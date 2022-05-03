Skip to main content
Release Date: Fall 2022
Estimated Price: Starting at $49,800
What to expect
  • Dual-motor driving range bumped to an estimated 260 miles
  • New leather upholstery option is paired with previously unavailable seat ventilation
  • Available performance upgrade increases output to 476 hp
  • Part of the first Polestar 2 generation introduced for the 2021 model year

