2020 Mitsubishi Mirage
What’s new
- Automatic climate control is standard on all trims
- Part of the fifth Mirage generation introduced for 2014
Pros & Cons
- Impressive fuel economy when equipped with the CVT automatic
- Long warranty coverage
- One of the least expensive cars on sale
- Acceleration is very slow
- The engine is noisy and unrefined
- Excessive road noise at highway speeds
- Low-buck interior, even for this class of car
2020 Mitsubishi Mirage Review
The 2020 Mitsubishi Mirage is a subcompact hatchback with a tiny 1.2-liter three-cylinder engine and a short list of standard and available features. Mitsubishi's pared-down approach undoubtedly reaps some rewards such as a low price, high fuel economy, and easy maneuverability in tight spaces. Plus, Mitsubishi offers lengthy bumper-to-bumper and powertrain warranties to give you added peace of mind.
Just be aware of the Mirage's significant liabilities. Whether you're driving around the city or on the highway, this little Mitsubishi feels unrefined because of its loud engine, substantial road noise and poor build quality. Acceleration is also a concern. The engine's 78 horsepower just isn't enough to get this car moving with any zeal, so merging onto the highway can be genuinely stressful.
The Mirage will get the job done if your only priority is getting an affordable new car. Just know that nearly all of the Mirage's rivals offer more standard equipment, a more comfortable interior and better driving manners. You'll have to pay a little more for them, but the investment is worth it. Specifically, we'd recommend taking a closer look at the Honda Fit, the Kia Rio and the new Nissan Versa.
Notably, we picked the 2020 Mitsubishi Mirage as one of Edmunds' Best Gas Mileage Cars for 2020.
Our verdict5.7 / 10
How does it drive?4.0
We do like how the Mirage is maneuverable. It's a super easy car to park. But the steering lacks the ability to self-center between 11 and 1 o'clock, meaning you need to guide it back to the center. You'll often be chasing the Mirage around in a freeway lane or somewhat clumsily navigating it along a twisty road.
How comfortable is it?4.0
With almost no bolstering to speak of and very little support, the seats are more like fabric-covered chairs than car seats. Our test drivers noted fatigue in less than an hour. But one bright spot when it comes to comfort is ride quality. The Mirage dispatches speed humps and singular highway dips with ease. Over undulating surfaces, however, the car excessively bounds up and down and even side to side.
How’s the interior?7.0
There's a decent amount of room up front, but the lack of a center console can leave the passenger without an armrest on one side. As long as you stick with two rear passengers, they will have enough shoulder room, but rear legroom is tight.
How’s the tech?7.0
How’s the storage?7.0
Car seat anchors are unmarked but easy enough to find thanks to the rough fit and finish of the rear seats. Larger car seats might not fit without sliding a front seat forward because there isn't a lot of room in the back seat to begin with.
How economical is it?8.5
Is it a good value?7.0
If a strong warranty is on your list of must-haves, Mitsubishi does cover the Mirage with a long five-year/60,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty and a 10-year/100,000-mile powertrain warranty.
Wildcard4.0
Which Mirage does Edmunds recommend?
Mitsubishi Mirage models
The 2020 Mitsubishi Mirage hatchback is available in four trim levels: ES, LE, SE and GT. Every Mirage comes with a 1.2-liter three-cylinder engine that produces 78 horsepower and 74 lb-ft of torque. The ES comes standard with a five-speed manual transmission, or you can opt for a continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT). The remaining trims offer only the CVT automatic.
Standard features for the base ES trim include 14-inch steel wheels, automatic climate control, cruise control, a tilt-only steering wheel, a rearview camera, a 7-inch audio display, Bluetooth, and a four-speaker sound system with a USB port.
The LE adds 15-inch black alloy wheels, a driver-seat armrest, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, heated front seats, and a 6.5-inch touchscreen display with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration.
The Mirage SE builds off the ES equipment and adds 14-inch alloy wheels, foglights, and keyless ignition and entry. Finally, the range-topping GT builds on the SE with 15-inch alloy wheels, xenon headlights and heated front seats.
Notable options for the Mirage include front and rear parking sensors, remote engine start and the six-speaker Rockford Fosgate sound system.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2020 Mitsubishi Mirage.
Trending topics in reviews
- appearance
- value
- reliability & manufacturing quality
- warranty
Most helpful consumer reviews
If you are looking for a new car with an outstanding warranty, low price point, look no further than the Mitsubishi Mirage. Is it a race car? No. It’s not designed to be one. It’s designed to take you comfortably from point A to point B and back reliably and economically. Whatever you do, do not believe some of these so-called professional reviewer‘s. If you are thinking about purchasing one, take one for a test drive and keep in mind what this little vehicle is designed to do. I have just over 4000 miles on mine and I cannot recommend it to other people enough if they are looking for an inexpensive and reliable car.
