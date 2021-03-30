What is the Subaru Impreza?

The Impreza is Subaru's long-running compact sedan and hatchback, serving for years as the Japanese automaker's smallest and most affordable model. The current Impreza made its debut in 2017, followed soon by the Impreza-based Crosstrek hatchback. While that doesn't seem all that long ago, Subaru has updated most of its other models since 2017, including the Outback and Forester SUVs and the Legacy sedan.

We expect to see changes from those vehicles to trickle down to the Impreza. In addition to updated styling, the Impreza should feature a more modern interior with improved tech. It would be a shock if standard all-wheel drive was dropped, so the Impreza should be the popular all-weather car it's been for years.