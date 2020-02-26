2020 Nissan LEAF
What’s new
- Nissan Safety Shield 360 standard on all Leaf models
- More airbags added for front and rear occupants
- Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are now standard
- Part of the second Leaf generation introduced for 2018
Pros & Cons
- Quick, smooth acceleration
- Broad complement of standard driver assistance features
- Offers more range than some similarly priced EVs
- Quiet driving experience
- Lacks a telescoping steering wheel
- Limited small-item storage
- The back seats don't fold flat
2020 Nissan LEAF Review
The Nissan Leaf was the first mass-market electric vehicle to come to America when it debuted for the 2011 model year. It's now in its second generation, which came out for 2018. Nissan has also enhanced the 2020 model with more standard driver-assistance features, more airbags, and standard Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration.
In base form, the 2020 Leaf is one of the more affordable EVs around. For the money, you get 150 miles of estimated range and a 147-horsepower electric motor. If you're looking for an accessible EV for typical city commuting, it's a solid choice. Alternatively, you can upgrade to the 214-hp Leaf Plus that has an estimated range of up to 226 miles.
There are more choices for an electric vehicle than ever before. Topping the list is the Tesla Model 3. It's more expensive than the Leaf, but it's a lot more rewarding to drive and has an arguably higher prestige factor. We're also partial to the Kia Niro EV and the Hyundai Kona Electric. These models have crossover SUV-like styling and more range than the Leaf. Overall, however, the pioneering Leaf still has a seat at the table and is certainly worth a look if you're shopping for an affordable and well-equipped EV.
What's it like to live with the Leaf?
Edmunds owned a Nissan Leaf for one year and drove it almost 10,000 miles. To learn more about our experiences, visit the long-term page for our 2018 Nissan Leaf SL. We cover everything from seat comfort to real-world electric range. We found the low maintenance costs and competitive pricing attractive, though its interior gave us an economy-car vibe. Please note that while the 2020 Nissan Leaf is not significantly different than our long-term Leaf, the available Plus trim now has a larger battery for more range. It's the same generation, though, so most of our observations still apply.
Our verdict7.9 / 10
How does it drive?8.0
As with most EVs, smooth, instant power and a total absence of shifting make the Nissan Leaf ridiculously easy to drive. The low-slung battery also helps the Leaf hug the road, and it has the balance and coordination necessary to inspire confidence when going around turns.
How comfortable is it?8.5
The Leaf's electric drive components don't make any noise and lack the commotion that a non-EV car makes when it changes gears. Wind and road noise is the remaining potential noise source, but it isn't overly prominent.
How’s the interior?7.0
Generously sized windows and a fairly low cowl contribute to good visibility, but the rear roof pillar is slightly broader than before and produces a bigger blind spot. Our main gripe pertains to the shifter, which is so odd that it includes its own user diagram.
How’s the tech?8.5
How’s the storage?7.5
For family duty, the Leaf has wide-opening doors and a near-horizontal roofline that makes it easy to access strapped-in children. The fairly generous amount of backseat room also helps for installing rear-facing seats. The three top tether anchors are easy to use, but the lower car seat anchors are somewhat buried in a gap in the seat cushions.
How economical is it?9.0
Is it a good value?8.5
Wildcard7.5
Which LEAF does Edmunds recommend?
Nissan LEAF models
The 2020 Nissan Leaf is a compact electric hatchback available in two versions: the regular Leaf and the Leaf Plus. The two differ mainly in their battery. The regular Leaf has a 40-kWh battery that's good for about 150 miles of range. Nissan upgrades the Leaf Plus with a 60-kWh battery that provides 226 miles of range. The Plus also has a more powerful 214-horsepower electric motor compared to the regular model's 147-hp motor.
The Leaf comes in three trim levels: S, SV and SL. The S starts out with features such as keyless ignition and entry, a tilt-only steering wheel, automatic climate control, a height-adjustable driver's seat, an 8-inch touchscreen, and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration.
For 2020, the Leaf also comes standard with a collection of advanced safety features (Safety Shield 360) that includes forward and rear collision warning with automatic emergency braking, lane keeping assist, and a blind-spot monitor.
The optional Charge package (standard on the Leaf Plus S) includes a DC fast-charger port (CHAdeMO standard) and a portable charge cable capable of connecting to 120- and 240-volt sources.
The SV comes with the Charge package plus more features such as adaptive cruise control, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, an integrated navigation system, and an upgraded audio system. Optional for the SV Plus is the SV Technology package. It adds LED headlights, a power-adjustable driver's seat, a surround-view parking camera system, and Nissan's ProPilot Assist system that adds enhanced versions of the adaptive cruise control and lane-keeping systems.
Also optional for the SV is an All-Weather package with heated side mirrors, heated front seats and steering wheel, rear heater vents and a heat-pump cabin heater.
As the top trim, the SL comes loaded up with all of the above plus leather upholstery, a Bose seven-speaker sound system and a cargo cover.
Great car with peppy acceleration but just know it has mandatory sounds. Both forward and reverse “warning” sounds cannot be turned off. Otherwise a very nice car.
