2004 Subaru Impreza Review

Pros & Cons

  • A stout 227 horsepower in the WRX, all-wheel-drive grip, a variety of sedans and wagons to choose from, fun to drive.
  • Often pricey when compared to its competition, tight rear quarters.
Edmunds' Expert Review

From the TS Sport Wagon to the WRX, the all-wheel-drive Impreza is a practical, fun-to-drive alternative to the typically dull cars that populate this segment of the market.

2004 Highlights

For 2004, all Imprezas sport revised front and rear fascias -- gone are the oddball circular headlamps in favor of a more mainstream wedge-shaped design. In addition, all models get upgraded suspension struts (to improve ride quality and steering response), Electronic Brakeforce Distribution, a collapsible pedal system, revised gauges and a new stereo faceplate. The WRX and Outback Sport receive projector beam foglights. Inside, WRX models have new sport seats, a central tachometer and darker gray faux metal accents. The TS wagon, Outback Sport and RS sedan add an in-glass antenna, active front head restraints, central power door lock switch and multireflector halogen headlights. Further, the TS now has four-wheel disc brakes. The RS sedan's keyless entry system now has an audible confirmation feature, and keyless entry is now standard on the TS. Finally, the WRX sedan is now available with a Premium Package that includes a sunroof, trunk spoiler, heated mirrors, heated front seats and a wiper de-icer.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2004 Subaru Impreza.

5(81%)
4(16%)
3(2%)
2(1%)
1(0%)
4.8
411 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

PERFECT 10
KEITH,12/09/2005
I love this car. It's got gobs of power in every gear, handles like it's on rails, has great fitting seats (for the average size guy at least), nice visible gauge cluster, and gets good gas mileage considering what it is. It's a factory made race car, that is totally street drivable. I can even haul the kids around town with no discomfort what so ever. The best car for under $30k and even beats some higher prices exotics.
Great AWD car!
scheper30,03/08/2014
I've had my 04 Impreza TS wagon for about a year and it has been awesome. I live in Illinois and bought the car in New Jersey, my parents picked up the car and drove it the next day a 1000 miles to me with no trouble. I then drove the car to NJ and back (2000 miles) a month again with no trouble. For a non-tubo model it still has a kick to it from a stop and no trouble passing at highway speeds. My car has 160,000 + miles and runs like new. The cargo area is big enough for what I need, although narrows at the top. All in all I love this car and would highly recomend it. I will definitely buy another Subaru.
Car is solid
nortel73,04/13/2009
I've had my Outback Sport for nearly 5 years and was thinking of replacing it (vanity reasons)...but the cost to own this has been so low. I easily get 28mpg highway, brakes and tires are cheap (unlike BMW, audi and VW which are 10K more from the start), and the car is solid (unlike the Toyotas and Mazdas at the time which are comparable price wise). I have seriously abused this car and it runs fantastic.
Good car with some flaws
Peter,07/24/2006
I bought it because I wanted something practical (wagon), safe (AWD), fun to drive (manual, turbo), reliable (made in Japan) and reasonably priced (slightly over $21K). I have owned the car for almost 3 years (33K miles). Overall it has been a pleasant experience. Fuel economy is decent (on average about 26 mpg). The car is kind of sluggish off the line tough (turbo lag), and even once the turbo kicks in it does not appear to deliver advertised acceleration. My major gripes pertain to the gear box and paint quality. First I got grinding while shifting into the 5th gear. Now I am getting occasional grind while shifting into the 1st. Paint is very week - millions of chips on the hood and fenders.
See all 411 reviews of the 2004 Subaru Impreza
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed manual
Gas
300 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed manual
Gas
300 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
18 city / 25 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
227 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
19 city / 26 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
165 hp @ 5600 rpm
See all Used 2004 Subaru Impreza features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2004 Subaru Impreza

Used 2004 Subaru Impreza Overview

The Used 2004 Subaru Impreza is offered in the following submodels: Impreza Sedan, Impreza WRX STI, Impreza Wagon. Available styles include WRX STi AWD 4dr Sedan w/Gold-Painted Wheels (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M), WRX STi AWD 4dr Sedan w/Silver-Painted Wheels (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M), WRX AWD 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 5M), WRX AWD 4dr Sport Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 5M), Outback Sport AWD 4dr Wagon (2.5L 4cyl 4A), Outback Sport AWD 4dr Wagon (2.5L 4cyl 5M), 2.5 TS AWD 4dr Sport Wagon (2.5L 4cyl 4A), 2.5 RS AWD 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 4A), 2.5 RS AWD 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 5M), WRX AWD 4dr Sport Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 4A), WRX AWD 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 4A), WRX AWD 4dr Sedan w/Premium Package(2.0L 4cyl Turbo 5M), 2.5 TS AWD 4dr Sport Wagon (2.5L 4cyl 5M), and WRX AWD 4dr Sedan w/Premium Package (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 4A).

What's a good price on a Used 2004 Subaru Impreza?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2004 Subaru Imprezas are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2004 Subaru Impreza for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2004 Subaru Impreza.

Can't find a used 2004 Subaru Imprezas you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Subaru Impreza for sale - 4 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $12,646.

Find a used Subaru for sale - 3 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $17,082.

Find a used certified pre-owned Subaru Impreza for sale - 11 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $17,934.

Find a used certified pre-owned Subaru for sale - 8 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $12,325.

Should I lease or buy a 2004 Subaru Impreza?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Subaru lease specials
Check out Subaru Impreza lease specials

