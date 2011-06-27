1994 Subaru Impreza Review
Edmunds' Expert Review
1994 Highlights
A passenger airbag joins the driver airbag on all models. LS Imprezas have standard antilock brakes, automatic transmission and sunroof.
Most helpful consumer reviews
mainroman,09/14/2003
Very nice and reliable car. My car has seen some very rough times, but nothing broke. Only Timing belt failure not so long ago, cost just 80$ to fix. Missed replace time. Engine was OK, nothing broke. Handling suberb. Winter handling and off road capability is great. Will go places where even good SUVs get stuck. Cheap to buy, cheap to own. Can't say a bad word.
Love the Stubie,08/23/2006
I bought this car used with 198,000 miles on it. My wife learned to drive standard on it and it has been really reliable. It's a little small on the inside but with conscientious driving we can get over 30 miles per gallon. I recommend this car to anyone.
jewels,04/07/2004
suprizingly fun to drive, awd version. bought it used at 21k, have over 90k now. problems: leaked oil at 70k, seals needed replaced, cost $700. cv boot at 50k, annoying air/wind noise from small window of driver side. Overall, great hauling vehicle that's fun to drive.
MPG
22 city / 29 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
110 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
21 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
110 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
22 city / 29 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
110 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
19 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
110 hp @ 5600 rpm
