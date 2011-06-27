2020 Chevrolet Express
What’s new
- Improved eight-speed transmission for diesel engine
- Part of the first Express generation introduced for 1996
Pros & Cons
- Powerful V8 and diesel engines
- Towing and payload capabilities are near or at the top of the class
- Less cargo space than many competitors
- No high-roof cargo option
- Dated interior styling and touchscreen interface
2020 Chevrolet Express Review
The Chevrolet Express and its GMC Savana sibling are the last old-school vans standing. They have traditional body-on-frame construction and lack the high-roof style of newer full-size vans. In fact, the Express hasn't received a full redesign since its debut in 1996. Yet the Express is still around because of continual updates and a strong workhorse capability.
We do like the Express' variety in configurations, and its towing capability is quite strong. In general, however, rivals such as the Ford Transit, Mercedes-Benz Sprinter and Ram ProMaster will likely better suit your business needs.
Which Express does Edmunds recommend?
Chevrolet Express models
The 2020 Chevrolet Express comes in a lot of variations. In terms of capability, there is the standard 2500 and heavy-duty 3500. A longer 3500 extended-wheelbase version offers more space for seats or cargo.
The Express' engine lineup includes:
- A standard 4.3-liter V6 (276 hp, 298 lb-ft) paired to an eight-speed automatic
- An available 6.0-liter V8 (341 hp, 373 lb-ft) matched to a six-speed automatic
- An available 2.8-liter Duramax diesel four-cylinder engine (181 hp, 369 lb-ft) with an eight-speed automatic
Chevy offers the Express in two trim levels. Standard feature highlights include:
LS
- 16-inch steel wheels
- Front and rear air conditioning
- Power windows and locks
- Swing-out door with a 60/40 split on the passenger side
- Technology such as a rearview camera and GM's OnStar communications
- Two-speaker audio system with an auxiliary jack
Optional features for the LS include:
- Choosing the 3500 or 3500 Extended adds a tilting steering wheel and cruise control
LT
This trim adds:
- Front and rear chrome bumpers
- Remote door locks
- Full-floor carpeting
- Assistance features such as cruise control, forward collision alert and lane departure warning
- Tilting wheel
Optional features include:
- 6.5-inch touchscreen with navigation, Bluetooth capability, a CD player and a USB port
Consumer reviews
There are no consumer reviews for the 2020 Chevrolet Express.
Trending topics in reviews
Features & Specs
|LS 3500 3dr Ext Van
4.3L 6cyl 8A
|MSRP
|$38,000
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seating
|Seats 12
|Transmission
|8-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|276 hp @ 5200 rpm
|LT 2500 3dr Van
4.3L 6cyl 8A
|MSRP
|$37,000
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seating
|Seats 12
|Transmission
|8-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|276 hp @ 5200 rpm
|LT 3500 3dr Ext Van
4.3L 6cyl 8A
|MSRP
|$39,700
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seating
|Seats 12
|Transmission
|8-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|276 hp @ 5200 rpm
|LS 2500 3dr Van
4.3L 6cyl 8A
|MSRP
|$34,900
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seating
|Seats 12
|Transmission
|8-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|276 hp @ 5200 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Express safety features:
- Forward Collision Warning
- Sounds an alert if the system detects an imminent forward collision.
- Rear Park Assist
- Sounds an alert when the rear of the Express is close to an object.
- OnStar
- Provides third-party assistance in the event of a collision, vehicle theft or other emergency.
Chevrolet Express vs. the competition
Chevrolet Express vs. Ford Transit Passenger Van
Ford long ago committed to the high-roof style van, ending the run of its longtime Express competitor called the Econoline after 2014. That leaves the more modern Transit as the only workhorse in its stable. The stylish Transit carries technology such as Ford's impressive Sync 3 infotainment system, plus it offers advanced powertrains and a more sophisticated ride than the Express.
Chevrolet Express vs. Mercedes-Benz Sprinter
The Sprinter is plenty capable of ferrying passengers and cargo around, and it does it with a little extra style. Fully redesigned in 2019, the Sprinter has an upscale interior and maneuverable handling for its size. There are plenty of configurations including different roof heights, wheelbases and even a four-wheel-drive option. It costs more than the Express but it's a much better van.
Chevrolet Express vs. Nissan NV Passenger
The Nissan NV is somewhat of a go-between, featuring a spartan interior and V6 or V8 power with the configuration of a modern high-roof van. The NV is attractively priced and powerful, but it doesn't offer the range of choice that others do. It will only seat up to 12 passengers and does not have a fuel-efficient diesel-powered engine option.
FAQ
What's new in the 2020 Chevrolet Express?
- Improved eight-speed transmission for diesel engine
- Part of the first Express generation introduced for 1996
- Improved eight-speed transmission for diesel engine
- Part of the first Express generation introduced for 1996
How much should I pay for a 2020 Chevrolet Express?
The least-expensive 2020 Chevrolet Express is the 2020 Chevrolet Express LS 2500 3dr Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $34,900.
Other versions include:
- LS 3500 3dr Ext Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $38,000
- LT 2500 3dr Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $37,000
- LT 3500 3dr Ext Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $39,700
- LS 2500 3dr Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $34,900
- LS 3500 3dr Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $37,200
- LT 3500 3dr Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $38,900
What are the different models of Chevrolet Express?
2020 Chevrolet Express Overview
The 2020 Chevrolet Express is offered in the following submodels: Express Van. Available styles include LS 3500 3dr Ext Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A), LT 2500 3dr Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A), LT 3500 3dr Ext Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A), LS 2500 3dr Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A), LS 3500 3dr Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A), and LT 3500 3dr Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A).
What do people think of the 2020 Chevrolet Express?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 Chevrolet Express and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 Express.
