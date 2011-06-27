  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Express

2020 Chevrolet Express

What’s new

  • Improved eight-speed transmission for diesel engine
  • Part of the first Express generation introduced for 1996

Pros & Cons

  • Powerful V8 and diesel engines
  • Towing and payload capabilities are near or at the top of the class
  • Less cargo space than many competitors
  • No high-roof cargo option
  • Dated interior styling and touchscreen interface
Other years
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
Chevrolet Express for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
MSRP Starting at
$34,900
Compare dealer price quotes
Select your model:
Compare dealer price quotes

2020 Chevrolet Express pricing

in Ashburn, VA
Build & price

2020 Chevrolet Express Review

The Chevrolet Express and its GMC Savana sibling are the last old-school vans standing. They have traditional body-on-frame construction and lack the high-roof style of newer full-size vans. In fact, the Express hasn't received a full redesign since its debut in 1996. Yet the Express is still around because of continual updates and a strong workhorse capability.

We do like the Express' variety in configurations, and its towing capability is quite strong. In general, however, rivals such as the Ford Transit, Mercedes-Benz Sprinter and Ram ProMaster will likely better suit your business needs.

Which Express does Edmunds recommend?

Consider spending extra on the 3500 trim for its increased capability. Springing for the 3500 increases maximum payload capacity and allows you to choose the extended-wheelbase version that adds more cargo space or a fifth row of seats for passengers.

Chevrolet Express models

The 2020 Chevrolet Express comes in a lot of variations. In terms of capability, there is the standard 2500 and heavy-duty 3500. A longer 3500 extended-wheelbase version offers more space for seats or cargo.

The Express' engine lineup includes:

  • A standard 4.3-liter V6 (276 hp, 298 lb-ft) paired to an eight-speed automatic
  • An available 6.0-liter V8 (341 hp, 373 lb-ft) matched to a six-speed automatic
  • An available 2.8-liter Duramax diesel four-cylinder engine (181 hp, 369 lb-ft) with an eight-speed automatic

Chevy offers the Express in two trim levels. Standard feature highlights include:

LS

  • 16-inch steel wheels
  • Front and rear air conditioning
  • Power windows and locks
  • Swing-out door with a 60/40 split on the passenger side
  • Technology such as a rearview camera and GM's OnStar communications
  • Two-speaker audio system with an auxiliary jack

Optional features for the LS include:

  • Choosing the 3500 or 3500 Extended adds a tilting steering wheel and cruise control

LT
This trim adds:

  • Front and rear chrome bumpers
  • Remote door locks
  • Full-floor carpeting
  • Assistance features such as cruise control, forward collision alert and lane departure warning
  • Tilting wheel

Optional features include:

  • 6.5-inch touchscreen with navigation, Bluetooth capability, a CD player and a USB port

Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2020 Chevrolet Express.

Trending topics in reviews

    Features & Specs

    LS 3500 3dr Ext Van features & specs
    LS 3500 3dr Ext Van
    4.3L 6cyl 8A
    MSRP$38,000
    MPG N/A city / N/A hwy
    SeatingSeats 12
    Transmission8-speed automatic
    Horsepower276 hp @ 5200 rpm
    See all for sale
    LT 2500 3dr Van features & specs
    LT 2500 3dr Van
    4.3L 6cyl 8A
    MSRP$37,000
    MPG N/A city / N/A hwy
    SeatingSeats 12
    Transmission8-speed automatic
    Horsepower276 hp @ 5200 rpm
    See all for sale
    LT 3500 3dr Ext Van features & specs
    LT 3500 3dr Ext Van
    4.3L 6cyl 8A
    MSRP$39,700
    MPG N/A city / N/A hwy
    SeatingSeats 12
    Transmission8-speed automatic
    Horsepower276 hp @ 5200 rpm
    See all for sale
    LS 2500 3dr Van features & specs
    LS 2500 3dr Van
    4.3L 6cyl 8A
    MSRP$34,900
    MPG N/A city / N/A hwy
    SeatingSeats 12
    Transmission8-speed automatic
    Horsepower276 hp @ 5200 rpm
    See all for sale
    See all 2020 Chevrolet Express features & specs

    Safety

    Our experts’ favorite Express safety features:

    Forward Collision Warning
    Sounds an alert if the system detects an imminent forward collision.
    Rear Park Assist
    Sounds an alert when the rear of the Express is close to an object.
    OnStar
    Provides third-party assistance in the event of a collision, vehicle theft or other emergency.

