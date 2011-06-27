  1. Home
2007 Subaru Impreza Review

Pros & Cons

  • Standard all-wheel drive, a variety of sedans and wagons to choose from, powerful turbocharged engines in WRX and WRX STI models, excellent handling, tight construction.
  • Lack of legroom for rear-seat passengers, spartan interior design, slow downshifts from automatic transmission.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Despite its advancing age, the 2007 Subaru Impreza still offers a high degree of versatility and performance, especially in WRX form. As an alternative to more mainstream economy cars or performance coupes, it's an excellent choice.

Vehicle overview

The Subaru Impreza has been on the market for 14 years now, but only in the last several has it gained the kind of style and performance that make it such an appealing vehicle. Known for its rally heritage, standard all-wheel drive, versatility and performance, it has been a popular choice for a wide range of buyers since its 2002 redesign. It's suitable for those desiring an affordable all-wheel-drive economy car or, on the opposite side of the spectrum, those wanting a serious four-door performance car.

Packing a turbocharged engine and a sport-tuned suspension, the Impreza WRX can keep pace with many cars costing thousands more. The mighty Subaru WRX STI is even more capable. If the Impreza WRX or STI don't suit your needs, there are other trim levels available, including the Outback Sport, which is a more rugged version for buyers who want extra utility without having to pay for a full-blown Outback.

The current Impreza was last redesigned for the 2002 model year. While this generation is nearing the end of its model cycle, Subaru has been making enough changes through the years to keep the car competitive. One interesting change for the 2007 Impreza is the new STI Limited trim level. By deleting the STI's rear wing and swapping out the gold-painted wheels for more conservative-looking silver ones, Subaru hopes this limited-production model will appeal to older drivers who crave performance in a subtler package.

Even considering the 2007 Subaru Impreza's broad talents, it is still best viewed as an alternative to more mainstream choices. Vehicles like the Honda Civic and Mazda 3 are more up to date, still fun to drive and potentially less expensive. As for the WRX and WRX STI, they're great cars, but we've found the Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution to be a better choice overall. The bottom line is that we're quite fond of the Impreza but suggest shoppers fully consider whether it's truly the best match for their needs.

2007 Subaru Impreza models

The 2007 Subaru Impreza is available in sedan and wagon body styles and a wide array of trim levels. The 2.5i sedan and wagon have 16-inch alloy wheels; air-conditioning; cruise control; keyless entry; a CD player; a leather-wrapped steering wheel and power windows, locks and mirrors. The Outback Sport wagon adds gray body-side molding and bumper covers, extra cargo-bay tie-downs, heavy-duty suspension tuning and a bit more ground clearance. The Outback Sport Special Edition and the 2.5i Special Edition sedan are upgraded with automatic climate control, a sunroof (sedan only) and a new 240-watt premium audio system with an in-dash six-disc CD changer, an auxiliary input jack and satellite radio capability.

The high-performance Impreza WRX comes in five different versions: regular WRX, WRX TR, WRX Limited, WRX STI and WRX STI Limited. Available in sedan or wagon form, the standard WRX features a turbocharged engine, functional hood scoop, limited-slip rear differential, a sport-tuned suspension, bigger brakes and unique wheels. The WRX TR sedan is a stripped version of the turbo Impreza and deletes such non-necessity items such as side ground effects and foglights. It also gets a lighter, downgraded stereo, no rear-seat cupholders and a manual A/C system. In reality, the WRX TR doesn't feel that stripped down, and with its $24K base price, it's the best value in the Impreza WRX line. At the other end of the spectrum, the WRX Limited sedan and wagon keep all the standard WRX's creature comforts and add leather seats, a moonroof, heated mirrors and seats and a trunk spoiler for the sedan.

Step up to the WRX STI models and things get a lot more serious. These cars feature numerous hardware upgrades like a more powerful turbocharged engine, a driver-controlled center differential, a limited-slip rear differential, heavy-duty Brembo brakes, quick-ratio steering, a performance-tuned suspension, xenon HID headlights and special body enhancements including a large rear wing. The new-for-2007 WRX STI Limited trim foregoes the body enhancements but gains heated leather seats, a moonroof and extra sound-deadening material.

