2020 BMW 4 Series

BMW 4 Series 440i Coupe Exterior. Options Shown.
7.9/10 Expert Rating
2020 BMW 4 Series
MSRP Range: $44,950 - $53,350

MSRP$46,950
Edmunds suggests you pay$51,381
2020 BMW 4 Series Review

by the Edmunds Experts
  • Pros
  • Cons
  • What's new
  • Strong performance from available six-cylinder engine
  • Balances stable handling with a comfortable ride quality
  • Interior is upscale and has easy-to-use controls

BMW practically invented the modern category of sport coupe decades ago when it introduced the 2002, followed by the two-door 3 Series. Its reputation for world-class examples of the genus, specifically the blistering high-performance M4, is hard-earned and it's led the pack ever since.

BMW redesigned the two-door 3 Series (coupe and convertible) several years ago and rechristened it the 4 Series to distinguish it from the sedan. Successive models have dulled the edge of its predecessors in the pursuit of broader appeal, but the 2020 BMW 4 Series is still a bit of a chameleon. It's more civilized than a true sports car — no cramped interior or bone-jarring highway ride here — yet sportier than your average family car. One of our editors said it best in his test notes: "The 4 Series favors maturity over exuberance."

For 2020, the 4 Series gets minor cosmetic updates and some new driver aids as standard equipment. While useful, these minor details don't give the 4 Series any particular edge. Audi, Mercedes-Benz, and even Chevrolet and Ford now offer compelling coupes. And in a category it once so thoroughly dominated, BMW is no longer an automatic pick.

Notably, we picked the 2020 BMW 4 Series as one of Edmunds' Best Gas Mileage Cars for 2020.

EdmundsEdmunds' Expert Rating
Rated for you by America’s best

Our verdict

7.9 / 10
You shouldn't confuse a luxury coupe, even one such as the BMW 4 Series, with a sports car. But if you can manage expectations and keep the pricey options under control, this BMW offers a satisfying balance of comfort, capability and technology.

How does the 4 Series drive?

8.0
If the mission statement was to create a coupe that's hard to fault, then BMW has done a solid job. The model we tested, the 430i, doesn't make heaps of power, and that's reflected in its unremarkable 0-60 mph acceleration sprint of 6.2 seconds. But it still excels on high-speed, flowing roads thanks to quick steering and stable handling. The brakes are also strong and consistent.

The 4 Series prioritizes comfort and composure over speed and pace, so only its lack of outright acceleration and nimbleness can be noted as deficits. Otherwise, the breadth of the 430i's performance makes it a competent, safe and engaging driving partner.

How comfortable is the 4 Series?

8.0
The way the 4 Series takes care of its passengers makes it an excellent choice for covering long distances. The sport seats aren't that sporty, but the 4 Series is nice to drive or ride in for hours at a time. Only the Sport+ drive mode, with its firm suspension settings, seems out of place.

Although the engine note isn't very exciting, it's pleasantly audible thanks to low levels of road and wind noise. What road noise you do hear comes from the run-flat tires. The high-mounted and well-sized vents distribute airflow effectively around the cabin, while rear passengers get their own center console-mounted vents.

How’s the interior?

8.0
BMW set up the 4 Series with driving comfort in mind. We like the wide range of seating adjustments and thoughtful ergonomics. The iDrive media controller, for example, helps declutter the interior of needless buttons. Since the 4 Series is a true coupe, you sit with legs outstretched, but a generously telescoping steering wheel makes it easy to find a comfortable driving position. Thanks to a full-size rear window and unobtrusive roof pillars, outward visibility is quite good.

A coupe has its drawbacks, though. The doors are long and make tight parking spaces a challenge. The back seat is roomy enough for two adults, but getting in and out requires effort.

How’s the tech?

8.0
Navigation is a standard feature, and additional options such as adaptive LED headlights and blind-spot monitoring are available with the Executive and Convenience packages. Several stand-alone features are also available, including a subscription to Apple CarPlay. Android users are still out of luck.

How’s the storage?

7.5
No one buys a coupe with practicality in mind, but the 430i has a fairly sizable trunk. It's limited only by a shallow trunk opening that hinders loading larger objects. The 40/20/40-split folding rear seats help enable some cargo versatility.

You'll find room for only the essentials in the cabin. Ahead of the shift lever are two cupholders as well as a small rubber-lined tray for storing a phone or two. There's also a dedicated phone space in the center console if you want to keep your phone out of sight. Car seat anchors for child seats are easy to see and access, but placing a car seat back there requires some gymnastics.

How economical is the 4 Series?

