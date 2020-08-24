Used 2009 Subaru Impreza for Sale Near Me
- 130,000 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$5,500$2,154 Below Market
Rochester Imports - Webster / New York
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Subaru Impreza Outback Sport with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF1GH63629H805299
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 150,824 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$2,944$3,076 Below Market
Apple Used Autos - Shakopee / Minnesota
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Subaru Impreza 2.5i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF1GE61699H515833
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 137,415 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$5,995$1,382 Below Market
Auto Wholesalers of Hooksett - Hooksett / New Hampshire
Affordable Subarus, with their great AWD system and reputation for long lives, DO NOT last long on our lot. So move fast on this one! Hatchback, lot of room, all power options, this well equipped. This is one of our reduced price, “AS-IS & As Shown vehicles (no warranty or inspection sticker, no temp plate). Ask about our easy, no credit check, in house financing. All trades welcome! This was driven daily when traded. But move fast - this will be gone soon.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Subaru Impreza Outback Sport with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF1GH63629H822572
Stock: 40542
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 84,676 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$7,599$1,061 Below Market
Ramsey Corp - West Milford / New Jersey
RAMSEY CORP IS HOME OF AUTO LOAN SPECIALIST ! THIS VEHICLE COMES WITH A FREE 3 MONTH WARRANTY EXTENDED WARRANTIES AVAILABLE. FAMILY OWNED, NO COMMISSION SALES, NATIONWIDE SHIPPING RATES Leather / Heated Seating Rear Parking Camera Xenon Headlamps 2009 SUBARU IMPREZA OUTBACK SPORT JF1GH63649H812190 WAGON 4 DR 2.5L H4 F SOHC 16V ALL WHEEL DRIVE The Subaru Impreza WRX is a great example of a sports car designed for the real world. It s quick, fun and practical. It ll carry groceries and your friends, and it won t attract the attention of every law enforcement officer out there, provided you drive like an adult. Sporty cars are often a compromise because their size or shape require you to leave something or someone behind, or they re so stiffly sprung to give you good cornering that they re downright painful to drive on slightly imperfect roads. Then there are the dreaded sporty cars that only look the part, but in reality are nothing more than normal, practical cars with some fancy body pieces. That s not the case with the WRX. What it offers is true sports performance plus real world practicality. The WRX doesn t perform both roles perfectly, but if you re looking for something that s really fun to drive and doesn t make you give up everything in your life or drive only butter-smooth roads, this could be the car for you. Going, Stopping Turning Does this thing ever go . The Impreza WRX isn t the most powerful car I ve driven, but it s less about the pure amount of power the engine produces and more about the way it uses it. The WRX s turbocharged, 2.5-liter, horizontally opposed four-cylinder engine makes 265 horsepower and 244 pounds-feet of torque running on required premium gas. It s connected to a five-speed manual transmission the regular Impreza offers an optional automatic transmission, but the WRX doesn t. The key here is the turbocharged bit. What that means is that when you accelerate, you start moving, then whoosh! The turbo kicks in and you start moving. You ll be pushed firmly back into your seat, then it ll be time to shift and boom! More boost, more power and more getting pushed back into your seat. Time to shift again, and blam! Before you know it, you re in 5th gear. The waiting and whooshing is technically called turbo lag, because there s not a lot of torque below 3,000 rpm. I enjoyed it in this case it s what gives you a moment s anticipation before the WRX accelerates like mad. Still, one person s addictive acceleration is another person s annoying turbo lag. You ve been warned. The flipside to the turbo is that if you want to drive like an adult and just cruise everywhere, you can do that. Just go easy on the throttle, shift early and, presto, you re coasting down the road to the grocery store like everybody else nothing to see here, officer. It also delivers a respectable 18/25 mpg city/highway, according to EPA estimates. Stopping, too, is a treat. The braking response is predictable and offers confidence-inspiring stopping power. There s no sense of, Is it me, or are we not stopping as quickly as we should? The steering requires a bit of effort when turning in parking lots, but that lightens up once you get above, say, 15 mph. After that, all you notice is that when you turn the wheel, the car responds immediately. There was no play or sloppiness, and that s a welcome thing. Thanks to the all-wheel drive, you can feel all four wheels grabbing the road and pulling you through turns like claws into the asphalt. Now, the important thing to remember in all of the above is that I drove the Impreza WRX in the real world, not on a track, but I was still looking for any excuse to drive it, just for the heck of it. That doesn t always happen with the cars I test. Real-World Flaws As much as I enjoyed the car s real-world performance, there are real-world