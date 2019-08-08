2020 Subaru Ascent
What’s new
- Adds a standard rear-seat reminder alert system
- Adds power-folding side mirrors
- Part of the first Ascent generation introduced for 2019
Pros & Cons
- Substantial list of standard and optional driving aids
- High-quality interior materials
- Generous ground clearance and standard all-wheel drive
- Easy-to-use infotainment system
- Accelerator pedal is too touchy
- Invasive engine and tire noise
- Not much second-row shoulder room, and third row is tight
- Rolling over bumps at higher speeds sends vibrations through the cabin
2020 Subaru Ascent Review
Subaru's Ascent made quite a splash when it came to market last year. It managed to combine all the personality and quirks Subaru owners love with the newfound practicality of three-row seating. Available in a seven- or eight-passenger configuration, the Ascent can also hold up to 86.5 cubic feet of cargo when you fold down its second- and third-row seats. Or if getting out in nature is your thing, the Ascent obliges with standard all-wheel drive and 8.7 inches of ground clearance.
Powering the Ascent is a turbocharged 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine that makes it both quick and able to tow up to 5,000 pounds when properly equipped. All that power is sent to the ground through a continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT). And as a bonus, the big, boxy Subaru still manages to get a 23 mpg combined rating from the EPA.
But the Ascent has some downsides, mainly the elevated noise levels. It comes from the tires as well as a somewhat pervasive droning engine noise you hear when pulling up longer grades or accelerating briskly. Also, the third-row seat isn't as roomy as the third rows in some rival crossover SUVs. But if adventures with friends or family takes a prominent place in your life, the 2020 Ascent has a lot to offer and holds its own in a very competitive segment.
Our verdict7.6 / 10
How does it drive?7.5
The Ascent has standard all-wheel drive and includes software-controlled traction and hill descent control. Combine those features with its 8.7 inches of ground clearance, and you've got an effective combination for taking on snow and dirt. The Subaru really is a four-season SUV.
How comfortable is it?7.5
On the downside, driving over cracks and seams in the pavement sends a lot of tire noise and vibration into the cabin. There's also the issue of engine noise, which can grow from a muted hum to a loud groan as the rpm climb to redline. The Ascent doesn't feel floaty, but overall ride comfort falls below the class leaders.
How’s the interior?7.5
The large windows and door-mounted side mirrors allow excellent side visibility. A high-def rear camera helps supplement an already large rear window. The one downside is the way the hood slopes down, which makes it hard to place the front edges of the bumper.
How’s the tech?8.0
Our test car was equipped with a responsive and easy-to-use touchscreen navigation system. Otherwise, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard and can handle nav needs for those without it. Subaru's EyeSight suite of driver aids is comprehensive and standard on all trim levels. Adaptive cruise control works all the way to a full stop.
How’s the storage?7.5
Most Ascent models provide 5,000 pounds of maximum towing weight. Standard Trailer Stability Assist helps minimize excess trailer sway. Towing requires the addition of an optional trailer hitch assembly that includes a wiring harness, which can be covered by a panel when not in use.
How economical is it?8.0
Is it a good value?8.0
Wildcard7.5
Which Ascent does Edmunds recommend?
Subaru Ascent models
The 2020 Subaru Ascent is available in base, Premium, Limited and Touring trim levels. All use a turbocharged 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine (260 horsepower, 277 lb-ft of torque) paired with a CVT automatic. All-wheel drive comes standard across the lineup as does Subaru's EyeSight driver assist technology, which bundles many of today's current advanced driver safety aids.
Base Ascents come well-equipped with features such as three-zone climate control and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. But this trim level is limited to eight-passenger seating as well as having a tow rating limited to 2,000 pounds.
Move up to the Premium trim and you'll get upgraded interior materials, a larger infotainment touchscreen and 4G LTE Wi-Fi capability. It also offers 20-inch wheels and a seven- or eight-passenger seating configuration as well as option packages that add convenience features such as keyless entry and a power rear liftgate. The tow rating is also increased to 5,000 pounds.
