Used 2007 Subaru Impreza for Sale Near Me

Napleton's Schaumburg Mazda - Schaumburg / Illinois

Since 1931 there has been a Napleton in your neighborhood. Your business is important and you can count on us to handle it as such now and in the future. We always offer exceptional leases and very flexible financing plans as low as 0% APR and terms as long as 84 months!* We will work with you regardless of past credit history with trained specialists in store to serve your needs. Our inventory is constantly updating, contact our showroom if you don't see exactly what you want, if we don't have it, well get it! Other values on in-store manager specials, loaners, demo's and late model used vehicles are available in-store to save you more! You may qualify for additional manufacturer incentives on your new vehicle, our staff will be happy to research for you on your visit to our showroom. We always have volume incentives available to pass along to you! Top value is paid for your trade in here at Napleton's! We are as competitive as any offering you will find in the market, give us the opportunity to earn your business! * actual APR and loan terms depend on many factors such as vehicle age, amount financed, and individual credit. See dealer for details. All pricing includes all cash incentives; tax, title and license is additional.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 4 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2007 Subaru Impreza 2.5 i with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Alarm .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

22 Combined MPG ( 20 City/ 25 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JF1GD61637H509378

Stock: 190676A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

