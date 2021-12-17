Notable highlights from the redesign include: a new rear suspension design, a 10-speed automatic transmission, bolder styling, a massive 14-inch touchscreen and two twin-turbocharged V6 powertrains — one of which is paired with a hybrid system.

The Tundra competes with the Ford F-150, which our editors think is more well-rounded, the Ram 1500, with its comfortable ride, and the Nissan Titan, which is overdue for a redesign.