The Limited trim comes with most of the Premium's optional features as standard. You have the option of seating configurations plus an option package that adds a Harman Kardon audio system and a panoramic sunroof. The Touring trim simplifies things even further, coming in fully loaded with all of the Ascent's available features as standard. It's sold in the seven-passenger configuration only.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2020 Subaru Ascent.
Most helpful consumer reviews
I have the Touring Model with as many extras as I could get. I've owned the Mercedes R350 (my favorite car ever) and two xc90s (old model and new). The Ascent compares favorably to all of them when you factor in cost and maintenance. I've never felt safer in a car going faster than 80 MPH. The ride is smooth and quiet (I'm not getting the noise complaints). The only real issue is that the hood vibrates up and down at speed and can be distracting for a few minutes. Subaru could tighten the latch down better. The gas mileage is ok, but I wish it was better; it's still better than the XC90. It's a little sluggish getting up to speed, but I kind of expect that as well. The interior is just as nice as a luxury car and my kids love the USB ports and in-car WiFi. The third row is not for adults, but unless you are driving a Suburban or Expidition that is going to be the case anyway. The car is a bargain at half the price of most luxury brands with many of the same touches. I"m happy I bought it and would buy it again.
This is only a first impression and I will update it after I have owned the Ascent a bit longer but so I am very happy with the 2020 Touring. Folks who complain about the accelerator being too responsive must be lead footed- for me its responsiveness hits a sweet spot and is one of the main reasons I picked the Ascent over its competitors, which I found to be, for lack of better words, lumbering and clunky in their responsiveness. I'm also baffled by reviews that the engine is "loud" or that there is too much noise inside the car. I just called a friend using the hands free setup while driving on the highway and we both we commented how you could hear a pin drop during the call. The Ascent feels like a premium quality car and in particular I love the balance Subaru has struck in building in so many standard safety features without them feeling clunky or obtrusive. I don't have a large enough data set to comment on fuel efficiency. However, based on my experience so far, I can confirm I am thoroughly satisfied with the new 2020 Ascent and am happy to give it an emphatic five stars.
A previous reviewer questioned owners who claim the Ascent is noisy, and at 3K mi so do I. Tire noise is annoying over older and coarse concrete pavement on I-5, but other than that mine is quiet until 80 mph. I wouldn’t drive faster than that in a vehicle this big anyway. The new boxer engine’s torque is pretty amazing, especially when stabbing the throttle at 25 mph. Forget paddle shifters; just floor it! My four banger boxer engine also is vibration free — because it’s a boxer design, I’ve read. Boxer engine design also means lower center of gravity, which improves handling. My Ascent’s ride & handling seem very good to excellent for such a tall vehicle. Right now I’m getting 23.5 mpg over 1300 miles; other tankfuls have been as low as 19 mpg. All on cheap 87 octane. Pretty sweet for a torquey turbo engine IMO.
I have driven a lot of different style cars in my time. A minivan, a Suburban, half tons, ambulances, coupes and crossovers, hmmwvs, and MRAPS. I recently purchased a 2020 Ascent Touring. I LOVE this car. With three growing kids a a new (giant) puppy, the two row crossover ('17 Volvo XC60) was no longer cutting it. Is the Ascent as nimble in handling as the Volvo? No. Is it as quick to accelerate? No, but the official 0-60 time of 8 seconds is greatly exaggerated. The thing moves surprisingly well, I would say 0 to 60 in approximately 7 seconds. But that is not really what is important, this car has EXCELLENT mid-range pull. It has all the power and acceleration you need for merging and passing. I love the seats, they are very comfortable. The extending thigh support works wonders for my back (herniated discs). This was a new feature for me and I didn't realize the impact it would have. It is only on the drivers seat though. I love the layout of the dashboard and the infotainment system is intuitive and fast. There are plenty of USB slots for charging and there is lots of storage spaces in the front row. The biggest change for me driving this vehicle was Eyesight. I have never driven a car with adaptive cruise control (which works fantastically). I have never driven a