Edmunds Rating
5.7 / 10
Consumer Rating
(2)
2020 Mitsubishi Mirage

What’s new

  • Automatic climate control is standard on all trims
  • Part of the fifth Mirage generation introduced for 2014

Pros & Cons

  • Impressive fuel economy when equipped with the CVT automatic
  • Long warranty coverage
  • One of the least expensive cars on sale
  • Acceleration is very slow
  • The engine is noisy and unrefined
  • Excessive road noise at highway speeds
  • Low-buck interior, even for this class of car
Other years
2020
2019
2018
2017
2015
2014
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Mitsubishi Mirage for Sale
2018
2017
2015
2014
2002
2001
2000
MSRP Starting at
$13,995
Compare dealer price quotes
Select your model:
Compare dealer price quotes

2020 Mitsubishi Mirage pricing

in Ashburn, VA
2020 Mirage
ES, LE, SE and GT

msrp 

$13,395
starting price
See all for sale

2020 Mitsubishi Mirage Review

The 2020 Mitsubishi Mirage is a subcompact hatchback with a tiny 1.2-liter three-cylinder engine and a short list of standard and available features. Mitsubishi's pared-down approach undoubtedly reaps some rewards such as a low price, high fuel economy, and easy maneuverability in tight spaces. Plus, Mitsubishi offers lengthy bumper-to-bumper and powertrain warranties to give you added peace of mind.

Just be aware of the Mirage's significant liabilities. Whether you're driving around the city or on the highway, this little Mitsubishi feels unrefined because of its loud engine, substantial road noise and poor build quality. Acceleration is also a concern. The engine's 78 horsepower just isn't enough to get this car moving with any zeal, so merging onto the highway can be genuinely stressful.

The Mirage will get the job done if your only priority is getting an affordable new car. Just know that nearly all of the Mirage's rivals offer more standard equipment, a more comfortable interior and better driving manners. You'll have to pay a little more for them, but the investment is worth it. Specifically, we'd recommend taking a closer look at the Honda Fit, the Kia Rio and the new Nissan Versa.

Notably, we picked the 2020 Mitsubishi Mirage as one of Edmunds' Best Gas Mileage Cars for 2020.

Edmunds’ Expert Rating
Rated for you by America’s best test team

Our verdict

5.7 / 10
Being inexpensive isn't enough to excuse glaring shortcomings. The Mitsubishi Mirage suffers from poor build quality and an underpowered, noisy engine. Rival hatchbacks are objectively better in almost every category.

How does it drive?

4.0
The Mirage is woefully underpowered. In Edmunds testing, the Mirage accelerated from 0 to 60 mph in 12.7 seconds, which is one of the slowest times we've recorded recently. Trying to get up to a safe speed while on a highway on-ramp can be stress-inducing. The brake pedal is easy to modulate though actual panic-stopping power is lackluster.

We do like how the Mirage is maneuverable. It's a super easy car to park. But the steering lacks the ability to self-center between 11 and 1 o'clock, meaning you need to guide it back to the center. You'll often be chasing the Mirage around in a freeway lane or somewhat clumsily navigating it along a twisty road.

How comfortable is it?

4.0
Noise and vibration in the Mirage are defining characteristics. The engine sounds like a cement mixer when you stand on the gas, and wind noise is excessive when you're driving on the highway. At idle, the car vibrates like it's misfiring. In a strangely fortunate twist, wind noise drowns out the beleaguered little engine at highway speeds.

With almost no bolstering to speak of and very little support, the seats are more like fabric-covered chairs than car seats. Our test drivers noted fatigue in less than an hour. But one bright spot when it comes to comfort is ride quality. The Mirage dispatches speed humps and singular highway dips with ease. Over undulating surfaces, however, the car excessively bounds up and down and even side to side.

How’s the interior?

7.0
The Mirage has pretty solid basic functionality, with good visibility and user-friendly access and controls. Getting in and out is easy thanks to the light doors and an agreeable step-in height. But the driver's seat doesn't offer much adjustment range, and the steering wheel doesn't telescope.

