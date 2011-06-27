  1. Home
  2. Subaru
  3. Subaru Impreza
  4. Used 1994 Subaru Impreza
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(3)
Appraise this car

1994 Subaru Impreza Review

Type:

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Other years
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
Subaru Impreza for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
$737 - $1,741
Used Impreza for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

1994 Highlights

A passenger airbag joins the driver airbag on all models. LS Imprezas have standard antilock brakes, automatic transmission and sunroof.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1994 Subaru Impreza.

5(67%)
4(33%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.7
3 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 3 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Super Car
mainroman,09/14/2003
Very nice and reliable car. My car has seen some very rough times, but nothing broke. Only Timing belt failure not so long ago, cost just 80$ to fix. Missed replace time. Engine was OK, nothing broke. Handling suberb. Winter handling and off road capability is great. Will go places where even good SUVs get stuck. Cheap to buy, cheap to own. Can't say a bad word.
Great Car
Love the Stubie,08/23/2006
I bought this car used with 198,000 miles on it. My wife learned to drive standard on it and it has been really reliable. It's a little small on the inside but with conscientious driving we can get over 30 miles per gallon. I recommend this car to anyone.
subie wagon-love ours
jewels,04/07/2004
suprizingly fun to drive, awd version. bought it used at 21k, have over 90k now. problems: leaked oil at 70k, seals needed replaced, cost $700. cv boot at 50k, annoying air/wind noise from small window of driver side. Overall, great hauling vehicle that's fun to drive.
See all 3 reviews of the 1994 Subaru Impreza
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
22 city / 29 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
110 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
21 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
110 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
22 city / 29 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
110 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
19 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
110 hp @ 5600 rpm
See all Used 1994 Subaru Impreza features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 1994 Subaru Impreza

Used 1994 Subaru Impreza Overview

The Used 1994 Subaru Impreza is offered in the following submodels: Impreza Sedan, Impreza Wagon. Available styles include 4dr Sedan, L 4dr Wagon AWD, L 4dr Wagon, L 4dr Sedan AWD, L 4dr Sedan, LS 4dr Wagon AWD, and LS 4dr Sedan AWD.

What's a good price on a Used 1994 Subaru Impreza?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1994 Subaru Imprezas are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1994 Subaru Impreza for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1994 Subaru Impreza.

Can't find a used 1994 Subaru Imprezas you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Subaru Impreza for sale - 4 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $8,495.

Find a used Subaru for sale - 6 great deals out of 6 listings starting at $17,269.

Find a used certified pre-owned Subaru Impreza for sale - 7 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $21,796.

Find a used certified pre-owned Subaru for sale - 8 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $15,499.

Should I lease or buy a 1994 Subaru Impreza?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Subaru lease specials
Check out Subaru Impreza lease specials

Related Used 1994 Subaru Impreza info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles