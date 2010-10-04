Used 2007 Subaru Impreza for Sale Near Me

  • 2007 Subaru Impreza 2.5 i in Gray
    used

    2007 Subaru Impreza 2.5 i

    136,749 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Lease

    $3,927

    $2,576 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 Subaru Impreza 2.5 i in Light Blue
    used

    2007 Subaru Impreza 2.5 i

    155,769 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $4,399

    $2,049 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 Subaru Impreza 2.5 i in Light Blue
    used

    2007 Subaru Impreza 2.5 i

    105,605 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use

    $7,995

    $962 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 Subaru Impreza 2.5 i in Gray
    used

    2007 Subaru Impreza 2.5 i

    174,000 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,550

    $2,018 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 Subaru Impreza Outback Sport Special Edition in Dark Red
    used

    2007 Subaru Impreza Outback Sport Special Edition

    33,700 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,101

    Details
  • 2007 Subaru Impreza WRX in Gray
    used

    2007 Subaru Impreza WRX

    179,301 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $10,942

    Details
  • 2007 Subaru Impreza WRX STI
    used

    2007 Subaru Impreza WRX STI

    28,803 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $31,777

    Details
  • 2007 Subaru Impreza WRX in Dark Blue
    used

    2007 Subaru Impreza WRX

    137,589 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $11,026

    Details
  • 2007 Subaru Impreza 2.5 i in Light Blue
    used

    2007 Subaru Impreza 2.5 i

    111,861 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $10,995

    Details
  • 2007 Subaru Impreza WRX STI in Black
    used

    2007 Subaru Impreza WRX STI

    115,673 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $19,991

    Details
  • 2007 Subaru Impreza Outback Sport Special Edition in Gray
    used

    2007 Subaru Impreza Outback Sport Special Edition

    110,109 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $6,995

    Details
  • 2007 Subaru Impreza 2.5 i Special Edition in Gray
    used

    2007 Subaru Impreza 2.5 i Special Edition

    72,408 miles
    Frame damage, 2 Owners, Lease

    $7,500

    Details
  • 2007 Subaru Impreza 2.5 i in Light Blue
    used

    2007 Subaru Impreza 2.5 i

    208,602 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,750

    Details
  • 2007 Subaru Impreza 2.5 i in Gray
    used

    2007 Subaru Impreza 2.5 i

    119,632 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,995

    Details
  • 2007 Subaru Impreza WRX STI in Gray
    used

    2007 Subaru Impreza WRX STI

    129,680 miles
    Frame damage, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $17,990

    Details
  • 2007 Subaru Impreza 2.5 i in Light Blue
    used

    2007 Subaru Impreza 2.5 i

    155,573 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,988

    Details
  • 2007 Subaru Impreza WRX STI in Gray
    used

    2007 Subaru Impreza WRX STI

    91,637 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $17,999

    Details
  • 2007 Subaru Impreza 2.5 i Special Edition in Black
    used

    2007 Subaru Impreza 2.5 i Special Edition

    148,134 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,350

    Details

90,000 mile update - Tranny Problem
04/10/2010
At about 75,000 miles, I began to notice a whine/rattle in the manual transmission and, when it kept getting louder, took it in to the dealer a few thousand miles later. It turned out to be a pitted output shaft bearing. The repair cost about $1200 but was fortunately covered by the extended warranty, which, with a road hazard tire replacement earlier, has now paid off about what I paid for it. So far, the transmission bearing has been the only mechanical problem. After 90,000 miles, I still love to drive this car. It's just fun. It still reminds me of a British sports car in its simplicity. Now consistently getting 28-30 mpg highway mileage.
