Used 2011 Subaru Impreza for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- $7,000Great Deal | $2,202 below market
2011 Subaru Impreza 2.5i Premium91,713 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Auto Boutique - Columbus / Ohio
Auto Boutique is proud to offer excellent, pre-owned vehicles. With our no haggle pricing policy you can be sure you're getting the best deal possible on every car as they already discounted and thousands below market value. Buying a car from us is easy. You can purchase the vehicle by paying cash or let our experienced business managers get you the best rate through our lending partners. We make these banks compete for your business so you get the best rate: Capital One, Wells Fargo, Ally Financial, TD Bank, Wright-Patt Credit Union, Santander, USAA and more! Give us a call to confirm if we are partnered with your lender.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Subaru Impreza 2.5i Premium with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF1GH6B60BH803526
Stock: R6856
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- $5,999Great Deal | $1,880 below market
2011 Subaru Impreza 2.5i101,887 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
12K And Under Motors - Nicholasville / Kentucky
The front bumper has been painted and the plastic radiator guard an fog lamp plastic inserts are fitted into the bumper now. Call for new pics......This all wheel drive 2011 Subaru Impreza Sedan 2.5i features a Gray (spark Silver Metallic) Exterior with a Carbon Black Cloth Interior and has only 101,887 miles. TECHNOLOGY FEATURES: This Subaru Impreza Sedan Includes Keyless Entry, an Auxiliary Power Outlet, an AM/FM Stereo, an MP3 Compatible Radio, and a Single-Disc CD Player MECHANICAL FEATURES: Scores 26.0 Highway MPG and 20.0 City MPG! This Subaru Impreza Sedan comes Factory equipped with an impressive 4cyl, 2.5l, 170.0hp engine, an 4-speed electronic direct-control automatic transmission. Other Installed Mechanical Features Include Paddle Shifters, Power Windows, All Wheel Drive, Traction Control, Power Mirrors, Power Locks, a Tire Pressure Monitoring System, a Gasoline Engine, Disc Brakes, Cruise Control, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, a Trip Computer, and Power Steering INTERIOR OPTIONS: Cloth Seats, an Adjustable Steering Wheel, a Pass-Through Rear Seat, Air Conditioning, Bucket Seats, Vanity Mirrors, a Tilt Steering Wheel, a Rear Window Defroster, a Bench Seat, and a Reading Light(s) EXTERIOR OPTIONS: Wheel Covers, Steel Wheels, and an Auto Headlamp SAFETY OPTIONS: Electronic Stability Control, Brake Assist, Daytime Running Lights, Anti-Lock Brakes, a Drivers Air Bag, a Rear Head Air Bag, a Front Head Air Bag, a Front Side Air Bags, Child Proof Locks, an Emergency Trunk Release, and a Passenger Air Bag
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Subaru Impreza 2.5i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF1GE6A65BH507900
Stock: 507900
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 09-06-2018
- New Listing$6,250Great Deal | $2,394 below market
2011 Subaru Impreza Outback Sport135,396 miles2 AccidentsDelivery available*
Mark Miller Subaru - Salt Lake City / Utah
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Subaru Impreza Outback Sport with USB Inputs, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF1GH6D65BH819136
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $5,600Great Deal | $2,076 below market
2011 Subaru Impreza 2.5i97,174 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Fitzgerald Certified Used Cars Germantown - Germantown / Maryland
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Subaru Impreza 2.5i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF1GE6A67BH502844
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $5,995Great Deal | $1,599 below market
2011 Subaru Impreza 2.5i Premium103,000 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Rochester Imports - Webster / New York
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Subaru Impreza 2.5i Premium with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF1GE6B60BH514400
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $5,487Great Deal | $1,455 below market
2011 Subaru Impreza 2.5i111,349 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Illinois Auto Sales - Paterson / New Jersey
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Subaru Impreza 2.5i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF1GH6A66BH800311
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- New Listing$10,895
2011 Subaru Impreza 2.5i26,019 milesDelivery available*
Star Auto Mall 512 - Bethlehem / Pennsylvania
CARFAX One-Owner.Recent Arrival! 20/26 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Subaru Impreza 2.5i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF1GH6A63BH831936
Stock: U4659
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-27-2020
- $10,950Good Deal | $1,641 below market
2011 Subaru Impreza Outback Sport53,225 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Performance Kings Honda - Cincinnati / Ohio
