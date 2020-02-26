2020 Nissan LEAF Review

The Nissan Leaf was the first mass-market electric vehicle to come to America when it debuted for the 2011 model year. It's now in its second generation, which came out for 2018. Nissan has also enhanced the 2020 model with more standard driver-assistance features, more airbags, and standard Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration. In base form, the 2020 Leaf is one of the more affordable EVs around. For the money, you get 150 miles of estimated range and a 147-horsepower electric motor. If you're looking for an accessible EV for typical city commuting, it's a solid choice. Alternatively, you can upgrade to the 214-hp Leaf Plus that has an estimated range of up to 226 miles. There are more choices for an electric vehicle than ever before. Topping the list is the Tesla Model 3. It's more expensive than the Leaf, but it's a lot more rewarding to drive and has an arguably higher prestige factor. We're also partial to the Kia Niro EV and the Hyundai Kona Electric. These models have crossover SUV-like styling and more range than the Leaf. Overall, however, the pioneering Leaf still has a seat at the table and is certainly worth a look if you're shopping for an affordable and well-equipped EV. What's it like to live with the Leaf? Edmunds owned a Nissan Leaf for one year and drove it almost 10,000 miles. To learn more about our experiences, visit the long-term page for our 2018 Nissan Leaf SL. We cover everything from seat comfort to real-world electric range. We found the low maintenance costs and competitive pricing attractive, though its interior gave us an economy-car vibe. Please note that while the 2020 Nissan Leaf is not significantly different than our long-term Leaf, the available Plus trim now has a larger battery for more range. It's the same generation, though, so most of our observations still apply.

7.9 / 10

The Nissan Leaf gets a lot right. Its range of 150 or 226 miles, depending on the model, is sufficient for most EV shoppers. It's also quiet and has some useful technology features that can make driving in heavy traffic easier and less fatiguing.

How does it drive? 8.0

The Nissan Leaf has acceptable performance for jockeying for position in traffic. We can't call it a speed demon, but our test car (a regular Leaf, not the Leaf Plus) posted a reasonably quick 0-60 mph time of 7.8 seconds. The brakes feel smooth, and most routine braking can be handled by easing off the accelerator if you engage the e-Pedal mode, which adds control and a bit of fun to the daily drive.



As with most EVs, smooth, instant power and a total absence of shifting make the Nissan Leaf ridiculously easy to drive. The low-slung battery also helps the Leaf hug the road, and it has the balance and coordination necessary to inspire confidence when going around turns.

How comfortable is it? 8.5

It's hard to find fault with the Leaf's basic comfort. We like the Leaf's well-shaped and supportive seats, yet they still have a nice level of give and aren't overly confining. The Leaf's ride is smooth and nicely controlled in the Goldilocks zone — it's neither too rigid nor too buoyant. It's good at swallowing large and small bumps alike, but a little road texture feel and intermittent jiggliness do come through.



The Leaf's electric drive components don't make any noise and lack the commotion that a non-EV car makes when it changes gears. Wind and road noise is the remaining potential noise source, but it isn't overly prominent.

How’s the interior? 7.0

There's plenty of legroom and headroom in any seat. The Leaf's cabin isn't terribly wide, but it feels appropriate for its size. Some drivers may find it hard to settle into their ideal position. The driver's seat is mounted somewhat high and may not adjust down far enough to suit the tallest pilots. But the bigger issue might be the non-telescoping steering wheel, which could feel far away for some drivers.



Generously sized windows and a fairly low cowl contribute to good visibility, but the rear roof pillar is slightly broader than before and produces a bigger blind spot. Our main gripe pertains to the shifter, which is so odd that it includes its own user diagram.

How’s the tech? 8.5

We like the Leaf's touchscreen system and its support of Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration. The optional ProPilot Assist is worth getting. It adds a more advanced adaptive cruise control system and lane-keeping assist functionality that work together to create a driver-assistance system that eases freeway commuting.

How’s the storage? 7.5

The Leaf offers an impressive amount of cargo space when the seats are in use. But maximum capacity isn't that easy to utilize because the seats come nowhere near to folding flat. Small-item storage up front could be better, too. The center console box is small and the glove compartment is average in size.



For family duty, the Leaf has wide-opening doors and a near-horizontal roofline that makes it easy to access strapped-in children. The fairly generous amount of backseat room also helps for installing rear-facing seats. The three top tether anchors are easy to use, but the lower car seat anchors are somewhat buried in a gap in the seat cushions.

How economical is it? 9.0

The base Leaf delivers a respectable 150 miles. It consumes electricity at the rate of 30 kilowatt-hours per 100 miles (112 mpg equivalent) on the EPA combined cycle, which isn't quite as good as some of its competitors.

Is it a good value? 8.5

If you look solely at range versus cost, the Nissan Leaf is a good deal. The interior materials look appropriate for the price point, and the leather seats in the SL look downright handsome. The base Leaf offers 150 miles of range. The Leaf Plus costs thousands more, but you do get 226 miles in return.

Wildcard 7.5

The second-generation Leaf looks far less cartoonish (you can say less weird, if you like) than the original model. It also has decent power and can be mildly entertaining to drive. Other EVs, however, offer a bit more personality.

Which LEAF does Edmunds recommend?

The midgrade SV trim hits the sweet spot for features and cost. First and foremost, it comes with the Charge package that allows for faster charging. Also included are adaptive cruise control, navigation and a better audio system. If you can swing upgrading to the SV Plus, the extra 76 miles of range will go a long way to alleviating range anxiety.

Nissan LEAF models

The 2020 Nissan Leaf is a compact electric hatchback available in two versions: the regular Leaf and the Leaf Plus. The two differ mainly in their battery. The regular Leaf has a 40-kWh battery that's good for about 150 miles of range. Nissan upgrades the Leaf Plus with a 60-kWh battery that provides 226 miles of range. The Plus also has a more powerful 214-horsepower electric motor compared to the regular model's 147-hp motor.