Used 2006 Subaru Impreza for Sale Near Me

  2006 Subaru Impreza Outback Sport Special Edition in Silver
    used

    2006 Subaru Impreza Outback Sport Special Edition

    30,442 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $12,995

    Details
  2006 Subaru Impreza 2.5 i in Gray
    used

    2006 Subaru Impreza 2.5 i

    107,917 miles

    $4,989

    Details
  2006 Subaru Impreza WRX in Red
    used

    2006 Subaru Impreza WRX

    69,000 miles
    Title issue, 7 Owners, Personal Use

    $14,995

    Details
  2006 Subaru Impreza 2.5 i in Red
    used

    2006 Subaru Impreza 2.5 i

    159,162 miles

    $5,994

    Details
  2006 Subaru Impreza WRX Limited
    used

    2006 Subaru Impreza WRX Limited

    166,641 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $10,995

    Details
  2006 Subaru Impreza Outback Sport in Silver
    used

    2006 Subaru Impreza Outback Sport

    160,805 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,995

    Details
  2007 Subaru Impreza 2.5 i in Gray
    used

    2007 Subaru Impreza 2.5 i

    136,749 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $3,927

    $2,576 Below Market
    Details
  2007 Subaru Impreza 2.5 i in Light Blue
    used

    2007 Subaru Impreza 2.5 i

    155,769 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Good Deal

    $4,399

    $2,049 Below Market
    Details
  2007 Subaru Impreza 2.5 i in Light Blue
    used

    2007 Subaru Impreza 2.5 i

    105,605 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
    Fair Deal

    $7,995

    $962 Below Market
    Details
  2007 Subaru Impreza 2.5 i in Gray
    used

    2007 Subaru Impreza 2.5 i

    174,000 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $3,550

    $2,018 Below Market
    Details
  2007 Subaru Impreza Outback Sport Special Edition in Dark Red
    used

    2007 Subaru Impreza Outback Sport Special Edition

    33,700 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,101

    Details
  2005 Subaru Impreza WRX in Gray
    used

    2005 Subaru Impreza WRX

    95,707 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,999

    Details
  2007 Subaru Impreza WRX in Gray
    used

    2007 Subaru Impreza WRX

    179,301 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $10,942

    Details
  2007 Subaru Impreza WRX STI
    used

    2007 Subaru Impreza WRX STI

    28,803 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $31,777

    Details
  2007 Subaru Impreza WRX in Dark Blue
    used

    2007 Subaru Impreza WRX

    137,589 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $11,026

    Details
  2007 Subaru Impreza 2.5 i in Light Blue
    used

    2007 Subaru Impreza 2.5 i

    111,861 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $10,995

    Details
  2007 Subaru Impreza WRX STI in Black
    used

    2007 Subaru Impreza WRX STI

    115,673 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $19,991

    Details
  2007 Subaru Impreza Outback Sport Special Edition in Gray
    used

    2007 Subaru Impreza Outback Sport Special Edition

    110,109 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $6,995

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Subaru Impreza

Read recent reviews for the Subaru Impreza
Overall Consumer Rating
4.7166 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 166 reviews
  • 5
    (78%)
  • 4
    (19%)
  • 3
    (1%)
  • 2
    (1%)
Really love this Subaru!
Conner .S,11/24/2015
2.5 i 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl 4A)
I bought my 2006 impreza sedan in December of 2013 with 110000 miles on it for only $7000. What I don't like about this car is I found out that it the head gaskets were leaking coolant and I had to spend about a $1000 to replace them at the Subaru dealership just a week after I bought the car (this was a recall for Subaru's with the 2 and a half liter engine for this impreza body style). I have had this car for almost 2 years and have put 30000 miles on it and have had to only take it to the shop for only oil changes and getting tires rotated (Super reliable!) . The cars all wheel drive has allowed me to have so much fun in muding, sand drifting and ice skating (So Much Fun!). If you think you will ever go off of regular roads this car will have your back because it has given me the confidence to drive through 3 to 4 inches of mud and really soft sand. Some things that I don't really like about the car is it the road noise is pretty pronounced an it I usually get only 25 mpg in mixed driving when I'm not driving like a racer. With that said I absolutely love this car and I would recommend it to anyone who wants a daily driver with low maintenance cost, safety in mind, sporty looks, and all weather dependability.
Report abuse