Features & Specs
|S 4dr Hatchback
electric DD
|MSRP
|$31,600
|MPG
|123 city / 99 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|1-speed direct drive
|Horsepower
|147 hp @ 3282 rpm
|SL PLUS 4dr Hatchback
electric DD
|MSRP
|$43,900
|MPG
|114 city / 94 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|1-speed direct drive
|Horsepower
|N/A
|SV 4dr Hatchback
electric DD
|MSRP
|$34,190
|MPG
|123 city / 99 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|1-speed direct drive
|Horsepower
|147 hp @ 3282 rpm
|SV PLUS 4dr Hatchback
electric DD
|MSRP
|$39,750
|MPG
|114 city / 94 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|1-speed direct drive
|Horsepower
|N/A
Safety
Our experts’ favorite LEAF safety features:
- ProPilot Assist
- Includes stop-and-go traffic-adaptive cruise control and can keep the car centered within your lane to reduce driver fatigue.
- Advanced Airbag System
- The front airbags adjust inflation rate based on crash severity, and side bags adjust based on seat position, helping to minimize injury.
- Automatic Emergency Braking
- Detects an imminent front collision. Can warn the driver and automatically apply the brakes if necessary.
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
|Not Tested
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Nissan Leaf vs. the competition
Nissan Leaf vs. Tesla Model 3
The Model 3 ranks as our favorite EV. It's more fun to drive than the Leaf and offers at least 250 miles of range. You also get access to Tesla's Supercharger nationwide network of fast-charging stations. In the Leaf's favor are its lower price and versatile hatchback design.
Nissan Leaf vs. Kia Niro EV
Even though Kia markets its Niro as a crossover SUV, it's really more like a high-riding hatchback. With a range estimate of 239 miles, it edges out the Leaf Plus. On top of that, it's fairly fun to drive. The Leaf, however, is a little less expensive in its regular configuration.
Nissan Leaf vs. Hyundai Kona Electric
As a distant cousin of the Kia Niro EV, the Hyundai Kona Electric is another great choice for an EV. Estimated range is an impressive 258 miles. It's fun to drive and it comes with a lot of standard features. As is the case with the other rivals here, the Leaf's main advantage is its lower starting price.
Is the Nissan LEAF a good car?
- Nissan Safety Shield 360 standard on all Leaf models
- More airbags added for front and rear occupants
- Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are now standard
- Part of the second Leaf generation introduced for 2018
How much should I pay for a 2020 Nissan LEAF?
The least-expensive 2020 Nissan LEAF is the 2020 Nissan LEAF S 4dr Hatchback (electric DD). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $31,600.
Other versions include:
- S 4dr Hatchback (electric DD) which starts at $31,600
- SL PLUS 4dr Hatchback (electric DD) which starts at $43,900
- SV 4dr Hatchback (electric DD) which starts at $34,190
- SV PLUS 4dr Hatchback (electric DD) which starts at $39,750
- S PLUS 4dr Hatchback (electric DD) which starts at $38,200
2020 Nissan LEAF Overview
The 2020 Nissan LEAF is offered in the following submodels: LEAF Hatchback. Available styles include S 4dr Hatchback (electric DD), SL PLUS 4dr Hatchback (electric DD), SV 4dr Hatchback (electric DD), SV PLUS 4dr Hatchback (electric DD), and S PLUS 4dr Hatchback (electric DD).
2020 Nissan LEAF SL PLUS 4dr Hatchback (electric DD)
The 2020 Nissan LEAF SL PLUS 4dr Hatchback (electric DD) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $44,825. The average price paid for a new 2020 Nissan LEAF SL PLUS 4dr Hatchback (electric DD) is trending $7,096 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $7,096 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $37,730.
The average savings for the 2020 Nissan LEAF SL PLUS 4dr Hatchback (electric DD) is 15.8% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 3 2020 Nissan LEAF SL PLUS 4dr Hatchback (electric DD) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Nissan LEAF SV 4dr Hatchback (electric DD)
The 2020 Nissan LEAF SV 4dr Hatchback (electric DD) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $35,115. The average price paid for a new 2020 Nissan LEAF SV 4dr Hatchback (electric DD) is trending $7,080 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $7,080 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $28,035.
The average savings for the 2020 Nissan LEAF SV 4dr Hatchback (electric DD) is 20.2% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 17 2020 Nissan LEAF SV 4dr Hatchback (electric DD) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Nissan LEAF S 4dr Hatchback (electric DD)
The 2020 Nissan LEAF S 4dr Hatchback (electric DD) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $32,525. The average price paid for a new 2020 Nissan LEAF S 4dr Hatchback (electric DD) is trending $6,318 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $6,318 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $26,207.
The average savings for the 2020 Nissan LEAF S 4dr Hatchback (electric DD) is 19.4% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 2 2020 Nissan LEAF S 4dr Hatchback (electric DD) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Nissan LEAF S PLUS 4dr Hatchback (electric DD)
The 2020 Nissan LEAF S PLUS 4dr Hatchback (electric DD) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $39,125. The average price paid for a new 2020 Nissan LEAF S PLUS 4dr Hatchback (electric DD) is trending $6,663 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $6,663 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $32,462.
The average savings for the 2020 Nissan LEAF S PLUS 4dr Hatchback (electric DD) is 17% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 2 2020 Nissan LEAF S PLUS 4dr Hatchback (electric DD) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Nissan LEAF SV PLUS 4dr Hatchback (electric DD)
The 2020 Nissan LEAF SV PLUS 4dr Hatchback (electric DD) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $40,675. The average price paid for a new 2020 Nissan LEAF SV PLUS 4dr Hatchback (electric DD) is trending $7,238 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $7,238 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $33,437.
The average savings for the 2020 Nissan LEAF SV PLUS 4dr Hatchback (electric DD) is 17.8% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 1 2020 Nissan LEAF SV PLUS 4dr Hatchback (electric DD) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
