Used 2018 Chevrolet Bolt EV for Sale Near Me
- 40,826 miles
$17,498$1,517 Below Market
- 41,035 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$21,882$1,355 Below Market
- certified
2018 Chevrolet Bolt EV Premier12,611 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$24,900$500 Below Market
- 19,298 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$19,887$1,676 Below Market
- 34,619 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$18,988$1,196 Below Market
- certified
2018 Chevrolet Bolt EV Premier16,839 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$23,793$945 Below Market
- 46,499 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$17,550$1,427 Below Market
- 40,938 milesDelivery Available*
$22,590$378 Below Market
- 13,123 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$21,995
- 42,418 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$19,190
- 6,943 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$22,899
- 20,794 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$22,995
- 27,148 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$24,998
- 31,463 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$20,650
- 27,777 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$24,588
- 41,998 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$24,449
- 15,400 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$19,995$3,473 Below Market
- 28,229 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$15,888$3,467 Below Market
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Chevrolet Bolt EV searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Chevrolet Bolt EV
Read recent reviews for the Chevrolet Bolt EV
Write a reviewSee all 15 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.815 Reviews
Report abuse
Lee B -Georgia,04/14/2018
Premier 4dr Hatchback (electric DD)
Ok so to give you some context this is the second electric car I have ever owned/ leased and the first American car I have ever purchased. I have mostly been a Toyota/ Lexus user ( mainly hybrids) and very suspicious of GM and/or American cars in general. I leased a leaf in 2012 and while it was a fun car to drive the Range was horrible and by the time I handed the lease in I was gettting 65-70 miles. I almost purchased a Volt a few years ago but consumer reports ratings around quality made me decide not to move forward. I have only owned the Bolt for less than a month but it is probably the most enjoyable car I have ever owned. It's really fun to drive so if you are a frusterated hybrid owner (like me) looking for something a little more fun to drive,this is the ticket. The Range is outstanding. I am getting anywhere from 230-280 per single charge so no range anxiety. I do agree that GM could have spent more on the interior however one of the things I really enjoy about the Bolt is that it really feels roomy ( unlike the Volt) and you sit up like you are driving an SUV or a crossover. The technology is very easy to use and GM provides you with a ton of metrics on how to improve your driving to maximize your range.. If you get the Premier there are a number of great safety features including blind spot and pedestrian detection. The regeneration braking is a great feature and something GM does better than the Tesla. This maximizes your energy so you can really get a ton of mileage on a single charge. You essentially can drive this car using one pedal as the braking starts as soon as you take your foot off the gas which than regenerates the battery. The only down side to the Bolt is GM has not invested in a charging Network like Tesla so long road trips over 300 miles can be a challenge but not impossible. If you want to try and use this car for long road trips and use public charging options, make sure you get the fast charging included in your final purchase. It is NOT specific to what trim you purchase and it is only a factory option. Also for best results get a level 2 charger ( 25 miles per hour) installed in your home because it will take for ever to charge on a 120v plug. Initially I was a bit nervous after I made the purchase but I love this car right now and would purchase it again in heart beat. I have had no issues but I also understand that I am an early adopter so I am not naive that I could run into issues down the road and that's ok. I am having a blast driving this car and don't miss the boring drive and great reliability of my Toyota Camry Hybrid.
