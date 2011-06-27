Vehicle overview

The Subaru Impreza has been on the market for 14 years now, but only in the last several has it gained the kind of style and performance that make it such an appealing vehicle. Known for its rally heritage, standard all-wheel drive, versatility and performance, it has been a popular choice for a wide range of buyers since its 2002 redesign. It's suitable for those desiring an affordable all-wheel-drive economy car or, on the opposite side of the spectrum, those wanting a serious four-door performance car.

Packing a turbocharged engine and a sport-tuned suspension, the Impreza WRX can keep pace with many cars costing thousands more. The mighty Subaru WRX STI is even more capable. If the Impreza WRX or STI don't suit your needs, there are other trim levels available, including the Outback Sport, which is a more rugged version for buyers who want extra utility without having to pay for a full-blown Outback.

The current Impreza was last redesigned for the 2002 model year. While this generation is nearing the end of its model cycle, Subaru has been making enough changes through the years to keep the car competitive. One interesting change for the 2007 Impreza is the new STI Limited trim level. By deleting the STI's rear wing and swapping out the gold-painted wheels for more conservative-looking silver ones, Subaru hopes this limited-production model will appeal to older drivers who crave performance in a subtler package.

Even considering the 2007 Subaru Impreza's broad talents, it is still best viewed as an alternative to more mainstream choices. Vehicles like the Honda Civic and Mazda 3 are more up to date, still fun to drive and potentially less expensive. As for the WRX and WRX STI, they're great cars, but we've found the Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution to be a better choice overall. The bottom line is that we're quite fond of the Impreza but suggest shoppers fully consider whether it's truly the best match for their needs.