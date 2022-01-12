  1. Home
2023 Subaru Forester

Release Date: Late 2022
Estimated Price: $26,000
What to expect
  • We don't expect any significant changes for 2023
  • Part of the fifth Forester generation introduced for 2019
Contact your local dealers about upcoming availability and pricing details.
  • 9 Colors
  • 6 Trims
