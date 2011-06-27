Used 2000 Subaru Impreza for Sale Near Me
- $913
1999 Subaru Impreza Outback SportNot providedNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Massa Auto Sales - Colorado Springs / Colorado
Cash Clearance Vehicle! Buy it right at Massa Auto Sales Colorado Springs! SAVE BIG $$$ Take a look at this super affordable 1999 Subaru Impreza Wagon Outback Sport! This vehicle is 4CYL, 2.2L, AWD, automatic and ready for a new owner. Come on down to our 2610 Delta Dr, Colorado Springs location today to view and make an offer on your next vehicle. We are family owned and operated business for over 25 years with multiple locations across Colorado. Let's us help you with your next vehicle purchase.Vehicle is at our CO Springs Location 719-391-7296.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: Yes
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1999 Subaru Impreza Outback Sport with AWD/4WD.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF1GF4850XH800934
Stock: c092634
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-09-2020
- New Listing$2,850
2002 Subaru Impreza 2.5 RS184,731 milesDelivery available*
Choice Motor Car - Plainville / Connecticut
You must come drive this car!! It honestly runs like new!! No rattles, no shaking, no noises, smooth powerful engine, extra clean interior with perfect seats, clean carpets, and EVERYTHING works perfectly including the AC. Nice new matching tires, fresh oil change, good brakes. Automatic transmission, power windows and locks, fog lights and so much more. You’ll love it!!Buy it with cash or finance with only $600 down and low weekly payments deducted straight from your checking or savings. Have good credit? We work with several lenders to get you the best rate. NO CREDIT? BAD CREDIT? Not to worry. BAD or NO credit is perfectly acceptable with our Guaranteed Credit approval program available to ANYONE who has ANY FORM of income, whether it be paystubs, unemployment, self employment, Social Security, Disability..You name it, We accept it!!! Easy weekly payments deducted directly from your checking or savings and there is no penalty for early payoffs! Sales tax and registration are included in your down payment. Hurry before it goes!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Subaru Impreza 2.5 RS with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF1GD67562H501671
Stock: 501671
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $4,999
2002 Subaru Impreza WRX169,742 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Gilly's Auto Sales - Rochester / Minnesota
All vehicles get a 5 day money back guarantee and free carfax. Please call or text Gilly at 507-261-9665. Runs and drives great,
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Subaru Impreza WRX with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF1GD29602H530114
Stock: 4254
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $8,311
2002 Subaru Impreza WRX110,934 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Beaverton Kia - Beaverton / Oregon
Local 1-Owner WRX with only 111k miles! Very well taken care of and loved! This is a "Platinum Silver Metallic" 2002 Subaru Impreza WRX All-Wheel-Drive wagon! Hard to find this nice at this low price! Clean Carfax report, clean title, non-smoker! It's an Automatic with the sporty 2.0-Liter 4-Cylinder DOHC Engine, Alloy Wheels, ABS Brakes, Roof Rails, Hood Scoupe, Power Equipment Group, Cruise Control, AM/FM Stereo w/ Cassette & 6-CD Changer, Rear Spoiler & more! Rated at 27 Highway MPG! Fun to drive and very user-friendly! Easy to maintain, too!Why buy from us? We give all of our pre-owned cars a free pre-sale 156-point inspection, a 3-month/3,000-mile warranty on all used cars, we offer a copy of the repair order, a free CARFAX history report, market-based pricing, and we offer a 5-day exchange policy. We are conveniently located at 12520 SW Canyon Road in Beaverton, OR. At Beaverton Kia, you receive the buying experience that inspires confidence and the friendly staff that comes with it. You'll love the experience AND the value! We have an excellent selection of Used Vehicles and dozens of financing options, serving Beaverton, Portland, Wilsonville, Tigard, Hillsboro, Newberg, Tualatin, Sherwood, Vancouver, Salem, Gresham, Washington County, Multnomah County, Clackamas County and all of Oregon! Come take a test drive and fall in love today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Subaru Impreza WRX with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF1GG29632H817390
Stock: K17900A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- $8,477
2003 Subaru Impreza WRX115,322 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Castle Buick GMC - North Riverside / Illinois
CASTLE BUICK GMC, **NORTH RIVERSIDE ILLINOIS, **MILES ONLY 115324, **CLEAN AUTOCHECK, **CLOTH SEATS, **POWER LOCKS, **POWER WINDOWS. Silver 2003 Subaru Impreza WRX AWD 5-Speed Manual with Overdrive 2.0L H4 SMPI DOHC Intercooled Turbocharged20/27 City/Highway MPGWelcome to Castle Buick GMC Welcome to Castle Buick GMC! At Castle Buick GMC, we take pride in being a locally-owned, trusted member of the North Riverside community. For many years, North Riverside, Cicero, and Chicago neighbors have come to us for a trustworthy and attentive car buying event. To see why hundreds buy their Buick GMC from us every year, stop by our Castle Buick GMC or experience our Buick GMC car inventory digitally. Castle Buick GMC is a quality used dealership that's proud to have a huge selection of used, certified and pre-owned vehicles for North Riverside customers to test drive. Whether you are looking for an used car under $10,000 or a certified pre-owned vehicle that looks and feels like new, Castle Buick GMC is the place to find it. We are a one-stop shop for your automotive needs! People from all over North Riverside, Cicero, and Chicago come to Castle Buick GMC for the best deals on new Buick GMC, used cars, and more. Come in today and see why! You may also contact one of our fine sales representatives at (877) 917-9559!!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Subaru Impreza WRX with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF1GG296X3G805390
Stock: k1324
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- $1,732
2003 Subaru Impreza Outback Sport266,740 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Murdock Hyundai of Lindon - Lindon / Utah
***SPORT**AWD**5 SPEED MANUAL**POWER STEERING**FRONT FOG LIGHTS**REAR DEFROSTER**Savanna Green Metallic/Graystone Metallic 4 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, CD player, Driver door bin, Dual front impact airbags, Four wheel independent suspension, Front fog lights, Illuminated entry, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Power steering, Power windows, Rear window defroster, Speed-sensing steering. 2.5L H4 SMPI Phase II SOHC AWD 5-Speed Manual with Overdrive***MECHANIC SPECIAL**RETAIL BOOK ALMOST $4K**SAVE THOUSANDS BY DOING THE WORK YOURSELF**SOLD AS-IS, NO DEALER WARRANTY WE DON'T SPECIALIZE IN THESE OLDER/HIGHER MILEAGE VEHICLES... THIS CAR BEING MADE AVAILABLE TO THE PUBLIC AS-IS BEFORE WE SEND IT OUT FOR AUCTION... OPPORTUNITY TO SAVE!!!***IT'S CALLED A MECHANIC SPECIAL FOR A REASON**IF YOUR NOT A MECHANIC OR DON'T HAVE ACCESS TO ONE, THEN THIS IS NOT THE RIGHT CAR FOR YOU**THERE WILL BE NO REFUNDS, RETURNS, OR EXCHANGES AFTER YOU'VE BOUGHT THIS VEHICLE***
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 7 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Subaru Impreza Outback Sport with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF1GG68573G806397
Stock: F22951D
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- $5,990
2004 Subaru Impreza WRX131,810 milesDelivery available*
Auto Lane - Peoria / Illinois
ITS A SUBARU!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Subaru Impreza WRX with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Heated seats, Sunroof/Moonroof, Alarm.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF1GD29634H503458
Stock: 20-297
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Price Drop$4,498
2004 Subaru Impreza 2.5176,465 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Porsche Lehigh Valley - Allentown / Pennsylvania
Here is the opportunity you've been waiting for! Here's a great deal on a 2004 Subaru Impreza! It comes equipped with all the standard amenities for your driving enjoyment. This 4 door, 5 passenger sedan provides exceptional value! All of the premium features expected of a Subaru are offered, including: a leather steering wheel, power door mirrors, and 1-touch window functionality. Under the hood you'll find a 4 cylinder engine with more than 150 horsepower, providing a spirited, yet composed ride and drive. All wheel drive provides for safe passage, regardless of road or weather conditions. Our knowledgeable sales staff is available to answer any questions that you might have. They'll work with you to find the right vehicle at a price you can afford. Please don't hesitate to give us a call.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Subaru Impreza 2.5 with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Alarm.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF1GD67504G518250
Stock: 20048250
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-08-2020
- $5,995
2004 Subaru Impreza WRX148,051 milesDelivery available*
Whitaker Motors - Adamstown / Pennsylvania
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Subaru Impreza WRX with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Alarm.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF1GD29654H503137
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $6,999
2005 Subaru Impreza WRX95,707 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Coggin Buick-GMC of Orange Park - Jacksonville / Florida
Clean CARFAX. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!Crystal Gray 2005 Subaru Impreza WRXAWD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 2.0L DOHC Intercooled TurbochargedOdometer is 28794 miles below market average! 19/26 City/Highway MPG7 Reasons to Buy Your Used Car from the Coggin Buick GMC. *We believe that you deserve to drive a car that you LOVE. * We have served over 200,000 customers just like you. * All our vehicles are thoroughly serviced and inspected before hitting our lot. * We use market-based pricing to provide you with a no-haggle buying experience. * For extra peace of mind, an extended service contract may be available. * First time buyer or challenged credit? We can help you find the car and financing you need TODAY. * Ask your sales person how you can earn extra CASH by referring your friends.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Subaru Impreza WRX with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Auto Climate Control, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF1GG29635H812257