    Chevrolet Express vs. the competition

    Chevrolet Express vs. Ford Transit Passenger Van

    Ford long ago committed to the high-roof style van, ending the run of its longtime Express competitor called the Econoline after 2014. That leaves the more modern Transit as the only workhorse in its stable. The stylish Transit carries technology such as Ford's impressive Sync 3 infotainment system, plus it offers advanced powertrains and a more sophisticated ride than the Express.

    Compare Chevrolet Express & Ford Transit Passenger Van features

    Chevrolet Express vs. Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

    The Sprinter is plenty capable of ferrying passengers and cargo around, and it does it with a little extra style. Fully redesigned in 2019, the Sprinter has an upscale interior and maneuverable handling for its size. There are plenty of configurations including different roof heights, wheelbases and even a four-wheel-drive option. It costs more than the Express but it's a much better van.

    Compare Chevrolet Express & Mercedes-Benz Sprinter features

    Chevrolet Express vs. Nissan NV Passenger

    The Nissan NV is somewhat of a go-between, featuring a spartan interior and V6 or V8 power with the configuration of a modern high-roof van. The NV is attractively priced and powerful, but it doesn't offer the range of choice that others do. It will only seat up to 12 passengers and does not have a fuel-efficient diesel-powered engine option.

    Compare Chevrolet Express & Nissan NV Passenger features

    Related Express Articles

    FAQ

    Is the Chevrolet Express a good car?

    The Edmunds experts tested the 2020 Express both on the road and at the track. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Chevrolet Express. Learn more

    What's new in the 2020 Chevrolet Express?

    According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 Chevrolet Express:

    • Improved eight-speed transmission for diesel engine
    • Part of the first Express generation introduced for 1996
    Learn more

    Is the Chevrolet Express reliable?

    To determine whether the Chevrolet Express is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Express. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Express's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

    Is the 2020 Chevrolet Express a good car?

    There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2020 Chevrolet Express is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2020 Express is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

    How much should I pay for a 2020 Chevrolet Express?

    The least-expensive 2020 Chevrolet Express is the 2020 Chevrolet Express LS 2500 3dr Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $34,900.

    Other versions include:

    • LS 3500 3dr Ext Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $38,000
    • LT 2500 3dr Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $37,000
    • LT 3500 3dr Ext Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $39,700
    • LS 2500 3dr Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $34,900
    • LS 3500 3dr Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $37,200
    • LT 3500 3dr Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $38,900
    Learn more

    What are the different models of Chevrolet Express?

    If you're interested in the Chevrolet Express, the next question is, which Express model is right for you? Express variants include LS 3500 3dr Ext Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A), LT 2500 3dr Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A), LT 3500 3dr Ext Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A), and LS 2500 3dr Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A). For a full list of Express models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

    More about the 2020 Chevrolet Express

    2020 Chevrolet Express Overview

    The 2020 Chevrolet Express is offered in the following submodels: Express Van. Available styles include LS 3500 3dr Ext Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A), LT 2500 3dr Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A), LT 3500 3dr Ext Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A), LS 2500 3dr Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A), LS 3500 3dr Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A), and LT 3500 3dr Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A).

    What do people think of the 2020 Chevrolet Express?

    Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 Chevrolet Express and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 Express.

    Edmunds Expert Reviews

    Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2020 Chevrolet Express and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2020 Express featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

    Our Review Process

    This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

    We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

    What's a good price for a New 2020 Chevrolet Express?

    Which 2020 Chevrolet Expresses are available in my area?

    Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2020 Chevrolet Express for sale near. There are currently 5 new 2020 Expresses listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $38,450 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2020 Chevrolet Express.

    Can't find a new 2020 Chevrolet Expresss you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

    Find a new Chevrolet Express for sale - 3 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $15,288.

    Find a new Chevrolet for sale - 8 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $20,455.

    Why trust Edmunds?

    Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.

    Should I lease or buy a 2020 Chevrolet Express?

    Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

    Check out Chevrolet lease specials

    Related 2020 Chevrolet Express info

    Shop used vehicles in your area

    Popular new car reviews and ratings

    Vehicle rankings by type

    Other models to consider

    Research Similar Vehicles

    Hot new vehicles