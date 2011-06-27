  1. Home
2015 Subaru Impreza Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Standard all-wheel drive
  • spacious interior
  • secure handling
  • compliant ride quality.
  • Lackluster acceleration
  • tiresome engine noise, especially with the CVT
  • substandard sound systems.
Edmunds' Expert Review

A roomy interior, a commendable ride/handling balance and standard all-wheel drive make the 2015 Subaru Impreza a solid choice for an all-season compact sedan or hatchback.

Vehicle overview

You'll come for the all-wheel drive, but you'll stay for everything else. That, in a nutshell, is how to describe the 2015 Subaru Impreza.

Subaru is known for offering all-wheel drive on everything it sells, and that means the Impreza is pretty much your only choice for a small sedan or hatchback if you want this traction-aiding feature. But there's plenty more about the Impreza to win you over, too. Its cabin is spacious, with a rear seat that's among the roomiest in the segment. The Impreza also has a well-tuned suspension that nicely buffers passengers from jolts and bumps, yet also provides steady and secure handling around turns. Excellent crash test scores is another bonus.

Downsides to the Impeza largely relate to what's under the hood. The 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine is noisy under hard acceleration, an issue that's aggravated by the continuously variable transmission (CVT) that Subaru offers in lieu of a conventional automatic. Also, while the Impreza's EPA fuel economy ratings are very respectable for an all-wheel-drive vehicle, we consistently failed to match them during our long-term test of a 2012 hatchback. Road noise was another issue we raised with our long-termer, though Subaru has taken steps to address this for 2015, adding sound-deadening material and thicker windows.

As an alternative, you could check out the 2015 Mazda 3, which provides quick acceleration, sharp handling and a nicer interior. It's a similar story with the 2015 Ford Focus, though neither the Ford nor the Mazda is as roomy in back as the Subaru. The 2015 Volkswagen Golf hatchback boasts a perky turbocharged engine, available diesel power and a roomy, upscale cabin. If you're looking for great value, the 2015 Kia Forte is tough to beat. Overall, though, the Impreza is a solid bet for the driver who wants a family-friendly compact car that maintains its composure in unpleasant weather.

2015 Subaru Impreza models

The 2015 Subaru Impreza is available as a sedan or hatchback in 2.0i, 2.0i Premium and 2.0i Limited trim levels. The hatchback additionally comes in 2.0i Sport Premium and 2.0i Sport Limited trims. The high-performance WRX and WRX STI are covered in a separate review.

The Impreza 2.0i comes standard with 15-inch steel wheels, a rear spoiler (hatchback), full power accessories, keyless entry, air-conditioning, cruise control, cloth upholstery, a height-adjustable driver seat, a manual tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, a rearview camera, 60/40-split-folding rear seatbacks, a trip computer, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, a 6.2-inch touchscreen interface and a four-speaker sound system with a CD player, USB/iPod integration, HD radio, an auxiliary audio input and smartphone integration with Aha, Pandora and iHeartRadio.

The Impreza 2.0i Premium adds 16-inch alloy wheels, a rear stabilizer bar, body-color exterior mirrors, chrome interior door handles, an adjustable front center armrest, a cargo cover (hatchback) and a six-speaker sound system. The optional Alloy Wheel package adds 17-inch wheels and a leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob. The optional All-Weather package (included as standard with the manual transmission) adds heated mirrors, a windshield wiper de-icer and heated front seats.

The 2.0i Limited includes all of the above extras, and adds automatic headlights, foglights, chrome exterior trim, automatic climate control, leather upholstery, a rear center armrest and a 7-inch touchscreen interface with swipe/scroll capability, satellite radio, voice controls, dual USB ports and text-to-voice messaging functionality. Options include keyless entry and ignition, a navigation system, adaptive cruise control, a forward collision mitigation system with automatic braking, lane departure warning and steering-responsive foglights that enhance corner illumination when turning.

The 2.0i Sport Premium adds roof rails, foglights, body-color rocker panel extensions and sport fabric upholstery to the regular Premium equipment list, and it includes the Alloy Wheel and All-Weather package items as standard. Its 17-inch wheels also have a darker "gunmetal gray" finish.

