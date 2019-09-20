2020 BMW 4 Series
2020 BMW 4 Series MSRP Range: $44,950 - $53,350
2020 BMW 4 Series Review
- Strong performance from available six-cylinder engine
- Balances stable handling with a comfortable ride quality
- Interior is upscale and has easy-to-use controls
BMW practically invented the modern category of sport coupe decades ago when it introduced the 2002, followed by the two-door 3 Series. Its reputation for world-class examples of the genus, specifically the blistering high-performance M4, is hard-earned and it's led the pack ever since.
You shouldn't confuse a luxury coupe, even one such as the BMW 4 Series, with a sports car. But if you can manage expectations and keep the pricey options under control, this BMW offers a satisfying balance of comfort, capability and technology.
If the mission statement was to create a coupe that's hard to fault, then BMW has done a solid job. The model we tested, the 430i, doesn't make heaps of power, and that's reflected in its unremarkable 0-60 mph acceleration sprint of 6.2 seconds. But it still excels on high-speed, flowing roads thanks to quick steering and stable handling. The brakes are also strong and consistent.
The 4 Series prioritizes comfort and composure over speed and pace, so only its lack of outright acceleration and nimbleness can be noted as deficits. Otherwise, the breadth of the 430i's performance makes it a competent, safe and engaging driving partner.
The way the 4 Series takes care of its passengers makes it an excellent choice for covering long distances. The sport seats aren't that sporty, but the 4 Series is nice to drive or ride in for hours at a time. Only the Sport+ drive mode, with its firm suspension settings, seems out of place.
Although the engine note isn't very exciting, it's pleasantly audible thanks to low levels of road and wind noise. What road noise you do hear comes from the run-flat tires. The high-mounted and well-sized vents distribute airflow effectively around the cabin, while rear passengers get their own center console-mounted vents.
BMW set up the 4 Series with driving comfort in mind. We like the wide range of seating adjustments and thoughtful ergonomics. The iDrive media controller, for example, helps declutter the interior of needless buttons. Since the 4 Series is a true coupe, you sit with legs outstretched, but a generously telescoping steering wheel makes it easy to find a comfortable driving position. Thanks to a full-size rear window and unobtrusive roof pillars, outward visibility is quite good.
A coupe has its drawbacks, though. The doors are long and make tight parking spaces a challenge. The back seat is roomy enough for two adults, but getting in and out requires effort.
Navigation is a standard feature, and additional options such as adaptive LED headlights and blind-spot monitoring are available with the Executive and Convenience packages. Several stand-alone features are also available, including a subscription to Apple CarPlay. Android users are still out of luck.
No one buys a coupe with practicality in mind, but the 430i has a fairly sizable trunk. It's limited only by a shallow trunk opening that hinders loading larger objects. The 40/20/40-split folding rear seats help enable some cargo versatility.
You'll find room for only the essentials in the cabin. Ahead of the shift lever are two cupholders as well as a small rubber-lined tray for storing a phone or two. There's also a dedicated phone space in the center console if you want to keep your phone out of sight. Car seat anchors for child seats are easy to see and access, but placing a car seat back there requires some gymnastics.
The 4 Series has the ability to be frugal if driven with some restraint. Over our 115-mile evaluation loop, we saw nearly 31 mpg from our test 430i model, and many other fill-ups were well above 21 mpg. Those are solid real-world numbers for anything in the class.
The 4 Series was designed to go head to head with its German rivals. And it does just that, at least where the wallet is concerned. Adding a lot of options can bring up the price to an uncomfortable level, but you can see where some of the money goes. Interior fit and finish is excellent, with the exception of hard plastic where knees rest against the center console. And there's high-quality leather on the seats and steering wheel. Warranty coverage is on par with rivals.
It's hard to disassociate the coupe body style from that of a sports car, but doing so helps you get the most out of this BMW. It's better to think of the 4 Series less as a sports car and more as a competent and comfortable entry-level luxury coupe. The sleek styling, especially when you've added the aggressive M Sport front fascia, is a little misleading. While it's attractive, it doesn't quite fit the character of the car.
BMW 4 Series models
The 2020 BMW 4 Series Coupe comes in two trims — 430i or 440i — that differ mostly by engine type. The 430i is equipped with a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (248 horsepower and 258 lb-ft of torque), while the 440i uses a turbocharged 3.0-liter six-cylinder engine (326 hp and 332 lb-ft).
|430i 2dr Coupe
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$44,950
|MPG
|24 city / 34 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 4
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|248 hp @ 5200 rpm
|430i xDrive 2dr Coupe AWD
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$46,950
|MPG
|21 city / 31 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 4
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|248 hp @ 5200 rpm
|440i xDrive 2dr Coupe AWD
3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$53,350
|MPG
|18 city / 28 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 4
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|320 hp @ 5500 rpm
|440i 2dr Coupe
3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$51,350
|MPG
|19 city / 27 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 4
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|320 hp @ 5500 rpm
Our experts' favorite 4 Series safety features:
- BMW Assist eCall
- Automatically calls for help in the event of a collision and allows passengers to contact roadside assistance with a single button.
- Active Blind-Spot Detection
- Warns if there is a vehicle in or approaching your blind spot with visual alerts or vibration through the steering wheel.
- Forward Collision Warning
- Alerts you if the system detects a possible front collision and automatically applies the brakes if you don't react in time.
BMW 4 Series vs. the competition
BMW 4 Series vs. Audi A5
Audi has long played catchup to BMW's vaunted 3 Series and now 4 Series coupes, but no more. In the last few years, Audi's A5 has measured up and in some ways — notably tech offerings, style and driving engagement — surpassed its German rival. The A5 tends to handle a bit more adroitly than the 4 Series, but it does so at the expense of ride comfort.
BMW 4 Series vs. Mercedes-Benz C-Class
One of the granddaddies of rivalries, BMW and Mercedes have staked their claims well with similar kinds of cars. Mercedes has long taken the lead in ride comfort, safety innovation and general luxury refinement, ceding the "sport" end of the segment to BMW. But today's C-Class Coupe is every bit as engaging as the 4 Series, and sometimes more so.
BMW 4 Series vs. Lexus RC 300
Lexus has found an opening among its German competitors by offering a luxury coupe with distinctive styling and loads of standard features at a lower price. Compared to the 4 Series, the RC 300 isn't as sporty. But if you like to travel in comfort and style, the RC 300 (or the related RC 350) is a great pick.
More about the 2020 BMW 4 Series
2020 BMW 4 Series 440i xDrive 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
The 2020 BMW 4 Series 440i xDrive 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $55,385. The average price paid for a new 2020 BMW 4 Series 440i xDrive 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) is trending $3,748 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $3,748 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $51,637.
The average savings for the 2020 BMW 4 Series 440i xDrive 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) is 6.8% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 1 2020 BMW 4 Series 440i xDrive 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 BMW 4 Series 430i xDrive 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
The 2020 BMW 4 Series 430i xDrive 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $53,760. The average price paid for a new 2020 BMW 4 Series 430i xDrive 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) is trending $2,936 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $2,936 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $50,824.
The average savings for the 2020 BMW 4 Series 430i xDrive 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) is 5.5% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 6 2020 BMW 4 Series 430i xDrive 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
