  1. Home
  2. Subaru
  3. Subaru Impreza
  4. Used 2013 Subaru Impreza
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(57)
Appraise this car

2013 Subaru Impreza Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Standard all-wheel drive
  • spacious interior
  • secure handling
  • compliant ride quality.
  • Lackluster acceleration
  • tiresome CVT and engine noise
  • substandard sound systems.
Other years
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
Subaru Impreza for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Range
$8,900 - $15,495
Used Impreza for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

A roomy interior, a commendable ride/handling balance and all-wheel drive make the 2013 Subaru Impreza a solid choice for an all-season compact sedan or hatchback.

Vehicle overview

Until its redesign a year ago, the Subaru Impreza offered little more than alternative appeal. Below-average fuel economy and substandard interior materials left the Impreza with one selling point: standard all-wheel drive. The latest car is more well-rounded, however, and the 2013 Subaru Impreza further capitalizes on its newfound acceptance with a few improvements. Bluetooth now comes standard on all models, along with iPod connectivity and steering-wheel-mounted audio controls. The optional navigation system package now also includes a rearview camera.

The Impreza still retains the qualities that vaulted it into the mainstream: spacious interior, a compliant ride quality and class-competitive fuel economy. The Impreza's big draw remains its standard all-wheel drive, which has kept the Subaru in good graces with drivers living among a full range of wet and slippery seasons.

If all-wheel drive isn't a priority, other small sedans or hatchbacks may hold more appeal. The 2013 Ford Focus offers a nicer interior and superior high-tech features, while the 2013 Mazda 3 feels more nimble around town. The stylish 2013 Hyundai Elantra (and Elantra GT) is another enjoyable sedan/hatchback combo to consider. All of these cars return better fuel economy, too. Still, with its space, utility and sure-footedness, the Impreza remains a solid choice among this group.

2013 Subaru Impreza models

The 2013 Subaru Impreza is available as a sedan or hatchback in 2.0i, 2.0i Premium and 2.0i Limited trim levels. The hatchback adds 2.0i Sport Premium and 2.0i Sport Limited trims. The WRX and STI trim levels are high-performance versions of the previous-generation Impreza and are covered in a separate review.

The Impreza 2.0i comes standard with 15-inch steel wheels, full power accessories, keyless entry, air-conditioning, cloth upholstery, a height-adjustable driver seat, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, 60/40 split-folding rear seats, a trip computer, Bluetooth (phone and audio streaming) and a four-speaker sound system with a CD player, iPod connectivity and auxiliary audio input.

The Impreza 2.0i Premium adds 16-inch alloy wheels, cruise control, an adjustable front center armrest, a cargo cover (hatchback) and a six-speaker sound system. The Alloy Wheel package adds 17-inch wheels and a leather-wrapped steering wheel and shifter. The All-Weather package adds heated mirrors, a windshield wiper de-icer and heated front seats.

The 2.0i Limited includes both of the Premium's packages and adds automatic headlights, foglights, automatic climate control, leather upholstery, a rear center armrest, a touchscreen audio interface and HD radio.

The 2.0i Sport Premium adds standard roof rails to the regular Premium equipment list and includes the Alloy Wheel and All-Weather packages, while the 2.0i Sport Limited bundles these additional features to the extras included on the 2.0i Limited.

The Premium, Limited and Sport Limited can be equipped with a sunroof and a navigation system package, the latter including a touchscreen interface, a rearview camera, voice controls, HD radio, satellite radio and real-time traffic.

2013 Highlights

After a full redesign last year, the 2013 Subaru Impreza now comes standard with Bluetooth, iPod connectivity, an auxiliary audio jack and steering wheel controls. A rearview camera is now included with the navigation system.

Performance & mpg

The 2013 Subaru Impreza 2.0i models feature a 2.0-liter, horizontally-opposed "boxer" four-cylinder engine that produces 148 horsepower and 145 pound-feet of torque. A standard five-speed manual transmission comes coupled to an all-wheel-drive system with a 50/50 front/rear power distribution. An optional continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT) couples to a different all-wheel-drive system that apportions more power to the front wheels, but vectors power rearward when traction is needed. In states with California emissions standards, this engine is available with Partial Zero Emissions Vehicle (PZEV) certification.