caveats, too. The Impreza WRX has very supportive but not constraining seats, but they re manually adjustable, so if you have to share this car you might miss the convenience of a memory seat feature. It s not a big deal to me, but it might be to you. Speaking of seats, if you re on the taller side, backseat room is very, very tight. I had the driver s seat nearly all the way back to drive, and I couldn t sit comfortably in the backseat with it that way. Visibility is largely OK, but with one glaring flaw: Despite the fact that there s a cutout in the rear roof pillar, eliminating a potential blind spot, the rear spoiler interferes with your view. When I first looked in the rearview mirror, I thought someone had opened the trunk. Maybe it s the sort of thing you get used to? After my week with the car, though, I still did not like that spoiler. The trunk is odd, too. There s a flat section in front, but then it slants upward toward the front of the car, marginally impinging on your space. Also, the trunklid itself has the old-school hinges that come down into the cargo area. If you re the sort who likes to fill your trunk to the brim, you will have to account for that. Or you could spend an additional $500 for the hatchback version of the WRX and avoid the whole trunk issue altogether. Some final issues let s call them quirks with the WRX include the interaction of the clutch, tall gearing and turbo lag. For one thing, this car is easier to stall than most manuals, as other drivers also noticed. Because of the turbo, it doesn t make a lot of power at low revs, and 1st gear is relatively high. This means you have to slip the clutch more than you would in many cars (which can lend the clutch a heavy feel and increase driver fatigue in stop-and-go traffic). A six-speed transmission could provide a shorter 1st gear and easier launches. Real-World Attributes As I ve said, this is a very comfortable car. One passenger even remarked as much unprompted. It s not just the seats, either I never winced when going over bumps on Chicago s horrible roads, and expansion joints on the interstate didn t bash my spine. I was, however, able to sense when the pavement changed, through the steering wheel. I don t know how Subaru managed to make the WRX provide feedback to the driver, offer sporty handling and still provide a smooth ride, but I m glad it did. In the same vein, Subaru managed to build a car that lets you hear the sounds you want while isolating you from the sounds you don t. If you find yourself sitting next to a heavy-duty diesel clattering away while you wait for the light to turn green, roll up the window and the noise vanishes. Accelerate away from the light with the window up, and you hear the driveline and turbo whine, accompanied by an acceptable bit of noise from the engine. It s even better on the highway: Cruise along in 5th, or especially 4th gear, and you can hear not only the driveline, but also a mix of muted road noise, engine growl and whine from the turbo. Trust me, that s a good thing. You owe it to yourself to go for a long drive with the radio off to appreciate it. Safety The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety rates regular Impreza models Good (the highest score) in both its frontal and side-impact crash tests. The Impreza WRX comes with standard antilock brakes, an electronic stability system and side-impact and side curtain airbags. See the full list of safety features here . WRX in the Market Our test model was a Premium trim, which is a step above the base model, and it stickered at $28,835 (including options and $695 for delivery). Turbocharged versions of the WRX have a history of average reliability, slightly below non-turbo Imprezas, which are above average. (Here s how the WRX Premium sedan compares to a regular Impreza , and how this year s model compares to last year s .) When you factor in its all-wheel drive, the Impreza WRX sits in a pretty rare spot in the market only the Mitsubishi Lancer Ralliart has roughly the same price and performance. The key difference to me is the WRX s all-wheel drive. It makes the Impreza WRX handle so differently, behave so well, that none of the many sporty front- or rear-wheel-drive sedans out there can compare. Yes, there are other sporty all-wheel-drive cars, like the BMW 3 Series, but their price disqualifies them for many buyers. Many of the cars I like, I have to qualify: It s an all right car for a small hatchback, or, If you like minivans, it s OK. This is one where I can just say it s a good, fun car period.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Subaru Impreza Outback Sport with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF1GH63649H812190
Stock: 12036G
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-28-2020
- 76,876 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$8,250$1,606 Below Market
B&B Automotive of Quakertown - Quakertown / Pennsylvania
VERY CLEAN VEHICLE - DRIVES LIKE NEW - NEW PADS & ROTORS FRONT &REAR - NEW FRONT SWAY BAR LINKS - TWO NEW LOWER CONTROL ARMS - NEW OILCHANGE -AWD - GOOD TIRES - CLEAN CARFAX - All of Our Vehicles Go Through a 99 Point Inspection and Safety Inspection By Our Service Department - We Work With All Major Banks and Credit Union, Bad Credit / No Credit We Work With All Credit Situations -Call 267-680-1777 or text us 267-766-9463 or stop by Trend Auto Trader in Quakertown Pa, everything we do revolves around you and providing best car buying experience. Once you've chosen your next car, our team of financing experts are trained to sort through various auto loans in order to help you find the right one for your needs. We also work with all Credit Unions in the local area. We are proud to serve the Bucks County, Philadelphia, Montgomery County areas with Sales, Service and financing options. 1455 S West Blvd Quakertown Pa 18951. Right off route 30
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Subaru Impreza Outback Sport with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF1GH63649H802906
Stock: 802906
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 112,160 miles
$4,900$2,254 Below Market
Park Auto Group Pre-Owned - Akron / Ohio
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Subaru Impreza 2.5i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF1GE61669H519208
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 109,429 milesTitle issue, 5 Owners, Rental Use
$5,495
Original Owners Autos - Eden Prairie / Minnesota
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Subaru Impreza Outback Sport with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF1GH63619H826774
Stock: 3024
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 158,321 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Lease
$5,945$650 Below Market
Chuck Nicholson - Millersburg / Ohio
Recent Arrival! Steel Silver Metallic 2009 Subaru Impreza Outback Sport AWD 2.5L SOHC 20/26 City/Highway MPG Come see our massive selection of New and Pre-Owned Trucks! Hundreds of vehicles on the lot! For 70 years and three generations, we here at Chuck Nicholsons strive to treat our customers like family by giving you the best buying experience possible, and by paying you top dollar for your trade! Find us two miles east of Millersburg on State Route 39! Chuck Nicholsons --- Big City Selections, Small Town Touch.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Subaru Impreza Outback Sport with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF1GH63669H822025
Stock: B20230B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- 84,068 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,900$341 Below Market
Apple Subaru - York / Pennsylvania
Available at Apple-Subaru. Call to schedule a test drive today! (717) 854-1800 . CARFAX One-Owner. One Owner, Non-Smoker, Accident Free, AWD, Local Trade, Carfax Certified, Bluetooth, Impreza 2.5i, Spark Silver Metallic.Spark Silver Metallic 4D Sedan 2009 Subaru Impreza 2.5i 20/26 City/Highway MPGWhen you buy an Apple Pre-Owned vehicle you not only get the apple reputation but the piece of mind 30 day / 1,000 mile Powertrain protection.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Subaru Impreza 2.5i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF1GE61689H515452
Stock: S200973A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 139,290 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$11,500$506 Below Market
Lithia Chevrolet of Redding - Redding / California
W/Premium Pkg trim, WR Blue Mica exterior. Moonroof, Heated Seats, iPod/MP3 Input, Multi-CD Changer, Premium Sound System, Aluminum Wheels, Turbo Charged, All Wheel Drive. SEE MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Sunroof, All Wheel Drive, Heated Driver Seat, Turbocharged, Premium Sound System, iPod/MP3 Input, Multi-CD Changer, Aluminum Wheels, Heated Seats. MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Child Safety Locks, Steering Wheel Controls, Heated Mirrors. VISIT US TODAY: Are you browsing other Mt. Shasta or Red Bluff Chevrolet dealerships? Don't buy until you visit Lithia Chevrolet of Redding. Our inventory includes the popular Chevy Cruze, the versatile Chevy Suburban and the powerful Chevy Silverado pickup truck. Browse our entire inventory of cars, trucks and SUVs. If you find one that you like, schedule a test drive at Lithia Chevrolet of Redding today! Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Subaru Impreza WRX with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF1GE76619G503065
Stock: 9G503065
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- 113,420 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$5,580$579 Below Market
Tooele Chevrolet Buick - Tooele / Utah
7 DAY MONEY BACK GUARANTEE / 30 DAY EXCHANGE on eligible pre-owned vehicles. One Low Upfront Price... no haggle, no hassle! 2009 Subaru Impreza 2.5i, 4D Sedan, 2.5L SOHC, 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, AWD, Newport Blue Pearl, Ivory Cloth, Power moonroof. 20/26 City/Highway MPG Tooele Motor Company - A New Company, A New Philosophy OUR 7 BRAND PROMISES: - One Low Price, Plain & Simple Always - Relaxed Shopping Experience - Financial Solutions for Today and Your Future - Real Cash Value for your Trade - The Right Vehicles at the Right Time - You Cant Buy the Wrong Vehicle - Dependable Service to Meet Your Needs Non-Commissioned Professional Sales Staff, so you can expect a no-pressure, relaxed car buying experience from start to finish. Actual price may differ for various reasons, including but not limited to, manufacturer eligibility requirements, manufacturer rebates, special limited time offers, and dealer incentives. Listed price for the vehicle does not include government fees, taxes, $297.50 document fee, title and licensing fees. All prices, specifications and are availability subject to change. Although every reasonable effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information contained on our website, absolute accuracy cannot be guaranteed. All vehicles are subject to prior sale. Not responsible for typographical errors. Always contact dealer for most current information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Subaru Impreza 2.5i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF1GE60649H508161
