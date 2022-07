Is anything new under the Corolla Hatchback's hood?

This generation of Corolla Hatchback has only ever been available with a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine with either a six-speed manual or continuously variable automatic transmission, and that doesn't change for 2023. Powertrains for the sedan have been shuffled a bit, and the hybrid model now offers all-wheel drive (thanks to an electric motor driving the rear wheels), but so far there's no sign that hybrid powertrains will come to the five-door Corolla. If you want a Corolla with AWD and a rear hatch, you'll sadly have to spring for the upcoming 300-horsepower GR Corolla.