2021 Subaru Impreza
Release Date
- Summer 2020
What to expect
- We don't expect any significant changes for the 2021 Impreza
- Part of the fifth Impreza generation introduced for 2017
What is the Impreza?
The Subaru Impreza isn't an impressive performer in the small sedan class, coming in fifth place in Edmunds' rankings after the Honda Civic, Kia Forte, Mazda 3 and Toyota Corolla. It does distinguish itself from the rest by not only offering all-wheel drive but by making it standard equipment. That certainly explains its popularity in cold-weather regions, but those in more temperate zones will be better served by its rivals.
We don't expect the Impreza's position to change for 2021 either. It seems very likely it will receive a full redesign for the 2022 model year, which leads us to believe that Subaru won't commit any significant resources to updating the Impreza. The 2019 model's mild refresh provides further backup for this view.
That means if you've been thinking about committing to an Impreza, there's likely no reason to wait. If you're seeking an all-wheel-drive small sedan, your choices are limited to the 2020 Subaru Impreza and the Mazda 3.
Edmunds says
With a full redesign for the Impreza likely for 2022, we expect the 2021 model to have minimal changes. In that regard, it'll remain a midpack performer due to its leisurely acceleration, comparably loud interior, and somewhat unrealistic fuel economy estimates. It does gain points, though, for standard all-wheel drive.
