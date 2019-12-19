  1. Home
Edmunds Rating
7.4 / 10
Consumer Rating
(13)
2020 Subaru Legacy

#14 Midsize sedan

What’s new

  • The Legacy is redesigned for 2020
  • New 260-hp turbocharged engine option
  • Optional 11.6-inch tablet-style infotainment interface
  • Part of the seventh Legacy generation introduced for 2020

Pros & Cons

  • Standard all-wheel drive for excellent wet-weather traction
  • Comfortable ride and seats
  • Standard active driver assist features
  • Turbocharged engine provides robust power
  • Tepid acceleration from base engine
  • Overreliance on touchscreen for basic functions
  • Useless voice controls
  • Terribly intrusive engine stop-start system
Subaru Legacy for Sale
MSRP Starting at
$22,745
Save as much as $3,014
Select your model:
Save as much as $3,014 with Edmunds

2020 Subaru Legacy pricing

in Ashburn, VA
See all for sale

2020 Subaru Legacy Review

The midsize sedan segment is one of the most competitive in the marketplace, and it takes a lot to stand out from the crowd. It's also a segment where buyers tend to have fierce loyalties, often staying with a make and model for over a decade. The Subaru Legacy has long enjoyed a loyal, if not a little cult-ish, following, but sales have trailed behind heavy hitters such as the Honda Accord and Toyota Camry. For 2020, Subaru has redesigned the Legacy in the hopes of closing that gap.

It's a tall order, but the Legacy offers new levels of refinement, an impressive list of standard safety features, and, as always, standard all-wheel drive for extra traction in wet conditions. An all-new interior, including an optional 11.6-inch touchscreen infotainment system, will surely sweeten the deal. Providing motivation is one of two four-cylinder engines. While the base engine lacks a little excitement, the new turbocharged 2.4-liter engine — which replaces the previous six-cylinder — is the clear driver's choice. It provides strong acceleration and higher fuel economy than the old six-cylinder.

How does it all stack up? Well, the class leader remains the impressively upscale Honda Accord. We're also fond of the stylish Hyundai Sonata and, if you want all-wheel drive, the newly revamped Nissan Altima. But any preconceived notions of the Legacy should be put aside. With the combination of standard all-wheel drive, a long list of safety features, and a redesigned interior, the 2020 Subaru Legacy is one of the more intriguing choices for a new midsize sedan.

Edmunds’ Expert Rating
Rated for you by America’s best test team

Our verdict

7.4 / 10
The 2020 Subaru Legacy is a thoughtfully executed, comfortable and thoroughly competent midsize sedan. It's terrifically utilitarian, with plenty of room inside, good storage space, a large trunk and standard all-wheel drive. However, the non-turbocharged Legacy variants lack a distinctive personality and fail to get the blood pumping.

How does it drive?

7.0
The well-tuned transmission (a CVT) feels responsive, but flooring the pedal reveals there's not a ton of power on tap. With a 0-60 mph time of 8.5 seconds, the Legacy is slightly slower than similarly powered rivals, especially those with turbocharged base engines (such as the Volkswagen Passat). The Legacy shows an aptitude for handling performance, gripping the road a bit better than other midsize sedans, even though body roll feels a bit excessive in tight turns. The steering is nicely weighted, and the Subaru responds naturally to the driver's inputs.

There's noticeable nosedive during braking, so slowing smoothly can be challenging. Smoothness isn't a hallmark of the auto stop-start system either, and the car bucks on restart with the force of a low-speed rear collision.

How comfortable is it?

8.0
Comfort takes a central role in the Legacy's story, as you'd expect of a midsize sedan. Our Sport tester offered simple but effective front-seat adjustments. Cushioning is supportive without feeling stiff, and the bolsters keep you in place in turns. Even the back seats are sculpted for passenger comfort and feel much better than a flat bench. The ride is cushy without feeling floaty, but wind and road noise is more pronounced than in rivals. Engine noise is more subdued than in many other cars equipped with a continuously variable automatic transmission.

The dual-zone climate system works well, but there is a bit of a learning curve to decipher some settings. The three-stage seat heaters work well and transition from mildly warm to overcooked.

How’s the interior?

