Used 2018 Subaru Impreza for Sale Near Me

2,714 listings
Impreza Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 2,714 listings
  • 2018 Subaru Impreza 2.0i in Dark Blue
    used

    2018 Subaru Impreza 2.0i

    16,660 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $15,726

    $2,980 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Premium in Silver
    used

    2018 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Premium

    49,100 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $12,995

    $4,423 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Premium in Light Blue
    used

    2018 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Premium

    22,206 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $17,650

    $3,726 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Limited in White
    used

    2018 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Limited

    14,831 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $19,995

    $2,883 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Premium in Light Blue
    used

    2018 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Premium

    39,685 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $17,399

    $4,361 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Sport in Gray
    certified

    2018 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Sport

    9,662 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $21,440

    $2,698 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Subaru Impreza 2.0i in Dark Red
    used

    2018 Subaru Impreza 2.0i

    37,983 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $13,995

    $3,552 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Premium in Dark Red
    used

    2018 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Premium

    12,776 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $11,995

    $5,166 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Subaru Impreza 2.0i in Gray
    used

    2018 Subaru Impreza 2.0i

    9,173 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $15,991

    $2,368 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Premium in Dark Red
    used

    2018 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Premium

    36,139 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $14,997

    Details
  • 2018 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Limited in Light Blue
    used

    2018 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Limited

    20,488 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $18,977

    $3,143 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Subaru Impreza 2.0i in Dark Red
    certified

    2018 Subaru Impreza 2.0i

    5,674 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $17,989

    $1,900 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Sport in Red
    used

    2018 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Sport

    13,096 miles
    Great Deal

    $20,495

    $2,870 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Premium in Dark Red
    used

    2018 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Premium

    34,495 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $15,697

    $2,551 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Premium in Dark Red
    used

    2018 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Premium

    49,249 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $15,197

    $2,797 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Limited in Silver
    used

    2018 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Limited

    28,077 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $19,478

    $2,632 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Subaru Impreza 2.0i in Silver
    used

    2018 Subaru Impreza 2.0i

    7,345 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $17,085

    $1,772 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Premium in Dark Blue
    certified

    2018 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Premium

    29,916 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $18,395

    $2,070 Below Market
    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Subaru Impreza searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 2,714 listings
Consumer Reviews for the Subaru Impreza

Read recent reviews for the Subaru Impreza
Overall Consumer Rating
3.833 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 33 reviews
  • 5
    (45%)
  • 4
    (24%)
  • 3
    (9%)
  • 2
    (12%)
  • 1
    (9%)
2018 Impreza 5 door Sport: Unbeatable snow monster
g money,03/06/2018
2.0i Sport 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
The good stuff: I have a bad back and so far have had no issues with seat comfort. So far, the longest trip in the Impreza was about 90 miles each way. I will be driving it to South Carolina soon and that is 1500 miles round trip so we will see how that goes. My normal driving to work and back home is 3.6 miles round trip with zero highway and a total of 12 traffic lights (usually get at least 8 red lights) so my city fuel mileage is poor at around 19.8 mpg. But, that's any car I would own because of the driving I do. My highway mileage however was awesome!!! That last trip which was 180 miles round trip, I got 40.8 mpg doing an average of 70 mph going from central to eastern PA so the highways are not flat. Lots of hills to climb. Cargo area is big for this size car. I can fit 2 sets of golf clubs sideways behind the back seats. Fold the seats down and the cargo space is huge. Handling is great. The Impreza Sport has 18" wheels and always feels stable. Never gets "squirly" on me and I'm an aggressive driver. I also have the EYESIGHT driver assist system so the adaptive cruise is something I will never give up. The car has cloth seats and they are heated as well as the outside mirrors. I can't think of any other car in this class to have those 2 things as standard equipment or even available as an option. I have never sat in the back seat so I can't comment on that (you will have to ask my dog). Snow driving is absolutely unmatched by any other compact car, SUV, or CUV on the market. This Subaru and every other Subaru just cannot be beat by any thing else on the market. They go thru the snow like nothing else....PERIOD!!! Off the line performance is OK. I would love a little more power but with the driving I do it's adequate. I will say, after 1000 miles the power has really come alive ( I only have 1400 miles on it). Off the line is still a bit slow but when you get the engine cranked up it really flies. So if you test drive one, ask to drive one with a few thousand miles on it and you will see what I mean. I only have a few complaints. The infotainment system was a little buggy at first. Subaru came out with an update and almost everything is cured. Once in a blue moon I will get a screen freeze or the back up camera won't turn on. I just shut the car down and wait about 30 seconds and restart the car and it is fine. Just like a smart phone it needs a re-boot once in awhile....no big deal to me. I wish the car had fog lights, a power drivers seat, and auto climate control. Those items are standard on the limited trim. I can't even get the fog lights as an add on...kinda stupid there Subaru! So, if you need cargo space, great handling, highway fuel mileage, and get me thru anything mother nature throws at me kinda car...look no further than this car.
Report abuse
