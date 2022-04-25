What is the Subaru Impreza?

The Impreza is Subaru's entry-level sedan and hatchback, long serving as the automaker's most affordable and accessible model. It's certainly due for a full redesign, as the current Impreza debuted for the 2017 model year, making 2022 this platform's sixth year of production. Notably, the Subaru WRX was redesigned for 2022 and now rides on its own platform. Previously it was always based on the existing Impreza's platform. Does this mean that the 2023 Impreza will follow suit and employ a mainstream version of the WRX's underpinnings? Or does it indicate something more ominous for Subaru's long-running but no longer hot-selling compact car?

To that end, it's possible that Subaru is focusing more of its resources on its Crosstrek — a crossover built on the Impreza platform — and other high-riding vehicles aimed at capitalizing on consumers' unquenchable thirst for SUVs. Perhaps there just isn't room for the Impreza in this equation. But the Impreza is an iconic model in Subaru's history, so we'd be surprised if the company turned away from it altogether.

The current Impreza is a good option if you're looking for an all-wheel-drive car at a smart price. Still, if you're looking for a vehicle updated more recently, it's worth checking out rivals like the Mazda 3.