car with lane keep assist (works well). I have never had a car with a front view camera (to assist in parking) or with a camera built in to the rear view mirror (I have not gotten use to this and use the mirror, but it would be very useful if you had cargo or passengers blocking your line of sight). My car insurance dropped 40 dollars a month. The dealership I visited was great, no slimy sales tactics. I was impressed with the professionalism and the personalities of the people working there. I was wary of the CVT issues that I have seen from the 2019 model. I asked and they told me it was a software issue and it has been resolved since. Spending this much money on a vehicle loaded with electronics... I bought peace of mind by purchasing an extended warranty. I suppose you can put my lack of trust in the transmission as a negative. The engine noise was weird getting used to but it doesn't even register in my mind anymore. People have complained about the road noise. I typically drive on the highway from 70 to 75 mph and have not noticed anything louder than any other vehicle I have driven. I test drove the Pilot, the Palisade/Telluride, Highlander, and Durango. This car hit the sweet spot for my needs. Do I wish it had a V6? Sure, but the turbo engine is more than adequate. I will admit I wish I could justify spending the money to drive the 2021 GMC Yukon Denali... but its cost is twice what I paid for this vehicle. As I mentioned, I am in love with this car. I love the way it looks inside and out. I love the storage space and the practicality of the vehicle. I have a boat and the 5,000 pound towing capability will come in hand, but I have not tried that yet. I get compliments all the time, I feel like the value I got for my money is outstanding, and I have peace of mine for 8 years or 80k miles. It's nice to know there is a little bit of off road capability in the vehicle as well should it ever be required. I would absolutely recommend this vehicle.
2020 Subaru Ascent videoKia Telluride vs. Subaru Ascent — 2020 SUV Comparison Test
Kia Telluride vs. Subaru Ascent — 2020 SUV Comparison Test
[MUSIC PLAYING] MARK TAKAHASHI: If you have a growing family, there's a really good chance you're looking at mid-sized three row SUVs. Subaru got back into the segment with this, the Ascent. It's a strong choice in a very competitive class. But it's not our top pick. The Ascent maintains Subaru's tradition of letting outward bound families get off the beaten path. We're here to show you where it shines, as well as where it could use a little improvement against our favorite, the Subaru Ascent. [MUSIC PLAYING] ELANA SCHERR: Oh, man, I thought I was your favorite. MARK TAKAHASHI: On paper, both SUVs are very similar. Both start right at $33,000 and remain comparably priced up to these top trims, that cost about $45 grand before options. The Ascent Grand is estimated at 21 miles per gallon, barely edged out by the Ascent's 22 miles per gallon. Both have a long list of advanced safety features and get similarly high safety scores from NHTSA and IIHS too. ELANA SCHERR: The Ascent has a horsepower advantage, but the Ascent has more torque. So we'll call that basically even. That's confirmed by our test results, where the Ascent was a tenth quicker to 60 miles per hour, but the Ascent crossed the quarter mile 3/10 ahead. If you're concerned about towing, well, that is dead even between them, at 5,000 pounds, when properly equipped. MARK TAKAHASHI: Here at Edmunds, we test over 300 vehicles a year at our private test track, as well as real world evaluations on public roads. As close as these vehicle specs are to each other, you'd expect them to be tied for first place in our rankings. Instead, the Ascent trails in a number of areas, which are best demonstrated with more than graphics. [MUSIC PLAYING] Elana, we spent a lot of time with both vehicles. What do you think of the Ascent? ELANA SCHERR: Well, I am a Subaru fan. I just, I've always liked the brand. I think it has a good vibe, and I can picture the engineers really wanting people to go out in their cars and have fun. The Ascent is a turbo four instead of the more classic six. But it is not slow or underpowered. I would say maybe that it's a little, is unrefined fair? MARK TAKAHASHI: That's a fair statement. ELANA SCHERR: Yeah. In fairness, it's only compared to the Ascent, which is smooth. MARK TAKAHASHI: Agreed, totally. [MUSIC PLAYING] ELANA SCHERR: I kind of liked the Subaru's rugged ride quality, but I know that you, fancy Mark, had some quibbles. MARK TAKAHASHI: I wish there was a little more extension from that steering column, because as it is, I have to slide my seat just a little further forward than I