a used Car/SUV/Van/Truck, simply give us a call! OPTION PACKAGES: Entune Multimedia bundle (6.1" high resolution touch-screen w/split screen display, AM/FM CD player w/MP3/WMA playback capability, 8 speakers, auxiliary audio jack, USB 2.0 port w/iPod connectivity and control, advanced voice recognition, hands-free phone capability, phone book access and music streaming via Bluetooth wireless technology), Siri Eyes Free, Entune AppSuite, HD Radio, HD Radio predictive traffic and Doppler weather overlay, AM/FM cache radio, SiriusXM satellite radio w/3-month complimentary all access trial, Gracenote album cover art and integrated backup camera display w/projected path, Entune App Suite includes Destination Search, iHeartRadio, MovieTickets.com, OpenTable, Pandora, Facebook Places, Yelp and Slacker Radio; real-time info including traffic, weather, fuel. EXPERTS RAVE: "The 4Runner's V6 produces a healthy 270 horsepower, perfect when you need to pass slower traffic or tow heavy loads." -KBB.com. Pricing analysis performed on 6/12/2020.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Toyota 4Runner SR5 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (17 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEBU5JR7H5422588
Stock: R10687
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-20-2020