In Edmunds performance testing, a CVT-equipped Impreza spanned zero to 60 mph in 9.6 seconds -- slow for a compact sedan, but not unreasonable given the additional weight of the Impreza's all-wheel-drive system. EPA-estimated fuel economy with the manual is 25 mpg city/34 mpg highway (33 for the hatchback) and 28 mpg combined. The CVT improves those estimates to 27/36/30.

Safety

Every 2013 Subaru Impreza comes standard with stability and traction control, antilock disc brakes, front seat side airbags, side curtain airbags, a driver knee airbag and whiplash-reducing front head restraints.

In Edmunds brake testing, an Impreza 2.0i Premium with 17-inch wheels stopped from 60 mph in 123 feet, an average distance for the class. Government crash tests yield four stars out of a possible five for overall protection, with four stars for total frontal crash protection and four stars for total side-impact protection. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety awarded its highest rating of "Good" in the frontal-offset, side-impact and roof strength tests.

Driving

The 2013 Subaru Impreza 2.0i offers secure handling, firm steering and braking, and a compliant ride that feels substantial even over substandard pavement. The four-cylinder returns excellent fuel economy for a car with all-wheel drive, but acceleration suffers; this is one of the slower cars in its class. Folks living in the snow and rain belts, however, may not mind trading speed for traction and all-wheel-drive stability.

The CVT works as intended, but its touchy throttle response can increase engine speed unnecessarily and exacerbate noise coming into the cabin from the engine bay. If possible, go with the manual transmission.

Interior

The Impreza's interior design is pretty conservative, a look that might turn off buyers looking for more flair. Others will find it clean, time-tested and high-quality, as the dash and door sills have soft-touch trim and panel gaps are tight. The front seats are comfortable, the rear seat is one of the roomiest in the segment and cargo space is generous: 12 cubic feet in the sedan's trunk and 22.5 cubes in the hatchback with its rear seats up.

Music lovers take note, however: The Impreza's sound systems are pretty awful. Audio quality is subpar and the available touchscreen infotainment interface, while an improvement over the base system, offers only small, finicky touchscreen icons and locks out some basic audio functions while driving.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2013 Subaru Impreza.

