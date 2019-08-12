2020 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross
What’s new
- All-wheel drive no longer standard for most trim levels
- SE trim includes additional advanced safety features
- Part of the first Eclipse Cross generation introduced for 2018
Pros & Cons
- Provides lots of standard features
- Peppy performance from turbocharged engine
- Easy-to-use infotainment system
- Ride quality is overly soft and bouncy
- Subpar handling abilities
- Disappointing fuel economy
2020 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross Review
You could be forgiven if the 2020 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross didn't immediately come to your mind when shopping for a small SUV. Mitsubishi doesn't have a big presence in the United States, and the Eclipse Cross is a relatively new vehicle. As such, a little extra research might be required.
In some ways, the Eclipse Cross is a pleasant surprise. It has a peppy engine, an easy-to-use infotainment system and strong warranties. But a variety of issues hold it back from being truly competitive. The Eclipse Cross' ride quality is the big one. Because of overly soft suspension tuning, this SUV doesn't feel planted or connected to the road. Handling suffers, too.
Under the right circumstances, the Eclipse Cross can make a good case for itself through the impressive number of features it has available in lower trim levels. Overall, though, we think you'll be happier with rivals such as the well-rounded Honda HR-V, the sporty Hyundai Kona or the adventure-oriented Subaru Crosstrek.
Our verdict7.1 / 10
How does it drive?7.0
Also, the steering effort is very light and doesn't increase as you turn the wheel from center. The steering response feels natural at low speeds around town, but it is far too quick at highway speeds.
How comfortable is it?6.0
Outside noise, whether it's from the wind at highway speeds or the all-too-audible engine, is a constant inside the cabin. The Eclipse Cross' dual-zone climate control system gets good marks on warm days, but not so good ones on cold days. We blame the lukewarm (at best) seat and steering wheel heaters and inconsistent amounts of hot air from the heater.
How’s the interior?8.0
Visibility to the rear is compromised by the sloping roofline and thick side pillars. Those don't make getting into the back of the Eclipse Cross easy either, and most adults will have to duck to avoid hitting their heads on the roof.
How’s the tech?8.0
If you tend to like your music with a heaping helping of bass then opting for the SEL Touring package might be the best move. That comes with a fairly powerful Rockford Fosgate audio system that includes a subwoofer. It can shake the mirrors at higher volumes.
How’s the storage?7.0
Front passengers have plenty of space for small items. Installing child safety seats is pretty easy, too. There's a suitable amount of space and the car seat anchors are generally easy to access. Regardless of trim or drive configuration, the Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross is rated to tow 1,500 pounds.
How economical is it?5.0
Is it a good value?7.0
Wildcard7.0
Which Eclipse Cross does Edmunds recommend?
Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross models
The 2020 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross comes in four trim levels: ES, LE, SE and SEL. Each trim level is available with either two-wheel drive or all-wheel drive, the latter of which Mitsubishi calls S-AWC. Power comes from a turbocharged 1.5-liter four-cylinder engine (152 horsepower, 184 lb-ft of torque) that's connected to a continuously variable automatic transmission.
Standard equipment on the ES trim includes 16-inch alloy wheels, LED daytime running lights, foglights, and heated side mirrors. Inside, you'll find a height-adjustable driver's seat, 60/40-split folding rear seats that slide and recline, a rearview camera, cruise control, automatic climate control, a 7-inch infotainment touchscreen, Bluetooth, a USB port, and a four-speaker sound system.
The LE dresses things up a little with black exterior trim pieces and black 18-inch alloy wheels. You also get heated front seats, a remote touchpad controller for the infotainment system, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, voice controls, satellite radio and a second USB port.
The SE gets a bunch of convenience and luxury upgrades such as proximity entry with push-button start, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, a six-speaker stereo system, dual-zone climate control, and a rear-seat center armrest. For 2020, the SE also gets forward emergency braking with pedestrian detection, lane departure warning, blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert, and automatic high beams.
The range-topping SEL adds LED headlights, leather upholstery, a power-adjustable driver's seat, a head-up display, and a surround-view parking camera system. The Touring package, available only on the SEL trim, includes a panoramic sunroof, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, a premium Rockford Fosgate stereo system, a heated steering wheel, heated rear seats, high-speed emergency braking and adaptive cruise control.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2020 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross.
