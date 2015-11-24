Used 2006 Subaru Impreza for Sale Near Me

I bought my 2006 impreza sedan in December of 2013 with 110000 miles on it for only $7000. What I don't like about this car is I found out that it the head gaskets were leaking coolant and I had to spend about a $1000 to replace them at the Subaru dealership just a week after I bought the car (this was a recall for Subaru's with the 2 and a half liter engine for this impreza body style). I have had this car for almost 2 years and have put 30000 miles on it and have had to only take it to the shop for only oil changes and getting tires rotated (Super reliable!) . The cars all wheel drive has allowed me to have so much fun in muding, sand drifting and ice skating (So Much Fun!). If you think you will ever go off of regular roads this car will have your back because it has given me the confidence to drive through 3 to 4 inches of mud and really soft sand. Some things that I don't really like about the car is it the road noise is pretty pronounced an it I usually get only 25 mpg in mixed driving when I'm not driving like a racer. With that said I absolutely love this car and I would recommend it to anyone who wants a daily driver with low maintenance cost, safety in mind, sporty looks, and all weather dependability.