8.0
The Legacy's cabin is warm and inviting, with plenty of room throughout for tall adults. The rear is surprisingly spacious, with ample toe room under the front seats and an abundance of headroom. Adjustments are basic, but it's easy to find a comfortable driving position. Getting into and out of the Legacy is a cinch, and the large windows afford excellent outward visibility.

The only misstep is the overreliance on the central touchscreen. There are few physical controls, and most functions are hidden in touchscreen menus. The lack of a dedicated engine stop-start disable button is particularly egregious considering how intrusive the system is. The infotainment system is also slow to respond to user inputs. On the bright side, most menus are easy to navigate.

How’s the tech?

6.5
There's no doubt the Legacy is loaded with tech, but the hits come as often as the misses. The navigation interface is attractive, but searching for points of interest search is effectively useless. There are plenty of USB ports (four on all but the base Legacy), and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration is standard. In our testing, the voice control system was largely ineffectual and Apple CarPlay, as well as the entire infotainment system, suffered from frequent crashes.

We like that the EyeSight suite of driving aids is standard, but some features are unintuitive. Forward collision warning is overly sensitive and will pump the brakes and sound alerts as you come gradually to a stop. Adaptive cruise is too quick to react to changing traffic situations.

How’s the storage?

8.0
At 15.1 cubic feet, the Legacy's trunk isn't huge by class standards, trailing the average by about 0.5 cube. That said, the cargo area is deep and tall, making it perfect for storing bulky items. Contributing to its practicality are rear seats that fold down either by pulling a trunk-mounted lever or pushing a button on the seat itself. The only flaw is the middle seat belt, which remains attached to the rear shelf, so it's in the way even with the seat folded flat.

The cabin offers many places to store small items, including a two-tier underarm console, decently sized door pockets, a small bin in front of the shifter, and a shelf in front of the passenger. Car seat anchors are easy to access behind small Velcro flaps.

How economical is it?

7.5
The Legacy is rated at 30 mpg combined (27 city/35 highway), and we had no issue hitting 30 mpg on our 117-mile evaluation loop. The Legacy is slightly thirstier than most front-wheel-drive rivals, but it's nearly identical to the AWD Nissan Altima. It's also considerably more efficient than turbocharged (but faster) competitors such as the Buick Regal Sportback and Volkswagen Arteon.

Is it a good value?

7.5
The Subaru Legacy is slightly more expensive than comparably equipped rivals, but the gap can largely be explained by its all-wheel-drive powertrain. The same goes for its estimated fuel economy. The Legacy is a bit thirstier than front-wheel-drive competitors, but it's roughly neck and neck with the AWD Nissan Altima. The interior design is clean, and the materials mix is definitely above average.

Bumper-to-bumper and powertrain coverage and roadside assistance are average for the class, though some other midsize sedans offer more generous coverage and free scheduled maintenance.

Wildcard

7.0
While most midsize sedans have finally adopted more expressive designs over the last few years, the Legacy still looks relatively anonymous inside and out. The Legacy handles a bit better than rivals, somewhat bolstered by its AWD powertrain. But the uninspiring engine never really makes you look forward to driving it. Those looking for a more exciting experience should consider the turbocharged XT or, better yet, a Kia Stinger.

Which Legacy does Edmunds recommend?

Unless the siren song of the XT's powerful turbocharged engine is too loud to ignore, we recommend the more sedate but still well-equipped Premium. This choice ensures you get some useful features not found on the Base trim — such as a power-adjustable driver's seat, the bigger touchscreen, dual-zone climate control and heated front seats — and keeps the cost reasonable.

Subaru Legacy models

The 2020 Subaru Legacy comes in six trim levels: Base, Premium, Sport, Limited, Limited XT and Touring XT. Each trim level offers a mix of appearance and luxury upgrades with the XT trims adding, among other things, a more powerful engine. Option packages are minimal and straightforward, and they provide similar features on each trim level.

Most versions are powered by a 2.5-liter flat-four engine (182 horsepower, 176 lb-ft), while the  XT models are driven by a turbocharged 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine (260 horsepower, 277 lb-ft). Every Legacy comes standard with a continuously variable automatic transmission and all-wheel drive.