5(37%)
4(28%)
3(18%)
2(10%)
1(7%)
3.8
57 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 57 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Went from Infiniti M35 to Impreza and very happy!
rob3016,12/11/2012
We have had the Impreza Sport Premium about three weeks now and I am impressed. That is saying a lot after trading in my 2008 Infiniti M35. I decided the Impreza is a more practical car for our needs (late 30s with boys). Doubled our gas mileage. Enough room in the rear seat for two car seats and my wife if she chooses to sit there. Plenty of leg room. Huge cargo volume with seats folded down. Seat bottoms are longer than other cars for more leg support. Other's shorten the seat to bump leg room numbers. Fun to drive especially with paddle shifters. All wheel drive handling is fantastic, especially in the rain. This is my first AWD car and I am hooked. Very happy with my decision.
Not what they used to be
Mary,08/19/2015
2.0i PZEV 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
I have owned 4 subarus, so I have some experience. Traded in my reliable 2009 impreza to buy the sporty redesigned 2013 with CVT. bad move! In two years, I have replaced 6 headlight bulbs. They blow continually. Subaru says this can be common. Ok, so not a great big deal, at least compared to my latest problem. 68,000 miles and the CVT is shot. Makes a loud groaning noise. Subaru says the tranny is bad- bad bearings. It's off of warranty at 60 k. Cost to fix $8000.00!!!!!!!!! Why should a tranny die at 68k? I'm a teacher. Don't drive on snow days, hardly during the summer, don't tow, do offloading and commute on the interstate, so no stop and go driving. They say extreme driving conditions can cause problems. Im not extreme, and isnt subaru billed as the most dependable take anywhere through anything car? Great advertising but not true? Needless to say I'm distraught and really disappointed. Nissan extended their cvt warranty to double 10 yrs/120,000k. Why is that? Be careful, and really research this. It is more prevent than is know and this has yet to be exposed as it should. Cars are just beginning to hot the 70-80k mark. Buyer be ware. I'm done with Subaru...sad about this, but the risk is too great.
Good little machine
califchick,09/29/2012
I traded in my VW Jetta sedan a month ago for the Impreza hatchback. As the salesperson informed me during the "I'm still looking" phase, people buy Subarus for the "waist down" performance, as they lack many of the luxuries that other car makers add as perks. Having said that, the leather is good quality, the car handles very well (can't wait to get it in the snow!), and it's got a decent backseat and storage for the daily haul. Bluetooth and USB are decent, but stereo very generic. Controls are simple. Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT) is interesting...takes some getting used to. One month in, and I'm a happy customer!
This car will surprize you
stetson87,02/27/2013
This is my first Subaru ive ever owned. Ive been a Mazda fan for years due to its "zoom-zoom" factor, I test drove the Impreza and walked away ecstatic. I bought the 5speed manual over the CVT because I love to shift gears. The CVT gets better gas mileage. The AWD system gives you grip right off the line, no waiting for power to build. I rarely feel the need to redline just to merge onto the highway, just a blip of the throttle, downshift and your off. This isn't a WRX and shouldn't be treated as such. The interior is pretty simple but very nice materials. Its very spacious and four 6ft adults fit nicely in my sedan.
See all 57 reviews of the 2013 Subaru Impreza
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
27 city / 36 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Gas
148 hp @ 6200 rpm
MPG
27 city / 36 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Gas
148 hp @ 6200 rpm
MPG
27 city / 36 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Gas
148 hp @ 6200 rpm
MPG
25 city / 34 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
148 hp @ 6200 rpm
See all Used 2013 Subaru Impreza features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover5 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover9.9%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2013 Subaru Impreza

Used 2013 Subaru Impreza Overview

The Used 2013 Subaru Impreza is offered in the following submodels: Impreza Hatchback, Impreza Sedan. Available styles include 2.0i Premium PZEV 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT), 2.0i Sport Limited PZEV 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT), 2.0i Premium PZEV 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT), 2.0i Sport Premium PZEV 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT), 2.0i Limited PZEV 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT), 2.0i PZEV 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT), 2.0i PZEV 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT), 2.0i Sport Premium PZEV 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl 5M), 2.0i Limited PZEV 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT), 2.0i Premium PZEV 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl 5M), 2.0i PZEV 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl 5M), 2.0i Premium PZEV 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl 5M), and 2.0i PZEV 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl 5M).

What's a good price on a Used 2013 Subaru Impreza?

Price comparisons for Used 2013 Subaru Impreza trim styles:

  • The Used 2013 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Premium PZEV is priced between $8,477 and$10,900 with odometer readings between 62991 and101710 miles.
  • The Used 2013 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Limited PZEV is priced between $7,999 and$15,495 with odometer readings between 76740 and159170 miles.
  • The Used 2013 Subaru Impreza 2.0i PZEV is priced between $8,900 and$10,840 with odometer readings between 59200 and127205 miles.
  • The Used 2013 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Sport Premium PZEV is priced between $6,926 and$10,472 with odometer readings between 90610 and141495 miles.
  • The Used 2013 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Sport Limited PZEV is priced between $11,890 and$11,890 with odometer readings between 70590 and70590 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2013 Subaru Imprezas are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2013 Subaru Impreza for sale near. There are currently 17 used and CPO 2013 Imprezas listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $6,926 and mileage as low as 59200 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2013 Subaru Impreza.

Can't find a used 2013 Subaru Imprezas you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Subaru Impreza for sale - 11 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $16,496.

Find a used Subaru for sale - 10 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $10,607.

Find a used certified pre-owned Subaru Impreza for sale - 1 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $9,521.

Find a used certified pre-owned Subaru for sale - 3 great deals out of 6 listings starting at $15,541.

Should I lease or buy a 2013 Subaru Impreza?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Subaru lease specials
Check out Subaru Impreza lease specials

Related Used 2013 Subaru Impreza info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles