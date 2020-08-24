Used 2009 Subaru Impreza for Sale Near Me

2,714 listings
Impreza Reviews & Specs
  • 2009 Subaru Impreza Outback Sport in Silver
    2009 Subaru Impreza Outback Sport

    130,000 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $5,500

    $2,154 Below Market
  • 2009 Subaru Impreza 2.5i in Red
    2009 Subaru Impreza 2.5i

    150,824 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $2,944

    $3,076 Below Market
  • 2009 Subaru Impreza Outback Sport in Light Green
    2009 Subaru Impreza Outback Sport

    137,415 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $5,995

    $1,382 Below Market
  • 2009 Subaru Impreza Outback Sport in Black
    2009 Subaru Impreza Outback Sport

    84,676 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,599

    $1,061 Below Market
  • 2009 Subaru Impreza Outback Sport in Silver
    2009 Subaru Impreza Outback Sport

    76,876 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,250

    $1,606 Below Market
  • 2009 Subaru Impreza 2.5i in Gray
    2009 Subaru Impreza 2.5i

    112,160 miles

    $4,900

    $2,254 Below Market
  • 2009 Subaru Impreza Outback Sport in Light Green
    2009 Subaru Impreza Outback Sport

    109,429 miles
    Title issue, 5 Owners, Rental Use

    $5,495

  • 2009 Subaru Impreza Outback Sport in Silver
    2009 Subaru Impreza Outback Sport

    158,321 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Lease

    $5,945

    $650 Below Market
  • 2009 Subaru Impreza 2.5i in Silver
    2009 Subaru Impreza 2.5i

    84,068 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $7,900

    $341 Below Market
  • 2009 Subaru Impreza WRX in Dark Blue
    2009 Subaru Impreza WRX

    139,290 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $11,500

    $506 Below Market
  • 2009 Subaru Impreza 2.5i in Light Blue
    2009 Subaru Impreza 2.5i

    113,420 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $5,580

    $579 Below Market
  • 2009 Subaru Impreza 2.5i in White
    2009 Subaru Impreza 2.5i

    134,731 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Rental Use

    $6,000

  • 2009 Subaru Impreza 2.5i in Gold
    2009 Subaru Impreza 2.5i

    176,410 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Lease

    $4,450

  • 2009 Subaru Impreza 2.5i in Black
    2009 Subaru Impreza 2.5i

    75,544 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,930

  • 2009 Subaru Impreza 2.5i
    2009 Subaru Impreza 2.5i

    Not Provided
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $6,250

  • 2009 Subaru Impreza WRX in Silver
    2009 Subaru Impreza WRX

    101,285 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $11,988

  • 2009 Subaru Impreza Outback Sport in Black
    2009 Subaru Impreza Outback Sport

    117,498 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,999

  • 2009 Subaru Impreza 2.5i in Gray
    2009 Subaru Impreza 2.5i

    99,420 miles

    $9,599

Consumer Reviews for the Subaru Impreza

Overall Consumer Rating
4.588 Reviews
  • 5
    (68%)
  • 4
    (20%)
  • 3
    (6%)
  • 1
    (6%)
Mini Lexus 300
J Snow,12/11/2009
Previously drove 2000 and 2002 Impreza hatchbacks. This one is by far the quietest and smoothest driving. Gas mileage about same as 2002 2.5l. Really like the window door frames. Hate limited visibility of sloping back of car and temporary roof rack mounting kit. Standard equipment Bridgestone Potenza tires ride well. Added sheepskin seat covers make front seats comfortable. Lost a couple of wheel well plastic screws holding front fender - sloppy construction. 5-speed gear box smoother than past models, accelerates nicely. Less cargo space than past Impreza models. Best looking Impreza so far and dead ringer as little sister to Lexus 300 SUV.
