1995 Subaru Impreza Review

Edmunds' Expert Review

1995 Highlights

An Impreza coupe and an Outback wagon are added to Subaru's subcompact line of cars in an attempt to broaden their appeal with sporting and outdoor enthusiasts. Top-of-the-line LX model is introduced, replacing the LS trim level, with a 2.2-liter engine taken from the Legacy. Unfortunately it is available only with an automatic transmission.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1995 Subaru Impreza.

5(68%)
4(23%)
3(4%)
2(5%)
1(0%)
4.5
22 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Good little pizza car
groovydoovy,10/14/2010
Have loved this car for 6 years. Drove it 5 days a week for 3 years as a pizza delivery car. I like to drive at high RPM and as fast as possible around corners and over speed bumps so needless to say this car has taken a beating. That said only thing it needed to keep it going was gas and oil changes and of course brakes. At this point the struts are pretty wasted, but other than that it continues to cruise along like it did when I bought it 6 years ago. I love that my car can get up and go every time there is a snow storm and everyone else is left stuck on the side of the road. This is a reliable car that takes a beating. Just like I like a car to be.
Great car
yup,09/17/2007
My dad bought the car new in 95, never had to replace anything except for regular tune-up things like brake pads, spark plugs, etc. It has 208,000 miles on it now, still runs like it did years ago. I have redlined this car since I have had it, I have put this car through a lot of rough driving and it has held up better than any car I have ever seen. I highly recommend this car.
Balance through the corners
Rusty_Dutch,09/16/2009
Well. I'm happy to say that the auto in the 1.8 was surprisingly more frisky and rev happy than I originally thought. It's relatively quick upon acceleration as well, considering you're driving a saloon automatic. Performance: well. on 13's, this thing is fun. Diving into corners is great. The perfect amount of body roll, the perfect amount of predictable understeer, the FF oversteer is extremely entertaining on a car with 170k+ miles. This car is fine. It is just a perfect cruiser. Yea, it's not turbo. Yea, its not AWD. Yea, it's not a manual. But you know what - this car has heart. This car will get you from here to there. And you'll be comfortable. And to hear the 13's squeal...
notimprezzed
notimpezzed,11/24/2003
Only suffered with this car for so long due to the need for the AWd system- which is the only reason to buy a Subaru. Had to replace 5 sensors, Entire AC unit ($1400), radiator, rotors (3times! @ $300 a pop), main head gasket ($600), front transaxle ($550), and way too many alignments, horrible exhaust smell when first started, and new sets of tires (eats them up). Subaru tauts quality that is non-existent.
Features & Specs

MPG
19 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
135 hp @ 5400 rpm
MPG
21 city / 29 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
110 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
21 city / 29 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
110 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
20 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
110 hp @ 5600 rpm
Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0

More about the 1995 Subaru Impreza

Used 1995 Subaru Impreza Overview

The Used 1995 Subaru Impreza is offered in the following submodels: Impreza Sedan, Impreza Coupe, Impreza Wagon. Available styles include LX 4dr Sedan AWD, LX 2dr Coupe AWD, L Special Edition 4dr Sedan, L 2dr Coupe, Outback Special Edition 4dr Wagon AWD, 2dr Coupe, L Special Editition 4dr Wagon AWD, L 2dr Coupe AWD, LX 4dr Wagon AWD, L 4dr Sedan AWD, 4dr Sedan, L 4dr Sedan, L 4dr Wagon AWD, Outback 4dr Wagon AWD, and L Special Edition 4dr Sedan AWD.

