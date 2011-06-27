Estimated values
2004 Toyota Camry LE 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,373
|$3,408
|$3,978
|Clean
|$2,111
|$3,037
|$3,545
|Average
|$1,586
|$2,295
|$2,677
|Rough
|$1,060
|$1,552
|$1,810
Estimated values
2004 Toyota Camry LE V6 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,601
|$3,851
|$4,537
|Clean
|$2,313
|$3,432
|$4,042
|Average
|$1,738
|$2,593
|$3,053
|Rough
|$1,162
|$1,754
|$2,064
Estimated values
2004 Toyota Camry SE 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,489
|$3,581
|$4,183
|Clean
|$2,213
|$3,191
|$3,727
|Average
|$1,662
|$2,411
|$2,815
|Rough
|$1,112
|$1,631
|$1,903
Estimated values
2004 Toyota Camry XLE 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,523
|$3,772
|$4,458
|Clean
|$2,244
|$3,362
|$3,972
|Average
|$1,685
|$2,540
|$3,000
|Rough
|$1,127
|$1,718
|$2,028
Estimated values
2004 Toyota Camry SE V6 4dr Sedan (3.3L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,662
|$3,822
|$4,461
|Clean
|$2,368
|$3,406
|$3,974
|Average
|$1,779
|$2,573
|$3,002
|Rough
|$1,189
|$1,741
|$2,029
Estimated values
2004 Toyota Camry SE 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,366
|$3,439
|$4,029
|Clean
|$2,104
|$3,064
|$3,590
|Average
|$1,580
|$2,315
|$2,711
|Rough
|$1,057
|$1,566
|$1,833
Estimated values
2004 Toyota Camry LE 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,388
|$3,489
|$4,095
|Clean
|$2,123
|$3,109
|$3,649
|Average
|$1,595
|$2,349
|$2,756
|Rough
|$1,067
|$1,589
|$1,863
Estimated values
2004 Toyota Camry XLE V6 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,777
|$4,075
|$4,788
|Clean
|$2,470
|$3,631
|$4,266
|Average
|$1,855
|$2,744
|$3,222
|Rough
|$1,240
|$1,856
|$2,179