2011 Subaru Impreza Review
Pros & Cons
- Standard all-wheel drive
- roomy seating front and rear
- punchy turbocharged engines
- highly capable handling in WRX and WRX STI trims
- wide variety of styles.
- Outdated four-speed automatic transmission
- below-average fuel economy
- below-average interior materials
- substandard sound systems.
Get More For Your Trade-In
Edmunds' Expert Review
The 2011 Subaru Impreza's impressive performance and range of styles make it an appealing choice for a wide variety of compact car consumers.
Vehicle overview
Browsing through the 2011 Subaru Impreza lineup is akin to strolling down the cereal aisle at the supermarket. There's something here for everyone, ranging from the sensible base Impreza 2.5i hatchback to the wickedly fast WRX STI sedan. With such a wide-ranging lineup, it can actually take a bit of time to figure out what kind of Impreza you want.
The 2011 Subaru Impreza incorporates a number of changes that you'll want to pay attention to. Every Impreza trim level except the base model gets as standard equipment an updated audio system that features iPod integration and Bluetooth connectivity, though sound quality itself still ranks as subpar. There's also a new option for an inexpensive and removable (but dealer-installed) TomTom navigation system.
Those who crave performance will want to check out the 2011 Subaru WRX, which gets not only the STI's wide-body fenders but also improved handling thanks to wider wheels, wider track dimensions and stiffer subframe bushings. And then there's the STI itself, which gets a firmer suspension calibration and lighter wheels to sharpen its handling as well as a few more standard features (such as heated seats). This year is also the first year of the current-generation Impreza where you can order the WRX STI as a sedan in addition to the pre-existing hatchback.
This comprehensive lineup means the Impreza competes against a wide variety of other models. Base Imprezas go up against compacts such as the 2011 Honda Civic, 2011 Hyundai Elantra, Mazda 3 and 2011 Volkswagen Golf. The Impreza is neither as fuel-efficient nor as value-driven as its rivals, but it does offer standard all-wheel drive, a notable advantage for those who live where rain and snow are a way of life. The Outback Sport hatchback, with its increased ground clearance and extra body cladding, can even serve as an alternative to a compact crossover SUV.
The performance-tuned WRX belongs to the sport compact club that also includes the 2011 Mazdaspeed 3, 2011 Mitsubishi Lancer Ralliart and Volkswagen GTI. Though lacking in features and refinement, the WRX is like Olympic runner Usain Bolt, as it boasts swift acceleration that beats them all. The WRX STI is a rally-bred performance machine that remains a compelling choice for Fast & Furious types drawn to big turbos, all-wheel drive and limited-slip differentials. Of course, the Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution is an omnipresent thorn in the STI's side; enthusiasts are encouraged to test-drive both of these road rockets to see which suits them best.
As you've gathered by now, there are plenty of flavors of the Subaru Impreza. Whether you're a snow-belt resident looking for a basic compact with the advantage of all-wheel drive or a serious performance enthusiast seeking the sweet sensation of turbocharged thrust and agile handling, there's likely an Impreza worthy of a test-drive.
2011 Subaru Impreza models
The 2011 Subaru Impreza is available in four-door sedan and four-door hatchback body styles. Trim levels include 2.5i, 2.5i Premium, Outback Sport, WRX, WRX Premium, WRX Limited, WRX STI and WRX STI Limited. The Outback Sport is hatchback only, while the WRX STI Limited is sedan only.
The 2.5i comes standard with 16-inch steel wheels, full power accessories, keyless entry, air-conditioning, cruise control, a 60/40-split-folding rear seat, a tilt steering column and a four-speaker stereo with CD player. The 2.5i Premium adds 16-inch alloy wheels, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and a six-speaker stereo with a CD player, auxiliary audio jack, Bluetooth connectivity and a USB port.
Options for the base 2.5i trim include a rear spoiler, a unique grille insert, foglights, an audio subwoofer, satellite radio and a package that bundles a center armrest with an auto-dimming rearview mirror, a compass and a security system. The 2.5i Premium can be had optioned out with many of the aforementioned, as well as a sunroof package that also includes foglights, heated front seats, heated mirrors and a windshield wiper de-icer.
The Outback Sport is similar to the 2.5i Premium trim level but has 17-inch alloy wheels, a raised suspension for more ground clearance, foglights, roof rails, bumper under-guards, unique exterior trim, special interior upholstery and a standard All Weather package (heated front seats, heated mirrors and windshield wiper de-icer).
The WRX is essentially a high-performance version of the Impreza that comes with a five-speed manual transmission (no automatic is available), a turbocharged engine, summer tires, a more aggressively tuned suspension, a tilt-and-telescoping steering column and special WRX trim and body styling. The WRX Premium adds the extra items from the 2.5i Premium as well as the sunroof package. Options include a dash-mounted navigation system, short-throw shifter and a turbo boost gauge. Stepping up to the Limited adds leather upholstery and xenon headlights.
