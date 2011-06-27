I have owned 4 subarus, so I have some experience. Traded in my reliable 2009 impreza to buy the sporty redesigned 2013 with CVT. bad move! In two years, I have replaced 6 headlight bulbs. They blow continually. Subaru says this can be common. Ok, so not a great big deal, at least compared to my latest problem. 68,000 miles and the CVT is shot. Makes a loud groaning noise. Subaru says the tranny is bad- bad bearings. It's off of warranty at 60 k. Cost to fix $8000.00!!!!!!!!! Why should a tranny die at 68k? I'm a teacher. Don't drive on snow days, hardly during the summer, don't tow, do offloading and commute on the interstate, so no stop and go driving. They say extreme driving conditions can cause problems. Im not extreme, and isnt subaru billed as the most dependable take anywhere through anything car? Great advertising but not true? Needless to say I'm distraught and really disappointed. Nissan extended their cvt warranty to double 10 yrs/120,000k. Why is that? Be careful, and really research this. It is more prevent than is know and this has yet to be exposed as it should. Cars are just beginning to hot the 70-80k mark. Buyer be ware. I'm done with Subaru...sad about this, but the risk is too great.

