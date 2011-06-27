Vehicle overview

At the heart of the Subaru lineup, you'll find the sensible 2014 Impreza. This affordably priced compact car comes as either a sedan or hatchback, and its standard all-wheel-drive system makes it incredibly useful in parts of the country that see heavy snowfall. In past years, AWD was often consumers' sole reason for buying a Subaru Impreza, but the current car also features a modern, roomy interior, a comfortable ride quality and steady handling, making it a viable small car option for a wider range of shoppers.

However, competition is fierce among today's small sedans and hatchbacks. And one notable mark against the 2014 Subaru Impreza is its slower than average acceleration. Making matters worse is its four-cylinder engine's lack of refinement -- the engine makes a considerable racket when paired with the more popular of the two transmissions, a continuously variable transmission (CVT) that takes the place of a conventional automatic. On the upside, the Impreza's fuel economy ratings are respectable (especially for an AWD car that weighs more than front-wheel-drive rivals), but during our 12-month long-term test of the 2012 Impreza, we were unable to match its 30 mpg EPA combined rating in real-world driving.

These aren't necessarily deal-breakers, and overall we think pretty highly of the Impreza, especially since it's the only car in this category to have all-wheel drive. But given how there are plenty of great small cars available this year, it's worth your time to check out some of the leaders before making a decision. Our top choice is the newly redesigned 2014 Mazda 3, which is quite enjoyable to drive and is also available in sedan and hatchback body styles. Other fine choices include well-rounded cars like the 2014 Ford Focus, Honda Civic and Hyundai Elantra.