Stock: C1374B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-01-2020
- 134,731 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$6,000
Summit Ford - Silverthorne / Colorado
Look at this 2009 Subaru Impreza Sedan i w/Premium Pkg. Its Automatic transmission and Gas Flat 4-Cyl 2.5L/150 engine will keep you going. This Subaru Impreza Sedan has the following options: SATIN WHITE PEARL, IVORY, Vehicle Dynamics Control (VDC), Variable intermittent windshield wipers w/washers, Tricot cloth upholstery, Tilt steering column, Subaru Advanced Frontal Airbag System -inc: driver & front passenger airbags, Sport design front bucket seats w/active head restraints, Side curtain airbags, and Security system. Stop by and visit us at Summit Ford Inc., 200 Buffalo Mountain Drive, Silverthorne, CO 80498.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Subaru Impreza 2.5i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF1GE60649H521086
Stock: P3588B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 176,410 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Lease
$4,450
Tim's Truck Capital - Epsom / New Hampshire
** WHOLESALE SPECIAL ** Check out this Great Deal at " AS - IS " Wholesale Pricing!! We need to make room and for a Select Time, Limited Amounts of our Inventory has been Reduced to " AS - IS Wholesale Pricing. These Deals Won't Last Long, so Stop by Mon-Fri 8 to 8 / Sat 8 to 6, However we are Closed on Sundays.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Subaru Impreza 2.5i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF1GH60639H801931
Stock: ZC1348B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-03-2020
- 75,544 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,930
AutoNation Chrysler Jeep West - Golden / Colorado
All Wheel Drive Ivory Obsidian Black Pearl This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This 2009 Subaru Impreza Sedan i is proudly offered by AutoNation Chrysler Jeep West This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. Enjoy the grip and control of AWD performance in this nicely equipped Subaru Impreza Sedan i. A Subaru with as few miles as this one is a rare find. This Impreza Sedan i was gently driven and it shows. More information about the 2009 Subaru Impreza Sedan: The 2009 Subaru Impreza continues to stand out from the rest of the small-car crowd because it offers road-oriented all-wheel drive across the line, while the interior is more sophisticated and the ride is smoother. The WRX still ranks as one of the best performance bargains on the market, and the 305-hp STi is a giant killer that still offers plenty of room for the family. Interesting features of this model are Standard all-wheel drive, roomy interior, comfortable ride, and rally-bred performance All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Subaru Impreza 2.5i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF1GE616X9H520426
Stock: 9H520426
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$6,250
Parkway Auto Center - Deer Park / Washington
For sale today we have a 2009 Subaru Impreza AWD with the 2.5L 4cyl engine PW/PL A/C cloth interior
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Subaru Impreza 2.5i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF1GE61689H506928
Stock: 25170
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 101,285 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$11,988
First Team Subaru Norfolk - Norfolk / Virginia
: Enjoy Your Ride Forever with First Team Forever. Oil & Filter Changes FOREVER, State Inspections FOREVER, Parts & Service Guaranteed FOREVER, Towing Assistance FOREVER! Clean. Impreza WRX trim, Spark Silver Metallic exterior and Carbon Black interior. REDUCED FROM $15,000! iPod/MP3 Input, CD Player, Satellite Radio, Alloy Wheels, All Wheel Drive, Non-Smoker vehicle, JUST TRADED. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: iPod/MP3 Input, Aluminum Wheels Subaru Impreza WRX with Spark Silver Metallic exterior and Carbon Black interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 265 HP at 6000 RPM*. PRICED TO MOVE: Was $15,000. Pricing analysis performed on 8/24/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Subaru Impreza WRX with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF1GE766X9G501198
Stock: N20777B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-18-2020
- 117,498 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$9,999
LV Cars East - Las Vegas / Nevada
All prices shown are cash prices do not include doc fee recon fee state taxes and bank fees ( if applicable ) All vehicles are sold as is- warranty options are available at additional cost. All sales are final- no refunds or exchanges.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Subaru Impreza Outback Sport with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF1GH636X9H825493
Stock: LVCE825493
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 99,420 miles
$9,599
CarMax Kearny Mesa - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - San Diego / California
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in CA, and excludes government fees and taxes, any finance charges, $85 CarMax document processing charge (not required by law), any electronic filing charge, and any emission testing charge. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Subaru Impreza 2.5i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF1GE61619H503059
Stock: 19115316
Certified Pre-Owned: No