The Base comes standard with 17-inch steel wheels, LED headlights, automatic climate control, a height-adjustable driver's seat, a 60/40-split folding rear seat, a 7-inch touchscreen, two USB ports, and a four-speaker audio system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration and HD and satellite radio. It also includes Subaru's EyeSight, a suite of driver aids that includes adaptive cruise control, lane centering, automatic emergency braking and lane departure warning.

The Premium trim brings some desirable extras such as alloy wheels, heated mirrors, dual-zone automatic climate control, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, a power driver's seat, heated front seats, two rear charge-only USB ports, an 11.6-inch infotainment screen and a six-speaker audio system. Two unnamed options packages are available. One adds a blind-spot monitor with rear cross-traffic alert and keyless entry and ignition. The other includes these items plus a navigation system and a sunroof.

The Sport is similar but adds black-painted 18-inch wheels, sporty exterior styling enhancements, keyless entry and ignition, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, faux-leather interior trim, and red stitching throughout the cabin. Its single option package approximates the content of the Premium's more robust package.

Above that is the Limited, which does without the Sport's unique styling but keeps its added convenience features. Additional equipment includes adaptive LED headlights, driver-seat memory settings, thigh extension for the driver's seat, a power passenger seat, rear air vents, heated rear seats, leather upholstery, a blind-spot monitor with automatic emergency rear braking, and a 12-speaker Harman Kardon premium audio system. Its option package adds navigation, a sunroof, a heated steering wheel and a driver-attention monitoring system.

The Limited XT includes everything above, plus the more powerful engine. The Touring XT is the king of the hill, adding chrome trim, ventilated front seats and upgraded leather upholstery.

Available in:
Available Colors
Exterior Colors
Avaliable in
Limited XT, Limited, Premium

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2020 Subaru Legacy.

5 star reviews: 77%
4 star reviews: 15%
3 star reviews: 0%
2 star reviews: 8%
1 star reviews: 0%
Average user rating: 4.6 stars based on 13 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

  • interior
  • comfort
  • engine
  • appearance
  • technology
  • seats
  • infotainment system
  • value
  • ride quality
  • visibility
  • safety
  • driving experience
  • doors
  • dashboard
  • acceleration
  • lights
  • climate control
  • fuel efficiency
  • transmission
  • sound system
  • wheels & tires
  • warranty
  • spaciousness
  • road noise
  • reliability & manufacturing quality
  • handling & steering
  • maintenance & parts

Most helpful consumer reviews

4 out of 5 stars, Almost a 5 Star Vehicle, Almost
oldsnwbrdr,
Touring XT 4dr Sedan AWD (2.4L 4cyl Turbo CVT)