prefer. Then there are the seats themselves. They're oddly cushioned. A little too squishy on top. And oddly, too firm below that. The biggest difference between the two though is noise. You hear a lot more road and engine noise in the Subaru than you do with the Subaru. [ENGINE RACING] ELANA SCHERR: That's what the radio's for, you just turn it up. MARK TAKAHASHI: Fair enough. ELANA SCHERR: I mean, speaking of infotainment. [MUSIC PLAYING] I really liked the dual screen setup in the Ascent. I mean, I like the way that it looked. Usability, on the other hand, it's not great. Controls are all over the place. I mean, there's like controls on the ceiling, and it is not intuitive at all. MARK TAKAHASHI: The Ascent's infotainment gets high marks for its inclusion of Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. We also like that it has plenty of USB ports that are well-placed. The screen resolution is very sharp, and its responses are very quick. Furthermore, the menus are logically laid out and easy to use without ever having to consult a manual. ELANA SCHERR: A bigger complaint might be that compared to the Ascent, the Ascent is a big three-row SUV, but it doesn't have that much space. [MUSIC PLAYING] Like the backseat, the third row, you cannot put adults back there. And really, it's not that comfortable for kids either. It's also a little bit difficult to get those seats up and down. It's like a multi-step process. So again, little stuff that just makes it slightly less useful. MARK TAKAHASHI: The good thing, though, is that the Ascent has 19 cup holders, which Subaru was so proud to tout when they introduced it. Now that seems a little excessive for a vehicle that can only seat eight passengers, but those cup holders are grouped together so you can put much larger objects in them. ELANA SCHERR: Yeah, I did actually think that the Subaru had better small item storage than the Ascent. MARK TAKAHASHI: Yeah, marginally. Now none of these drawbacks for the Subaru are so critical that we consider them deal breakers. Collectively though, they subtract just enough points to drop it down to seventh place in our rankings. ELANA SCHERR: It's kind of a death by 1,000 cuts thing. MARK TAKAHASHI: Yeah, totally agree. ELANA SCHERR: Especially when the Ascent just keeps pulling ahead in rankings, no matter what we compare it to. I mean, some of that is that it has like a longer warranty and more cargo space. Compared to the Ascent, the Ascent has 3.4 cubic feet more cargo room, which is about the size of a medium suitcase or like a Cocker Spaniel, depending on how it is that you measure size. You know which one I would pick. MARK TAKAHASHI: Yes, I do, The suitcase. ELANA SCHERR: And this is subjective, but style-wise, inside and out, the Ascent looks great. The materials look really expensive. And outside, it's just the perfect mix of kind of like elegance and truckiness, so it looks tough, but it also looks fancy. I just took it on a road trip and never in all my years of driving have I ever got a thumbs up from someone on the highway while driving an SUV. It happened twice in the Ascent. At one point, I pulled into a racetrack and the security guard was like, what is it. And he wanted to look at it, and I had to open the windows and let him look inside. And to quote him after he had checked it out, Subaru is stepping it up. MARK TAKAHASHI: Well, it makes perfect sense that the Ascent had a waiting list for shoppers for its first year of production. As close as the performance specs are between the Subaru and the Subaru, the Ascent simply is a better SUV to drive. It gathers speed more smoothly. That standard V6 sounds great doing it too. ELANA SCHERR: Yeah, it is little things, but they all add up to make the Subaru feel really special. And you add that to the fact that it will also do all the day-to-day business things that you need it to do, and you have just a really great vehicle. MARK TAKAHASHI: Agreed. It's abundantly clear that the Subaru Ascent deserves its top spot among SUVs. For the same price as rivals, it exceeds expectations. The Ascent, on the other hand, meets expectations, but it is a big step in the right direction. Even if the Ascent didn't exist, it would still have to contend with the likes of the Honda Pilot, the Hyundai Palisade, the Volkswagen Atlas and the Mazda CX9, all of which got higher Edmunds rankings. ELANA SCHERR: Yeah, this is a busy segment, which makes it that much more impressive that the Ascent came in and went straight to the top. MARK TAKAHASHI: Indeed. Let us know what you think in the comments below. For more information on the Ascent or the Ascent, head on over to edmunds.com. That's edmunds. ELANA SCHERR: Dot com.
