Used 2007 Subaru Impreza for Sale Near Me
- 136,749 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Lease
$3,927$2,576 Below Market
Napleton's Schaumburg Mazda - Schaumburg / Illinois
Since 1931 there has been a Napleton in your neighborhood. Your business is important and you can count on us to handle it as such now and in the future. We always offer exceptional leases and very flexible financing plans as low as 0% APR and terms as long as 84 months!* We will work with you regardless of past credit history with trained specialists in store to serve your needs. Our inventory is constantly updating, contact our showroom if you don't see exactly what you want, if we don't have it, well get it! Other values on in-store manager specials, loaners, demo's and late model used vehicles are available in-store to save you more! You may qualify for additional manufacturer incentives on your new vehicle, our staff will be happy to research for you on your visit to our showroom. We always have volume incentives available to pass along to you! Top value is paid for your trade in here at Napleton's! We are as competitive as any offering you will find in the market, give us the opportunity to earn your business! * actual APR and loan terms depend on many factors such as vehicle age, amount financed, and individual credit. See dealer for details. All pricing includes all cash incentives; tax, title and license is additional.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Subaru Impreza 2.5 i with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Alarm.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF1GD61637H509378
Stock: 190676A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 155,769 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$4,399$2,049 Below Market
21st Ave Auto Sales - Paterson / New Jersey
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Subaru Impreza 2.5 i with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Alarm.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF1GD61607H513632
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 105,605 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$7,995$962 Below Market
George Gee Buick GMC - Liberty Lake / Washington
Here, at Gee NW Auto Lending, we pride ourselves at knowing that each vehicle we put up for sale has gone through our service department and has passed the Safety Inspection. Our vehicles are value priced and move quickly. Be sure to call us to confirm availability and to schedule a hassle free test drive at 509-255-7100. We are located at 17017 E Sprague Ave, Spokane Valley, WA 99037
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Subaru Impreza 2.5 i with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Alarm.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF1GD616X7H518224
Stock: 155800A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 174,000 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$3,550$2,018 Below Market
Official Auto Sales - Plaistow / New Hampshire
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Subaru Impreza 2.5 i with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Alarm.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF1GD61677H524028
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 33,700 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$8,101
Lustine Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Woodbridge / Virginia
BEAUTIFUL GARNET RED 2007 SUBARU IMPREZA! CLEAN CARFAX VEHICLE!Call our PROFESSIONAL SALES TEAM @ 703-348-0841Recent Arrival! CLEAN CARFAX, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 7 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SIRIUS, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Automatic temperature control, Bodyside moldings, CD player, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Illuminated entry, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Premium AM/FM Stereo w/6-Disc In-Dash CD, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack, Security system, SIRIUS Satellite Radio, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Sport-Design Front Seats, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Tricot Upholstery, Variably intermittent wipers.2007 Subaru Impreza Outback Sport23/28 City/Highway MPGCall our PROFESSIONAL SALES TEAM @ 703-348-0841 for MORE INFORMATION and ADDITIONAL DISCOUNTS!!! Lustine Chrysler Dodge Jeep & RAM equals a FANTASTIC BUYING EXPERIENCE!!!Prices exclude Tax, Tags, Freight and Processing fee of 799.00.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Subaru Impreza Outback Sport Special Edition with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF1GG63647H801805
Stock: 0JB9285A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 179,301 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$10,942
Project One Autogroup - Carlstadt / New Jersey