This review is based upon 1,000 miles of ownership. I'll update once I get to 10,000 miles. LIKES: - Interior styling, especially the Touring XT and its brown nappa leather. The quality is better than the Lincoln MKZ I traded in, as well as some of the new luxury cars I test drove like the Cadillac CT5 and Genesis G70. It's stunning, really. - Eyesight features, especially adaptive cruise and lane centering. I give the system a B. You can set the aggressiveness to which the cruise control returns you to your programmed speed, which is a great feature. - Good stereo, the Limited and Touring versions have an upgraded Harmon Kardon system. Much better than my Lincoln's base stereo. - Turbo engine has very strong power. You want this engine for drivability and passing power. - Decent range and mileage. MPG will fall as your speed exceeds 70mph. Below that you'll easily get 30MPG; at 77mph I'm getting 27MPG and 450 miles on a tank. - Remote start (using the My Subaru app) lets me set the climate and seat heater settings when I start the car. - Great value proposition! - I think the CVT is fine. It does not call attention to itself at all. Unlike most car reviewers, I drive like a normal person, not a maniac, and I think the transmission and engine work together very smoothly. - Ride is very quiet and comfortable... on par with my MKZ. The turbo models have double-pane glass, which is another reason to get the turbo engine. This is a great highway car, especially with the adaptive cruise and lane centering. - Build quality. The doors have a very heavy, solid feeling, like a German car. The trunk lid does feel somewhat cheap though. DISLIKES: - The seats look comfortable. For me, the lumbar support is very lacking, even when fully extended. Long trips give me a sore lower back. I appreciate the extendable thigh support, but wish that the front of the seat tipped up a little more so I could feel the thigh support more strongly. - There are bugs with the car's systems. It sometimes forgets my sound equalizer and fader settings. If you listen to music with a USB drive, the system won't remember that you want it to shuffle through your music (you have to push SHUFFLE every time). The facial recognition/memory system is neat, and recognizes me when I get into the car, but it sometimes it won't recognize me when I get out and it will ask if I want to create a new profile (this MIGHT be because I put on sunglasses while I'm driving). - Apple CarPlay display is compressed. Hard to use Waze while driving. - By default, the car lights up and makes noises like a video game. It's pointless and distracting. I have completely turned off all the indicator lights on the heads up display, which alert you to the fact that the system has locked on to a car in front of you [the system also beeps], or that the system has disengaged for some reason. There are other indicators on the dash that tell you the same thing, so the heads up indicators and beeps are redundant (and are switched off on my car). - Start/Stop. This is the first car I've had which had it, and I'm really trying to get used to it. Unfortunately, it is unrefined and results in an overly noticeable shudder when activating. Sometimes when I WANT the car to shut off because I know I'll be at a light awhile, it doesn't. And when I want it to shut off a long time, it restarts again after only about 20 seconds. I don't like pulling into my garage; the car shuts off when I stop, and when I shift to park, the car restarts again, only to have me shut it off immediately after. You can shut the system off, but you have to key three buttons every time you restart the car. - Auto vehicle hold is nice, but like start/stop this must be activated every time you restart the car. I'd like to see the auto vehicle hold AND start/stop switches customizable so that they can be placed on the main screen. - Cruise control speed settings are silly. A tap up or down will increase or decrease your speed to the next 5mph increment. So if I'm driving 77 and want to slow down to 70, I tap down once to bring it to 75, and again to bring it down to 70. You must HOLD the switch down to increase or decrease in one mph increments. - I've changed so many settings I wish I knew that they were being backed up somewhere. If I have to restore to factory defaults, it will take me forever to figure out what I've already changed. This car and its center stack are for people comfortable with tinkering with their computers, ipads, etc. If you aren't willing to dive into the menus, you will have to learn to live with the cars little frustrations. - No automatic wipers, a surprising feature omission.

5 out of 5 stars, 2020 Subaru Legacy
Richard,
Limited 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT)

We've had 4 over the past 18 years. Everyone has been a good car. We didn't want a box on wheels so no crossovers. Camry and Accord are not AWD. We had a AWD Cadillac but the Subaru is more car for less money.

5 out of 5 stars, GREAT RIDE
Joe, from Pittsburgh ,
Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT)

Researched and test drove accord and legacy for 3 months. Got the legacy, couldn't be happier. It has a great ride, plenty of power, unlike some of the reviews that tell you otherwise. Seats are great! When you get out of the accord you are so low to the ground, legacy is so much better.

5 out of 5 stars, 2020 Legacy Touring XT is a real step up
napsfan,
Touring XT 4dr Sedan AWD (2.4L 4cyl Turbo CVT)

I traded in my 2015 Legacy Limited (which I liked a lot) for a new 2020 Legacy Touring XT. Wow, what a step up. The ride is quieter and more composed. Love the extra oomph and power of the turbo. The new features are definitely enhanced compared to the previous generation. The interior of the Touring is quite nice. Really love this 2020 Legacy! I generally like the new infotainment system and the navigation is definitely improved from my 2015. There are plenty of things to nitpick about the infotainment, as Subaru continues to have rather clunky UX or just plain stupid design choices with poor UX. Not deal breakers, but just a poor execution that limits the infotainment system from reaching its full potential. I like the fact that we can now get over-the-air software updates and am hopeful that we'll be getting some bug fixes and even some UX improvements over time.

Write a review

See all 13 reviews

Features & Specs

Premium 4dr Sedan AWD features & specs
Premium 4dr Sedan AWD
2.5L 4cyl CVT
MSRP$24,995
MPG 27 city / 35 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Horsepower182 hp @ 5800 rpm
Limited 4dr Sedan AWD features & specs
Limited 4dr Sedan AWD
2.5L 4cyl CVT
MSRP$29,745
MPG 27 city / 35 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Horsepower182 hp @ 5800 rpm
4dr Sedan AWD features & specs
4dr Sedan AWD
2.5L 4cyl CVT
MSRP$22,745
MPG 27 city / 35 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Horsepower182 hp @ 5800 rpm
Sport 4dr Sedan AWD features & specs
Sport 4dr Sedan AWD
2.5L 4cyl CVT
MSRP$26,945
MPG 27 city / 35 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Horsepower182 hp @ 5800 rpm
See all 2020 Subaru Legacy features & specs

