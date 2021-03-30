  1. Home
2022 Subaru Impreza

Release Date: Late 2021
Estimated Price: Starting at $20,000 (estimated)
  • A major overhaul for the 2022 Impreza
  • New interior and exterior design
  • Updated in-car tech and driver aids
  • Launches the sixth Impreza generation for 2022
Contact your local dealers about upcoming availability and pricing details.
2022 Subaru Impreza Review
by the Edmunds Experts
03/30/2021
What is the Subaru Impreza?

The Impreza is Subaru's long-running compact sedan and hatchback, serving for years as the Japanese automaker's smallest and most affordable model. The current Impreza made its debut in 2017, followed soon by the Impreza-based Crosstrek hatchback. While that doesn't seem all that long ago, Subaru has updated most of its other models since 2017, including the Outback and Forester SUVs and the Legacy sedan.

We expect to see changes from those vehicles to trickle down to the Impreza. In addition to updated styling, the Impreza should feature a more modern interior with improved tech. It would be a shock if standard all-wheel drive was dropped, so the Impreza should be the popular all-weather car it's been for years.

EdmundsEdmunds says

The Subaru Impreza sedan and hatchback are due for a redesign. Look for tech, driver aids and an overall design drawn from newer Subaru models such as the Forester and Legacy. If the redesign is as successful as those, the Impreza might move up from its middling spot in our rankings.

