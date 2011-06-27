  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(199)
Appraise this car

2005 Subaru Impreza Review

Pros & Cons

  • A stout 227 horsepower in the WRX, all-wheel-drive grip, a variety of sedans and wagons to choose from, fun to drive.
  • Tight rear quarters, limited availability of side airbags.
Edmunds' Expert Review

From the RS wagon to the WRX, the all-wheel-drive Impreza is a practical, fun-to-drive alternative to the typically dull cars that populate its segment of the market.

2005 Highlights

The 2.5 RS now has drive-by-wire electronic throttle control and a new four-speed automatic transmission. The dashboard center stack/console has been redesigned with improved cupholders and fancier metallic trim. The 2.5 RS wagon, which boasts the RS sedan's upgraded suspension tuning, alloy wheels and sport seats, has replaced last year's 2.5 TS wagon. The WRX picks up automatic climate control, redesigned alloy wheels and body-color ground effects. Smoke-tinted headlight lenses and revised exterior colors round out the changes.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2005 Subaru Impreza.

5(78%)
4(20%)
3(2%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.8
199 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 199 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Great kid car
Dcrespo,10/23/2009
I was looking for a car for my 16 year old son - required ABS, Airbags and AWD (we live in CO). This car has enough power to make it thru the mountains and gets 30 mpg. It holds all his hockey gear and it is easy to find tires and parts.
Great Wagon
stocksj,06/07/2012
I've have my Impreza RS Wagon since new in 2005 and it's always been very reliable in all weather. Mileage is good and it always runs. I've used it as a truck hauling my hobby stuff and gardening things. The HVAC does not blow cold AC from the lower vents but it's no differnt than the 2002 WRX wagon I traded in for this. This car's a keeper for life.
Cheap & Fun AWD Car!
Matt,02/24/2010
I bought this car in September of last year to use as a winter car instead of my Mustang GT. I bought it with 93,000km on it and I now have 104,000km. Obviously, the car is GREAT in the snow. With 4 snow tires, you can pretty much plow your street with your front bumper and still not get stuck. The car is comfortable, but I find the seats somewhat stiff (base RS seats) for longer trips. Fuel mileage is great for this engine and AWD. I've gotten a best of 32 MPG on the highway in the Winter, driving 120 km/hr. I imagine 35 MPG highway is attainable in the Summer. Features are alright. The radio is poor - changing the faceplate helps. Parts are expensive (import). I'd buy another one!
Impressive Impreza!
andrew,02/15/2017
2.5 RS AWD 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 5M)
I just bought my 2005 Impreza 2.5 RS 5 speed. I bought this car because i needed something that was good in bad weather especially snow. It had to be good to decent on fuel because i do some driving for work. I didn't want a blah car either and i didn't want to spend over 3 grand on it. well, i got the car with 157k miles for 1500 bucks! very clean in and out! one owner since new and serviced by the dealer. I have put about 800 miles on it so far and i have to say, I LOVE IT! We just had about a foot of snow and this thing was unstoppable! Handles really good , driving position is good, shifting is good though i think the shifter should be taller. Its comfortable and nice to drive. The engine makes a great sound, i dont think i have an after market exhaust but man does it sound great! The brakes are not that great. The pedal doesn't grab right away, you have to get your foot in it to brake. I have heard this is common with these cars. The interior is nice, plain jane but not dull looking at all. It gives you a sporty feel when driving it even though you know its an econo box. The seats are nice and just comfortable enough. The trunk is huge! Takes potholes and other road imperfection really well. The doors feel really light. I guess this is done for reduce weight and better fuel economy because of the all wheel drive system. The radio is horrible! doesn't not have good reception. The ac is ok and the heat is really hot! I some how find myself wanting to drive it more. Ive owned and own pretty cool cars and this subie is just as much fun to drive! There are a few things i have discovered that owners must pay attention to. Change oil regularly, change your coolant every 2 years and make sure your battery terminals have no corrosion on them. This is to help avoid the head gasket issues these cars have. This car had that taken car of including a new ac compressor. I read that it is best to use subaru coolant etc instead of your conventional coolants. I would recommend this car to anyone as long as you do your home work. Its the best alternative to owning a big, gas guzzling suv. It was between a subaru and a nissan xterra but i really do feel i made the right choice! I could have gone with a front wheel drive vehicle but i really wanted 4x4 or all wheel drive and this subaru in my honest opinion is the best choice hands down! Update: previous owner didn't replace timing belt tensioner, it slipped, ruined the heads. Luckly, my friend knew of a Subaru geek and the heads were rebuilt, ported, new valves, cleaned all carbon build up, cleaned pistons and piston walls, new belt and pulleys. Runs amazingly! More pep and pulls through out the rpm gauge. It's fantastic.......but I'm bored. Not enough performance. Not many blizzards here in new jersey so what's the point? Awd and fine tuned handling is a high plus on this car. I should have spent the money on the wrx.
See all 199 reviews of the 2005 Subaru Impreza
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed manual
Gas
300 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
18 city / 25 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
227 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed manual
Gas
300 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
18 city / 25 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
227 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2005 Subaru Impreza features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2005 Subaru Impreza

Used 2005 Subaru Impreza Overview

The Used 2005 Subaru Impreza is offered in the following submodels: Impreza Sedan, Impreza WRX STI, Impreza Wagon. Available styles include WRX STi AWD 4dr Sedan w/Gold-Painted Wheels (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M), WRX AWD 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 5M), WRX AWD 4dr Sport Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 5M), WRX STi AWD 4dr Sedan w/Silver-Painted Wheels (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M), 2.5 RS AWD 4dr Sport Wagon (2.5L 4cyl 4A), WRX AWD 4dr Sedan w/Premium Package (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 5M), Outback Sport AWD 4dr Wagon (2.5L 4cyl 4A), 2.5 RS AWD 4dr Sedan w/Sport Package (2.5L 4cyl 4A), 2.5 RS AWD 4dr Sport Wagon (2.5L 4cyl 5M), WRX AWD 4dr Sedan w/Premium Package (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 4A), WRX AWD 4dr Sport Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 4A), WRX AWD 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 4A), 2.5 RS AWD 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 4A), Outback Sport Special Edition AWD 4dr Wagon (2.5L 4cyl 4A), 2.5 RS AWD 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 5M), 2.5 RS AWD 4dr Sedan w/Sport Package (2.5L 4cyl 5M), Outback Sport AWD 4dr Wagon (2.5L 4cyl 5M), and Outback Sport Special Edition AWD 4dr Wagon (2.5L 4cyl 5M).

What's a good price on a Used 2005 Subaru Impreza?

Price comparisons for Used 2005 Subaru Impreza trim styles:

  • The Used 2005 Subaru Impreza WRX is priced between $7,999 and$9,000 with odometer readings between 102230 and103931 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2005 Subaru Imprezas are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2005 Subaru Impreza for sale near. There are currently 2 used and CPO 2005 Imprezas listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $7,999 and mileage as low as 102230 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2005 Subaru Impreza.

Can't find a used 2005 Subaru Imprezas you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Subaru Impreza for sale - 11 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $12,410.

Find a used Subaru for sale - 9 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $24,094.

Find a used certified pre-owned Subaru Impreza for sale - 10 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $12,679.

Find a used certified pre-owned Subaru for sale - 3 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $24,010.

