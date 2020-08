Used 2003 Subaru Impreza for Sale Near Me

Castle Buick GMC - North Riverside / Illinois

CASTLE BUICK GMC, **NORTH RIVERSIDE ILLINOIS, **MILES ONLY 115324, **CLEAN AUTOCHECK, **CLOTH SEATS, **POWER LOCKS, **POWER WINDOWS. Silver 2003 Subaru Impreza WRX AWD 5-Speed Manual with Overdrive 2.0L H4 SMPI DOHC Intercooled Turbocharged20/27 City/Highway MPGWelcome to Castle Buick GMC Welcome to Castle Buick GMC! At Castle Buick GMC, we take pride in being a locally-owned, trusted member of the North Riverside community. For many years, North Riverside, Cicero, and Chicago neighbors have come to us for a trustworthy and attentive car buying event. To see why hundreds buy their Buick GMC from us every year, stop by our Castle Buick GMC or experience our Buick GMC car inventory digitally. Castle Buick GMC is a quality used dealership that's proud to have a huge selection of used, certified and pre-owned vehicles for North Riverside customers to test drive. Whether you are looking for an used car under $10,000 or a certified pre-owned vehicle that looks and feels like new, Castle Buick GMC is the place to find it. We are a one-stop shop for your automotive needs! People from all over North Riverside, Cicero, and Chicago come to Castle Buick GMC for the best deals on new Buick GMC, used cars, and more. Come in today and see why! You may also contact one of our fine sales representatives at (877) 917-9559!!!!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2003 Subaru Impreza WRX with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

20 Combined MPG ( 18 City/ 25 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JF1GG296X3G805390

Stock: k1324

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-05-2020