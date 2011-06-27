2004 Subaru Impreza Review
- A stout 227 horsepower in the WRX, all-wheel-drive grip, a variety of sedans and wagons to choose from, fun to drive.
- Often pricey when compared to its competition, tight rear quarters.
Edmunds' Expert Review
From the TS Sport Wagon to the WRX, the all-wheel-drive Impreza is a practical, fun-to-drive alternative to the typically dull cars that populate this segment of the market.
2004 Highlights
For 2004, all Imprezas sport revised front and rear fascias -- gone are the oddball circular headlamps in favor of a more mainstream wedge-shaped design. In addition, all models get upgraded suspension struts (to improve ride quality and steering response), Electronic Brakeforce Distribution, a collapsible pedal system, revised gauges and a new stereo faceplate. The WRX and Outback Sport receive projector beam foglights. Inside, WRX models have new sport seats, a central tachometer and darker gray faux metal accents. The TS wagon, Outback Sport and RS sedan add an in-glass antenna, active front head restraints, central power door lock switch and multireflector halogen headlights. Further, the TS now has four-wheel disc brakes. The RS sedan's keyless entry system now has an audible confirmation feature, and keyless entry is now standard on the TS. Finally, the WRX sedan is now available with a Premium Package that includes a sunroof, trunk spoiler, heated mirrors, heated front seats and a wiper de-icer.
Consumer reviews
KEITH,12/09/2005
I love this car. It's got gobs of power in every gear, handles like it's on rails, has great fitting seats (for the average size guy at least), nice visible gauge cluster, and gets good gas mileage considering what it is. It's a factory made race car, that is totally street drivable. I can even haul the kids around town with no discomfort what so ever. The best car for under $30k and even beats some higher prices exotics.
scheper30,03/08/2014
I've had my 04 Impreza TS wagon for about a year and it has been awesome. I live in Illinois and bought the car in New Jersey, my parents picked up the car and drove it the next day a 1000 miles to me with no trouble. I then drove the car to NJ and back (2000 miles) a month again with no trouble. For a non-tubo model it still has a kick to it from a stop and no trouble passing at highway speeds. My car has 160,000 + miles and runs like new. The cargo area is big enough for what I need, although narrows at the top. All in all I love this car and would highly recomend it. I will definitely buy another Subaru.
nortel73,04/13/2009
I've had my Outback Sport for nearly 5 years and was thinking of replacing it (vanity reasons)...but the cost to own this has been so low. I easily get 28mpg highway, brakes and tires are cheap (unlike BMW, audi and VW which are 10K more from the start), and the car is solid (unlike the Toyotas and Mazdas at the time which are comparable price wise). I have seriously abused this car and it runs fantastic.
Peter,07/24/2006
I bought it because I wanted something practical (wagon), safe (AWD), fun to drive (manual, turbo), reliable (made in Japan) and reasonably priced (slightly over $21K). I have owned the car for almost 3 years (33K miles). Overall it has been a pleasant experience. Fuel economy is decent (on average about 26 mpg). The car is kind of sluggish off the line tough (turbo lag), and even once the turbo kicks in it does not appear to deliver advertised acceleration. My major gripes pertain to the gear box and paint quality. First I got grinding while shifting into the 5th gear. Now I am getting occasional grind while shifting into the 1st. Paint is very week - millions of chips on the hood and fenders.
MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed manual
Gas
300 hp @ 6000 rpm
