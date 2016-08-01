Used 2002 Subaru Impreza for Sale Near Me
2,714 listings
- 184,731 miles
$2,850
- 169,742 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,999
- 110,934 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,311
- 115,322 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$8,477
- 266,740 miles1 Accident, 7 Owners, Personal Use
$1,732
- 131,810 miles
$5,990
- 176,465 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$4,498
- 148,051 miles
$5,995
- 95,707 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,999
- 61,396 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$10,799
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$913
- 102,230 milesFrame damage, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$7,999
- 96,026 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$1,999
- 30,442 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$12,995
- 107,917 miles
$4,989
- 69,000 milesTitle issue, 7 Owners, Personal Use
$14,995
- 159,162 miles
$5,994
- 166,641 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$10,995
Consumer Reviews for the Subaru Impreza
Jay,01/08/2016
Outback Sport AWD 4dr Wagon (2.5L 4cyl 5M)
I have owned this car for over 13 years and put 270,000 and counting miles on it. The car has held up to everything I throw at it and never left me stranded. It has even held up to numerous exhaust, engine and suspension modifications I have thrown at it during my weekend tinkering since the warranty expired at 50k in early '05. It currently produces about 195hp and 190ft-lb of torque, but it has been higher during past setups. Currently riding on STI suspension for the winter (AGX struts and springs in storage from the summer) Subaru accessories are great, I have the cargo box, the crossbars and the bike rack. With bike rack, there is no noticeable change in noise or drag, minimal changes with the cargo box. I elected to replace the trans at 200k because the syncronizers were failing (I highly suspect it was due to increased power from my mods). People will also tell you about the head gaskets failing, however this isn't as big a deal as it seems. I pull the spark plug boots every once in a while and if I see oil on them I replace the head gaskets for a whopping $20 and an hour of my time every 75-100k. Tires can last 60k or more, just be sure to rotate and cross-rotate them because the stock rear camber is slightly negative so they do wear if you don't rotate. Front brake discs and pads might need more frequent replacement since there is only minimal braking effort from the rear drums, however the original rear drums lasted until 250k. All this service has been performed by me and I can tell you from experience this is one of the easiest cars to work on. Things I have done with this car: -Gone out in virtually every snowstorm to hit in Northern Maryland and never gotten stuck. It even pulled a colleague's pickup when it was stuck in a snow drift. All of that with All-season tires. (I like Continental Pro-Contact, but have used Kumhos a few times when funds were low with good results.) -Driven to Florida and Colorado multiple times (from Maryland) -Some moderate off-roading (with stock suspension) -Hauled 1000lbs of wood in the back and on the roof multiple times. -Towed a loaded U-Haul trailer -Gotten 27+ mpg on the highway (new, stock rating was 25)