8.5
The 4 Series has the ability to be frugal if driven with some restraint. Over our 115-mile evaluation loop, we saw nearly 31 mpg from our test 430i model, and many other fill-ups were well above 21 mpg. Those are solid real-world numbers for anything in the class.

Is the 4 Series a good value?

8.0
The 4 Series was designed to go head to head with its German rivals. And it does just that, at least where the wallet is concerned. Adding a lot of options can bring up the price to an uncomfortable level, but you can see where some of the money goes. Interior fit and finish is excellent, with the exception of hard plastic where knees rest against the center console. And there's high-quality leather on the seats and steering wheel. Warranty coverage is on par with rivals.

Wildcard

8.0
It's hard to disassociate the coupe body style from that of a sports car, but doing so helps you get the most out of this BMW. It's better to think of the 4 Series less as a sports car and more as a competent and comfortable entry-level luxury coupe. The sleek styling, especially when you've added the aggressive M Sport front fascia, is a little misleading. While it's attractive, it doesn't quite fit the character of the car.

Which 4 Series does Edmunds recommend?

The 440i's six-cylinder power is intoxicating, but the 430i should hit the sweet spot for most buyers. Its turbo four-cylinder is a strong performer, and the money you save can go toward desirable options, such as an adaptive suspension, heated seats, wireless phone charging, or a variety of driver aids.

BMW 4 Series models

The 2020 BMW 4 Series Coupe comes in two trims — 430i or 440i that differ mostly by engine type. The 430i is equipped with a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (248 horsepower and 258 lb-ft of torque), while the 440i uses a turbocharged 3.0-liter six-cylinder engine (326 hp and 332 lb-ft).

Each engine pairs with an eight-speed automatic transmission and rear-wheel drive, though a six-speed manual is a no-cost option. BMW's xDrive all-wheel-drive system is also offered as an option. The high-performance M4 and coupe-esque four-door Gran Coupe are reviewed separately.

The 430i is well-equipped with features such as LED headlights, a sunroof, simulated leather upholstery, power-adjustable front seats, a navigation system, an 8.8-inch display, Apple CarPlay (one-year subscription), and a nine-speaker audio system. Standard driver aids include automatic emergency braking, lane departure warning, parking sensors and rear cross-traffic alert.

The 440i is equipped largely the same, but it adds upgraded steering wheel leather and a premium 16-speaker Harman Kardon surround-sound audio system with satellite radio. The latter is optional on the 430i.

Notable options include adaptive headlights, an adaptive sport suspension, performance brakes, premium leather upholstery, heated front seats, a surround-view camera system, and a wireless device charging pad. Additional safety features and driver aids include blind-spot monitoring and adaptive cruise control.

2020 BMW 4 Series pricing

Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2020 BMW 4 Series.

Trending topics in reviews

    Features & Specs

    430i 2dr Coupe features & specs
    430i 2dr Coupe
    2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A
    MSRP$44,950
    MPG 24 city / 34 hwy
    SeatingSeats 4
    Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
    Horsepower248 hp @ 5200 rpm
    430i xDrive 2dr Coupe AWD features & specs
    430i xDrive 2dr Coupe AWD
    2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A
    MSRP$46,950
    MPG 21 city / 31 hwy
    SeatingSeats 4
    Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
    Horsepower248 hp @ 5200 rpm
    440i xDrive 2dr Coupe AWD features & specs
    440i xDrive 2dr Coupe AWD
    3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A
    MSRP$53,350
    MPG 18 city / 28 hwy
    SeatingSeats 4
    Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
    Horsepower320 hp @ 5500 rpm
    440i 2dr Coupe features & specs
    440i 2dr Coupe
    3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A
    MSRP$51,350
    MPG 19 city / 27 hwy
    SeatingSeats 4
    Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
    Horsepower320 hp @ 5500 rpm
    See all 2020 BMW 4 Series features & specs

    Safety

    Our experts’ favorite 4 Series safety features:

    BMW Assist eCall
    Automatically calls for help in the event of a collision and allows passengers to contact roadside assistance with a single button.
    Active Blind-Spot Detection
    Warns if there is a vehicle in or approaching your blind spot with visual alerts or vibration through the steering wheel.
    Forward Collision Warning
    Alerts you if the system detects a possible front collision and automatically applies the brakes if you don't react in time.

    BMW 4 Series vs. the competition

    BMW 4 Series vs. Audi A5

    Audi has long played catchup to BMW's vaunted 3 Series and now 4 Series coupes, but no more. In the last few years, Audi's A5 has measured up and in some ways — notably tech offerings, style and driving engagement — surpassed its German rival. The A5 tends to handle a bit more adroitly than the 4 Series, but it does so at the expense of ride comfort.

    Compare BMW 4 Series & Audi A5 features

    BMW 4 Series vs. Mercedes-Benz C-Class

    One of the granddaddies of rivalries, BMW and Mercedes have staked their claims well with similar kinds of cars. Mercedes has long taken the lead in ride comfort, safety innovation and general luxury refinement, ceding the "sport" end of the segment to BMW. But today's C-Class Coupe is every bit as engaging as the 4 Series, and sometimes more so.

    Compare BMW 4 Series & Mercedes-Benz C-Class features

    BMW 4 Series vs. Lexus RC 300

    Lexus has found an opening among its German competitors by offering a luxury coupe with distinctive styling and loads of standard features at a lower price. Compared to the 4 Series, the RC 300 isn't as sporty. But if you like to travel in comfort and style, the RC 300 (or the related RC 350) is a great pick.

    Compare BMW 4 Series & Lexus RC 300 features
    FAQ

    Is the BMW 4 Series a good car?

    The Edmunds experts tested the 2020 4 Series both on the road and at the track, giving it a 7.9 out of 10. You probably care about BMW 4 Series fuel economy, so it's important to know that the 4 Series gets an EPA-estimated 21 mpg to 27 mpg, depending on the configuration. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a BMW 4 Series. Learn more

    What's new in the 2020 BMW 4 Series?

    According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 BMW 4 Series:

    • Minor tweaks to feature availability
    • Part of the first 4 Series generation introduced for 2014
    Learn more

    Is the BMW 4 Series reliable?

    To determine whether the BMW 4 Series is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the 4 Series. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the 4 Series's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

    Is the 2020 BMW 4 Series a good car?

    There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2020 BMW 4 Series is a good car. Edmunds' expert testing team reviewed the 2020 4 Series and gave it a 7.9 out of 10. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2020 4 Series is a good car for you. Learn more

    How much should I pay for a 2020 BMW 4 Series?

    The least-expensive 2020 BMW 4 Series is the 2020 BMW 4 Series 430i 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $44,950.

    Other versions include:

    • 430i 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $44,950
    • 430i xDrive 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $46,950
    • 440i xDrive 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $53,350
    • 440i 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $51,350
    Learn more

    What are the different models of BMW 4 Series?

    If you're interested in the BMW 4 Series, the next question is, which 4 Series model is right for you? 4 Series variants include 430i 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), 430i xDrive 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), 440i xDrive 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A), and 440i 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A). For a full list of 4 Series models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

    More about the 2020 BMW 4 Series

    2020 BMW 4 Series Overview

    The 2020 BMW 4 Series is offered in the following submodels: 4 Series Coupe, 4 Series Convertible. Available styles include 430i 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), 430i 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), 440i 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A), 430i xDrive 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), 430i xDrive 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), 440i xDrive 2dr Convertible AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A), 440i xDrive 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A), and 440i 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A).

    What do people think of the 2020 BMW 4 Series?

    Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 BMW 4 Series and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 4 Series.

    Edmunds Expert Reviews

    Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2020 BMW 4 Series and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2020 4 Series featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

    Our Review Process

    This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

    We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

    What's a good price for a New 2020 BMW 4 Series?

    2020 BMW 4 Series 440i xDrive 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)

    The 2020 BMW 4 Series 440i xDrive 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $55,385. The average price paid for a new 2020 BMW 4 Series 440i xDrive 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) is trending $3,748 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

    Edmunds members save an average of $3,748 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $51,637.

    The average savings for the 2020 BMW 4 Series 440i xDrive 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) is 6.8% below the MSRP.

    Available Inventory:

    We are showing 1 2020 BMW 4 Series 440i xDrive 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

    2020 BMW 4 Series 430i xDrive 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)

    The 2020 BMW 4 Series 430i xDrive 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $53,760. The average price paid for a new 2020 BMW 4 Series 430i xDrive 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) is trending $2,936 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

    Edmunds members save an average of $2,936 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $50,824.

    The average savings for the 2020 BMW 4 Series 430i xDrive 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) is 5.5% below the MSRP.

    Available Inventory:

    We are showing 6 2020 BMW 4 Series 430i xDrive 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

    Which 2020 BMW 4 Serieses are available in my area?

    Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2020 BMW 4 Series for sale near. There are currently 11 new 2020 4 Serieses listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $52,660 and mileage as low as 1 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2020 BMW 4 Series.

    Can't find a new 2020 BMW 4 Seriess you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

    Find a new BMW 4 Series for sale - 9 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $21,567.

    Find a new BMW for sale - 4 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $19,538.

    Why trust Edmunds?

    Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.

    Should I lease or buy a 2020 BMW 4 Series?

    Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

