Used 2002 Subaru Impreza for Sale Near Me

  • 2002 Subaru Impreza 2.5 RS in Dark Blue
    used

    2002 Subaru Impreza 2.5 RS

    184,731 miles

    $2,850

    Details
  • 2002 Subaru Impreza WRX in Dark Blue
    used

    2002 Subaru Impreza WRX

    169,742 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,999

    Details
  • 2002 Subaru Impreza WRX in Silver
    used

    2002 Subaru Impreza WRX

    110,934 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $8,311

    Details
  • 2003 Subaru Impreza WRX in Silver
    used

    2003 Subaru Impreza WRX

    115,322 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,477

    Details
  • 2003 Subaru Impreza Outback Sport in Dark Green
    used

    2003 Subaru Impreza Outback Sport

    266,740 miles
    1 Accident, 7 Owners, Personal Use

    $1,732

    Details
  • 2004 Subaru Impreza WRX in Dark Blue
    used

    2004 Subaru Impreza WRX

    131,810 miles

    $5,990

    Details
  • 2004 Subaru Impreza 2.5 in Silver
    used

    2004 Subaru Impreza 2.5

    176,465 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $4,498

    Details
  • 2004 Subaru Impreza WRX in Black
    used

    2004 Subaru Impreza WRX

    148,051 miles

    $5,995

    Details
  • 2005 Subaru Impreza WRX in Gray
    used

    2005 Subaru Impreza WRX

    95,707 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,999

    Details
  • 2005 Subaru Impreza WRX in Silver
    used

    2005 Subaru Impreza WRX

    61,396 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $10,799

    Details
  • 1999 Subaru Impreza Outback Sport
    used

    1999 Subaru Impreza Outback Sport

    Not Provided
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $913

    Details
  • 2005 Subaru Impreza WRX in Dark Blue
    used

    2005 Subaru Impreza WRX

    102,230 miles
    Frame damage, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $7,999

    Details
  • 2005 Subaru Impreza
    used

    2005 Subaru Impreza

    96,026 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $1,999

    Details
  • 2006 Subaru Impreza Outback Sport Special Edition in Silver
    used

    2006 Subaru Impreza Outback Sport Special Edition

    30,442 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $12,995

    Details
  • 2006 Subaru Impreza 2.5 i in Gray
    used

    2006 Subaru Impreza 2.5 i

    107,917 miles

    $4,989

    Details
  • 2006 Subaru Impreza WRX in Red
    used

    2006 Subaru Impreza WRX

    69,000 miles
    Title issue, 7 Owners, Personal Use

    $14,995

    Details
  • 2006 Subaru Impreza 2.5 i in Red
    used

    2006 Subaru Impreza 2.5 i

    159,162 miles

    $5,994

    Details
  • 2006 Subaru Impreza WRX Limited
    used

    2006 Subaru Impreza WRX Limited

    166,641 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $10,995

    Details

I have owned this car for over 13 years and put 270,000 and counting miles on it. The car has held up to everything I throw at it and never left me stranded. It has even held up to numerous exhaust, engine and suspension modifications I have thrown at it during my weekend tinkering since the warranty expired at 50k in early '05. It currently produces about 195hp and 190ft-lb of torque, but it has been higher during past setups. Currently riding on STI suspension for the winter (AGX struts and springs in storage from the summer) Subaru accessories are great, I have the cargo box, the crossbars and the bike rack. With bike rack, there is no noticeable change in noise or drag, minimal changes with the cargo box. I elected to replace the trans at 200k because the syncronizers were failing (I highly suspect it was due to increased power from my mods). People will also tell you about the head gaskets failing, however this isn't as big a deal as it seems. I pull the spark plug boots every once in a while and if I see oil on them I replace the head gaskets for a whopping $20 and an hour of my time every 75-100k. Tires can last 60k or more, just be sure to rotate and cross-rotate them because the stock rear camber is slightly negative so they do wear if you don't rotate. Front brake discs and pads might need more frequent replacement since there is only minimal braking effort from the rear drums, however the original rear drums lasted until 250k. All this service has been performed by me and I can tell you from experience this is one of the easiest cars to work on. Things I have done with this car: -Gone out in virtually every snowstorm to hit in Northern Maryland and never gotten stuck. It even pulled a colleague's pickup when it was stuck in a snow drift. All of that with All-season tires. (I like Continental Pro-Contact, but have used Kumhos a few times when funds were low with good results.) -Driven to Florida and Colorado multiple times (from Maryland) -Some moderate off-roading (with stock suspension) -Hauled 1000lbs of wood in the back and on the roof multiple times. -Towed a loaded U-Haul trailer -Gotten 27+ mpg on the highway (new, stock rating was 25)
