I've had my 04 Impreza TS wagon for about a year and it has been awesome. I live in Illinois and bought the car in New Jersey, my parents picked up the car and drove it the next day a 1000 miles to me with no trouble. I then drove the car to NJ and back (2000 miles) a month again with no trouble. For a non-tubo model it still has a kick to it from a stop and no trouble passing at highway speeds. My car has 160,000 + miles and runs like new. The cargo area is big enough for what I need, although narrows at the top. All in all I love this car and would highly recomend it. I will definitely buy another Subaru.

Read more