2007 Highlights

The 2007 Subaru Impreza receives a few minor changes. Subaru has revised the content of the Outback Sport Special Edition trim level slightly and introduced a similar Special Edition for the regular Impreza sedan. The high-performance WRX gets a new audio system that now offers MP3/WMA capability and optional satellite radio. Unfortunately, the car's lightweight aluminum front suspension links, introduced last year, have been replaced with more conventional steel pieces. For the WRX STI, there's the new audio system, a revised Torsen-type limited-slip rear differential and a new WRX STI Limited trim level. Other alterations this year include slightly revised engine power ratings and a new, soft-touch steering wheel for all models except the WRX STI.

Performance & mpg

Powering all 2.5i and Impreza Outback Sport models is a 2.5-liter, horizontally opposed four-cylinder engine that makes 173 horsepower. A more powerful engine can be found in the WRX sedan and wagon. This turbocharged 2.5-liter mill (also a flat-4) kicks out an impressive 224 hp and 226 pound-feet of torque. Transmission choices for all of the above models are a five-speed manual or a four-speed automatic, and all-wheel drive is standard on all Imprezas. Note that the standard WRX and WRX TR models only come with a manual gearbox -- if you want an automatic WRX, you'll have to ante up for the Limited.

The Impreza WRX STI uses a modified version of the WRX's 2.5-liter turbocharged flat-4. With this layout comes a unique, muscular growl that announces serious output to the tune of 293 hp and a stout 290 lb-ft of torque. Sending the power to all four wheels is a six-speed manual gearbox, the only transmission available on the STI. Subaru's World Rally Championship racing technology trickles down to the street, as the STI has a driver-controlled center differential (DCCD). Worked by a thumbwheel on the center console, the DCCD allows the pilot to control the power split between the front and rear axles for optimum traction in varied conditions.

Safety

All Subaru Impreza models, including the WRX and WRX STI, have standard four-wheel antilock disc brakes. Side airbags are standard on all models. In government crash testing, the Subaru Impreza earned four stars (out of five) for driver safety in frontal impacts and five stars for front-passenger safety. Five stars were awarded for front-seat side-impact safety. The IIHS gave the Impreza its top rating of "Good" in frontal-offset and side-impact crash testing.

Driving

There's no question that the WRX sedan and wagon are an absolute blast to drive. But even with the standard Impreza, handling is very secure thanks to a well-tuned suspension and standard all-wheel drive. Although not nearly as fast, the 2.5i sedan and wagon are equally enjoyable to toss around on a twisty road. At the opposite end of the spectrum, the 2007 Subaru WRX STI is scary quick. Zero to 60 mph comes up in 5.4 seconds and the quarter-mile is eaten up in about 14 seconds. Equally impressive is the Subie's braking ability. Stopping from 60 mph takes only 110 feet of asphalt -- a world-class effort for any car regardless of price. In addition to its fat power band and strong brakes, the Subaru Impreza WRX STI offers excellent steering feedback, commendable handling and a forgiving nature. The only real negative to the 2007 Subaru Impreza line is the sluggish performance of the optional automatic transmission on 2.5i, Outback Sport and standard WRX models.

Interior

The design of the interior is rather basic in all 2007 Subaru Impreza models, even those with leather upholstery, and rear legroom is less than what's available from most other small sedans or wagons. Build quality is solid, however. With its heavily bolstered two-tone seats and a fat three-spoke steering wheel, the STI's cockpit won't be mistaken for that of a standard WRX. Aluminum pedals and controls for the intercooler sprayer and center differential further hint at the car's serious performance nature. In terms of cargo, the Impreza wagon can hold 28 cubic feet of stuff, or 62 cubic feet with the rear seats folded flat.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2007 Subaru Impreza.

Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

90,000 mile update - Tranny Problem
Fandango,04/10/2010
At about 75,000 miles, I began to notice a whine/rattle in the manual transmission and, when it kept getting louder, took it in to the dealer a few thousand miles later. It turned out to be a pitted output shaft bearing. The repair cost about $1200 but was fortunately covered by the extended warranty, which, with a road hazard tire replacement earlier, has now paid off about what I paid for it. So far, the transmission bearing has been the only mechanical problem. After 90,000 miles, I still love to drive this car. It's just fun. It still reminds me of a British sports car in its simplicity. Now consistently getting 28-30 mpg highway mileage.
190,000 Mile Update
fandango,10/04/2013
I've had this car since new -- almost 7 years now. Repairs included replacement of a bad transmission bearing (covered by extended warranty) and a leaking head gasket. Otherwise it has needed only routine things like a battery, brake pads and struts (at 150,000 miles). It burns some oil. For quite some time, I have had to add a quart between oil changes. Otherwise it still handles very well and looks good, inside and out, despite frequent trips on dirt roads, including some pretty rough and steep 4WD roads. I still really enjoy driving this car, especially when the roads are twisty, and am glad I bought it.
Solid, sensible fun
Ellen,10/22/2006
I've owned it for all of 72 hours but it's my favorite Subaru ever (this is our third). It's nimble and surefooted in traffic, with impressive acceleration (I traded in a '98 Acura Integra so I know from fast). The interior, with its two-tone color scheme and silvery center dash panel, is much nicer than the dowdy plastic dullness of earlier Imprezas. The audio system that comes with the Special Edition Package is fabulous--though the satellite ratio sampler features a limited, boring selection. If you love the maneuverability of a small car but hate that vulnerable feeling you get from driving a teensy, tinny compact, put this on your short list.
A step up
bschuetz,12/14/2006
The 2007 Subaru Impreza is definitely an improvement over the 2001 Subaru Impreza I traded. Less body roll, more responsive steering, nicer interior. The transmission feels a bit more refined, and it actually has a synchro for first gear (2001 didn't). The clutch is more forgiving than the 2001, I can shift smoother. The engine sounds and feels more refined as well. And this thing is a blast to drive. Once you're on boost, this thing really goes. I have no regrets with my decision.
Features & Specs

MPG
18 city / 25 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
224 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
20 city / 25 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
173 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
17 city / 23 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed manual
Gas
293 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
18 city / 23 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
224 hp @ 5600 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2007 Subaru Impreza

Used 2007 Subaru Impreza Overview

The Used 2007 Subaru Impreza is offered in the following submodels: Impreza Sedan, Impreza WRX STI, Impreza Wagon, Impreza WRX STI Limited. Available styles include WRX 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 5M), Outback Sport 4dr Wagon AWD (2.5L 4cyl 4A), 2.5 i 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl 4A), WRX 4dr Wagon AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 5M), WRX STI 4dr Sedan AWD w/Gold Wheels (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M), WRX Limited 4dr Sedan AWD w/Black Interior (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 4A), WRX Limited 4dr Sedan AWD w/Beige Interior (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 4A), WRX Limited 4dr Sedan AWD w/Beige Interior (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 5M), 2.5 i 4dr Wagon AWD (2.5L 4cyl 4A), WRX STI Limited 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M), WRX Limited 4dr Wagon AWD w/Beige Interior (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 4A), Outback Sport Special Edition 4dr Wagon AWD (2.5L 4cyl 4A), WRX Limited 4dr Sedan AWD w/Black Interior (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 5M), WRX Limited 4dr Wagon AWD w/Black Interior (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 4A), 2.5 i 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl 5M), Outback Sport 4dr Wagon AWD (2.5L 4cyl 5M), WRX STI 4dr Sedan AWD w/Silver Wheels (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M), WRX TR 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 5M), WRX Limited 4dr Wagon AWD w/Beige Interior (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 5M), WRX Limited 4dr Wagon AWD w/Black Interior (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 5M), 2.5 i 4dr Wagon AWD (2.5L 4cyl 5M), Outback Sport Special Edition 4dr Wagon AWD (2.5L 4cyl 5M), 2.5 i Special Edition 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl 4A), and 2.5 i Special Edition 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl 5M).

What's a good price on a Used 2007 Subaru Impreza?

Price comparisons for Used 2007 Subaru Impreza trim styles:

  • The Used 2007 Subaru Impreza 2.5 i Special Edition is priced between $4,350 and$4,350 with odometer readings between 148134 and148134 miles.
  • The Used 2007 Subaru Impreza Outback Sport Special Edition is priced between $8,101 and$8,101 with odometer readings between 33700 and33700 miles.