There's a decent amount of room up front, but the lack of a center console can leave the passenger without an armrest on one side. As long as you stick with two rear passengers, they will have enough shoulder room, but rear legroom is tight.

How’s the tech?

7.0
The Mirage comes standard with a 6.5-inch touchscreen and Bluetooth connectivity. To get Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, however, you'll have to upgrade to a midlevel or top-level trim. This smartphone connectivity used to be rare in the subcompact class, but it's more common now. And several of the Mirage's rivals get it standard. Navigation is only available via your smartphone, but a solid optional stereo rounds things out for tech-savvy buyers.

How’s the storage?

7.0
There's a decent amount of room behind the Mirage's rear seat. Rear seats that split and fold can help you load larger items, but the fabric in the cargo area isn't attached well and easily snags on cargo. Front storage space for small personal items is lacking.

Car seat anchors are unmarked but easy enough to find thanks to the rough fit and finish of the rear seats. Larger car seats might not fit without sliding a front seat forward because there isn't a lot of room in the back seat to begin with.

How economical is it?

8.5
With the CVT automatic, the Mirage is rated at 39 mpg in combined city/highway driving, which is one of the better figures you'll find from a non-hybrid vehicle. Our test vehicle returned an honest 39 mpg on our 115-mile evaluation route. But you'll likely end up stopping a lot to refuel because of the Mirage's small gas tank.

Is it a good value?

7.0
Panel fit and overall fit and finish on the Mirage are well below expectations. Our test car's cargo area fabric wasn't adequately attached, and there was visible primer around the fuel filler cap. You don't pay a whole lot to get a Mirage, but you don't get a whole lot either.

If a strong warranty is on your list of must-haves, Mitsubishi does cover the Mirage with a long five-year/60,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty and a 10-year/100,000-mile powertrain warranty.

Wildcard

4.0
Cheap little cars don't have to be grim appliances of necessity, but the Mirage could be the counterargument to that theory. Pushing the car to its limits isn't done for enjoyment but more as an act of survival. As such, there is only stress where there could be some enjoyment. The effort, noise and frustration involved don't have a payoff beyond getting you somewhere quicker than public transportation.

Which Mirage does Edmunds recommend?

Since the Mirage's appeal lies mostly in its low price, we'd recommend going with the base trim level, the ES. You'll miss out on some desirable extras found on the more expensive trim levels, but if you're paying to get an SE or a GT, you might as well just switch to a more compelling car such as the Honda Fit.

Mitsubishi Mirage models

The 2020 Mitsubishi Mirage hatchback is available in four trim levels: ES, LE, SE and GT. Every Mirage comes with a 1.2-liter three-cylinder engine that produces 78 horsepower and 74 lb-ft of torque. The ES comes standard with a five-speed manual transmission, or you can opt for a continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT). The remaining trims offer only the CVT automatic.

Standard features for the base ES trim include 14-inch steel wheels, automatic climate control, cruise control, a tilt-only steering wheel, a rearview camera, a 7-inch audio display, Bluetooth, and a four-speaker sound system with a USB port.

The LE adds 15-inch black alloy wheels, a driver-seat armrest, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, heated front seats, and a 6.5-inch touchscreen display with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration.

The Mirage SE builds off the ES equipment and adds 14-inch alloy wheels, foglights, and keyless ignition and entry. Finally, the range-topping GT builds on the SE with 15-inch alloy wheels, xenon headlights and heated front seats.

Notable options for the Mirage include front and rear parking sensors, remote engine start and the six-speaker Rockford Fosgate sound system.

2020 Mitsubishi Mirage
MSRP$14,995 - $16,995
Features
Available in:
Available Colors
Exterior Colors
Avaliable in
GT, SE, LE, RF, ES

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2020 Mitsubishi Mirage.