Stock: 5H812257
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- $10,799
2005 Subaru Impreza WRX61,396 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Williams Volkswagen - Lansing / Michigan
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Subaru Impreza WRX with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Auto Climate Control, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF1GG29665H807635
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $7,999
2005 Subaru Impreza WRX102,230 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Virginia Auto Mall - Woodford / Virginia
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Subaru Impreza WRX with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF1GD29615H514119
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $1,999
2005 Subaru Impreza undefined96,026 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Danbury Fiat - Danbury / Connecticut
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Subaru Impreza with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF1GG68555H809005
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $12,995
2006 Subaru Impreza Outback Sport Special Edition30,442 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Michael Hohl Subaru - Carson City / Nevada
2006 Subaru Impreza Outback Sport4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive AWD 2.5L SOHC 23/28 City/Highway MPGThis vehicle comes with a 90 day or 3,000 mile limiited powertrain warranty!! This vehicle is NOT sold as-is!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Subaru Impreza Outback Sport Special Edition with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF1GG68666H810187
Stock: PS2472
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-09-2020
- New Listing$4,989
2006 Subaru Impreza 2.5 i107,917 milesDelivery available*
Atlas Motors - Salt Lake City / Utah
With the AWD system it has tons of grip to spare. Ice Cold A/C The 5 speed manual shift through all the gears smoothly. Comes equipped with power locks, power windows, AM/FM/CD player, seating for 5, alloy wheels with good tires, close to 30 MPG on the highway and much much more. MANUFACTURE BUY BACK/LEMON LAW. We are agents for most credit unions in Utah. This makes it super easy for us to help find the right loan for you, even if you aren't a credit union member. (OAC) The above information is believed to be complete and correct. Misprinted information, including the price, is subject to correction without penalty or obligation to the dealership. Listed vehicles are subject to prior sale; ensure availability prior to visiting the dealership. Internet price only. Cannot be combined with any other advertised specials. All prices and/or payment calculations are to be regarded as estimates, actual sale price and/or monthly payments may vary Sales Tax, Title, License Fee, Registration Fee, Dealer Documentary Fee, Finance Charges, Emission Testing Fees and Compliance Fees are additional to the advertised price. Atlas Motors Inc. 4220 South State Street SLC, Utah 84107 801-293-9269 www.atlasmotorsut.com
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Subaru Impreza 2.5 i with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF1GD67646G508817
Stock: LLBB508817
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $14,995
2006 Subaru Impreza WRX69,000 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Yasani Auto Gallery - Alexandria / Virginia
SERVICED AND INSPECTED* ALL CREDIT UNIONS WELCOME! Come in to schedule your test drive today! Mid Atlantic Truck Center. WE ARE LOCATED AT 26 S DOVE STREET ALEXANDRIA VA 22314. OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK. THERE IS NOT ANY FREIGHT OR DESTINATION CHARGES ON ANY VEHICLE. ONLY $495 PROCESSING FEE. BUY OR SELL YOUR VEHICLE HERE. ALL VEHICLES ARE VIRGINIA INSPECTED. GUARANTEED APPROVAL on all types of credit no matter your credit situation.to be approved today make sure to bring proof of employment WE OFFER FINANCING AND TAKE YOUR TRADE INS.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 7 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Subaru Impreza WRX with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF1GD79666G518896
Stock: MBJf1gd7
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- New Listing$5,994
2006 Subaru Impreza 2.5 i159,162 milesDelivery available*
AutoNation Subaru Spokane - Spokane Valley / Washington
All Wheel Drive Standard Paint This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Subaru Impreza 2.5 i with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF1GD67606G519510
Stock: 6G519510
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- New Listing$10,995
2006 Subaru Impreza WRX Limited166,641 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Frontline Auto Brokers - Longmont / Colorado
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Subaru Impreza WRX Limited with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF1GD79676G506465
Certified Pre-Owned: No