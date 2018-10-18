2019 Subaru Impreza
What’s new
- Expanded availability of the EyeSight package of safety features
- Premium models now come with a CD player, HD radio and two rear USB ports
- Manual-equipped Sport models get the short-throw shifter from the Impreza WRX STI
- Part of the fifth Impreza generation introduced for 2017
Pros & Cons
- Standard all-wheel drive delivers secure handling and wet-weather traction
- The cabin is quiet, comfortable and surprisingly roomy for a compact car
- A healthy selection of advanced safety features is available on most trims
- Available manual transmission for those who want to row their own gears
- Slow acceleration, even with this generation's more powerful engine
- Transmission is loud under heavy loads
- Interior materials are lower-quality compared to many rivals
- Hard to match fuel economy estimates in the real world
Which Impreza does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating7.4 / 10
On snowy and icy roads, vehicles with traction-enhancing all-wheel drive are invaluable. But what if you don't want to get an SUV? Check out the 2019 Subaru Impreza. Not only is it the least expensive all-wheel-drive vehicle on the market, but it's also the only compact sedan to offer AWD — and it's standard.
Even if you don't expressly need all-wheel drive, the Impreza is still worth checking out. Redesigned just two years ago, the Impreza is one of the newer compacts and features the latest tech gadgets and driving aids that buyers have come to expect. This is especially true of this year's model since Subaru has increased the availability of its EyeSight suite of advanced safety aids. Now, any Impreza can be equipped with EyeSight, which includes traffic-adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, and forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking.
The Impreza has other advantages, including secure handling, an excellent infotainment system, a comfortable ride, and a cabin with room for four adults. It's not competitive in all areas, however. Acceleration is slow, and real-world fuel economy is subpar. Overall, though, we're fond of the Impreza. It's worth considering, especially if you want all-wheel drive.
Notably, we picked the 2019 Subaru Impreza as one of Edmunds' Best AWD Sedans for this year and is a featured vehicle in our Cheapest New Cars article.
What's it like to live with?
Edmunds owned a Subaru Impreza for one year and nearly 20,000 miles. To learn more about our experiences, visit the long-term page for our 2017 Subaru Impreza Limited. We cover everything from seat comfort to real-world fuel economy. All-wheel-drive performance was a staff favorite, but we were less impressed with its engine responsiveness and interior materials. If you have questions, chances are good we've answered them during our long-term test. There are no significant differences between the 2019 Subaru Impreza and our long-term car, so our observations still apply.
2019 Subaru Impreza models
Like many compacts, the 2019 Subaru Impreza is available as a sedan or a four-door hatchback. Features on the four available trims are nearly identical between the two body styles. The base 2.0i is sparsely equipped, but it does have power windows and a touchscreen with Android Auto/Apple CarPlay capability. The Premium counts alloy wheels and heated seats among its additions. Upgrade to the Sport and you get larger wheels, sporty suspension tuning, keyless entry and ignition, and a larger touchscreen. The Limited keeps some of the Sport's luxury features and adds leather and automatic climate control.
Every Impreza is powered by a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine that makes 152 horsepower and 145 pound-feet of torque. (The related, high-performance WRX and WRX STI are reviewed separately.) A five-speed manual transmission is standard on the 2.0i and Sport models, and a continuously variable automatic is optional on those and standard on Premium and Limited trims.
The base 2.0i comes standard with 16-inch steel wheels, daytime running lights, remote locking and unlocking, cloth upholstery, carpeted floor mats, a rearview camera, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, a driver information display, a height-adjustable driver's seat, cruise control, a 60/40-split folding rear seat, Bluetooth, a 6.5-inch touchscreen, and a four-speaker audio system with a USB port and Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility.
The available EyeSight suite of driver aids adds adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning with automatic braking, automatic reverse braking, and lane departure warning and mitigation. This option also adds an upgraded driver information display.
The Premium trim is better equipped, with alloy wheels, automatic headlights and wipers, heated mirrors, a windshield wiper de-icer, a sound-reducing windshield, heated front seats, Subaru Starlink services, and a six-speaker audio system with a CD player, satellite radio and a second USB port. Models equipped with the CVT also get steering-wheel-mounted paddles with seven simulated gears, while hatchback models add roof rails and a cargo cover.