This is a very good basic car. The Reviewers drive a Lexus and then a BMW and then a Porsche and then a Buick and a Lincoln. What do they think about the Mirage? It's small. It's not powerful. It's buzzy. No kidding! This car gets you into a brand new car at a very used car price. It has a killer warranty and.....it gets the job done! The hatch with the back seat folded gives impressive cargo space. As I mentioned previously, I actually bought one, uhmm, with my own money that I earned, uhmm unlike the reviewers. I get hybrid like mileage often over 50 mpg and it's been anvil like reliable for 50,000 miles. In case I haven't mentioned it I, bought mine with my own money that I earned and I love it! BUT!!! Shop for a deal. Depreciation is steep on these little runabouts.
Features & Specs
|ES 4dr Hatchback
1.2L 3cyl CVT
|MSRP
|$15,295
|MPG
|36 city / 43 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|78 hp @ 6000 rpm
|LE 4dr Hatchback
1.2L 3cyl CVT
|MSRP
|$16,195
|MPG
|36 city / 43 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|78 hp @ 6000 rpm
|ES 4dr Hatchback
1.2L 3cyl 5M
|MSRP
|$13,995
|MPG
|33 city / 41 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|Horsepower
|78 hp @ 6000 rpm
|SE 4dr Hatchback
1.2L 3cyl CVT
|MSRP
|$16,745
|MPG
|36 city / 43 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|78 hp @ 6000 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Mirage safety features:
- Rearview Camera
- Displays a view of what's behind the Mirage when you engage reverse gear.
- Hill Start Assist
- Prevents rolling back when starting off on a hill. The car behind you, and your rear bumper, will love it.
- Active Stability Control
- Helps maintain car control during emergency maneuvers.
NHTSA Overall Rating 4 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|4 / 5
|Driver
|4 / 5
|Passenger
|4 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|4 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|4 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|4 / 5
|Back Seat
|4 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|16.4%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Mitsubishi Mirage vs. the competition
Mitsubishi Mirage vs. Honda Fit
While the Honda Fit is more expensive than the Mirage, we think it's worth the added cost. Unlike the Mirage, the Fit is adequately powered and solidly built. The Mirage does have better fuel economy than the Fit but only by a small margin. And since the Fit has 50 additional horsepower compared to the Mirage, you won't need to go full throttle for every highway on-ramp. The Fit has a more controlled ride quality too.
Mitsubishi Mirage vs. Chevrolet Spark
Shoppers who are interested in the Mirage for its rock-bottom prices should also take a look at the Chevrolet Spark. The Spark is slightly smaller than the Mirage, but it's also less expensive at the base trim level and offers a few more features. Notably, Chevy fits the Spark with standard Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
Mitsubishi Mirage vs. Kia Rio
The Kia Rio is a bit more expensive than the Mitsubishi Mirage, but we think it's worth the extra cash. The Rio has a top-notch build quality for the price and is much more entertaining to drive than the Mirage. It nearly matches the Mirage's impressive fuel economy and has a similarly long warranty. It's the smarter buy.
FAQ
Is the Mitsubishi Mirage a good car?
What's new in the 2020 Mitsubishi Mirage?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 Mitsubishi Mirage:
- Automatic climate control is standard on all trims
- Part of the fifth Mirage generation introduced for 2014
Is the Mitsubishi Mirage reliable?
Is the 2020 Mitsubishi Mirage a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2020 Mitsubishi Mirage?
The least-expensive 2020 Mitsubishi Mirage is the 2020 Mitsubishi Mirage ES 4dr Hatchback (1.2L 3cyl 5M). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $13,995.
Other versions include:
- ES 4dr Hatchback (1.2L 3cyl CVT) which starts at $15,295
- LE 4dr Hatchback (1.2L 3cyl CVT) which starts at $16,195
- ES 4dr Hatchback (1.2L 3cyl 5M) which starts at $13,995
- SE 4dr Hatchback (1.2L 3cyl CVT) which starts at $16,745
- GT 4dr Hatchback (1.2L 3cyl CVT) which starts at $17,295
What are the different models of Mitsubishi Mirage?
2020 Mitsubishi Mirage Overview
The 2020 Mitsubishi Mirage is offered in the following submodels: Mirage Hatchback. Available styles include ES 4dr Hatchback (1.2L 3cyl CVT), LE 4dr Hatchback (1.2L 3cyl CVT), ES 4dr Hatchback (1.2L 3cyl 5M), SE 4dr Hatchback (1.2L 3cyl CVT), and GT 4dr Hatchback (1.2L 3cyl CVT).
What do people think of the 2020 Mitsubishi Mirage?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 Mitsubishi Mirage and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2020 Mirage 5.0 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 Mirage.
Which 2020 Mitsubishi Mirages are available in my area?
Should I lease or buy a 2020 Mitsubishi Mirage?
