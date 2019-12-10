2020 Mitsubishi Mirage Review

The 2020 Mitsubishi Mirage is a subcompact hatchback with a tiny 1.2-liter three-cylinder engine and a short list of standard and available features. Mitsubishi's pared-down approach undoubtedly reaps some rewards such as a low price, high fuel economy, and easy maneuverability in tight spaces. Plus, Mitsubishi offers lengthy bumper-to-bumper and powertrain warranties to give you added peace of mind. Just be aware of the Mirage's significant liabilities. Whether you're driving around the city or on the highway, this little Mitsubishi feels unrefined because of its loud engine, substantial road noise and poor build quality. Acceleration is also a concern. The engine's 78 horsepower just isn't enough to get this car moving with any zeal, so merging onto the highway can be genuinely stressful. The Mirage will get the job done if your only priority is getting an affordable new car. Just know that nearly all of the Mirage's rivals offer more standard equipment, a more comfortable interior and better driving manners. You'll have to pay a little more for them, but the investment is worth it. Specifically, we'd recommend taking a closer look at the Honda Fit, the Kia Rio and the new Nissan Versa. Notably, we picked the 2020 Mitsubishi Mirage as one of Edmunds' Best Gas Mileage Cars for 2020.

Edmunds’ Expert Rating Rated for you by America’s best test team

Our verdict 5.7 / 10

Being inexpensive isn't enough to excuse glaring shortcomings. The Mitsubishi Mirage suffers from poor build quality and an underpowered, noisy engine. Rival hatchbacks are objectively better in almost every category.

How does it drive? 4.0

The Mirage is woefully underpowered. In Edmunds testing, the Mirage accelerated from 0 to 60 mph in 12.7 seconds, which is one of the slowest times we've recorded recently. Trying to get up to a safe speed while on a highway on-ramp can be stress-inducing. The brake pedal is easy to modulate though actual panic-stopping power is lackluster.



We do like how the Mirage is maneuverable. It's a super easy car to park. But the steering lacks the ability to self-center between 11 and 1 o'clock, meaning you need to guide it back to the center. You'll often be chasing the Mirage around in a freeway lane or somewhat clumsily navigating it along a twisty road.

How comfortable is it? 4.0

Noise and vibration in the Mirage are defining characteristics. The engine sounds like a cement mixer when you stand on the gas, and wind noise is excessive when you're driving on the highway. At idle, the car vibrates like it's misfiring. In a strangely fortunate twist, wind noise drowns out the beleaguered little engine at highway speeds.



With almost no bolstering to speak of and very little support, the seats are more like fabric-covered chairs than car seats. Our test drivers noted fatigue in less than an hour. But one bright spot when it comes to comfort is ride quality. The Mirage dispatches speed humps and singular highway dips with ease. Over undulating surfaces, however, the car excessively bounds up and down and even side to side.

How’s the interior? 7.0

The Mirage has pretty solid basic functionality, with good visibility and user-friendly access and controls. Getting in and out is easy thanks to the light doors and an agreeable step-in height. But the driver's seat doesn't offer much adjustment range, and the steering wheel doesn't telescope.



There's a decent amount of room up front, but the lack of a center console can leave the passenger without an armrest on one side. As long as you stick with two rear passengers, they will have enough shoulder room, but rear legroom is tight.

How’s the tech? 7.0

The Mirage comes standard with a 6.5-inch touchscreen and Bluetooth connectivity. To get Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, however, you'll have to upgrade to a midlevel or top-level trim. This smartphone connectivity used to be rare in the subcompact class, but it's more common now. And several of the Mirage's rivals get it standard. Navigation is only available via your smartphone, but a solid optional stereo rounds things out for tech-savvy buyers.

How’s the storage? 7.0

There's a decent amount of room behind the Mirage's rear seat. Rear seats that split and fold can help you load larger items, but the fabric in the cargo area isn't attached well and easily snags on cargo. Front storage space for small personal items is lacking.



Car seat anchors are unmarked but easy enough to find thanks to the rough fit and finish of the rear seats. Larger car seats might not fit without sliding a front seat forward because there isn't a lot of room in the back seat to begin with.

How economical is it? 8.5

With the CVT automatic, the Mirage is rated at 39 mpg in combined city/highway driving, which is one of the better figures you'll find from a non-hybrid vehicle. Our test vehicle returned an honest 39 mpg on our 115-mile evaluation route. But you'll likely end up stopping a lot to refuel because of the Mirage's small gas tank.

Is it a good value? 7.0

Panel fit and overall fit and finish on the Mirage are well below expectations. Our test car's cargo area fabric wasn't adequately attached, and there was visible primer around the fuel filler cap. You don't pay a whole lot to get a Mirage, but you don't get a whole lot either.



If a strong warranty is on your list of must-haves, Mitsubishi does cover the Mirage with a long five-year/60,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty and a 10-year/100,000-mile powertrain warranty.

Wildcard 4.0

Cheap little cars don't have to be grim appliances of necessity, but the Mirage could be the counterargument to that theory. Pushing the car to its limits isn't done for enjoyment but more as an act of survival. As such, there is only stress where there could be some enjoyment. The effort, noise and frustration involved don't have a payoff beyond getting you somewhere quicker than public transportation.

Which Mirage does Edmunds recommend?

Since the Mirage's appeal lies mostly in its low price, we'd recommend going with the base trim level, the ES. You'll miss out on some desirable extras found on the more expensive trim levels, but if you're paying to get an SE or a GT, you might as well just switch to a more compelling car such as the Honda Fit.

Mitsubishi Mirage models

The 2020 Mitsubishi Mirage hatchback is available in four trim levels: ES, LE, SE and GT. Every Mirage comes with a 1.2-liter three-cylinder engine that produces 78 horsepower and 74 lb-ft of torque. The ES comes standard with a five-speed manual transmission, or you can opt for a continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT). The remaining trims offer only the CVT automatic.