Safety

Our experts’ favorite Legacy safety features:

EyeSight Driver Assist Technology
Includes a variety of driver aids, such as lane departure intervention and emergency automatic braking for an imminent front collision.
Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive
Sends power to any of the four wheels with the most grip. Helps with acceleration when the roads are wet or snowy.
Blind-Spot Detection
Warns you if you're about to move into an occupied lane. It's paired with rear cross-traffic alert.

NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Driver5 / 5
Passenger5 / 5
Side Crash RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Side Barrier RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Driver5 / 5
Passenger5 / 5
Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
Front Seat5 / 5
Back Seat5 / 5
RolloverRating
Rollover5 / 5
Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
Risk Of Rollover10.1%

Subaru Legacy vs. the competition

Subaru Legacy vs. Nissan Altima

Like the Legacy, the Altima is the beneficiary of a recent redesign, which has helped the Nissan achieve new levels of comfort and refinement. Also like the Legacy, the Altima can be had with all-wheel drive, which is somewhat of a rarity in this class. The Altima also offers an impressive number of driver aids as well as an optional turbocharged engine. You can't get all-wheel drive with the turbo Altima, however.

Compare Subaru Legacy & Nissan Altima features

Subaru Legacy vs. Honda Accord

The Honda Accord has long been the standard of this segment, and the newest iteration has simply pushed the bar even higher. The Accord offers excellent rear legroom, lots of cargo space, and impressive levels of refinement. But if you frequently drive on wet or snowy roads, you'll prefer the Legacy because of its standard all-wheel drive.

Compare Subaru Legacy & Honda Accord features

Subaru Legacy vs. Toyota Camry

The Camry, another stalwart of the midsize sedan segment, has a loyal following thanks to decades of value for money and reliability. But recent years have seen the Camry eclipsed by rivals offering similar value but more cutting-edge technology. The Legacy is now poised to do the same with its advanced driver aids, quiet interior and standard all-wheel drive.

Compare Subaru Legacy & Toyota Camry features

Related Legacy Articles

2020 Subaru Legacy First Drive

All-New and All the Better for It

Kurt Niebuhr by Kurt Niebuhr , Vehicle Test EditorAugust 26th, 2019

What is it?

The redesigned 2020 Subaru Legacy is a midsize sedan with standard all-wheel drive and a long list of safety features. Subaru is hoping the Legacy's new architecture, revised transmission, and new optional 260-horsepower 2.4-liter engine will put the Legacy front and center in a very competitive class.

Why does it matter?

Subaru has been able to capitalize on the growing popularity of crossovers and SUVs thanks to its Forester and Ascent models. Traditionally, the Legacy sedan hasn't quite had the same success. This new Legacy combines some traditional Subaru hallmarks — such as a horizontally opposed engine and all-wheel drive — with improvements in refinement and value that should make it appealing to a wider audience than before.

What does it compete with?

You'll want to cross-shop the Legacy with stalwarts such as the Honda Accord, Mazda 6 and Toyota Camry. The Hyundai Sonata and the Kia Optima have quickly made a name for themselves as well because of their excellent value and warranties. The Legacy's standard all-wheel drive should help it stand out since the Ford Fusion and Nissan Altima are the only others to offer it as an option.

How does it drive?

In a word, or two words, really well. There's a solidity and sophistication to this new Legacy that was absent from its predecessor. Credit goes to Subaru's Global Platform that provides the underpinnings for this sedan. A lot of that solidity can be traced to the extensive use of high-strength steel and adhesive bonding that makes this new Legacy 70% stiffer than the old one.

Ride and handling are also greatly improved. Subaru redesigned the suspension components to be 38 pounds lighter than before. The Legacy is far from a sport sedan, but the changes have helped to reduced body roll considerably while maintaining a fairly soft ride over most surfaces. Subaru has struck a comfortable balance here.