Three-row midsize SUV comparison hosted by Mark Takahashi and Elana Scherr. Today Edmunds is comparing the Kia Telluride versus the Subaru Ascent. We'll be looking at Kia Telluride and Subaru Ascent dimensions, cargo space, ground clearance, interior comfort and functionality, drivability, features and more.
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Ascent safety features:
- Reverse Automatic Braking
- Automatically applies the vehicle's brakes if an obstacle is detected while reversing.
- EyeSight Assist Monitor
- Provides a head-up display of EyeSight system warnings and system status data on the windshield.
- Safety Plus Package
- Offers emergency assistance, enhanced roadside assistance and automatic collision notification to first responders, among other services.
NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|17%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Subaru Ascent vs. the competition
Subaru Ascent vs. Honda Pilot
The Pilot is among the vehicles that kicked off the three-row crossover-SUV segment. The latest model stands out with its comfortable ride and roomy interior. It also boasts a powerful V6 engine. When the Honda is equipped with all-wheel drive, it matches the Ascent for towing capacity. Overall, these two are pretty closely matched.
Subaru Ascent vs. Mazda CX-9
Both models are sporty, although the Mazda's edge comes on paved roads and twisting turns, while the Ascent's performance advantage lies in getting off the paved road. And though the CX-9 is actually a bit longer than the Ascent, the Subaru makes better use of its space, coming up with more usable cargo area. The CX-9 also has a rated towing capacity of up to 3,500 pounds, well shy of the Ascent.
Subaru Ascent vs. Chevrolet Traverse
The Traverse is king of the three-row jungle, at least in terms of sheer size. It looks massive because it is, outpacing most of its rivals in overall volume. But the Ascent pulls up a close second where it counts: third-row legroom, cargo space and utility. Like the Pilot, the Traverse offers a stout V6 engine, but it's less fuel-efficient than the Ascent's four-cylinder. And the Traverse is just plain big — and it feels big from behind the wheel.
FAQ
Is the Subaru Ascent a good car?
What's new in the 2020 Subaru Ascent?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 Subaru Ascent:
- Adds a standard rear-seat reminder alert system
- Adds power-folding side mirrors
- Part of the first Ascent generation introduced for 2019
Is the Subaru Ascent reliable?
Is the 2020 Subaru Ascent a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2020 Subaru Ascent?
The least-expensive 2020 Subaru Ascent is the 2020 Subaru Ascent 4dr SUV AWD w/8-Passenger (2.4L 4cyl Turbo CVT). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $31,995.
More about the 2020 Subaru Ascent
2020 Subaru Ascent Overview
The 2020 Subaru Ascent is offered in the following submodels: Ascent SUV. Available styles include Touring 4dr SUV AWD w/7-Passenger (2.4L 4cyl Turbo CVT), Limited 4dr SUV AWD w/7-Passenger Technology Pkg (2.4L 4cyl Turbo CVT), Premium 4dr SUV AWD w/7-Passenger Convenience Pkg (2.4L 4cyl Turbo CVT), Limited 4dr SUV AWD w/8-Passenger Technology Pkg (2.4L 4cyl Turbo CVT), Limited 4dr SUV AWD w/7-Passenger (2.4L 4cyl Turbo CVT), Premium 4dr SUV AWD w/8-Passenger Convenience Pkg (2.4L 4cyl Turbo CVT), Premium 4dr SUV AWD w/7-Passenger Sporty Pkg (2.4L 4cyl Turbo CVT), Limited 4dr SUV AWD w/8-Passenger (2.4L 4cyl Turbo CVT), Premium 4dr SUV AWD w/8-Passenger Sporty Pkg (2.4L 4cyl Turbo CVT), Premium 4dr SUV AWD w/8-Passenger (2.4L 4cyl Turbo CVT), and 4dr SUV AWD w/8-Passenger (2.4L 4cyl Turbo CVT).
What do people think of the 2020 Subaru Ascent?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 Subaru Ascent and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2020 Ascent 4.2 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 Ascent.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2020 Subaru Ascent and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2020 Ascent featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
