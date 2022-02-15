  1. Home
2023 Hyundai Kona

Release Date: Fall 2023
Estimated Price: $23,000-$37,000
What to expect
  • No major changes expected for 2023
  • Part of the first Kona generation introduced for 2018
Contact your local dealers about upcoming availability and pricing details.
  • 7 Colors
  • 5 Trims
  • 3 Packages