Features include: AWD, Recent Trade, Moonroof, Leather, Low Miles, Remote Entry.This 2011 Subaru Impreza Wagon Outback Sport features a Obsidian Black Pearl/dark Gray Metallic exterior and a Ivory Leather interior.*TECHNOLOGY & INTERIOR FEATURES:*This Subaru Impreza Wagon Outback Sport includes Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Anti Theft System, MP3 Compatible Radio, Single-Disc CD Player.*SAFETY & ECONOMY FEATURES:* Includes Electronic Stability Control, Brake Assist, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Anti-Lock Brakes, Speed Sensitive Steering, Dual Air Bags, Front Side Air Bags. EPA rated fuel economy of 26.0 highway, 20.0 City (Based on EPA mileage ratings. Use for comparison purposes only. Your mileage will vary depending on driving conditions, how you drive and maintain your vehicle, etc.)Some used vehicles come with a standard warranty, and some may still qualify under the Manufactures Warranty. Please see dealer for further warranty on specific models and years. We offer nearly 250 vehicles at our Kings AutoMall location plus a wide array of financing options. Plus convenient Sunday service hours from 12-5 for many maintenance items! To get our below market retail value price on this Subaru Impreza Wagon contact Kings Honda before this Subaru is gone! We will also give you top dollar for your trade!Kings Honda has been family owned business in Cincinnati serving Honda shoppers for over 40 years. We also serve Montgomery, Milford, Loveland, Maineville, Lebanon, Anderson, West Chester, Hyde Park, Madeira, Indian Hill, Kenwood, Blue Ash, and Mason. Please stop by Kings Honda in the Automall at 4521 Kings Water Drive or call (513) 793-7777 to schedule a test drive.. We Will Put A Smile On Your Face!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Subaru Impreza Outback Sport with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF1GH6D64BH825039
Stock: BH825039
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- $7,985Good Deal | $935 below market
2011 Subaru Impreza Outback Sport123,325 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Columbus Auto Source - Columbus / Ohio
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Subaru Impreza Outback Sport with USB Inputs, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF1GH6D61BH803449
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $9,490Fair Deal | $530 below market
2011 Subaru Impreza Outback Sport93,451 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Lucky Line Motors - Fredericksburg / Virginia
***** WE FINANCE ***** 2011 SUBARU IMPREZA WAGON OUTBACK SPORT PREMIUM EXCELLENT SERVICE HISTORY LOADED WITH /HEATED SEATS / CLIMATE CONTROL / ALLOY WHEELS WITH GOOD TIRES A MUST SEE !ASK OUR SALES DEPARTMENT FOR EXTENDED WARRANTY . After business hours please contact Tamim at 540 287-5112
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Subaru Impreza Outback Sport with USB Inputs, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF1GH6D69BH827529
Stock: LLM7327
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- New Listing$17,595Good Deal | $515 below market
2011 Subaru Impreza WRX STI110,289 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Auto Mall of Springfield - Springfield / Illinois
WRX STI! Check out this 2011 Subaru WRX STI AWD. Manual transmission. Has 22 service records! This vehicle is loaded with options including premium alloy wheels, two-tone leather/suede seats, heated seats, cd, am/fm radio, aux radio input, tinted windows and, cruise control, power windows and locks, and more. Stop by today or give us a call at 217-753-0037 if you have any questions or would like to schedule a test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Subaru Impreza WRX STI with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF1GV8J61BL506221
Stock: 20976
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Price Drop$27,328Fair Deal | $470 below market
2011 Subaru Impreza WRX STI35,272 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Bill Vince's Bridgewater Acura - Bridgewater / New Jersey
WRX STI, 6 speed, Turbo, AWD, Ultra rare low mileage example of this highly sought after body style, Just serviced and detailed, Summer road trip season is here! 7 others to choose from, Shop with confidence at NJ's Muscle Car headquarters! We don't play games like our competitors and add on Certification charges, Prep fees and other BS charges. All deals subject to $499 dealer doc fee, plates and applicable state sales tax! What you see is what you pay, nice and easy-how buying a car should be! No one sells more Sport Compact, Modern Classic and Special Interest vehicles than Bridgewater Acura! We ship Worldwide. Follow us on Instagram @ Bridgewater_Acura for daily updates, new arrivals and special events!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Subaru Impreza WRX STI with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF1GV8J69BL513658
Stock: P15350
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Price Drop$15,998Good Deal | $510 below market
2011 Subaru Impreza WRX77,958 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Best Buy Quality Cars - Bellflower / California
LADIES AND GENTLEMEN SHES A BEAUTY, SHARP UNIT, A MUST SEE, FULLY LOADED, ALL WHEEL DRIVE, ROOF RACK, PREMIUM WHEELS, FULLY POWER, 5 SPEED MANUAL, EVERYTHING WORKS GREAT, PRICED TO SELL, WARRANTY, CLEAN TITLE WE CAN FINANCE.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Subaru Impreza WRX with USB Inputs, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF1GV7E68BG515611
