Consumer Rating
(30)
1993 Subaru Impreza Review

Type:

Pros & Cons - Not Available

List Price Estimate
$737 - $1,740
Used Impreza for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

1993 Highlights

Designed as a replacement for the aging Loyale, the Impreza is a subcompact available as a sedan or wagon. A driver airbag and available antilock brakes are important safety features included on the Impreza that never found their way to the Loyale. The Impreza is powered by a 1.8-liter, 118-horsepower engine. Front-wheel-drive and full-time all-wheel-drive models are offered.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1993 Subaru Impreza.

5(30%)
4(67%)
3(3%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.3
30 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 30 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Happy Owner
Happy Owner,08/08/2010
I bought this car in '00 with 19K. Now has 145K and ready to give to my sis. Car has been super. Wagon is versatile for trips to hardware store, etc. AC charge went low but uses R12 so forget it! timing belt and a fuel injector was the only major maint. other than brakes/tires/battery. Very easy to work on this car. I would love to have another one with 19K on the odometer! I will miss it an awful lot. Told sister when she'd done with it I want it back.
Sonnie (1993 Subaru Impreza) DLG (daddys little girl)
subaru_sonnie,04/23/2012
Well idk really what to say other than i am very satisfied by Sonnies performance esppecially only being a 1.8 liter. Sonnie has alot of life ahead of her only having 132,000 miles.
Imprezas have potential.
wrongfire,06/03/2013
I got my Impreza for 1500 dollars at a dealership. It was a trade in for a newer car, and it was in amazing condition. The engine looks brand new, with no leaks. The aesthetics are slowly wearing out, but it's all easily fixed. The car accelerates pretty slowly, but handles very well. It looks good too, inside and out, with the options of turning it into an STi/WRX, which makes this car simply amazing to me. I want to own this car for many, many years. It has 220,000 miles and is extremely reliable. I have put a few thousand miles on it, taken it across Texas, and haven't had a worry.
Wonderful College and Family Car
jxp293,07/14/2009
I bought my 93 used in 2000 with 19K on the odometer. Now in 2009, it has 136K and the only maintenance done has been brakes/rotors (done myself) and a tuneup @ 90K. I had the piston slap issue (tick-tick noise) and that was fixed for $500. Otherwise, just oil changes every 4k. This car drives well, handles well and hauls a lot of stuff. I've remodeled most of my house and use this car for getting supplies from lowes/etc. I highly recommend this car and Subaru in general. Be aware that Subaru models between '98 and '03 have head gasket issues, but the early to mid 90's cars (1.8/2.2L) are just solid.
See all 30 reviews of the 1993 Subaru Impreza
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
22 city / 29 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
110 hp @ 5600 rpm
See all Used 1993 Subaru Impreza features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0

More about the 1993 Subaru Impreza

Used 1993 Subaru Impreza Overview

The Used 1993 Subaru Impreza is offered in the following submodels: Impreza Sedan, Impreza Wagon. Available styles include 4dr Sedan, LS 4dr Wagon, L 4dr Sedan AWD, L 4dr Wagon AWD, LS 4dr Sedan, L 4dr Sedan, LS 4dr Wagon AWD, LS 4dr Sedan AWD, and L 4dr Wagon.

What's a good price on a Used 1993 Subaru Impreza?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1993 Subaru Imprezas are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1993 Subaru Impreza for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1993 Subaru Impreza.

Can't find a used 1993 Subaru Imprezas you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Subaru Impreza for sale - 2 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $17,011.

Find a used Subaru for sale - 9 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $18,155.

Find a used certified pre-owned Subaru Impreza for sale - 6 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $8,986.

Find a used certified pre-owned Subaru for sale - 9 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $8,263.

Should I lease or buy a 1993 Subaru Impreza?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Subaru lease specials
Check out Subaru Impreza lease specials

