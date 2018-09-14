Used 2018 Subaru Impreza for Sale Near Me

The good stuff: I have a bad back and so far have had no issues with seat comfort. So far, the longest trip in the Impreza was about 90 miles each way. I will be driving it to South Carolina soon and that is 1500 miles round trip so we will see how that goes. My normal driving to work and back home is 3.6 miles round trip with zero highway and a total of 12 traffic lights (usually get at least 8 red lights) so my city fuel mileage is poor at around 19.8 mpg. But, that's any car I would own because of the driving I do. My highway mileage however was awesome!!! That last trip which was 180 miles round trip, I got 40.8 mpg doing an average of 70 mph going from central to eastern PA so the highways are not flat. Lots of hills to climb. Cargo area is big for this size car. I can fit 2 sets of golf clubs sideways behind the back seats. Fold the seats down and the cargo space is huge. Handling is great. The Impreza Sport has 18" wheels and always feels stable. Never gets "squirly" on me and I'm an aggressive driver. I also have the EYESIGHT driver assist system so the adaptive cruise is something I will never give up. The car has cloth seats and they are heated as well as the outside mirrors. I can't think of any other car in this class to have those 2 things as standard equipment or even available as an option. I have never sat in the back seat so I can't comment on that (you will have to ask my dog). Snow driving is absolutely unmatched by any other compact car, SUV, or CUV on the market. This Subaru and every other Subaru just cannot be beat by any thing else on the market. They go thru the snow like nothing else....PERIOD!!! Off the line performance is OK. I would love a little more power but with the driving I do it's adequate. I will say, after 1000 miles the power has really come alive ( I only have 1400 miles on it). Off the line is still a bit slow but when you get the engine cranked up it really flies. So if you test drive one, ask to drive one with a few thousand miles on it and you will see what I mean. I only have a few complaints. The infotainment system was a little buggy at first. Subaru came out with an update and almost everything is cured. Once in a blue moon I will get a screen freeze or the back up camera won't turn on. I just shut the car down and wait about 30 seconds and restart the car and it is fine. Just like a smart phone it needs a re-boot once in awhile....no big deal to me. I wish the car had fog lights, a power drivers seat, and auto climate control. Those items are standard on the limited trim. I can't even get the fog lights as an add on...kinda stupid there Subaru! So, if you need cargo space, great handling, highway fuel mileage, and get me thru anything mother nature throws at me kinda car...look no further than this car.

