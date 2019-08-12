2020 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross Review

You could be forgiven if the 2020 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross didn't immediately come to your mind when shopping for a small SUV. Mitsubishi doesn't have a big presence in the United States, and the Eclipse Cross is a relatively new vehicle. As such, a little extra research might be required. In some ways, the Eclipse Cross is a pleasant surprise. It has a peppy engine, an easy-to-use infotainment system and strong warranties. But a variety of issues hold it back from being truly competitive. The Eclipse Cross' ride quality is the big one. Because of overly soft suspension tuning, this SUV doesn't feel planted or connected to the road. Handling suffers, too. Under the right circumstances, the Eclipse Cross can make a good case for itself through the impressive number of features it has available in lower trim levels. Overall, though, we think you'll be happier with rivals such as the well-rounded Honda HR-V, the sporty Hyundai Kona or the adventure-oriented Subaru Crosstrek.

Edmunds’ Expert Rating Rated for you by America’s best test team

Our verdict 7.1 / 10

The Eclipse Cross is a bold step in the right direction for Mitsubishi. The spacious cabin and peppy engine are obvious advantages. Class-leading warranties and excellent roadside assistance make the Eclipse Cross even more tempting. If it weren't for the terrible suspension tuning, this Mitsu would be a real contender.

How does it drive? 7.0

The Eclipse Cross is a mixed bag in terms of performance. The 1.5-liter turbocharged engine feels peppy around town, and the brakes are easy to modulate. Unfortunately, the handling is way too soft. If you live on a mountain road with a lot of switchbacks, or even find yourself frequenting them, this SUV is not the one for you.



Also, the steering effort is very light and doesn't increase as you turn the wheel from center. The steering response feels natural at low speeds around town, but it is far too quick at highway speeds.

How comfortable is it? 6.0

The goodwill earned by the supportive, nicely shaped front and rear seats is undone by the subpar ride quality. The overly floaty suspension tuning causes problems for around-town driving, too. At low speeds, any dips will cause the Eclipse to heave mightily, while bumps will rock occupants slightly. Hit a transverse dip in the road, and you might leave your seat after the suspension rebounds.



Outside noise, whether it's from the wind at highway speeds or the all-too-audible engine, is a constant inside the cabin. The Eclipse Cross' dual-zone climate control system gets good marks on warm days, but not so good ones on cold days. We blame the lukewarm (at best) seat and steering wheel heaters and inconsistent amounts of hot air from the heater.

How’s the interior? 8.0

The Eclipse's interior is nicer than we've seen from Mitsubishi in a long time. The quality of materials is above average, the infotainment system is easy to use, and there's plenty of room for both front- and rear-seat passengers. Taller drivers won't like the low-mounted steering wheel and raised seats, which can compromise entry and exit. But shorter drivers will appreciate the higher seating position and good forward visibility from the Eclipse Cross' lower hood.



Visibility to the rear is compromised by the sloping roofline and thick side pillars. Those don't make getting into the back of the Eclipse Cross easy either, and most adults will have to duck to avoid hitting their heads on the roof.

How’s the tech? 8.0

The Eclipse Cross comes with a long list of driver aids, but most are only available on the top trim level. Even so, the 360-degree parking camera is a rarity in this class and still very useful, even on a car this size. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard, which makes not having a native navigation much less of an issue, but we expect more USB ports for a crossover that can comfortably seat four.



If you tend to like your music with a heaping helping of bass then opting for the SEL Touring package might be the best move. That comes with a fairly powerful Rockford Fosgate audio system that includes a subwoofer. It can shake the mirrors at higher volumes.

How’s the storage? 7.0

The cargo hold is wide and tall, and the load height is at mid-thigh, so most people won't have to bend over to load large items. But its sloping roofline does take away the ability to hold larger, boxy items that might fit if the rear hatch was more upright.



Front passengers have plenty of space for small items. Installing child safety seats is pretty easy, too. There's a suitable amount of space and the car seat anchors are generally easy to access. Regardless of trim or drive configuration, the Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross is rated to tow 1,500 pounds.

How economical is it? 5.0

The front-wheel-drive Eclipse Cross is EPA-rated at around 26 mpg in combined city/highway driving, which is a few mpg less than most rival models. What's worse, the Eclipse underperformed that low rating with a paltry 22.8 mpg on our highway-heavy 115-mile test loop. We've tested competitors that are both quicker to accelerate and more efficient.

Is it a good value? 7.0

Mitsubishi is trying to shed its bargain-basement reputation, and it clearly shows with the Eclipse Cross. High-quality materials, solid build quality and an exceptional warranty should persuade buyers to take a look. The roadside assistance plan is just as impressive, and it should appeal to buyers looking to own the Eclipse Cross for more than five years. Just watch out for the high pricing on the SEL trim level.

Wildcard 7.0

This SUV is quite possibly, and sadly, the only vehicle in Mitsubishi's current lineup where you won't have to justify your purchase to friends and family. It looks great, has a roomy interior and is pretty quick around town. It could have been a true contender if Mitsubishi had put a little more R&D into optimizing the suspension tuning.

Which Eclipse Cross does Edmunds recommend?

We'd recommend the midrange SE version for the Eclipse Cross. This trim comes standard with most of the features you're likely going to want. Notably, it also comes standard this year with a suite of advanced driver safety aids that includes forward collision mitigation and blind-spot monitoring.

Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross models

The 2020 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross comes in four trim levels: ES, LE, SE and SEL. Each trim level is available with either two-wheel drive or all-wheel drive, the latter of which Mitsubishi calls S-AWC. Power comes from a turbocharged 1.5-liter four-cylinder engine (152 horsepower, 184 lb-ft of torque) that's connected to a continuously variable automatic transmission.