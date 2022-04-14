Skip to main content
2023 Subaru Crosstrek Plug-in Hybrid

MSRP range: $36,845
2023 Subaru Crosstrek Plug-in Hybrid
Total MSRP$38,070
What others are paying$38,528
Low supply is pushing the market average above MSRP.
What Should I Pay
BUILD & PRICESubaru.com
Helpful shopping links

2023 Subaru Crosstrek video

Top Subcompact SUVs for 2021-2022 | Extra-Small & Easy to Drive – What's Not to Like?

NOTE: This video is about the 2021 Subaru Crosstrek, but since the 2023 Subaru Crosstrek is part of the same generation, our earlier analysis still applies.

FAQ

Is the Subaru Crosstrek a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2023 Crosstrek both on the road and at the track, giving it a 7.9 out of 10. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the Crosstrek has 15.9 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Subaru Crosstrek. Learn more

What's new in the 2023 Subaru Crosstrek?

According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2023 Subaru Crosstrek:

  • Revised front- and rear-end designs
  • Likely debut of off-road-fortified Wilderness edition
  • Part of the second Crosstrek generation introduced for 2018
Learn more

Is the Subaru Crosstrek reliable?

To determine whether the Subaru Crosstrek is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Crosstrek. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Crosstrek's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2023 Subaru Crosstrek a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2023 Subaru Crosstrek is a good car. Edmunds' expert testing team reviewed the 2023 Crosstrek and gave it a 7.9 out of 10. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2023 Crosstrek is a good car for you. Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2023 Subaru Crosstrek?

The least-expensive 2023 Subaru Crosstrek is the 2023 Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric plug-in hybrid CVT). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $36,845.

Other versions include:

  • Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric plug-in hybrid CVT) which starts at $36,845
Learn more

What are the different models of Subaru Crosstrek?

If you're interested in the Subaru Crosstrek, the next question is, which Crosstrek model is right for you? Crosstrek variants include Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric plug-in hybrid CVT). For a full list of Crosstrek models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more
More about the 2023 Subaru Crosstrek

2023 Subaru Crosstrek Plug-in Hybrid Overview

The 2023 Subaru Crosstrek Plug-in Hybrid is offered in the following styles: Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric plug-in hybrid CVT). The 2023 Subaru Crosstrek Plug-in Hybrid comes with all wheel drive. Available transmissions include: continuously variable-speed automatic. The 2023 Subaru Crosstrek Plug-in Hybrid comes with a 3 yr./ 36000 mi. basic warranty, a 3 yr./ 36000 mi. roadside warranty, and a 5 yr./ 60000 mi. powertrain warranty.

What do people think of the 2023 Subaru Crosstrek Plug-in Hybrid?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2023 Subaru Crosstrek Plug-in Hybrid and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2023 Crosstrek Plug-in Hybrid.

Pros

  • High ground clearance for enhanced off-road capability
  • Spacious seating for a hatchback of its size
  • Comfortable ride quality

Cons

  • Slow acceleration on the highway with base engine
  • Less cargo space when compared to compact SUV rivals
  • Handling isn't a strong suit

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2023 Subaru Crosstrek Plug-in Hybrid and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2023 Crosstrek Plug-in Hybrid featuring deep dives into trim levels including Hybrid, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

Read our full review of the 2023 Subaru Crosstrek Plug-in Hybrid here.

Our Review Process

This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

What's a good price for a New 2023 Subaru Crosstrek Plug-in Hybrid?

2023 Subaru Crosstrek Plug-in Hybrid Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric plug-in hybrid CVT)

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on new cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which 2023 Subaru Crosstrek Plug-in Hybrids are available in my area?

2023 Subaru Crosstrek Plug-in Hybrid Listings and Inventory

Simply research the type of used car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap used cars for sale near you. Once you have identified a vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2023 Subaru Crosstrek Plug-in Hybrid.

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2023 Subaru Crosstrek Plug-in Hybrid for sale near you.

Can't find a new 2023 Subaru Crosstrek Crosstrek Plug-in Hybrid you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a new Subaru for sale.

Why trust Edmunds?

Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including all models of the 2023 Subaru Crosstrek Plug-in Hybrid and all available trim types: Hybrid. Rich, trim-level features & specs and options data tracked for the 2023 Subaru Crosstrek Plug-in Hybrid include (but are not limited to): MSRP, available incentives and deals, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (interior and exterior color, upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, cruise control, parking assistance, lane sensing, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy and MPG (city, highway, and combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (interior cabin space, vehicle length and width, seating capacity, cargo space). Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds expert review, safety rating, and color.

What is the MPG of a 2023 Subaru Crosstrek Plug-in Hybrid?

2023 Subaru Crosstrek Plug-in Hybrid Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric plug-in hybrid CVT), continuously variable-speed automatic, regular unleaded
35 MPG compined MPG,
36 city MPG/35 highway MPG

EPA Est. MPG35
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive Trainall wheel drive
Displacement2.0 L
Passenger Volume116.6 cu.ft.
Wheelbase104.9 in.
Length176.5 in.
WidthN/A
Height62.8 in.
Curb Weight3717 lbs.

Should I lease or buy a 2023 Subaru Crosstrek?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