VISIT WWW.PROJECTONEAUTO.COM TO VIEW MORE PICTURES 2007 SUBARU IMPREZA WRX WAGON - 179,301 MILES - CRYSTAL GRAY EX TERIOR / BLACK INTERIOR - 5 SPEED MANUAL - CLEAN CARFAX - NO ACCIDENTS EXCLUSIVE OPTIONS! Comes equipped with: Bluetooth connectivity, Premium sound system, Auxiliary input, Satellite radio, 17 aluminum wheels, 2.5L Turbo, All Wheel Drive, Manual Transmission. VISIT WWW.PROJECTONEAUTO.COM TO VIEW MORE PICTURES OR CALL 201-635-1400 - WE FINANCE - NO HIDDEN DEALER FEES - WE BUY ALL CARS - LOCATED TEN MINUTES WEST OF MANHATTAN AND ONE MILE NORTH OF METLIFE STADIUM - OPEN MONDAY THROUGH SATURDAY 9 TO 7.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Subaru Impreza WRX with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF1GG74647G811051
Stock: 13988
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-24-2020
- 28,803 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$31,777
Arizona Specialty Motors - Tempe / Arizona
Arizona Specialty Motors is your #1 source for one of kind custom Sti's ,Evo's and home to renowned Tuner Clark Turner! Take this over the top 2007 Subaru Sti with only 28,803 miles. This Beast is a work of art in appearance and once you get behind the wheel, Porsche's and Bmw M car's will be quick to move out of your way! Show quality floating flames that dance in the sun as you walk around the car. This no expense spared build will give you celebrity status everywhere you travel to or grace with your presents. High end exceptional quality custom build throughout! Call one of our enthusiasts today as words and available print space prevents an accurate description or listing of options and upgrades. Our mission is simple: At Arizona Specialty Motors we pledge to you a ZERO PRESSURE , FULL DISCLOSURE ,and 100% TRANSPARENT buying experience. We sell the HIGHEST quality hand selected vehicles with the service and respect you deserve as our valued client . Our FAMILY owned dealership has been serving customers in the U.S. and Canada since 1999. At ASM we take pride in offering a great selection of quality pre-owned vehicles from practical family sedans and suvs to the Classic Muscle Cars of yesteryear, modern day Luxury vehicles and Exotics . *WE ACCEPT TRADES PAID FOR OR NOT. * Financing is available from over 35 Lending Partners for almost any credit situation with rates starting as low as 2.49 O.A.C. Please call for additional details * Low cost financeable asset protection and extended service plans are available. *Open MONDAY- SATURDAY FROM 9AM-7PM *Conveniently located 1 mile west of the 101 and north of the 202 freeways at 1625 E WEBER DRIVE TEMPE AZ 85281. * Across the street from Big Surf Waterpark! * Free airport pick up available from PHX Sky Harbor Airport. * Nationwide Shipping available from our door to yours. CALL US TODAY @ 480 454-3844 FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION AS WE LOOK FORWARD TO SERVING YOU.....OUR VALUED CLIENT .
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Subaru Impreza WRX STI with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF1GD76677L514546
Stock: 11360
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 137,589 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$11,026
AutoNation Chrysler Jeep West - Golden / Colorado
Rear Spoiler All Wheel Drive Standard Paint This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Thank you for your interest in one of AutoNation Chrysler Jeep West's online offerings. Please continue for more information regarding this 2007 Subaru Impreza Wagon WRX with 137,421mi. Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. Simply put, this all wheel drive vehicle is engineered with higher standards. Enjoy improved steering, superior acceleration, and increased stability and safety while driving this AWD SubaruImpreza Wagon WRX. The Impreza Wagon WRX is well maintained and has just 137,421mi. This low amount of miles makes this vehicle incomparable to the competition. More information about the 2007 Subaru Impreza Wagon: Subaru claims that the base 2.5 i sedan and sport wagon are the most affordable all-wheel-drive sport-compacts in the U.S. market, and the Impreza models offer some of the best all-weather handling in its class. Up the range, the sporty WRX offers an engaging mix of performance and practicality, while the top-of-the-range STI is a serious rival for some of the world's top sports cars. Strengths of this model include precise handling, Standard all-wheel drive, and acceleration (WRX and STI). All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Subaru Impreza WRX with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF1GG74637G806911
Stock: 7G806911
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-18-2020
- 111,861 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$10,995
The Internet Car Lot - Omaha / Nebraska
