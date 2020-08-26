Used 2015 Subaru Impreza for Sale Near Me
2,714 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 44,843 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$14,593$1,761 Below Market
- 65,201 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$13,500$941 Below Market
- 51,438 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$12,590$805 Below Market
- 85,614 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$9,995$1,397 Below Market
- 72,109 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$11,272$579 Below Market
- 62,300 milesTitle issue, 2 Owners, Lease
$10,450
- 53,218 milesTitle issue, 3 Owners, Lease
$9,750
- 53,725 milesTitle issue, 2 Owners, Lease
$10,900
- 16,383 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$16,950$447 Below Market
- 52,516 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$14,725$1,292 Below Market
- 48,162 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$16,598$419 Below Market
- 47,839 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$14,597$348 Below Market
- 79,236 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$10,999$822 Below Market
- 37,418 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$12,497$1,602 Below Market
- 69,184 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
$13,295$378 Below Market
- 102,810 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$9,995$852 Below Market
- 92,227 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$12,500$361 Below Market
- 71,749 miles2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$13,500
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Subaru Impreza searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Subaru Impreza
Read recent reviews for the Subaru Impreza
Write a reviewSee all 40 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating440 Reviews
Report abuse
JEK 2015,07/20/2015
2.0i PZEV 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
I'm in my late 20s and I wanted a car that would last me for the next 10+ years, and after shopping around Subaru seemed to be the best bet. There are some features that could be improved upon, but all-in-all this was the best car for my purposes! I was also looking at both the VW Golf and Mazda 3 and while they were comparable (and even better in a few circumstances) I figured the Subaru would last longer, be more reliable, and could handle camping in rugged terrain while also looking good in a city. Pros: -Handles great in rain and sand and have yet to drive it during winter but I can't wait! -Awesome cargo space: well worth it to get the rubberized cargo mats so I can fold the seat down and increase trunk space. Can fit my bike in the back no problem, and am working on adding a bike roof rack as well! -Visibility: I am short (5'4) and can see out of all windows and rear easily (compared with when I test-drove the Mazda 3 which I felt like I could barely see anything - main reason for not buying) -Backup Camera: perfect, clear and detailed -Comfortable seats and ease of use of controls (Again, compared with Mazda 3, which I couldn't really figure out) -I average 35mpg for city and 37.5 for highway, true to estimated fuel usage. This is even better than my 2005 Honda Civic. -Driving: Drives great, albeit not as zippy as a VW Golf (which I also test drove) It gets you there and has plenty of pickup for highway speeds (which I drive about 50% of the time). This was something that reviewers panned the car for, although in day-to-day driving how often are you really going from 0 to 60? -Bluetooth: This is kinda in-between a pro and a con - I love that the car has it, but my listeners complain that it sounds like I'm yelling into a tunnel. All-in-all it is a pro considering I never miss a phone call and can answer the phone without searching through my bag. I have never had bluetooth in a car before so I don't really have anything else to compare it to. Cons: Yes there are a few.... -CVT Engine: My only complaint with the CVT is when you are going from Reverse or Park to Drive - There is a significant lag time of 1-2 seconds for the gears to catch. This might not seem like a lot, but if you're not used to it and you're backing up onto a road you have to take it into account. This has definitely altered my way of driving so I don't end up straining the transmission by pressing on the accelerator too soon. When test driving, make sure to try this out. -Cloth seats stain easily - My interior is Tan and already have a stain on the passenger side seat from (of all things) a bouquet of flowers that decided to pollinate in my car. This has yet to come out :-( -Speakers/radio - The radio is constantly trying to find an HD radio station, when it does it will increase the bass and sound amazing. When it can't find an HD Station (which isn't often because I don't live near a city) the radio sounds tinny and slightly muffled. Luckily I enjoy books on tape (Mazda 3 didn't have CD Player) Final Notes: I researched the heck out of VW golf and Mazda 3 (among many others) and my reasons for choosing the Subaru included: My roommate had a 2007 VW GTI that had a major transmission failure that would have cost over $4000 to repair, which is kind of ridiculous seeing as my 2005 Honda had never had any repair that cost over $500. I also know that VWs have a sketchy track record in terms of easy and cost-efficient maintenance and repairs. Unfortunate because the Golf was my first choice. As for the Mazda3, when the Mazda salesman asked how long I planned on keeping my next car I responded "at least 10 years" to which he laughed and said "why would I want to sell you a car that you'd have for that long? I want you back here in 5 years!". Nuff said.
Related Subaru Impreza info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used BMW M3 2013
- Used Cadillac CTS 2015
- Used BMW M3 2017
- Used Honda Accord Hybrid 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz S-Class 2012
- Used Alfa Romeo Giulia 2018
- Used Chrysler 300 2013
- Used Lexus GS 350 2016
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 2015
- Used Land Rover Discovery 2017
- Used Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2016
- Used GMC Terrain 2016
- Used BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo 2018
- Used Audi A4 2012
- Used GMC Sierra 2500HD 2017
- Used Nissan Rogue 2012
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Lexus LC 500
- Used Cadillac Escalade EXT
- Used Chrysler Crossfire
- Used BMW Z4
- Used Pontiac Grand Prix
- Used FIAT 500
- Used Cadillac CTS Coupe
- Used BMW 6 Series
- Used Lexus SC 430
- Used Nissan Murano CrossCabriolet
- Used Cadillac Escalade ESV
- Used Maserati GranTurismo
- Used Mazda Mazdaspeed 3
Shop used models by city
- Used Subaru Ascent Green Bay WI
- Used Subaru Impreza Grand Rapids MI
- Used Subaru Impreza Fargo ND
- Used Subaru Forester Indianapolis IN
- Used Subaru Ascent Lancaster PA
- Used Subaru Tribeca Newark NJ
- Used Subaru Forester Corpus Christi TX
- Used Subaru Crosstrek Fort Myers FL
- Used Subaru Legacy Bakersfield CA
- Used Subaru Impreza Arlington VA
Shop used model years by city
- Used Subaru Legacy 2017 New Haven CT
- Used Subaru Forester 2010 Santa Ana CA
- Used Subaru Crosstrek 2014 Murfreesboro TN
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 Ford Transit Connect
- 2020 Cadillac XT6
- 2020 500X
- 2020 Audi S3
- 2020 Sierra 2500HD
- 2019 Subaru Impreza
- 2019 Q70
- 2020 Mercedes-Benz Metris
- Chevrolet Express 2020
- 2020 Nissan NV Passenger
- 2019 Porsche Macan
- 2019 2500
- 2020 Mirage G4
- 2019 4Runner
- 2019 Nissan Versa Note
- 2019 Outlander
- 2020 MX-5 Miata RF
- Acura RLX 2020