Choice Motor Car - Plainville / Connecticut

You must come drive this car!! It honestly runs like new!! No rattles, no shaking, no noises, smooth powerful engine, extra clean interior with perfect seats, clean carpets, and EVERYTHING works perfectly including the AC. Nice new matching tires, fresh oil change, good brakes. Automatic transmission, power windows and locks, fog lights and so much more. You’ll love it!!Buy it with cash or finance with only $600 down and low weekly payments deducted straight from your checking or savings. Have good credit? We work with several lenders to get you the best rate. NO CREDIT? BAD CREDIT? Not to worry. BAD or NO credit is perfectly acceptable with our Guaranteed Credit approval program available to ANYONE who has ANY FORM of income, whether it be paystubs, unemployment, self employment, Social Security, Disability..You name it, We accept it!!! Easy weekly payments deducted directly from your checking or savings and there is no penalty for early payoffs! Sales tax and registration are included in your down payment. Hurry before it goes!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2002 Subaru Impreza 2.5 RS with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

21 Combined MPG ( 19 City/ 25 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JF1GD67562H501671

Stock: 501671

Certified Pre-Owned: No