Getting down the road is considerably more pleasant thanks to the improved isolation of Subaru's powertrain. The 2.5-liter flat-four engine simply hums along and has lost most of its previously unrefined behavior. With 182 horsepower and 176 lb-ft of torque, the base Legacy isn't exactly speedy. But mated to a heavily revised continuously variable transmission (CVT) automatic, it makes the sedan's progress much smoother than before.

If you desire a little extra speed, Subaru's turbocharged 2.4-liter engine — which replaces the previous naturally aspirated six-cylinder engine — should be on the menu. Its 260 horsepower and 277 lb-ft of torque provide a satisfying shove and add to the Legacy's newfound drivability. As a bonus, premium fuel is not required with either engine.

What's the interior like?

With the exception of the base trim level, every Legacy is packing a new 11.6-inch tablet-style infotainment screen. It's a bold piece of electronic hardware that streamlines the interior design. Much of the Legacy's interior layout will be familiar to current Subaru owners but should also appeal to buyers who might not have been fond of Subaru's somewhat quirky interiors of yesterday.

The seats are much softer and generously cushioned than those in many other sedans. When the seats are covered in the high-grade leather found in the Touring XT model, they feel very upscale. The back seat, too, is well padded. And while it might not quite match the rear legroom of the Honda Accord, the Legacy does offer better headroom and visibility thanks to its more upright roofline. The outboard rear seats even have optional heating, and there are two USB ports for rear passengers.

How practical is it?

The use of high strength steel has its benefits when it comes to ride, agility and safety, of course. But it also benefits trunk space. By using stronger steel, Subaru was able to make the rear bulkhead thinner, and in return make the trunk just a touch bigger than last year's model. With up to 15.1 cubic feet of capacity, the Legacy's trunk can hold four roller suitcases. Loading those suitcases is easy thanks to a generous trunk opening.

Subaru likes to talk about practicality in other ways, too. The Legacy is hiding an 18.5-gallon fuel tank. When combined with its EPA-estimated 35 mpg on the highway, it gives the Legacy a bladder-busting range of 647 miles. Less time at the pump is a form of practicality, after all.

What else should I know?

The 2020 Subaru Legacy will be available in six trim levels: Base, Premium, Sport, Limited, Limited XT and Touring XT, with the XT designating the 260-horsepower 2.4-liter turbo engine. Subaru's EyeSight suite of driver aids is standard on all trim levels and includes adaptive cruise control with lane centering, even at low speeds.

Edmunds says

With the combination of standard all-wheel drive, a long list of safety features, and an impressive new interior, the 2020 Subaru Legacy looks to be off to a good start. We're curious to see how Subaru's redesigned Legacy stacks up against the best in the midsize sedan class once we get it in for our full evaluation.

FAQ

Is the Subaru Legacy a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2020 Legacy both on the road and at the track, giving it a 7.4 out of 10. You probably care about Subaru Legacy fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Legacy gets an EPA-estimated 27 mpg to 30 mpg, depending on the configuration. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the Legacy has 15.1 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Subaru Legacy. Learn more

What's new in the 2020 Subaru Legacy?

According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 Subaru Legacy:

  • The Legacy is redesigned for 2020
  • New 260-hp turbocharged engine option
  • Optional 11.6-inch tablet-style infotainment interface
  • Part of the seventh Legacy generation introduced for 2020
Learn more

Is the Subaru Legacy reliable?

To determine whether the Subaru Legacy is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Legacy. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Legacy's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2020 Subaru Legacy a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2020 Subaru Legacy is a good car. Edmunds' expert testing team reviewed the 2020 Legacy and gave it a 7.4 out of 10. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2020 Legacy is a good car for you. Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2020 Subaru Legacy?

The least-expensive 2020 Subaru Legacy is the 2020 Subaru Legacy 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $22,745.

Other versions include:

  • Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $24,995
  • Limited 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $29,745
  • 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $22,745
  • Sport 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $26,945
  • Touring XT 4dr Sedan AWD (2.4L 4cyl Turbo CVT) which starts at $35,895
  • Limited XT 4dr Sedan AWD (2.4L 4cyl Turbo CVT) which starts at $34,195
Learn more

What are the different models of Subaru Legacy?

