I got my Impreza for 1500 dollars at a dealership. It was a trade in for a newer car, and it was in amazing condition. The engine looks brand new, with no leaks. The aesthetics are slowly wearing out, but it's all easily fixed. The car accelerates pretty slowly, but handles very well. It looks good too, inside and out, with the options of turning it into an STi/WRX, which makes this car simply amazing to me. I want to own this car for many, many years. It has 220,000 miles and is extremely reliable. I have put a few thousand miles on it, taken it across Texas, and haven't had a worry.

