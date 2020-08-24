Used 2018 Chevrolet Bolt EV for Sale Near Me

733 listings
Bolt EV Reviews & Specs
  • 2018 Chevrolet Bolt EV LT in Black
    used

    2018 Chevrolet Bolt EV LT

    40,826 miles
    Great Deal

    $17,498

    $1,517 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Chevrolet Bolt EV Premier in Gray
    used

    2018 Chevrolet Bolt EV Premier

    41,035 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $21,882

    $1,355 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Chevrolet Bolt EV Premier in Dark Red
    certified

    2018 Chevrolet Bolt EV Premier

    12,611 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $24,900

    $500 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Chevrolet Bolt EV LT in Light Blue
    used

    2018 Chevrolet Bolt EV LT

    19,298 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $19,887

    $1,676 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Chevrolet Bolt EV LT in Gray
    used

    2018 Chevrolet Bolt EV LT

    34,619 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $18,988

    $1,196 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Chevrolet Bolt EV Premier in Light Blue
    certified

    2018 Chevrolet Bolt EV Premier

    16,839 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $23,793

    $945 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Chevrolet Bolt EV LT in Gray
    used

    2018 Chevrolet Bolt EV LT

    46,499 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Good Deal

    $17,550

    $1,427 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Chevrolet Bolt EV Premier in Silver
    used

    2018 Chevrolet Bolt EV Premier

    40,938 miles
    Delivery Available*
    Fair Deal

    $22,590

    $378 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Chevrolet Bolt EV LT in Gray
    used

    2018 Chevrolet Bolt EV LT

    13,123 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $21,995

    Details
  • 2018 Chevrolet Bolt EV LT in Black
    used

    2018 Chevrolet Bolt EV LT

    42,418 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $19,190

    Details
  • 2018 Chevrolet Bolt EV LT in Black
    used

    2018 Chevrolet Bolt EV LT

    6,943 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $22,899

    Details
  • 2018 Chevrolet Bolt EV LT in Black
    used

    2018 Chevrolet Bolt EV LT

    20,794 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $22,995

    Details
  • 2018 Chevrolet Bolt EV Premier in Gray
    used

    2018 Chevrolet Bolt EV Premier

    27,148 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $24,998

    Details
  • 2018 Chevrolet Bolt EV LT in Gray
    used

    2018 Chevrolet Bolt EV LT

    31,463 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $20,650

    Details
  • 2018 Chevrolet Bolt EV Premier in Gray
    used

    2018 Chevrolet Bolt EV Premier

    27,777 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $24,588

    Details
  • 2018 Chevrolet Bolt EV Premier in Black
    used

    2018 Chevrolet Bolt EV Premier

    41,998 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $24,449

    Details
  • 2017 Chevrolet Bolt EV Premier in Black
    used

    2017 Chevrolet Bolt EV Premier

    15,400 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $19,995

    $3,473 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Chevrolet Bolt EV LT in Dark Red
    used

    2017 Chevrolet Bolt EV LT

    28,229 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $15,888

    $3,467 Below Market
    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away.

You may be interested in one of the following Chevrolet Bolt EV searches:

Consumer Reviews for the Chevrolet Bolt EV

Overall Consumer Rating
4.815 Reviews
  • 5
    (93%)
  • 2
    (7%)
Taking the Plunge
Lee B -Georgia,04/14/2018
Premier 4dr Hatchback (electric DD)
Ok so to give you some context this is the second electric car I have ever owned/ leased and the first American car I have ever purchased. I have mostly been a Toyota/ Lexus user ( mainly hybrids) and very suspicious of GM and/or American cars in general. I leased a leaf in 2012 and while it was a fun car to drive the Range was horrible and by the time I handed the lease in I was gettting 65-70 miles. I almost purchased a Volt a few years ago but consumer reports ratings around quality made me decide not to move forward. I have only owned the Bolt for less than a month but it is probably the most enjoyable car I have ever owned. It's really fun to drive so if you are a frusterated hybrid owner (like me) looking for something a little more fun to drive,this is the ticket. The Range is outstanding. I am getting anywhere from 230-280 per single charge so no range anxiety. I do agree that GM could have spent more on the interior however one of the things I really enjoy about the Bolt is that it really feels roomy ( unlike the Volt) and you sit up like you are driving an SUV or a crossover. The technology is very easy to use and GM provides you with a ton of metrics on how to improve your driving to maximize your range.. If you get the Premier there are a number of great safety features including blind spot and pedestrian detection. The regeneration braking is a great feature and something GM does better than the Tesla. This maximizes your energy so you can really get a ton of mileage on a single charge. You essentially can drive this car using one pedal as the braking starts as soon as you take your foot off the gas which than regenerates the battery. The only down side to the Bolt is GM has not invested in a charging Network like Tesla so long road trips over 300 miles can be a challenge but not impossible. If you want to try and use this car for long road trips and use public charging options, make sure you get the fast charging included in your final purchase. It is NOT specific to what trim you purchase and it is only a factory option. Also for best results get a level 2 charger ( 25 miles per hour) installed in your home because it will take for ever to charge on a 120v plug. Initially I was a bit nervous after I made the purchase but I love this car right now and would purchase it again in heart beat. I have had no issues but I also understand that I am an early adopter so I am not naive that I could run into issues down the road and that's ok. I am having a blast driving this car and don't miss the boring drive and great reliability of my Toyota Camry Hybrid.
Report abuse