An available package combines blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert, cornering lights and the EyeSight suite. This package can be ordered with or without a power sunroof.
For drivers who want a more exciting version of the Impreza, there's the Sport. It comes with 18-inch alloy wheels, a rear spoiler, a sport-tuned suspension, keyless entry and ignition, an 8-inch touchscreen, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, unique interior and exterior trim, and active torque vectoring for improved traction.
EyeSight, the sunroof and blind-spot monitoring are bundled into a package that also includes an eight-speaker Harman Kardon premium audio system.
At the top of the Impreza range, there's the Limited model. It builds off the Premium trim, adding 17-inch alloy wheels, adaptive LED headlights with automatic high beams, foglights, keyless entry and ignition, the 8-inch touchscreen, leather upholstery, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, a six-way power driver's seat, a rear armrest, automatic climate control, the EyeSight system and reverse automatic braking.
Blind-spot monitoring and the sunroof are bundled into a package. It can be ordered with or without the Harman Kardon system and navigation.
Trim tested
Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the Subaru Impreza Limited Sedan (2.0L flat-4 | CVT automatic | AWD).
NOTE: Since this test was conducted in 2017, there have been no significant changes to the Subaru Impreza.
Scorecard
|Overall
|7.4 / 10
|Driving
|7.5
|Comfort
|7.5
|Interior
|8.5
|Utility
|7.0
|Technology
|8.0
Driving7.5
Acceleration6.0
Braking8.0
Steering8.0
Handling8.0
Drivability6.5
Off-road8.0
Comfort7.5
Seat comfort7.5
Ride comfort8.0
Noise & vibration7.0
Climate control7.0
Interior8.5
Ease of use8.0
Getting in/getting out8.5
Driving position8.0
Roominess8.5
Visibility9.0
Quality7.5
Utility7.0
Small-item storage6.0
Cargo space6.5
Child safety seat accommodation6.5
Technology8.0
Smartphone integration7.0
Driver aids7.5
Voice control8.0
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2019 Subaru Impreza.
Trending topics in reviews
- interior
- comfort
- spaciousness
- handling & steering
- value
- reliability & manufacturing quality
- technology
- driving experience
- doors
- appearance
- ride quality
- infotainment system
- oil
- safety
- acceleration
- warranty
- maintenance & parts
- seats
- visibility
- climate control
- dashboard
- lights
- fuel efficiency
- transmission
- sound system
- road noise
Most helpful consumer reviews
Here is a 1-year update of my 2019 base Subaru Impreza CVT (I condensed the original review to make room for this): I have 24K miles on the clock now. This car has some big flaws when compared to a Toyota, but it has upsides that no Toyota could ever have. When I take my kid to school and back every day, the car averages 22 mpg. Don't believe the mpg calculator - if you do it yourself, you will find the mpg to be different. Regarding assembly, there are numerous panels, doors, and plastics that simply do not align with the other side, are wobbly, or are uneven. This makes me question the assembly line - who put this car together, and will it hold-up? I have 3 Toyotas parked on my driveway, and they have flawless, perfect assembly. Also, my driver-side shock blew after only 20K miles. Now, for the pros: Subaru is definitely a lifestyle car. This car has CHARACTER. Just driving it around, people notice it. The car is COMFORTABLE, and the technology interface blows-away anything Toyota has ever made. On the highway, I'm not kidding, I get 39-45 mpg. This car handles better than any other car in the rain or mountains - it has POWER, and has saved my life several times. The engine runs just like it did on day-one. Overall, I'm more than happy with this car, and easily take it over a Corolla. Love my car! Here is the 6-month update of my 2019 base Impreza (CVT transmission): I've put 13,000 miles on the car so far. It's been an excellent daily driver. Suspension is stiffer than a sedan, even the Toyota Corolla. Brakes could be significantly better. This car truly is a 4-seater - taking 5 people, even with the small ones in the back, is a very cramped experience. My only major qualm has to be the amount I'm paying for gas: Adjusting for distance, you pay $53 for 400 miles