  1. Home
  2. Subaru
  3. Subaru Impreza
  4. Used 2001 Subaru Impreza
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(27)
Appraise this car

2001 Subaru Impreza Review

Pros & Cons

  • All-wheel drive, scrappy personality, bulletproof reliability record, fun to drive.
  • Tight rear seat, limited cargo space in wagon with backseat raised, could use more power, no ABS option for L models, a bit pricey.
Other years
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
Subaru Impreza for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
$1,049 - $2,399
Used Impreza for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Variety of body styles and AWD make the Impreza a nice alternative to other mainstream economy cars.

Vehicle overview

The Impreza was originally built to battle the Ford Escorts, Toyota Corollas and Chevy Cavaliers that sold so well to young adults, but a zippy advertising campaign touting the underpowered Impreza as "What to Drive" alienated traditional Sube buyers and turned off the young adults it was supposed to attract. Sales of the Impreza were less than successful, and Subaru scrambled to find a solution.

Wonder of wonders, the company decided to reacquaint itself with its legendary all-wheel-drive system. Subaru emphasizes AWD in every ad, article and brochure you can lay your hands on. Ah yes, "The Beauty Of All-Wheel Drive." This AWD model is available in coupe, sedan, wagon, and Outback Sport format.

Two trim levels are offered with the coupe and sedan -- the base L model and the racy 2.5 RS. Inspired by Subaru's success in the World Rally Championship, the 2.5 RS combines the performance and handling of a race car with the comfort and convenience of a modern Japanese coupe. Additional factory options include a short throw shifter, a titanium shift knob, and a strut tower brace to reduce body flex in corners. Normally only available in the aftermarket, these trick options show that Subaru knows who its customers are and how they like to drive their cars.

For 2001, the Subaru Outback Sport wagon continues unchanged with its aggressive bi-level spoilers and body-colored side mirrors, door handles and side molding. Antilock brakes are standard. Features unique to this version of the Impreza include a heavy-duty four-wheel independent suspension with 6.5 inches of ground clearance, 205/60 R15 M+S tires, splash guards, a two-tone paint scheme, and a rear bumper step pad. The wagon has a small cargo area when the rear seat is raised, partially due to the steeply raked rear window. Drop the seat, though, and there's 62 cubic feet. However, the Outback Sport's rear seat is cramped for taller occupants.

Like most Subarus, the wagon comes with a long list of standard features. Air conditioning, power windows, a 12-volt power outlet in the cargo area, power side-view mirrors, a tilt steering column and a roof rack are all included in the base price.

Overall, we find much to like about the Impreza. We've driven the 2.5 RS, the L Coupe and the wagon, and thoroughly enjoyed them. All Imprezas behave like street-legal rally cars, and they're a hoot to toss around. Fling one into a corner, and it clings to the pavement. Imprezas are a blast to drive hard and fast, and the all-wheel-drive system performs brilliantly on a variety of road surfaces. Each Impreza model is available with an $800 automatic transmission but to take full advantage of the 2.2-liter, 142-horsepower boxer engine, (the 2.5 RS gets the bigger 165-horsepower 2.5-liter motor) we prefer the five-speed manual. Interiors are comfortable (though the side glass feels a bit too close) and steering and braking are communicative.

There is one thing that bothers us about the Impreza lineup, and that's the lack of an antilock brake option on the L model. To get ABS, you must order the 2.5 RS or the wagon. This doesn't make much sense coming from a company touting safety in its advertising.

The Impreza's impressive road manners and clean styling make it an interesting alternative for those looking for something distinctly un-Honda Civic-like. Its full-time all-wheel-drive system also makes it a shoe-in for those needing sure-footed winter transportation. Although we love the performance of the current 2.5RS, buyers might want to think twice about getting one now. A fully redesigned WRX version with a turbocharged engine debuts next year and it should be a real screamer.

2001 Highlights

RS models get carbon-fiber patterned interior trim, a CD player and embroidered floor mats.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2001 Subaru Impreza.

5(66%)
4(26%)
3(3%)
2(5%)
1(0%)
4.6
27 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 27 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Impressive
Huan-Wen Chiu,04/27/2002
Sure footed in any kind of weather and over any road surface. With performance and versatility to spare in a sleeper wagon body.
a fun car for any age
georgette,02/13/2010
love to drive my car, it is sharp and fun to drive. i was in a parking lot at one of our local grocery stores and when i came out, saw a note on my windshield, and it said, if ever interested in selling my car give him a call and he will be far in pricing it. cannot find one that looks like it and still turns heads when i go by, not bad for a 58 year old. only issue is that i was told may need a pricey head gasket in the future.
Get ONE!!
Sylencce,08/05/2002
What an unbelievable driving machine!
AWD 4-dr Sport Wagon
Kiyoshi Kim,07/31/2003
My first time purchasing Subaru and used vehicle. The decision was based on Clark Howard recommendation, who favors used car over new. Was originally thinking about WRX. Nice-looking exterior and sturdy machine to operate during rainy weather though it has not been tested in inclement condition due to persistently sunny days in Oregon!?
See all 27 reviews of the 2001 Subaru Impreza
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
20 city / 26 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
165 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
18 city / 25 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
165 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
20 city / 27 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
142 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
20 city / 27 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
142 hp @ 5600 rpm
See all Used 2001 Subaru Impreza features & specs

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2001 Subaru Impreza

Used 2001 Subaru Impreza Overview

The Used 2001 Subaru Impreza is offered in the following submodels: Impreza Sedan, Impreza Coupe, Impreza Wagon, Impreza RS. Available styles include Outback Sport AWD 4dr Wagon (2.2L 4cyl 4A), 2.5 RS AWD 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 4A), 2.5 RS AWD 2dr Coupe (2.5L 4cyl 4A), Outback Sport AWD 4dr Wagon (2.2L 4cyl 5M), 2.5 RS AWD 2dr Coupe (2.5L 4cyl 5M), 2.5 RS AWD 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 5M), L AWD 4dr Wagon (2.2L 4cyl 4A), L AWD 4dr Sedan (2.2L 4cyl 4A), L AWD 4dr Wagon (2.2L 4cyl 5M), L AWD 2dr Coupe (2.2L 4cyl 4A), L AWD 2dr Coupe (2.2L 4cyl 5M), and L AWD 4dr Sedan (2.2L 4cyl 5M).

What's a good price on a Used 2001 Subaru Impreza?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2001 Subaru Imprezas are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2001 Subaru Impreza for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2001 Subaru Impreza.

Can't find a used 2001 Subaru Imprezas you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Subaru Impreza for sale - 10 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $7,788.

Find a used Subaru for sale - 4 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $17,268.

Find a used certified pre-owned Subaru Impreza for sale - 6 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $8,486.

Find a used certified pre-owned Subaru for sale - 9 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $16,854.

Should I lease or buy a 2001 Subaru Impreza?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Subaru lease specials
Check out Subaru Impreza lease specials

Related Used 2001 Subaru Impreza info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles