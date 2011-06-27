  1. Home
Estimated values
2004 Toyota Camry LE 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,373$3,408$3,978
Clean$2,111$3,037$3,545
Average$1,586$2,295$2,677
Rough$1,060$1,552$1,810
Estimated values
2004 Toyota Camry LE V6 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,601$3,851$4,537
Clean$2,313$3,432$4,042
Average$1,738$2,593$3,053
Rough$1,162$1,754$2,064
Estimated values
2004 Toyota Camry SE 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,489$3,581$4,183
Clean$2,213$3,191$3,727
Average$1,662$2,411$2,815
Rough$1,112$1,631$1,903
Estimated values
2004 Toyota Camry XLE 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,523$3,772$4,458
Clean$2,244$3,362$3,972
Average$1,685$2,540$3,000
Rough$1,127$1,718$2,028
Estimated values
2004 Toyota Camry SE V6 4dr Sedan (3.3L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,662$3,822$4,461
Clean$2,368$3,406$3,974
Average$1,779$2,573$3,002
Rough$1,189$1,741$2,029
Estimated values
2004 Toyota Camry SE 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,366$3,439$4,029
Clean$2,104$3,064$3,590
Average$1,580$2,315$2,711
Rough$1,057$1,566$1,833
Estimated values
2004 Toyota Camry LE 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,388$3,489$4,095
Clean$2,123$3,109$3,649
Average$1,595$2,349$2,756
Rough$1,067$1,589$1,863
Estimated values
2004 Toyota Camry XLE V6 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,777$4,075$4,788
Clean$2,470$3,631$4,266
Average$1,855$2,744$3,222
Rough$1,240$1,856$2,179
Sell my 2004 Toyota Camry with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Camry near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2004 Toyota Camry on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2004 Toyota Camry with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,123 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,109 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Toyota Camry is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2004 Toyota Camry with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,123 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,109 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2004 Toyota Camry, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2004 Toyota Camry with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,123 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,109 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2004 Toyota Camry. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2004 Toyota Camry and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2004 Toyota Camry ranges from $1,067 to $4,095, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2004 Toyota Camry is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.