in an Impreza, and $33 for 400 miles in a Corolla (a difference of $20). That's at least $80 per month more that you're paying for gas in the Impreza than in a commuter car (ie: Corolla, Civic). I feel confident in the build quality and performance of the car - I've never felt unconfident in the car when in remote areas like the Redwoods. However, long-term reliability is yet to be seen. Maintenance is easy (engine oil filter gets an 11/10 for placement), and few and far between. What gives the Impreza an x-factor is how accommodating it is of larger people: I'm 6'1", and my head is far from the ceiling. The windows are large and wide; I don't feel cramped in the car, which is a godsend when compared to a Corolla. Overall, I'm in-between about the Impreza. Gets an A+ when getting me from point A to point B. Ride quality is harsher than I want it to be. Fuel cost is significantly more than a commuter car. At the end of the day, I still take the Impreza over the Corolla. I have nightmares about getting into a Corolla and my head hitting the ceiling; if you are 5'8" or shorter, the Corolla might be better for you (plus it's a true 5-seater). Hope this helps! Original review: This car is what it is, and is not what it's not. The Impreza is an AWD, wide, roomy, and comfortable car that gets decent gas mileage. Between city and highway driving, I'm averaging 29.5 MPG. Compared to a Toyota Corolla, this car is on another level - it's fun to drive, powerful, has plush seats, amazing visibility, and is much more suitable for taller drivers than the new (2015-present) Corolla sedan. The 2015-2019 Corolla wins when it comes to MPG and rear legroom (at least in my experience), but that's about it. Now, you get what you pay for in this car. I bought the base model, which has hub caps, the 6.5" Starlink touchscreen (with Apple carplay and Android auto - which both work amazingly!), and cruise control. That's it for features. In the higher trims levels, you get a mix of: larger touchscreen, Eyesight technology, LED headlights, alloy rims, ski racks, trunk cover, and other amenities. That raises the price of the car from about $21K for the base, to $27K for loaded. Overall, I am satisfied with my base Impreza hatchback. This car is what it is and is not what it's not. If you're looking for tons of features and the most up-to-date technology, either pay more for a premium Impreza, or opt for a different car. If you're someone who wants great visibility, more power than a normal 4-cylinder car, comfortable seats, AWD, and the satisfaction of driving a Subaru, then consider the Impreza. PS: -The car has a considerable center hump on the floor of the rear seats, making it a very comfortable 4-seater car, but a tight 5-seater car. -Although the trunk is rated to have 20.8 cubic feet of space, it's wide and deep, allowing you to easily carry 4 large suitcases and then some. For comparison, the 2017 Corolla iM also has 20.8 cubic feet of trunk space, but there's no way you're going to fit 4 large suitcases in it - it's too shallow. -There's no rear cup-holders attached to the center armrest, although the rear side doors can hold 2 bottles of water each.
In the past I never looked at Subaru’s because they were always behind in tech and features. They have stepped up big time. The eye sight works amazing, I use the auto cruise control daily going to work and only have to push the gas or brake pedals on side streets, it does a great job of keep you behind the car in front of you. The infotainment software is amazing, as someone coming from the constantly not working Mazda (2017) infotainment, this one works perfectly. I have not had Bluetooth or usb disconnect since I bought it. The AWD is amazing especially living in Seattle, it handles the rain like a dream. Even the eyesight has no problems on the gloomy dark rainy weather. The acceleration is perfectly fine, yea it won’t blow anyone away but did you expect that when they sell the WRX or STI? The rear cargo room is more than any other car in the class. I can fit my infant car seat in the back with adults sitting up front with no space issues, the same can’t be said for the Mazda 3, civic or corolla. I would highly recommend this car to anyone looking at a car in this size, especially as someone who owned a Mazda 3 that was traded in for this.