Stock: 515611
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $7,899
2011 Subaru Impreza 2.5i Premium94,000 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
North Hills Auto Mall - Pittsburgh / Pennsylvania
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Subaru Impreza 2.5i Premium with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF1GE6B68BH508781
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Price Drop$9,897Fair Deal | $363 below market
2011 Subaru Impreza Outback Sport96,171 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Grand Forks Subaru - Grand Forks / North Dakota
Outback Sport trim. PRICE DROP FROM $10,741. NAV, Sunroof, Heated Seats, All Wheel Drive, PWR MOONROOF & TOMTOM NAVIGATION SYST... POPULAR EQUIPMENT GROUP 3A, Alloy Wheels. READ MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: All Wheel Drive, Heated Driver Seat, Aluminum Wheels, Heated Seats. Rear Spoiler, Keyless Entry, Child Safety Locks, Steering Wheel Controls, Electronic Stability Control. OPTION PACKAGES: PWR MOONROOF & TOMTOM NAVIGATION SYSTEM pwr moonroof, AM/FM stereo w/CD/MP3/DVD player, touch screen GPS navigation system w/4.3" LCD display, removable portable navigation device (PND), (6) speakers, aux input jack, USB port, iPod connectivity, Bluetooth hands-free phone connectivity, traffic information (requires subscription), POPULAR EQUIPMENT GROUP 3A auto-dimming rearview mirror w/compass, security system shock sensor. Subaru Outback Sport with Steel Silver Metallic/Spark Silver Metallic exterior and Carbon Black interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 170 HP at 6000 RPM*. EXPERTS REPORT: CarAndDriver.com's review says "The Impreza is an affordable all-wheel-drive alternative to a number of front-drive small cars from mainstream makers.". PRICED TO MOVE: Reduced from $10,741. VISIT US TODAY: Lithia Toyota of Grand Forks sells new and used Toyota cars, Toyota trucks & Toyota SUVs in Grand Forks, ND. We have a strong and committed sales staff with many years of experience satisfying our customers' needs. Feel free to browse our inventory online, request more information about vehicles, set up a test drive or inquire about financing! Plus motor vehicle excise tax, license, and $299 doc fee. Price contains all applicable dealer incentives and non-limited factory rebates. You may qualify for additional rebates; see dealer for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Subaru Impreza Outback Sport with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF1GH6D6XBH809928
Stock: BH809928TP
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-03-2020
- $7,989Fair Deal | $707 below market
2011 Subaru Impreza 2.5i Premium96,942 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Johnstons Toyota - New Hampton / New York
You can't go wrong with this WHITE 2011 Subaru Impreza. We're offering a great deal on this one at $7,989. It has a charming white exterior and a tan interior. Spoiler alert! This wagon awd has a rear spoiler, so you can look and feel like an all-star. Make your move before it's too late schedule a test drive today! Johnstons Toyota is located in New Hampton, NY and proudly serves Warwick, Middletown, and Newburgh, New York. We are a premier Toyota Dealer in New York providing a full line of new and used cars , trucks, vans, and SUVs.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Subaru Impreza 2.5i Premium with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF1GH6B66BH800291
Stock: 61249
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $14,498
2011 Subaru Impreza WRX76,949 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Advanced Auto Sales - Tewksbury / Massachusetts
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Subaru Impreza WRX with USB Inputs, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF1GV7E66BG506681
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $10,354Fair Deal
2011 Subaru Impreza 2.5i19,703 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Bernardi Honda of Natick - Natick / Massachusetts
Impreza 2.5i, 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, AWD, Air Conditioning, Low tire pressure warning, Security system, Speed control. 2011 Subaru Impreza 2.5i 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 4D Sedan 2.5L SOHC AWD Satin White PearlSee scratch on passenger side front door it's the last picture.Other than that scratch the car rides and drives impressively.BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! This used vehicles comes with a 5 year, 100,000-mile powertrain warranty. Certain exclusions may apply. See dealer for additional details. We also have no hassle, straightforward pricing to save you time and frustration. Our Pre-Owned vehicle market value pricing is achieved by polling over 40,000 websites hourly. This ensures that you receive real time Market Value pricing on every vehicle we sell. Price does not includes state sales tax, registration, titling, or $499 documentation fee.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Subaru Impreza 2.5i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF1GE6A66BH510627
Stock: H201137A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2020