Meanwhile, the 2.0i Sport Limited bundles the Sport Premium model's additional features with the amenities of the 2.0i Limited (including automatic climate control and leather upholstery), and it adds a special silver-accented front grille. Options for the Sport Limited mirror those for the regular Limited.

A sunroof is a stand-alone option on all Premium and Limited trims.

2015 Highlights

For 2015, the Subaru Impreza gets a rearview camera, cruise control and a 6.2-inch touchscreen interface with upgraded infotainment features as standard equipment. An advanced safety package (including adaptive cruise control, automatic pre-collision braking and lane departure warning) is newly optional on Limited and Sport Limited. The CVT is now standard on Premium, and all Imprezas receive revised front styling and extra sound-deadening measures.

Performance & mpg

The 2015 Subaru Impreza has a 2.0-liter horizontally opposed "boxer" four-cylinder engine that produces 148 horsepower and 145 pound-feet of torque.

The 2.0i and 2.0i Sport Premium come standard with a five-speed manual transmission coupled to an all-wheel-drive system with a 50/50 default front/rear power distribution. Optional on those trims and standard on the others is a CVT paired with a different all-wheel-drive system that apportions more power to the front wheels by default, but transfers power rearward when more traction is needed.

EPA estimated fuel economy with the manual transmission for both the sedan and non-Sport hatchbacks is 28 mpg combined (25 city/34 highway). The Sport hatchbacks drop incrementally to 28 mpg combined (24/33). When equipped with the CVT, the sedan and non-Sport hatchbacks rate 31 mpg combined (28/37), with the Sport dropping to 31 mpg combined (27/36). These are competitive numbers for the class -- and remarkably high for an all-wheel-drive car -- but we've been hard-pressed to meet them in our testing.

In Edmunds performance testing, a CVT-equipped Impreza sedan went from zero to 60 mph in 9.6 seconds, while a CVT hatchback made the same run in 9.7 seconds. These times are slow for a compact sedan or hatchback, though that's somewhat understandable given the extra weight and drag of the AWD hardware.

Safety

Every 2015 Subaru Impreza comes standard with stability and traction control, antilock disc brakes, front seat side airbags, side curtain airbags, a driver knee airbag and whiplash-reducing front head restraints. A rearview camera is standard on all models, while adaptive cruise control, a forward collision mitigation system with automatic braking and lane departure warning are available as a package on the 2.0i Limited and 2.0i Sport Limited.

In government crash tests, the Impreza received five out of five stars for overall crash protection, with four stars for total frontal-impact safety and five stars for total side-impact safety. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety awarded the Impreza its highest rating of "Good" in the moderate-overlap frontal-offset, small-overlap frontal-offset, side-impact and roof-strength crash tests. The Impreza's seat/head restraint design was also rated "Good" for whiplash protection in rear impacts.

In Edmunds brake testing, an Impreza sedan with 17-inch wheels stopped from 60 mph in 123 feet, an average distance for the class. An Impreza hatchback, also with 17-inch wheels, covered the same ground in 119 feet, which is better than average.

Driving

The 2015 Subaru Impreza's four-cylinder engine provides adequate acceleration around town, but you'll need to plan ahead for highway passing maneuvers. Overall, the Impreza is one of the slower cars in the small sedan/hatchback class. Not helping matters is the CVT, which responds too eagerly to throttle inputs, increasing engine speed unnecessarily and amplifying the racket under the hood. At a steady cruise on the highway, the Impreza isn't any louder than its competitors, but the level of engine noise during harder acceleration grows tiresome. The manual transmission helps matters, but its abrupt clutch take-up can make it difficult to drive the Impreza smoothly in heavy traffic.

Around turns, the Impreza won't immediately wow you with its catlike agility. But if you press on more aggressively, you'll find that it's actually blessed with secure handling, precise steering and confident braking, particularly with the 17-inch wheels and tires. Another nice quality is the smooth and compliant ride. Even driven over broken pavement, the Impreza feels well built and substantial.