The WRX STI is equipped similarly to the WRX, but ups the performance ante even further. It gains a six-speed manual transmission, 18-inch wheels, high-performance tires, Brembo brakes, front and rear limited-slip differentials, SI-Drive vehicle settings, an even more aggressively tuned suspension, a bigger hood scoop, xenon headlights, sport seats and faux-suede and leather upholstery. The WRX STI Limited adds foglights, 18-inch BBS wheels, the sunroof package and leather upholstery. A navigation system is optional on the STI trims as well.
2011 Highlights
Performance & mpg
Every 2011 Subaru Impreza comes standard with all-wheel drive. The 2.5i and Outback Sport models are powered by a 2.5-liter horizontally opposed (boxer) four-cylinder engine that produces 170 horsepower and 170 pound-feet of torque. A five-speed manual transmission with hill-start assist is standard and a four-speed automatic is optional.
In performance testing, this normally aspirated 2.5-liter engine with the manual powered the Impreza from a standstill to 60 mph in 8.2 seconds. Though it benefits from all-wheel drive, estimated fuel economy is subsequently below average for a small car with this type of power -- the manual gets 20 mpg city/27 mpg highway and 22 mpg combined, while the automatic drops the highway number to 26 mpg.
The WRX has a turbocharged version of the 2.5 that cranks out 265 hp and 244 lb-ft of torque. A five-speed manual is the lone transmission choice. Its 0-60 time in testing was a snappy 5.3 seconds, while fuel economy estimates are 18/25/21. The WRX STI gets even more turbo boost for 305 hp and 290 lb-ft of torque. With its standard six-speed manual, the STI achieves fuel economy of 17/23/19 and, more important, reaches 60 mph in a blazing 4.5 seconds.
Safety
Standard on all Impreza models are antilock disc brakes, stability control, front-seat side airbags, side curtain airbags and active front head restraints to help mitigate crash-induced whiplash. In Edmunds brake testing, a 2.5i came to a stop from 60 mph in 122 feet, a good effort. The WRX stopped in 114 feet and the STI did the task in 106 feet -- both very good.
In government crash tests, the 2011 Subaru Impreza scored a perfect five stars for frontal crash protection, five stars for front occupants in a side crash and four stars for rear occupants in a side crash. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gave the Impreza its highest-possible rating of "Good" in the frontal-offset and side-impact crash tests.
Driving
The base 2011 Subaru Impreza rides and handles satisfactorily for a compact car, and its tenacious all-wheel drive is a boon for driving in bad weather. The naturally aspirated 2.5-liter boxer has more aural character than your typical economy-grade four-cylinder and also delivers adequate punch, at least when the manual transmission is specified. But performance is noticeably blunted when the 2.5 is paired with the lazy, antiquated four-speed automatic.
On the other hand, the turbocharged Impreza WRX is an impressive performance machine for the money, featuring upgraded power and considerably more athletic moves through the corners thanks to its firmer suspension and summer performance tires. The WRX STI kicks it up a few more notches thanks to limited-slip differentials front and rear, powerful Brembo brakes, a six-speed manual transmission and a turbocharged rush of acceleration whenever the throttle is wide open. Ride quality for the WRX models is acceptable considering the performance, but some drivers might object to the extra levels of road noise.
Interior
Whether you opt for the sedan or hatchback, the Subaru Impreza provides a spacious cabin with loads of head- and legroom. The hatch obviously provides more cargo room, with a maximum 44 cubic feet of space. Seat comfort in the 2.5i models is only so-so, and the driving position suffers from the lack of a telescoping steering wheel (it only comes on the WRX and higher trims). The seats are also much better on the performance-oriented models, though the STIs lack lateral support relative to their rivals.
The interior design is pleasant enough, but quality of the materials is on the cheap side for the compact class -- especially when you're paying $35,000 for the STI. The stereo and climate controls are simple and straightforward. Opting for the factory dash-mounted navigation system increases the complexity of the stereo, as its menus and graphics aren't the cleanest around. There is a new option, however, of a removable TomTom navigation system (dealer-installed) which might prove more user-friendly. Sound quality of the audio systems, even the upgraded ones, is disappointing.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2011 Subaru Impreza.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Features & Specs
Safety
People who viewed this also viewed
Sponsored cars related to the Impreza
Related Used 2011 Subaru Impreza info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford Fusion 2013
- Used Cadillac CTS 2014
- Used Hyundai Elantra 2012
- Used Nissan Sentra 2014
- Used INFINITI Q50 2015
- Used Ford Shelby GT350
- Used Ford Fusion 2014
- Used BMW 5 Series 2011
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2012
- Used Toyota Tacoma 2005
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 WRX
- 2019 Kia Sorento
- 2021 Jeep Wrangler News
- 2019 Murano
- 2020 GR Supra
- 2021 Toyota Camry News
- 2019 Tesla Model X
- 2020 Mazda 3
- 2019 Lexus GX 460
- Chevrolet Camaro 2020
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Subaru Crosstrek 2019
- 2019 Subaru Crosstrek
- 2019 Subaru Legacy
- 2020 Subaru Crosstrek
- 2020 WRX
- 2020 Impreza
- Subaru Forester 2019
- 2019 Outback
- Subaru WRX 2019
- 2019 Subaru BRZ