Check out this very nice 2007 Subaru Impreza! This vehicle is loaded down with aftermarket parts! It has great factory options including a 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine, AWD, Automatic Transmission, Cruise Control, Power Locks, Windows, Mirrors, and more! Aftermarket parts include a Full Accuair Air Suspension, 17 Sparco Wheels with Brand New Tires, Custom Subwoofer Encloser for 12 Subs, Upgraded Door Speakers with 5 Channel Amp, JVC Double Din Stereo with Bluetooth, Headers with Full Exhaust, Slotted Rotors, Wink Mirror, Red Top Optima Battery, Timing Belt & Water Pump Replaced at 110K Miles! As you can see, this Subaru has some awesome mods done to it. It's ready to go out, get low, and blast some music! Please note that we are selling this vehicle on consignment for a private party and do not store this at our location. If you would like to see this Impreza in person, please call 402.991.1112. It's priced to sell ASAP so call 402.991.1112 now! Get Pre-Approved on our website http://TheInternetCarLot.com or call 402.991.1112! - Contact The Internet Car Lot at 402-991-1112 or sales@theinternetcarlot.com for more information. - View our massive inventory on our website! We offer financing with very competitive rates! Call us today to get pre-approved or apply on our website at http://www.TheInternetCarLot.com -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Subaru Impreza 2.5 i with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Alarm.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF1GD61607H501304
Stock: COC501304
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 115,673 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$19,991
Ira Toyota of Manchester - Manchester / New Hampshire
Thank you for your interest in one of Ira Toyota Manchester's online offerings. Please continue for more information regarding this 2007 Subaru Impreza Sedan WRX STI with 115,630mi. CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee is reassurance that any major issues with this vehicle will show on CARFAX report. This vehicle has an added performance bonus: AWD. It improves handling on those winding back roads, and gives you added safety and control when driving through wet and snow weather conditions. This 2007 Subaru Impreza Sedan has such low mileage it has been parked more than driven. More information about the 2007 Subaru Impreza Sedan: Subaru claims that the base 2.5 i sedan and sport wagon are the most affordable all-wheel-drive sport-compacts in the U.S. market, and the Impreza models offer some of the best all-weather handling in its class. Up the range, the sporty WRX offers an engaging mix of performance and practicality, while the top-of-the-range STI is a serious rival for some of the world's top sports cars. Strengths of this model include Standard all-wheel drive, acceleration (WRX and STI)., and precise handling Toyota of Manchester is located at 33 Auto Center Road (Across for the Mall of NH) in Manchester, NH. We are proud to offer haggle free EXPRESS Pricing. You can reach us at 603-624-1800 or email to blee@group1auto.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Subaru Impreza WRX STI with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF1GD76607L502030
Stock: 7L502030
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- 110,109 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$6,995
Koppy Motors - Forest Lake / Minnesota
A California car that shows well,save one spot of bubbling on the passenger wheel well(see attached photos) this is an exceptionally clean car with less than the average miles for that model year. AWD for stability year round,and fresh from our exclusive 121 point inspection, this car is turn key and ready to drive. It is mechanically sound. The interior is like new,with very little or no wear throughout. The fabric and carpet maintain a new like appearance with no visible rips,stains or odors. We offer excellent finance options for all types of credit. Please apply at koppymotors.com. Call or text 651-208-1387 to confirm availabilty! Extended warranties available, along with low rate Bank and Credit Union financing. We have over 30 lenders for every credit situation. INTEREST RATES As LOW As 2.29% To Qualified Buyers!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Subaru Impreza Outback Sport Special Edition with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF1GG636X7H814445
Stock: 13071
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-21-2020
- 72,408 milesFrame damage, 2 Owners, Lease
$7,500
Shortline GMC Buick - Aurora / Colorado
Ugr 2007 Subaru Impreza 2.5i AWD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 2.5L SOHC You do the drivin'. We'll do the rest.Recent Arrival! Odometer is 42803 miles below market average! 23/28 City/Highway MPGWe are located in Aurora | Denver, CO and feature one of the largest selection of pre-owned vehicles in the region. Many vehicles are low mileage, 1-owner vehicles and you will find a huge selection of cars, trucks, minivan to choose from. You do the drivin'. We'll do the rest.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage, Theft History
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: Yes
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Subaru Impreza 2.5 i Special Edition with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF1GD61657H513951
Stock: P15793
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 208,602 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$3,750
First Class Cars - Salt Lake City / Utah
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Subaru Impreza 2.5 i with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF1GG61637G804414
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 119,632 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,995
A&A Auto Denver - Denver / Colorado