Interior

The Subaru Impreza's interior design is pretty conservative, which might turn off buyers looking for more flair. Others will find it clean and likely to withstand the test of time. Materials and build quality are decent for the segment, highlighted by soft-touch material on the dash and door sills along with tight panel gaps. Music lovers, take note, however: The Impreza's audio systems deliver disappointing sound quality, even by the modest standards of this class.

The front seats are comfortable on long road trips (although there's little in the way of lateral support), and head- and legroom are above average for the class. The rear seat is one of the roomiest in the segment, making this Subaru eminently suitable for small families. Cargo space is also generous, measuring 12 cubic feet in the sedan's trunk and 22.5 cubes in the hatchback's trunk. Folding the hatchback's rear seatbacks down opens up a healthy 52.4 cubic feet.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2015 Subaru Impreza.

5(40%)
4(35%)
3(15%)
2(7%)
1(3%)
4.0
40 reviews
See all 40 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Great car for traveling, outdoorsy people
JEK 2015,07/20/2015
2.0i PZEV 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
I'm in my late 20s and I wanted a car that would last me for the next 10+ years, and after shopping around Subaru seemed to be the best bet. There are some features that could be improved upon, but all-in-all this was the best car for my purposes! I was also looking at both the VW Golf and Mazda 3 and while they were comparable (and even better in a few circumstances) I figured the Subaru would last longer, be more reliable, and could handle camping in rugged terrain while also looking good in a city. Pros: -Handles great in rain and sand and have yet to drive it during winter but I can't wait! -Awesome cargo space: well worth it to get the rubberized cargo mats so I can fold the seat down and increase trunk space. Can fit my bike in the back no problem, and am working on adding a bike roof rack as well! -Visibility: I am short (5'4) and can see out of all windows and rear easily (compared with when I test-drove the Mazda 3 which I felt like I could barely see anything - main reason for not buying) -Backup Camera: perfect, clear and detailed -Comfortable seats and ease of use of controls (Again, compared with Mazda 3, which I couldn't really figure out) -I average 35mpg for city and 37.5 for highway, true to estimated fuel usage. This is even better than my 2005 Honda Civic. -Driving: Drives great, albeit not as zippy as a VW Golf (which I also test drove) It gets you there and has plenty of pickup for highway speeds (which I drive about 50% of the time). This was something that reviewers panned the car for, although in day-to-day driving how often are you really going from 0 to 60? -Bluetooth: This is kinda in-between a pro and a con - I love that the car has it, but my listeners complain that it sounds like I'm yelling into a tunnel. All-in-all it is a pro considering I never miss a phone call and can answer the phone without searching through my bag. I have never had bluetooth in a car before so I don't really have anything else to compare it to. Cons: Yes there are a few.... -CVT Engine: My only complaint with the CVT is when you are going from Reverse or Park to Drive - There is a significant lag time of 1-2 seconds for the gears to catch. This might not seem like a lot, but if you're not used to it and you're backing up onto a road you have to take it into account. This has definitely altered my way of driving so I don't end up straining the transmission by pressing on the accelerator too soon. When test driving, make sure to try this out. -Cloth seats stain easily - My interior is Tan and already have a stain on the passenger side seat from (of all things) a bouquet of flowers that decided to pollinate in my car. This has yet to come out :-( -Speakers/radio - The radio is constantly trying to find an HD radio station, when it does it will increase the bass and sound amazing. When it can't find an HD Station (which isn't often because I don't live near a city) the radio sounds tinny and slightly muffled. Luckily I enjoy books on tape (Mazda 3 didn't have CD Player) Final Notes: I researched the heck out of VW golf and Mazda 3 (among many others) and my reasons for choosing the Subaru included: My roommate had a 2007 VW GTI that had a major transmission failure that would have cost over $4000 to repair, which is kind of ridiculous seeing as my 2005 Honda had never had any repair that cost over $500. I also know that VWs have a sketchy track record in terms of easy and cost-efficient maintenance and repairs. Unfortunate because the Golf was my first choice. As for the Mazda3, when the Mazda salesman asked how long I planned on keeping my next car I responded "at least 10 years" to which he laughed and said "why would I want to sell you a car that you'd have for that long? I want you back here in 5 years!". Nuff said.
Best All Wheel Drive compact car
Raghavan Mani,03/02/2015
2.0i PZEV 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl 5M)
I have been a big fan of Mazda 3 and for the sake of All Wheel Drive due to heavy snow in North east, I changed to Subaru Impreza Manual transmission. Very happy that I bought this. No regrets for leaving Mazda 3 (except of road noise which is more in subaru, but the driving stability of Subaru Impreza is incomparable). I used to be very scared of snow driving and now I enjoy driving when its snowing. Subaru Impreza is the best All Wheel drive system and the car is absolutely stable and has the best traction. I can change lanes in highways when snowing without a bit of shaking even when there is slurry. I enjoy the worst snow by driving. Unbelievable.
Swiss army knive car.
boutdabaz,04/19/2015
2.0i Sport Premium PZEV 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
I have a 2015 Impreza 2.0i Sport Premium hatchback with CVT. It had to be safe, reliable, fuel efficient and accommodate my son's ¾ size bass (double-bass). Engine has enough guts and will launch the car from a stop, but it is no WRX. For me, engine noise is not an issue. Transmission is as quiet as the 5 speed auto in my Honda. Gone is the wind noise that afflicted our old outback. The sound system is great, no need to upgrade speakers. However, I don't plan to use the car as a P.A. system. Oct. 17, 50,000mi update: Car gets 34mpg average, not hypermiler tricks. Not a race car but capable. Had to use warranty at 8,000mi. Manifold absolute pressure sensor (MAP sensor) went out. Check engine light on, VDC light on, cruise control icon blinking, cruise control inop. Car would run as if it had bad gasoline, sometimes jerk/hiccup. Replaced original tires at 39,000mi. That was a big improvement in noise and rain traction. Otherwise trouble free, fuel efficient car with room for 4 adults. Trunk adequate for weekend trips, smallish for week long trips to the beach.
It's PERFECT for its intended Purpose. 11,000 in 3.5 Months
kevn062592,06/04/2015
2.0i Premium PZEV 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
This car is not going to "wow" you with fast acceleration, its 4 cylinder engine, or flashy interior/exterior looks. That is not what Subaru is about, so if that is what you are looking for, move elsewhere. This car is made for the outdoorsman, the adventurer, the nasty weather, and terrain. This car is super reliable and they last for forever, It has everything you need plus a little more (rearview cam, touch screen). Its very comfortable, and very safe in all weather conditions. Gas mileage is amazing for an AWD vehicle... Tons of space for your adventure gear, or groceries. Perfect car for the person who needs more storage than a typical sedan, but does not want the SUV bulk.
See all 40 reviews of the 2015 Subaru Impreza
Write a review