If you're interested in the Subaru Legacy, the next question is, which Legacy model is right for you? Legacy variants include Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT), Limited 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT), 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT), and Sport 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT). For a full list of Legacy models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

More about the 2020 Subaru Legacy

2020 Subaru Legacy Overview

The 2020 Subaru Legacy is offered in the following submodels: Legacy Sedan. Available styles include Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT), Limited 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT), 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT), Sport 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT), Touring XT 4dr Sedan AWD (2.4L 4cyl Turbo CVT), and Limited XT 4dr Sedan AWD (2.4L 4cyl Turbo CVT).

What do people think of the 2020 Subaru Legacy?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 Subaru Legacy and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2020 Legacy 4.6 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 Legacy.

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2020 Subaru Legacy and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2020 Legacy featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

Our Review Process

This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

What's a good price for a New 2020 Subaru Legacy?

2020 Subaru Legacy Limited 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT)

The 2020 Subaru Legacy Limited 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $33,000. The average price paid for a new 2020 Subaru Legacy Limited 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) is trending $3,014 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $3,014 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $29,986.

The average savings for the 2020 Subaru Legacy Limited 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) is 9.1% below the MSRP.

Available Inventory:

We are showing 20 2020 Subaru Legacy Limited 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

2020 Subaru Legacy Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT)

The 2020 Subaru Legacy Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $26,325. The average price paid for a new 2020 Subaru Legacy Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) is trending $2,443 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $2,443 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $23,882.

The average savings for the 2020 Subaru Legacy Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) is 9.3% below the MSRP.

Available Inventory:

We are showing 24 2020 Subaru Legacy Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

2020 Subaru Legacy 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT)

The 2020 Subaru Legacy 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $23,645. The average price paid for a new 2020 Subaru Legacy 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) is trending $1,811 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $1,811 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $21,835.

The average savings for the 2020 Subaru Legacy 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) is 7.7% below the MSRP.

Available Inventory:

We are showing 3 2020 Subaru Legacy 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

2020 Subaru Legacy Sport 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT)

The 2020 Subaru Legacy Sport 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $27,845. The average price paid for a new 2020 Subaru Legacy Sport 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) is trending $2,649 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $2,649 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $25,196.

The average savings for the 2020 Subaru Legacy Sport 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) is 9.5% below the MSRP.

Available Inventory:

We are showing 8 2020 Subaru Legacy Sport 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

2020 Subaru Legacy Touring XT 4dr Sedan AWD (2.4L 4cyl Turbo CVT)

The 2020 Subaru Legacy Touring XT 4dr Sedan AWD (2.4L 4cyl Turbo CVT) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $36,795. The average price paid for a new 2020 Subaru Legacy Touring XT 4dr Sedan AWD (2.4L 4cyl Turbo CVT) is trending $2,310 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $2,310 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $34,485.

The average savings for the 2020 Subaru Legacy Touring XT 4dr Sedan AWD (2.4L 4cyl Turbo CVT) is 6.3% below the MSRP.

Available Inventory:

We are showing 2 2020 Subaru Legacy Touring XT 4dr Sedan AWD (2.4L 4cyl Turbo CVT) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

2020 Subaru Legacy Limited XT 4dr Sedan AWD (2.4L 4cyl Turbo CVT)

The 2020 Subaru Legacy Limited XT 4dr Sedan AWD (2.4L 4cyl Turbo CVT) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $36,144. The average price paid for a new 2020 Subaru Legacy Limited XT 4dr Sedan AWD (2.4L 4cyl Turbo CVT) is trending $2,382 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $2,382 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $33,762.

The average savings for the 2020 Subaru Legacy Limited XT 4dr Sedan AWD (2.4L 4cyl Turbo CVT) is 6.6% below the MSRP.

Available Inventory:

We are showing 1 2020 Subaru Legacy Limited XT 4dr Sedan AWD (2.4L 4cyl Turbo CVT) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

Which 2020 Subaru Legacies are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2020 Subaru Legacy for sale near. There are currently 169 new 2020 Legacies listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $23,854 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2020 Subaru Legacy. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $2,741 on a used or CPO 2020 Legacy available from a dealership near you.

Can't find a new 2020 Subaru Legacys you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a new Subaru Legacy for sale - 9 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $21,767.

Find a new Subaru for sale - 11 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $24,577.

Why trust Edmunds?

Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.

Should I lease or buy a 2020 Subaru Legacy?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Subaru lease specials