Shopping for a car and my wife and I found ourselves at a Subaru dealership. The staff was very polite and accommodating. My wife had owned a Subaru before and we fell in love with the hatchback. After purchasing we took it on a 2000 mile road trip. The car has a very smooth and quiet ride and is roomy for the size. I wanted the tech and it came loaded with apple and android connectivity. Integrated garage door opener, compass, WiFi and exterior temperature. You also can add apps to your phone to locate, lock and unlock the vehicle which is good because I have been known to lock my keys in the car from time to time. You can also check the vehicles health and get notified on service and recalls. It has a 2.0i and CVT transmission so don't expect plenty of power but it is acceptable for the fuel economy it offers. It does have some overrev when shifting hard, but, I heard that is common for Subarus. The seats are firm and offer great support but not super comfortable for long trips. With eyesight... it will correct if you drift from your lane at times if the lines are not worn but will not steer itself. The adjustable cruise control is nice and will control acceleration and braking until you come to a complete stop. My only gripe is that it sits very low making it harder for older people to get in and out and scrapes when loaded on big dips but it can be corrected with a set of strut spacers. Also, Many accessories are available to customize to your liking. Overall I am completely satisfied with my new car and will recommend it to friends. I am now a Subaru fan!
Ive had this car for 7 months. Theres a lot more pros than cons but ill list them anyway PROS - Boxer engine lowers car center of gravity - Easy to service esp when doing oil changes - Sport Trim makes car truly feel sporty esp if you get the sedan; it comes with a spoiler. - Phone syncs easily to bluetooth and infotainment system - Sport Trim has large easy to use radio console - Backup camera on sport trim is easy to see since it uses the large radio console - AWD enables you to drive through rain and snow with absolute confidence - Engine not as underpowered as people claim; can merge quickly and change lanes with ease on highways - rear sears fold flat if you need more cargo room to haul things CONS - Its a compact sedan so storage space will be more limited - center console has limited storage space - No compartment space for driving glasses - Be careful raking off lugnuts. For some odd reason Subaru used fine thread on the lugnut studs (had to replace a couple of them) - If you put different rims on car the tire sensors have to be transferred to the new rims and dealership has to reprogram them to sync with the cars infotainment system. OVERALL - Fun car to drive - Small yet rugged and reliable transportation - Overall rating i give is 9.5/10
Features & Specs
|2.0i 4dr Sedan AWD
2.0L 4cyl CVT
|MSRP
|$19,595
|MPG
|28 city / 38 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|152 hp @ 6000 rpm
|2.0i Premium 4dr Sedan AWD
2.0L 4cyl CVT
|MSRP
|$21,595
|MPG
|28 city / 38 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|152 hp @ 6000 rpm
|2.0i Sport 4dr Sedan AWD
2.0L 4cyl CVT
|MSRP
|$22,995
|MPG
|27 city / 36 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|152 hp @ 6000 rpm
|2.0i Sport 4dr Sedan AWD
2.0L 4cyl 5M
|MSRP
|$22,195
|MPG
|23 city / 31 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|Horsepower
|152 hp @ 6000 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Impreza safety features:
- Rear Cross-Traffic Alert
- Sounds an audible warning when vehicles are approaching from the side, such as when backing out of a parking space.
- Subaru EyeSight
- Bundles several driver aids, including adaptive cruise control, emergency braking and lane keeping assist.
- Reverse Automatic Braking
- Applies the brakes automatically if a collision is deemed imminent while reversing.
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Subaru Impreza vs. the competition
Subaru Impreza vs. Subaru Legacy
If you like the Impreza but need a bit more room for friends or cargo, the Subaru Legacy is a good choice. The midsize Legacy is naturally more spacious than the Impreza, and the cabin materials are a little nicer. Legacy models are also not much more expensive than similarly equipped Imprezas.
Subaru Impreza vs. Subaru Crosstrek
The Crosstrek is essentially an Impreza hatchback that can overcome inclement weather or venture off-road. An extra 3.6 inches of ground clearance helps it sail over smaller rocks, while the available X-Mode traction system keeps the car moving on low-grip surfaces. It also has an extra half-inch of headroom, which might make all the difference for tall rear passengers.
Subaru Impreza vs. Honda Civic
The Honda Civic is one of the best small cars on the market and poses a serious challenge to the Impreza. It's roomier, more powerful and more fuel-efficient than the Impreza, and prices between like models are nearly identical. The Impreza gets points for all-wheel drive and a superior infotainment system, but in most other respects, the Civic is better. To learn more about the Civic of this generation, read Edmunds' long-term road test of a 2016 Honda Civic Touring.