Features & Specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover5 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover9.9%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

Used 2015 Subaru Impreza Overview

The Used 2015 Subaru Impreza is offered in the following submodels: Impreza Hatchback, Impreza Sedan. Available styles include 2.0i Premium PZEV 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT), 2.0i Sport Premium PZEV 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT), 2.0i Premium PZEV 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT), 2.0i PZEV 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT), 2.0i Sport Limited PZEV 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT), 2.0i PZEV 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT), 2.0i Limited PZEV 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT), 2.0i PZEV 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl 5M), 2.0i Limited PZEV 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT), 2.0i Sport Premium PZEV 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl 5M), and 2.0i PZEV 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl 5M).

What's a good price on a Used 2015 Subaru Impreza?

Price comparisons for Used 2015 Subaru Impreza trim styles:

  • The Used 2015 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Sport Premium PZEV is priced between $12,850 and$14,990 with odometer readings between 65201 and92227 miles.
  • The Used 2015 Subaru Impreza 2.0i PZEV is priced between $10,483 and$11,991 with odometer readings between 73606 and91046 miles.
  • The Used 2015 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Premium PZEV is priced between $12,990 and$12,991 with odometer readings between 68049 and84743 miles.
  • The Used 2015 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Sport Limited PZEV is priced between $15,000 and$15,000 with odometer readings between 59314 and59314 miles.

Which used 2015 Subaru Imprezas are available in my area?