Reward yourself with our 2007 Subaru Impreza 2.5i AWD Sedan shown off in Silver. Powered by a proven 2.5 Liter 4 Cylinder producing 173hp connected to a smooth-shifting 5 Speed Manual transmission. You'll be impressed with the brisk acceleration, All Wheel Drive, and tenacious traction as you score near 30mpg on the highway. Check out the privacy glass, great-looking wheels, and rear spoiler that highlights the exterior. Bask in the smart styling of our Impreza. Appreciate high-quality materials and intuitively designed gauges that look upscale. Air-conditioning, a CD/MP3 player, cruise control, tilt steering, and full power accessories are just a sampling of amenities. Subaru's stellar reputation for safety holds true with this Impreza Sedan as it scored superior safety ratings. It's equipped with anti-lock disc brakes, stability control, front-seat side airbags, side curtain airbags, and active front head restraints. A blast to drive and a pleasure to own, our Subaru is a safe bet for your transportation needs! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Subaru Impreza 2.5 i with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Alarm.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF1GD61687G510645
Stock: 9189
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 129,680 milesFrame damage, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$17,990
Ultimate Rides - Coal City / Illinois
2007 Subaru Impreza WRX STI AWD FRESH REBUILT ENGINE!! STI!! TURBO!! ALL WHEEL DRIVE!! HAWK EYE!! RARE!! 300HP!! RUST FREE CALIFORNIA CAR!! 2007 Subaru Impreza WRX STI. Sedan. 2.5L DOHC turbocharged 4 cylinder rated at 300HP and 300Lb-Ft torque. 6 speed manual transmission. All wheel drive. Keyless entry. Power locks. Power windows. Power mirrors. Tilt wheel. Cruise control. A/C. AM/FM CD and Cassette. Center console. Dual airbags. Brembo brakes. Momo steering wheel. BBS wheels. DCCD- driver controlled center differential. IC- intercooler sprayer. Boost gauge. Turbo timer. This all wheel drive sedan has it all. Beautiful crystal grey metallic paint. Black and blue upholstery with Recaro seats. Very clean inside and out. Clean CARFAX showing no accidents, no damage and no title issues. Completely rust free. Fresh in to our inventory from sunny California!!!! “Why buy rust when you can buy from us?” There are a lot of benefits in buying a car from a rust free region besides having a beautiful extra clean body. Performing service and maintenance is more enjoyable and less labor intensive with out wrestling rusty, seized up bolts. You won’t have to deal with premature wearing of brake lines and fuel lines that are generally very costly to fix. You won’t have to replace corroding electrical components such air bag crash sensors and ABS speed sensors. Most importantly, you won’t have to drive a dangerously unsafe vehicle that has rusted through structural components which will inevitably happen when driving a vehicle that has spent its whole life in harsh midwest conditions. Especially these cars with body kits. Financing available. Shipping available. Haggle free pricing. No pressure purchasing. Trade ins welcome.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Subaru Impreza WRX STI with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF1GD76677L508990
Stock: D281
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 155,573 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$6,988
Chaparral Buick GMC - Johnson City / Tennessee
At CHAPARRAL we are dedicated to exceeding our customers expectations and guaranteeing satisfaction. Speaking of expectations, this 2007 Subaru Impreza is sure to go above and beyond! Here are a few of the options you can enjoy. Power Door Locks. Power Windows. Tired of the radio? Bring your favorite music with you and enjoy the MP3 player this one offers! Good looking Alloy Wheels always make a vehicle look sharp. And this one does! A/C is a must have during summer. With Tilt Steering you can adjust the Wheel to a position you like! It also has Cruise Control great for any long distance travels. Also included on this vehicle is a Rear Defroster!! Also includes a Drivers Airbag! Comfortable Front Bucket Seats always make the drive go by quicker. The Cloth Interior on this car looks good......come by and check it out yourself! CD players are a must have for anyone....Good thing this vehicle has one! Anti-Lock Brakes are a must have on vehicles that are safe..This on has ABS!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Subaru Impreza 2.5 i with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Alarm.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF1GD61617H500534
Stock: P3171-P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-18-2020
- 91,637 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$17,999
Golden Auto Group - Corona / California
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Subaru Impreza WRX STI with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF1GD766X7L516324
Stock: 516324
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 148,134 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,350
Virginia Auto Mall - Woodford / Virginia
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Subaru Impreza 2.5 i Special Edition with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF1GD61627H517813
Certified Pre-Owned: No