FAQ
Is the Subaru Impreza a good car?
What's new in the 2019 Subaru Impreza?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 Subaru Impreza:
- Expanded availability of the EyeSight package of safety features
- Premium models now come with a CD player, HD radio and two rear USB ports
- Manual-equipped Sport models get the short-throw shifter from the Impreza WRX STI
- Part of the fifth Impreza generation introduced for 2017
Is the Subaru Impreza reliable?
Is the 2019 Subaru Impreza a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2019 Subaru Impreza?
The least-expensive 2019 Subaru Impreza is the 2019 Subaru Impreza 2.0i 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl 5M). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $18,595.
Other versions include:
- 2.0i 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $19,595
- 2.0i Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $21,595
- 2.0i Sport 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $22,995
- 2.0i Sport 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl 5M) which starts at $22,195
- 2.0i Limited 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $25,190
- 2.0i 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl 5M) which starts at $18,595
What are the different models of Subaru Impreza?
More about the 2019 Subaru Impreza
Like many compact vehicles, the 2019 Subaru Impreza is sold as a sedan or a four-door hatchback. Its standard all-wheel-drive powertrain not only gives the Impreza the edge around tight mountain switchbacks, but it also keeps the car pointed straight ahead when the road gets wet.
Both Impreza body styles are offered in four distinct trim levels: base 2.0i, Premium, Sport and Limited. The base and Sport models come standard with a five-speed manual transmission, while a continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT) is optional on those trims and standard on the Premium and the Limited. Under the hood of every model is a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine with 152 horsepower on tap.
The base 2.0i is rather modestly equipped, with highlights that are mostly limited to a height-adjustable driver's seat, a 6.5-inch touchscreen and Apple CarPlay/Android Auto integration. The Premium fares slightly better (and is perfect for colder climates), with alloy wheels, automatic wipers and headlights, a windshield wiper de-icer, heated front seats, and a six-speaker audio system with satellite radio.
Upgrade to the Sport and you'll get larger wheels, a rear spoiler, sporty suspension tuning, keyless entry and a larger touchscreen. The top-dog Limited keeps the Sport's luxury items and ditches the sport stuff. It also adds leather upholstery, automatic climate control and a power driver's seat. Subaru's EyeSight suite of driver aids is optional on every trim except the Limited, where it's standard. Its features include forward collision warning with automatic braking, lane departure mitigation and automatic braking if an object is detected in the car's path as it backs up. Blind-spot monitoring is also available.
We like the Impreza for its all-weather handling capabilities, roomy interior, and widespread availability of driver aids. There are some drawbacks, including an underpowered engine, subpar cabin materials, and real-world fuel economy that differs significantly from EPA estimates. The above issues aside, the Impreza is a fine choice if you need a practical sedan or hatchback and you see your share of inclement weather. Use Edmunds shopping tools to price and find the right 2019 Subaru Impreza for you.
2019 Subaru Impreza Overview
The 2019 Subaru Impreza is offered in the following submodels: Impreza Hatchback, Impreza Sedan. Available styles include 2.0i Premium 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT), 2.0i 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT), 2.0i 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT), 2.0i Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT), 2.0i Sport 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT), 2.0i Limited 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT), 2.0i Sport 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT), 2.0i 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl 5M), 2.0i Sport 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl 5M), 2.0i Limited 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT), 2.0i 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl 5M), and 2.0i Sport 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl 5M).
What do people think of the 2019 Subaru Impreza?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Subaru Impreza and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 Impreza 4.1 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 Impreza.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 Subaru Impreza and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 Impreza featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2019 Subaru Impreza?
Which 2019 Subaru Imprezas are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2019 Subaru Impreza for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2019 Subaru Impreza.
Can't find a new 2019 Subaru Imprezas you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Subaru Impreza for sale - 4 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $11,628.
Find a new Subaru for sale - 8 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $10,443.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2019 Subaru Impreza?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Subaru lease specials
