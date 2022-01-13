What is the Crosstrek?

The original Subaru Crosstrek was a huge success, building on the go-anywhere legacy of other Subarus so popular, offering more personality and off-road credibility than other SUVs in its class. Subaru continually improved the model for the second generation, adding more tech and driver aids as well as a more powerful powertrain. That said, given that the second-gen Crosstrek hit dealers in 2017, we wouldn't be surprised if Subaru introduced a redesigned model for 2023 as most cars and SUVs undergo major redesigns every four to six years.

The Subaru Crosstrek is basically a lifted Impreza hatchback, similar to how the Outback is a lifted Legacy with a hatch. That's not a bad thing, as we like the Impreza's roomy cabin, advanced driver aids and standard all-wheel drive, all of which carry over to the Crosstrek. Combine the latter's increased ground clearance and stylish but not overdone exterior styling, and you have a compelling little compact.

While nothing official has been confirmed, a redesign for 2023 could bring features we've seen in newer Subaru models such as the Forester and Outback, including upgraded in-car tech and improved fuel efficiency. Expect to see the Crosstrek Hybrid return, too, and we'd be shocked if Subaru didn't offer a Crosstrek Wilderness, with a bit more ground clearance, all-terrain tires and styling flourishes, patterned after the Forester Wilderness and Outback Wilderness trims.

The Crosstrek has plenty of rivals, with nearly every mainstream automaker offering one or two extra-small SUVs. Edmunds' favorites include the Mazda CX-30, Volkswagen Taos and Chevrolet Trailblazer, though none offer the same level of off-road capability as the Crosstrek.