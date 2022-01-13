  1. Home
2023 Subaru Crosstrek

Release Date: Late 2022
Estimated Price: $24,000
What to expect
  • Revised interior and exterior styling
  • Updated in-car tech and driver aids
  • Improved efficiency and performance
  • Kicks off the third Crosstrek generation