5 star reviews: 100%
4 star reviews: 0%
3 star reviews: 0%
2 star reviews: 0%
1 star reviews: 0%
Average user rating: 5.0 stars based on 2 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

  • appearance
  • value
  • reliability & manufacturing quality
  • warranty

Most helpful consumer reviews

5 out of 5 stars, Best Econo car
Fredgizzmo,
ES 4dr Hatchback (1.2L 3cyl CVT)

If you are looking for a new car with an outstanding warranty, low price point, look no further than the Mitsubishi Mirage. Is it a race car? No. It’s not designed to be one. It’s designed to take you comfortably from point A to point B and back reliably and economically. Whatever you do, do not believe some of these so-called professional reviewer‘s. If you are thinking about purchasing one, take one for a test drive and keep in mind what this little vehicle is designed to do. I have just over 4000 miles on mine and I cannot recommend it to other people enough if they are looking for an inexpensive and reliable car.

5 out of 5 stars, I Bought One! The Reviewers Didn't!
Happy Camper,
ES 4dr Hatchback (1.2L 3cyl 5M)

This is a very good basic car. The Reviewers drive a Lexus and then a BMW and then a Porsche and then a Buick and a Lincoln. What do they think about the Mirage? It's small. It's not powerful. It's buzzy. No kidding! This car gets you into a brand new car at a very used car price. It has a killer warranty and.....it gets the job done! The hatch with the back seat folded gives impressive cargo space. As I mentioned previously, I actually bought one, uhmm, with my own money that I earned, uhmm unlike the reviewers. I get hybrid like mileage often over 50 mpg and it's been anvil like reliable for 50,000 miles. In case I haven't mentioned it I, bought mine with my own money that I earned and I love it! BUT!!! Shop for a deal. Depreciation is steep on these little runabouts.

Write a review

See all 2 reviews

Features & Specs

ES 4dr Hatchback features & specs
ES 4dr Hatchback
1.2L 3cyl CVT
MSRP$15,295
MPG 36 city / 43 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Horsepower78 hp @ 6000 rpm
LE 4dr Hatchback features & specs
LE 4dr Hatchback
1.2L 3cyl CVT
MSRP$16,195
MPG 36 city / 43 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Horsepower78 hp @ 6000 rpm
ES 4dr Hatchback features & specs
ES 4dr Hatchback
1.2L 3cyl 5M
MSRP$13,995
MPG 33 city / 41 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission5-speed manual
Horsepower78 hp @ 6000 rpm
SE 4dr Hatchback features & specs
SE 4dr Hatchback
1.2L 3cyl CVT
MSRP$16,745
MPG 36 city / 43 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Horsepower78 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all 2020 Mitsubishi Mirage features & specs

Safety

Our experts’ favorite Mirage safety features:

Rearview Camera
Displays a view of what's behind the Mirage when you engage reverse gear.
Hill Start Assist
Prevents rolling back when starting off on a hill. The car behind you, and your rear bumper, will love it.
Active Stability Control
Helps maintain car control during emergency maneuvers.

NHTSA Overall Rating 4 out of 5 stars

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
Overall4 / 5
Driver4 / 5
Passenger4 / 5
Side Crash RatingRating
Overall4 / 5
Side Barrier RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Driver5 / 5
Passenger4 / 5
Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
Front Seat4 / 5
Back Seat4 / 5
RolloverRating
Rollover4 / 5
Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
Risk Of Rollover16.4%
IIHS Rating

The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

Side Impact Test
Good
Roof Strength Test
Good
Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good

Mitsubishi Mirage vs. the competition

Mitsubishi Mirage vs. Honda Fit

While the Honda Fit is more expensive than the Mirage, we think it's worth the added cost. Unlike the Mirage, the Fit is adequately powered and solidly built. The Mirage does have better fuel economy than the Fit but only by a small margin. And since the Fit has 50 additional horsepower compared to the Mirage, you won't need to go full throttle for every highway on-ramp. The Fit has a more controlled ride quality too.