Most helpful consumer reviews
At first glance this is a relatively attractive and well priced vehicle in its class. Lots of creature comforts and a strong suite of safety features on the upper trim levels. Then you drive it for awhile, and start to feel annoyed. Whether it is the cheap and tin like sounds the doors make upon closing, the grinding effort of opening the gas hatch, the road manners, the lack of dampening of road imperfections, or simply the near impossible task of opening windows using control buttons hidden behind an unnecessary door bar, the vehicle grinds the joy out of your purchase choice. For the love of all that is holy you can't even quickly mute the radio! You have to dial it down or up using the mouse pad behind the shifter or the steering wheel controls! The vehicle also has a terrible highway speed 'shimmy' at about 110km/h. I do not recommend this vehicle, and would suggest considering a RAV4 if money is not a concern, or the Mazda CX3.
I recently rented a newer Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross and was disappointed. The seat is not comfortable. The extra glass in the hatchback style makes your vision distorted as the two glass windows are separated by a partition and you see partial cars in the rear view. The radio and backup camera screen is placed so high and it protrudes so much out that you always see reflection of light/sun during daylight hours, making it almost impossible to see anything on the screen. Also the letters and numbers on screen are so DIM, you cant see them clearly. When you turn AC on, there is no light you have to see a symbol at another place to see if AC is on. Overall a foolish interior design. The steering wheel is super sensitive and you would be swerving if you are not holding it tight all the time.
I own the Eclipse Cross since two months. It fulfills my needs perfectly, and it is a great car for the price.
This car is the epitome of mediocre, and should be considered a very basic point a to point b kinda vehicle. Nothing stands out as overly impressive, but hey it’s cheap and it runs. What more can you ask for now a days?
Features & Specs
|ES 4dr SUV
1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT
|MSRP
|$22,995
|MPG
|26 city / 29 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|152 hp @ 5500 rpm
|LE 4dr SUV
1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT
|MSRP
|$24,095
|MPG
|25 city / 28 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|152 hp @ 5500 rpm
|LE 4dr SUV AWD
1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT
|MSRP
|$25,695
|MPG
|25 city / 26 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|152 hp @ 5500 rpm
|SE 4dr SUV
1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT
|MSRP
|$25,645
|MPG
|25 city / 28 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|152 hp @ 5500 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Eclipse Cross safety features:
- Forward Collision Mitigation
- Alerts the driver about an imminent collision and applies the brakes if necessary.
- Lane Departure Warning
- Monitors the car's position in a lane and warns the driver in the event of an unsignaled departure.
- Blind Spot Warning
- Warns the driver of approaching vehicles in adjacent lanes.
NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|4 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|18.5%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
|Not Tested
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
|Not Tested
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross vs. the competition
Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross vs. Mitsubishi Outlander Sport
There's not much difference in size or practicality between the Eclipse Cross and the Outlander Sport. The Outlander Sport is similar in price but looks and feels a bit dated next to the new Eclipse Cross. The Eclipse Cross offers more technology features, a better engine and ever so slightly more space. It's definitely the one we'd pick of the two.
Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross vs. Honda CR-V
The Honda CR-V is a size class up from the Eclipse Cross. Predictably, it offers a ton more room for cargo as well as better comfort and ride quality, but it also comes with a higher price tag when similarly equipped. Honda's smaller HR-V is a more direct competitor that also offers more cargo utility and refinement than the Eclipse Cross.
Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross vs. Toyota RAV4
The Toyota RAV4 is America's favorite small SUV. It's a larger and pricier vehicle than the Eclipse Cross. And after last year's redesign, it's also stepped up its game in terms of technology and personality. Toyota's more direct competitor, the C-HR, offers better handling and bold looks but little utility and no all-wheel drive.
FAQ
Is the Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross a good car?
What's new in the 2020 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross:
- All-wheel drive no longer standard for most trim levels
- SE trim includes additional advanced safety features
- Part of the first Eclipse Cross generation introduced for 2018
Is the Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross reliable?
Is the 2020 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2020 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross?
The least-expensive 2020 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross is the 2020 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross ES 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $22,995.
Other versions include:
- ES 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) which starts at $22,995
- LE 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) which starts at $24,095
- LE 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) which starts at $25,695
- SE 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) which starts at $25,645
- SEL 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) which starts at $28,745
- SE 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) which starts at $27,245
- ES 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) which starts at $24,595
- SEL 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) which starts at $27,145
- SP 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) which starts at $25,295
- SP 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) which starts at $26,895
What are the different models of Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross?
More about the 2020 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross
2020 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross Overview
The 2020 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross is offered in the following submodels: Eclipse Cross SUV. Available styles include ES 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT), LE 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT), LE 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT), SE 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT), SEL 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT), SE 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT), ES 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT), SEL 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT), SP 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT), and SP 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT).
What do people think of the 2020 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2020 Eclipse Cross 3.4 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 Eclipse Cross.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2020 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2020 Eclipse Cross featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2020 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Mitsubishi lease specials