Compare Mitsubishi Mirage & Honda Fit features

Mitsubishi Mirage vs. Chevrolet Spark

Shoppers who are interested in the Mirage for its rock-bottom prices should also take a look at the Chevrolet Spark. The Spark is slightly smaller than the Mirage, but it's also less expensive at the base trim level and offers a few more features. Notably, Chevy fits the Spark with standard Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Compare Mitsubishi Mirage & Chevrolet Spark features

Mitsubishi Mirage vs. Kia Rio

The Kia Rio is a bit more expensive than the Mitsubishi Mirage, but we think it's worth the extra cash. The Rio has a top-notch build quality for the price and is much more entertaining to drive than the Mirage. It nearly matches the Mirage's impressive fuel economy and has a similarly long warranty. It's the smarter buy.

Compare Mitsubishi Mirage & Kia Rio features

FAQ

Is the Mitsubishi Mirage a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2020 Mirage both on the road and at the track, giving it a 5.7 out of 10. You probably care about Mitsubishi Mirage fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Mirage gets an EPA-estimated 36 mpg to 39 mpg, depending on the configuration. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the Mirage has 17.1 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Mitsubishi Mirage. Learn more

What's new in the 2020 Mitsubishi Mirage?

Is the Mitsubishi Mirage reliable?

To determine whether the Mitsubishi Mirage is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Mirage. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Mirage's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2020 Mitsubishi Mirage a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2020 Mitsubishi Mirage is a good car. Edmunds' expert testing team reviewed the 2020 Mirage and gave it a 5.7 out of 10. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2020 Mirage is a good car for you. Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2020 Mitsubishi Mirage?

The least-expensive 2020 Mitsubishi Mirage is the 2020 Mitsubishi Mirage ES 4dr Hatchback (1.2L 3cyl 5M). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $13,995.

Other versions include:

  • ES 4dr Hatchback (1.2L 3cyl CVT) which starts at $15,295
  • LE 4dr Hatchback (1.2L 3cyl CVT) which starts at $16,195
  • ES 4dr Hatchback (1.2L 3cyl 5M) which starts at $13,995
  • SE 4dr Hatchback (1.2L 3cyl CVT) which starts at $16,745
  • GT 4dr Hatchback (1.2L 3cyl CVT) which starts at $17,295
Learn more

What are the different models of Mitsubishi Mirage?

If you're interested in the Mitsubishi Mirage, the next question is, which Mirage model is right for you? Mirage variants include ES 4dr Hatchback (1.2L 3cyl CVT), LE 4dr Hatchback (1.2L 3cyl CVT), ES 4dr Hatchback (1.2L 3cyl 5M), and SE 4dr Hatchback (1.2L 3cyl CVT). For a full list of Mirage models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

More about the 2020 Mitsubishi Mirage

2020 Mitsubishi Mirage Overview

The 2020 Mitsubishi Mirage is offered in the following submodels: Mirage Hatchback. Available styles include ES 4dr Hatchback (1.2L 3cyl CVT), LE 4dr Hatchback (1.2L 3cyl CVT), ES 4dr Hatchback (1.2L 3cyl 5M), SE 4dr Hatchback (1.2L 3cyl CVT), and GT 4dr Hatchback (1.2L 3cyl CVT).

What do people think of the 2020 Mitsubishi Mirage?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 Mitsubishi Mirage and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2020 Mirage 5.0 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 Mirage.

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2020 Mitsubishi Mirage and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2020 Mirage featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

Our Review Process

This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

What's a good price for a New 2020 Mitsubishi Mirage?

Which 2020 Mitsubishi Mirages are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2020 Mitsubishi Mirage for sale near. There are currently 47 new 2020 Mirages listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $15,370 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2020 Mitsubishi Mirage. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $5,250 on a used or CPO 2020 Mirage available from a dealership near you.

Can't find a new 2020 Mitsubishi Mirages you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a new Mitsubishi Mirage for sale - 2 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $18,896.

Find a new Mitsubishi for sale - 12 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $16,781.

Why trust Edmunds?

Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.

Should I lease or buy a 2020 Mitsubishi Mirage?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Mitsubishi lease specials

